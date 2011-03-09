Blind faith is belief without evidence and against all rationality. I see little difference in faith and blind faith when it comes to religion. And UFOlogy would surely be closer to the latter.



Also, its notfaith, its their parents faith or their teachers faith or the pastors faith which has been pushed onto them.As a kid, I believed in UFO's, but as you get older and learn about the immense distances in Space and how long "intelligent" life took to develop on Earth, how far out our earliest broadcasts have actually travelled into space, then the likelihood of anyone finding earth is tiny. Even if Proima b in Alpha Centauri was habitable, our fastest probe would take 60,000 years to reach it, so you're expecting them to have far more advanced technology than we have.If this was in the States and not Tenerife, this would be getting claimed to be a UAP