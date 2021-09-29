« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Down

Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 101513 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2120 on: Yesterday at 10:42:48 pm »
Top post, that, Riquende.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,005
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2121 on: Yesterday at 10:56:56 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:42:48 pm
Top post, that, Riquende.

You forget in this thread I'm in disguise, as Riquendo.



Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,290
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2122 on: Yesterday at 11:42:12 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:22:56 am
Give me a list of humdrum explanations for every incident known to the US government?

The current model we have of physics does not explain the performance of some UAP; sudden acceleration, no contact surfaces, no sonic booms, trans-medium, up to six observables.

We've had swamp gas, balloons, drones, freak weather and other explanations.


They don't cut it in all the cases. 

This is the biggest fallacy. Until we can move this on, I can't be arsed litigating the same points over again, on here.

I believe Alan X has posted extensively on this, going back a few pages. Plenty of humdrum explanations that fit well within the bounds of reality. Did you miss that or are you dismissing it?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,705
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2123 on: Today at 12:40:29 am »
Not being funny but fuck me
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.
Pages: 1 ... 49 50 51 52 53 [54]   Go Up
« previous next »
 