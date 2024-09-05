There's lots of aspects to this and different lenses to look at it through and each one can be a valid and honest conversation. You can look at it through the strict lense of the science that we know today, but with that, i see some holes with only looking and talking about it through this lense. Science depends on having the right tools to be able to take measurements and collect data. Unfortunately, some of the best tools we have such as in the military or NASA are classified and thus so is the data they collect. There might also be tools that we just do not possess yet in order to better detect UAPs. There was of course a time, before the invention of microscopes, there were invisible things all around us, that we were completely unaware of. Yet microorganisms make up the majority of biomass on the planet. So science is only as good as the tools we have.



Thus back to UAPS, we are left to make our our conclusions and at the moment, most of that comes from the testimony of witnesses, of which there are a growing number. Only today, retired United States Army lieutenant general H.R McMasters said on a talk show "There are things that cannot be explained" "There are phenomena that have been witnessed by multiple people that are just inexplicable by the science available to us"



There are so many high ranking individuals saying similar things and that's why the conversation is being taken seriously. But the individuals coming forward are only one small part of the broader topic.



I think all aspects of the topic should be open to an honest conversation and free from ridicule and stigma that makes people afraid to talk about it. Why cant we discuss it from the view point of current known science, or from a philosophical standpoint, what it may mean for the human race, or theoretical, or the current push for Disclosure going through congress with the reintroduction of the UAPDA bill. Why cant we even go into the realms of fun speculation?