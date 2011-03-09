« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 135690 times)

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,212
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2200 on: October 13, 2024, 11:27:28 am »
Anyone read this.

Few papers ran with it this week.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/huge-alien-announcement-could-happen-33862768

A British academic believes he has stumbled on the most world-changing piece of news in recorded history.

Professor Simon Holland, who has produced documentaries for NASA-funded projects including a project pinpointing Earth-threatening asteroids, says that two rival groups of astronomers are in a race to publish the first confirmed evidence of an extraterrestrial civilisation.

He told The Mirror: We have found a non-human extraterrestrial intelligence in our galaxy, and people don't know about it. Simon explains that he has been given information by a contact within Mark Zuckerbeg's Breakthrough Listen, a privately-funded initiative aimed at finding evidence of civilisations beyond Earth.

Meanwhile, Simon says, they risk being beaten to the finish line. He continued: This is breaking news, as of yesterday, but the Chinese might be pipping them to the post, with their, FAST [Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope] program. It's the largest telescope in the world since Arecibo.

The co-ordinates of the target object, which is known as BLC-1, are supposedly known to the Chinese and the two teams are competing to become the first to make the hugely prestigious announcement.

Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,177
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2201 on: October 13, 2024, 11:44:51 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 13, 2024, 11:27:28 am
Anyone read this.

Few papers ran with it this week.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/huge-alien-announcement-could-happen-33862768

A British academic believes he has stumbled on the most world-changing piece of news in recorded history.

Professor Simon Holland, who has produced documentaries for NASA-funded projects including a project pinpointing Earth-threatening asteroids, says that two rival groups of astronomers are in a race to publish the first confirmed evidence of an extraterrestrial civilisation.

He told The Mirror: We have found a non-human extraterrestrial intelligence in our galaxy, and people don't know about it. Simon explains that he has been given information by a contact within Mark Zuckerbeg's Breakthrough Listen, a privately-funded initiative aimed at finding evidence of civilisations beyond Earth.

Meanwhile, Simon says, they risk being beaten to the finish line. He continued: This is breaking news, as of yesterday, but the Chinese might be pipping them to the post, with their, FAST [Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope] program. It's the largest telescope in the world since Arecibo.

The co-ordinates of the target object, which is known as BLC-1, are supposedly known to the Chinese and the two teams are competing to become the first to make the hugely prestigious announcement.



If they have the information then just dispense it. What are they racing against? Why even any hold up?

Do they need to send the draughts off to BLC-1

Sounds legit.


(arf)
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,177
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2202 on: October 13, 2024, 11:45:52 am »
Quote from: Bobber. on September 13, 2024, 01:49:45 pm
Ok lets take a different angle and break down what he is claiming and take it as true. It could be possible. I know he cant provide definitive proof even if was true.

Riquende claims high ranking politicians & even generals, and highly-accredited lawyers were all taking part in pushing the obvious Qanon falsehoods

Objectively, all these people are indeed making these claims, this is fact. So by such high level folks promoting Q falsehoods, this begs questions as to why they are doing this, what is the motive(s) and agenda(s) behind this?




If they provided irrefutable evidence then there wouldn't be a problem, not even barely any inconvinience..?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,977
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2203 on: October 13, 2024, 11:53:52 am »
Quote from: thejbs on October 12, 2024, 11:19:45 pm
Blind faith is belief without evidence and against all rationality. I see little difference in faith and blind faith when it comes to religion. And UFOlogy would surely be closer to the latter.

Also, its not their faith, its their parents faith or their teachers faith or the pastors faith which has been pushed onto them.

As a kid, I believed in UFO's, but as you get older and learn about the immense distances in Space and how long "intelligent" life took to develop on Earth, how far out our earliest broadcasts have actually travelled into space, then the likelihood of anyone finding earth is tiny. Even if Proima b in Alpha Centauri was habitable, our fastest probe would take 60,000 years to reach it, so you're expecting them to have far more advanced technology than we have.



If this was in the States and not Tenerife, this would be getting claimed to be a UAP

Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,177
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2204 on: October 13, 2024, 12:03:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 13, 2024, 11:53:52 am
Also, its not their faith, its their parents faith or their teachers faith or the pastors faith which has been pushed onto them.

As a kid, I believed in UFO's, but as you get older and learn about the immense distances in Space and how long "intelligent" life took to develop on Earth, how far out our earliest broadcasts have actually travelled into space, then the likelihood of anyone finding earth is tiny. Even if Proima b in Alpha Centauri was habitable, our fastest probe would take 60,000 years to reach it, so you're expecting them to have far more advanced technology than we have.



If this was in the States and not Tenerife, this would be getting claimed to be a UAP



Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Crumble

  • It's rhyming slang
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 793
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2205 on: October 13, 2024, 01:16:25 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 13, 2024, 11:27:28 am
Anyone read this.

Few papers ran with it this week.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/huge-alien-announcement-could-happen-33862768

A British academic believes he has stumbled on the most world-changing piece of news in recorded history.

Professor Simon Holland, who has produced documentaries for NASA-funded projects including a project pinpointing Earth-threatening asteroids, says that two rival groups of astronomers are in a race to publish the first confirmed evidence of an extraterrestrial civilisation.

He told The Mirror: We have found a non-human extraterrestrial intelligence in our galaxy, and people don't know about it. Simon explains that he has been given information by a contact within Mark Zuckerbeg's Breakthrough Listen, a privately-funded initiative aimed at finding evidence of civilisations beyond Earth.

Meanwhile, Simon says, they risk being beaten to the finish line. He continued: This is breaking news, as of yesterday, but the Chinese might be pipping them to the post, with their, FAST [Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope] program. It's the largest telescope in the world since Arecibo.

The co-ordinates of the target object, which is known as BLC-1, are supposedly known to the Chinese and the two teams are competing to become the first to make the hugely prestigious announcement.

You missed this bit from the Mirror piece:
Quote
They found the evidence of a non-human technological signature a few years ago, using the Parkes telescope in Australia, Simon says.

I wonder if that's the same evidence debunked in the Guardian a couple of years back:
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/oct/26/alien-false-alarm-extraterrestrial-radio-signals-turn-out-to-be-human

But perhaps this time they will find some more persuasive evidence?

Logged

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,825
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2206 on: October 13, 2024, 04:04:02 pm »
So two extremely intelligent groups are working separately on an absolutely mind-blowing project.
Someone in the inner-circle one of the special project groups leaks it to a bloke, who leaks it to The Mirror leaks it to us.
OK.
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,898
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2207 on: October 13, 2024, 05:12:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on October 13, 2024, 11:53:52 am

I do love a lenticular cloud. Beautiful.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,614
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2208 on: October 13, 2024, 05:42:11 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 13, 2024, 05:12:58 pm
I do love a lenticular cloud. Beautiful.

Not as much as aliens love them for hiding their spaceships as they study us.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,949
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2209 on: October 14, 2024, 10:28:47 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 13, 2024, 11:27:28 am
Anyone read this.

Few papers ran with it this week.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/weird-news/huge-alien-announcement-could-happen-33862768

A British academic believes he has stumbled on the most world-changing piece of news in recorded history.

Professor Simon Holland, who has produced documentaries for NASA-funded projects including a project pinpointing Earth-threatening asteroids, says that two rival groups of astronomers are in a race to publish the first confirmed evidence of an extraterrestrial civilisation.

He told The Mirror: “We have found a non-human extraterrestrial intelligence in our galaxy, and people don't know about it.” Simon explains that he has been given information by a contact within Mark Zuckerbeg's Breakthrough Listen, a privately-funded initiative aimed at finding evidence of civilisations beyond Earth.

Meanwhile, Simon says, they risk being beaten to the finish line. He continued: “This is breaking news, as of yesterday, but the Chinese might be pipping them to the post, with their, FAST [Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Telescope] program. It's the largest telescope in the world since Arecibo.”

The co-ordinates of the target object, which is known as BLC-1, are supposedly known to the Chinese and the two teams are competing to become the first to make the hugely prestigious announcement.




I believe that would be this "Professor" Simon Holland:

https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSimonHolland/videos

He doesn't appear to be actually a professor (on his own twitter he literally puts the title in inverted commas).
And looking at his list of uploaded videos is ringing all kinds of "conspiracy theorist" bells.


I can't find direct confirmation, but apparently the Director of Breakthrough Listen has rubbished the claim:
https://xcancel.com/TheZignal/status/1845197503580569688#m


I watched 30 seconds of one video (Having Uri Geller in the title caught my eye).

Within that period we get this quote "Mr Geller might be able to bend spoons, or it might be a trick, but what he can do is remote viewing and has some telekinesis powers" :lmao



All indications are he's your common youtube lunatic who has happened to get picked up by some newspapers.

Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,281
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2210 on: October 21, 2024, 08:41:56 am »
Quote from: RJH on October 14, 2024, 10:28:47 am

I believe that would be this "Professor" Simon Holland:

https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSimonHolland/videos

He doesn't appear to be actually a professor (on his own twitter he literally puts the title in inverted commas).
And looking at his list of uploaded videos is ringing all kinds of "conspiracy theorist" bells.


I can't find direct confirmation, but apparently the Director of Breakthrough Listen has rubbished the claim:
https://xcancel.com/TheZignal/status/1845197503580569688#m


I watched 30 seconds of one video (Having Uri Geller in the title caught my eye).

Within that period we get this quote "Mr Geller might be able to bend spoons, or it might be a trick, but what he can do is remote viewing and has some telekinesis powers" :lmao



All indications are he's your common youtube lunatic who has happened to get picked up by some newspapers.




And this quote: “Professor Simon Holland, who has produced documentaries for NASA-funded projects…” is a massive red flag. Scientists don’t produce documentaries (see also Graham Hancock) they publish scientific papers and evidence.


Edit - just watched one of his videos. Apparently people don’t know about radio telescopes… err, ok “professor”. 

Just do some basic due diligence on the sources of these stories before posting them in here.

And do a bit of critical thinking before swallowing bollocks like this whole.
« Last Edit: October 21, 2024, 08:51:46 am by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,106
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2211 on: October 21, 2024, 10:45:56 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on October 21, 2024, 08:41:56 am
Just do some basic due diligence on the sources of these stories before posting them in here.

I get that it's 'just' a tabloid, but perhaps the paid journalists working at the Mirror could do some basic due diligence on the story before publishing them too. If you strip away all the trumped-up claims of qualifications and experience then the story is:

"Youtuber says things".

I do wonder how these 'reports' come about. Did Holland approach the Mirror with this bombshell or do they have 'researchers' combing Youtube, seeing particularly mad videos and then trying to get in touch with the creators for a comment?
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Reform Ste 123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,040
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2212 on: Today at 11:16:43 am »
Some of the footage of these drones are crazy. And apparently they arent detecting a heat signature from them.


https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/what-to-know-drones-spotted-new-jersey-rcna184218
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,930
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2213 on: Today at 11:50:27 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 11:16:43 am
Some of the footage of these drones are crazy. And apparently they arent detecting a heat signature from them.


https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/what-to-know-drones-spotted-new-jersey-rcna184218

There are certainly drones around in large numbers in NJ, pretty weird as even the White house stated they have no idea who/what they are, heat signatures can be masked i guess by man made devices, you'd think it's probably one of the alphabet agencies up to something without telling anyone

Aliens would be nice though :D
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,977
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2214 on: Today at 01:28:30 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:50:27 am
There are certainly drones around in large numbers in NJ, pretty weird as even the White house stated they have no idea who/what they are, heat signatures can be masked i guess by man made devices, you'd think it's probably one of the alphabet agencies up to something without telling anyone

Aliens would be nice though :D

A large DJI drone is £18,000 so it being one of those would be likely. Drones get hot in a hover, but I'd expect them to run pretty cool when flying, and the heat signature itself would probably be small anyway, might look like a bird.

Either the cia or an alien mother's mothership preparing an invasion
Logged
Jurgen YNWA
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 