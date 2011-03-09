« previous next »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2200 on: October 13, 2024, 11:27:28 am »
Anyone read this.

Few papers ran with it this week.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/huge-alien-announcement-could-happen-33862768

A British academic believes he has stumbled on the most world-changing piece of news in recorded history.

Professor Simon Holland, who has produced documentaries for NASA-funded projects including a project pinpointing Earth-threatening asteroids, says that two rival groups of astronomers are in a race to publish the first confirmed evidence of an extraterrestrial civilisation.

He told The Mirror: We have found a non-human extraterrestrial intelligence in our galaxy, and people don't know about it. Simon explains that he has been given information by a contact within Mark Zuckerbeg's Breakthrough Listen, a privately-funded initiative aimed at finding evidence of civilisations beyond Earth.

Meanwhile, Simon says, they risk being beaten to the finish line. He continued: This is breaking news, as of yesterday, but the Chinese might be pipping them to the post, with their, FAST [Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope] program. It's the largest telescope in the world since Arecibo.

The co-ordinates of the target object, which is known as BLC-1, are supposedly known to the Chinese and the two teams are competing to become the first to make the hugely prestigious announcement.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2201 on: October 13, 2024, 11:44:51 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 13, 2024, 11:27:28 am
If they have the information then just dispense it. What are they racing against? Why even any hold up?

Do they need to send the draughts off to BLC-1

Sounds legit.


(arf)
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2202 on: October 13, 2024, 11:45:52 am »
Quote from: Bobber. on September 13, 2024, 01:49:45 pm
Ok lets take a different angle and break down what he is claiming and take it as true. It could be possible. I know he cant provide definitive proof even if was true.

Riquende claims high ranking politicians & even generals, and highly-accredited lawyers were all taking part in pushing the obvious Qanon falsehoods

Objectively, all these people are indeed making these claims, this is fact. So by such high level folks promoting Q falsehoods, this begs questions as to why they are doing this, what is the motive(s) and agenda(s) behind this?




If they provided irrefutable evidence then there wouldn't be a problem, not even barely any inconvinience..?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2203 on: October 13, 2024, 11:53:52 am »
Quote from: thejbs on October 12, 2024, 11:19:45 pm
Blind faith is belief without evidence and against all rationality. I see little difference in faith and blind faith when it comes to religion. And UFOlogy would surely be closer to the latter.

Also, its not their faith, its their parents faith or their teachers faith or the pastors faith which has been pushed onto them.

As a kid, I believed in UFO's, but as you get older and learn about the immense distances in Space and how long "intelligent" life took to develop on Earth, how far out our earliest broadcasts have actually travelled into space, then the likelihood of anyone finding earth is tiny. Even if Proima b in Alpha Centauri was habitable, our fastest probe would take 60,000 years to reach it, so you're expecting them to have far more advanced technology than we have.



If this was in the States and not Tenerife, this would be getting claimed to be a UAP

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2204 on: October 13, 2024, 12:03:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 13, 2024, 11:53:52 am
Also, its not their faith, its their parents faith or their teachers faith or the pastors faith which has been pushed onto them.

As a kid, I believed in UFO's, but as you get older and learn about the immense distances in Space and how long "intelligent" life took to develop on Earth, how far out our earliest broadcasts have actually travelled into space, then the likelihood of anyone finding earth is tiny. Even if Proima b in Alpha Centauri was habitable, our fastest probe would take 60,000 years to reach it, so you're expecting them to have far more advanced technology than we have.



If this was in the States and not Tenerife, this would be getting claimed to be a UAP



Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2205 on: October 13, 2024, 01:16:25 pm »
You missed this bit from the Mirror piece:
Quote
They found the evidence of a non-human technological signature a few years ago, using the Parkes telescope in Australia, Simon says.

I wonder if that's the same evidence debunked in the Guardian a couple of years back:
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/oct/26/alien-false-alarm-extraterrestrial-radio-signals-turn-out-to-be-human

But perhaps this time they will find some more persuasive evidence?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2206 on: October 13, 2024, 04:04:02 pm »
So two extremely intelligent groups are working separately on an absolutely mind-blowing project.
Someone in the inner-circle one of the special project groups leaks it to a bloke, who leaks it to The Mirror leaks it to us.
OK.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2207 on: October 13, 2024, 05:12:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 13, 2024, 11:53:52 am

I do love a lenticular cloud. Beautiful.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2208 on: October 13, 2024, 05:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 13, 2024, 05:12:58 pm
I do love a lenticular cloud. Beautiful.

Not as much as aliens love them for hiding their spaceships as they study us.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2209 on: October 14, 2024, 10:28:47 am »
I believe that would be this "Professor" Simon Holland:

https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSimonHolland/videos

He doesn't appear to be actually a professor (on his own twitter he literally puts the title in inverted commas).
And looking at his list of uploaded videos is ringing all kinds of "conspiracy theorist" bells.


I can't find direct confirmation, but apparently the Director of Breakthrough Listen has rubbished the claim:
https://xcancel.com/TheZignal/status/1845197503580569688#m


I watched 30 seconds of one video (Having Uri Geller in the title caught my eye).

Within that period we get this quote "Mr Geller might be able to bend spoons, or it might be a trick, but what he can do is remote viewing and has some telekinesis powers" :lmao



All indications are he's your common youtube lunatic who has happened to get picked up by some newspapers.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2210 on: October 21, 2024, 08:41:56 am »
And this quote: “Professor Simon Holland, who has produced documentaries for NASA-funded projects…” is a massive red flag. Scientists don’t produce documentaries (see also Graham Hancock) they publish scientific papers and evidence.


Edit - just watched one of his videos. Apparently people don’t know about radio telescopes… err, ok “professor”. 

Just do some basic due diligence on the sources of these stories before posting them in here.

And do a bit of critical thinking before swallowing bollocks like this whole.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2211 on: October 21, 2024, 10:45:56 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on October 21, 2024, 08:41:56 am
Just do some basic due diligence on the sources of these stories before posting them in here.

I get that it's 'just' a tabloid, but perhaps the paid journalists working at the Mirror could do some basic due diligence on the story before publishing them too. If you strip away all the trumped-up claims of qualifications and experience then the story is:

"Youtuber says things".

I do wonder how these 'reports' come about. Did Holland approach the Mirror with this bombshell or do they have 'researchers' combing Youtube, seeing particularly mad videos and then trying to get in touch with the creators for a comment?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2212 on: December 14, 2024, 11:16:43 am »
Some of the footage of these drones are crazy. And apparently they arent detecting a heat signature from them.


https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/what-to-know-drones-spotted-new-jersey-rcna184218
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2213 on: December 14, 2024, 11:50:27 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on December 14, 2024, 11:16:43 am
Some of the footage of these drones are crazy. And apparently they arent detecting a heat signature from them.


https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/what-to-know-drones-spotted-new-jersey-rcna184218

There are certainly drones around in large numbers in NJ, pretty weird as even the White house stated they have no idea who/what they are, heat signatures can be masked i guess by man made devices, you'd think it's probably one of the alphabet agencies up to something without telling anyone

Aliens would be nice though :D
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2214 on: December 14, 2024, 01:28:30 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on December 14, 2024, 11:50:27 am
There are certainly drones around in large numbers in NJ, pretty weird as even the White house stated they have no idea who/what they are, heat signatures can be masked i guess by man made devices, you'd think it's probably one of the alphabet agencies up to something without telling anyone

Aliens would be nice though :D

A large DJI drone is £18,000 so it being one of those would be likely. Drones get hot in a hover, but I'd expect them to run pretty cool when flying, and the heat signature itself would probably be small anyway, might look like a bird.

Either the cia or an alien mother's mothership preparing an invasion
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2215 on: December 14, 2024, 02:00:20 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 14, 2024, 01:28:30 pm
A large DJI drone is £18,000 so it being one of those would be likely. Drones get hot in a hover, but I'd expect them to run pretty cool when flying, and the heat signature itself would probably be small anyway, might look like a bird.

Either the cia or an alien mother's mothership preparing an invasion
It's nice that they have a special spaceship for their mums. They can't be that bad.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2216 on: December 14, 2024, 02:40:57 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on December 14, 2024, 11:50:27 am
There are certainly drones around in large numbers in NJ, pretty weird as even the White house stated they have no idea who/what they are, heat signatures can be masked i guess by man made devices, you'd think it's probably one of the alphabet agencies up to something without telling anyone

Aliens would be nice though :D
 
Kinda blows the intelligent alien life forms out if they are hanging around New Jersey .... 

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2217 on: December 14, 2024, 05:13:57 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 14, 2024, 01:28:30 pm
A large DJI drone is £18,000 so it being one of those would be likely. Drones get hot in a hover, but I'd expect them to run pretty cool when flying, and the heat signature itself would probably be small anyway, might look like a bird.

Either the cia or an alien mother's mothership preparing an invasion

Hell of a lot of sightings though, I am not sure it's anything commerical
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2218 on: December 14, 2024, 05:46:26 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on December 14, 2024, 02:00:20 pm
It's nice that they have a special spaceship for their mums. They can't be that bad.

Bloody autocorrect on the phone

Quote from: [new username under construction] on December 14, 2024, 05:13:57 pm
Hell of a lot of sightings though, I am not sure it's anything commerical

Did read that one thought is that its the same drone(s) being seen multiples times, rather than a large amount.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2219 on: Yesterday at 05:26:13 pm »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2220 on: Yesterday at 07:58:52 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:26:13 pm
https://www.wcvb.com/article/boston-harbor-islands-drone-arrest/63194126. two dumb arses busted in Boston yesterday.

Police said the officer was able to identify the drone's location, altitude, flight history, and the operators' position on Long Island.

He's doing better than the entire US government :D
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2221 on: Yesterday at 08:58:02 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 05:26:13 pm
https://www.wcvb.com/article/boston-harbor-islands-drone-arrest/63194126. two dumb arses busted in Boston yesterday.

Damn it. I thought Project Blue Beams was kicking off.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2222 on: Yesterday at 09:03:16 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 07:58:52 pm
Police said the officer was able to identify the drone's location, altitude, flight history, and the operators' position on Long Island.

He's doing better than the entire US government :D

US law enforcement certainly in a tizzy over these sightings.

It's not a strong look when you state you don't know
what's operating in your skies.

Lots of videos and pics appearing.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2223 on: Today at 10:16:16 am »
Maybe they are looking for trump lol

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2224 on: Today at 11:16:02 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:16:16 am
Maybe they are looking for trump lol



The should have smell detectors then for when he shit himself
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2225 on: Today at 11:30:45 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 10:16:16 am
Maybe they are looking for trump lol



They need him on his home-planet. It would also explain how he's talking about everyday-stuff for normal people like going grocery shopping. Him being a rich out of touch fucker explains that as well though... ;)
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2226 on: Today at 11:50:53 am »
Trump has several people in high positions who have been vocal about UAP transparency before.

And he's quoted about the subject himself.


Marco Rubio is one and the suggested new Director of the CIA is another, John Ratcliffe.

Of course, we would be talking about "transparency" from an administration many consider will be soiling America in the World's eyes.

Will Trump bring some information out, and will anyone believe him if he does?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2227 on: Today at 01:16:28 pm »
Why would Aliens have landing lights on that fully comply with FAA regulations? Do they get in touch when building their ships and say 'what colour lights do we need on the left and right of the ships if we pay you a visit?'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2228 on: Today at 02:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:16:28 pm
Why would Aliens have landing lights on that fully comply with FAA regulations? Do they get in touch when building their ships and say 'what colour lights do we need on the left and right of the ships if we pay you a visit?'

;D

You wonder how Trump gets re-elected, then you read the UFO, Flat earth and second coming of Jesus shite and it becomes amazingly clear....
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2229 on: Today at 03:55:09 pm »
Quote from: Paul JH on Today at 01:16:28 pm
Why would Aliens have landing lights on that fully comply with FAA regulations? Do they get in touch when building their ships and say 'what colour lights do we need on the left and right of the ships if we pay you a visit?'

In fairness, there's probably something between aliens and "nothing whatsoever going on here" and I don't know what that is.
