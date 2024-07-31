« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 89806 times)

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,968
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2080 on: July 31, 2024, 12:28:52 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 30, 2024, 03:11:54 pm
The problem is, there is only one answer which will satisfy you. And until the rest of us prove a negative, you will continue to believe that you, me, and the rest of us are being lied to / duped.

Provide some actual solid evidence, and the rest us will start to take the claims more seriously.

What will satisfy me is some transparency, actually a lot of transparency.

Claims have to come with evidence.

My long-running argument here: if you don't believe in anyone, ever...then what is the point?

Like everyone else (well of the 0.1% of society who give a shit) I'm looking for first hand witnesses to the
programs David Grusch claims exist and these have folk have to tell Congress or whoever where to look.

Atm, there is no juice, no momentum...


Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,157
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2081 on: July 31, 2024, 08:43:58 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 30, 2024, 03:07:50 pm
My advice is to keep reading and stay curious.

My advice is to keep reading and stay critical.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2082 on: July 31, 2024, 08:55:33 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 31, 2024, 12:28:52 am
What will satisfy me is some transparency, actually a lot of transparency.

Claims have to come with evidence.

My long-running argument here: if you don't believe in anyone, ever...then what is the point?

Like everyone else (well of the 0.1% of society who give a shit) I'm looking for first hand witnesses to the
programs David Grusch claims exist and these have folk have to tell Congress or whoever where to look.

Atm, there is no juice, no momentum...
Your position presupposes that there is actual evidence of 'alien tech' or whatever it is you seek. So when there is no evidence, you suppose that it is being hidden from you. That's the problem.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,531
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2083 on: July 31, 2024, 09:48:52 am »
Don't come in here very often, but I seem to remember someone saying that 'in a few weeks' the lid will be blown off and the whole world will see the proof or something along those lines?

What was it? Can't remember anything Earth shattering coming up in the news? Did anythnig happen?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,973
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2084 on: July 31, 2024, 10:19:43 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 31, 2024, 09:48:52 am
What was it? Can't remember anything Earth shattering coming up in the news? Did anythnig happen?

Of course it did....



... n't
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,968
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2085 on: July 31, 2024, 10:29:20 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 31, 2024, 09:48:52 am
Don't come in here very often, but I seem to remember someone saying that 'in a few weeks' the lid will be blown off and the whole world will see the proof or something along those lines?

What was it? Can't remember anything Earth shattering coming up in the news? Did anythnig happen?

Nothing much has happened this year. There are a couple of new documentaries coming out and legislation has again been put forward. Obviously, nothing earth-shattering.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,973
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2086 on: July 31, 2024, 11:46:36 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 31, 2024, 08:55:33 am
So when there is no evidence, you suppose that it is being hidden from you. That's the problem.

"When we get a definitive answer I will walk away."

Such a definitive answer cannot exist, it's a logical impossibility. As Lionel has started these recent exchanges with a demand for such, I suspect these latest thread developments will be as fruitful as any that have come before.

Quote from: thejbs on July 31, 2024, 08:43:58 am
My advice is to keep reading and stay critical.

Alas, if only their exceedingly limited curiosity could extend to the idea that there's simply nothing behind the curtain, we might get somewhere with them.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,973
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2087 on: August 1, 2024, 12:29:12 pm »
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,968
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2088 on: August 1, 2024, 05:22:15 pm »
If there is nothing behind the curtain - a possibility we have to entertain - then a whole bunch of people will need
to seek psychiatric help, or a Psy-op apparently massive and mind-boggling in scale has been cascaded across the media for no apparent purpose and for whom, we do not know!

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,369
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2089 on: Yesterday at 12:21:59 am »
Do you believe the thousands of people who say they've been abducted?
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,577
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2090 on: Yesterday at 12:28:18 am »
In 2000 an ABC poll showed that over 40 million Americans had either seen a UFO or knew someone who had.

A logical sequence is that this shows there are UFOs .

A more logical sequence suggests that the were incorrect in a quite profound way.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2091 on: Yesterday at 10:38:06 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:28:18 am
In 2000 an ABC poll showed that over 40 million Americans had either seen a UFO or knew someone who had.

A logical sequence is that this shows there are UFOs .

A more logical sequence suggests that the were incorrect in a quite profound way.
A third logical sequence is that a lot of Americans are delusional.

https://skepticalinquirer.org/1998/05/abduction-by-aliens-or-sleep-paralysis/

According to the above, about 3.7m Americans believe they have been abducted by aliens. (Most being from California, obviously.)

I just came across an article which might be of interest to some:

Why alien abductions are down dramatically

By Linda Rodriguez McRobbieJune 12, 2016, 12:00 a.m.

https://www.bostonglobe.com/ideas/2016/06/11/why-alien-abductions-are-down-dramatically/qQ3zdBIc2tLAf3LVms8GLP/story.html

Non-paywalled copy: https://archive.is/HjCNt

In short, a lot of people are very easily influenced into believing nonsense.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,968
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2092 on: Yesterday at 10:41:26 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 12:21:59 am
Do you believe the thousands of people who say they've been abducted?

I don't know, my tendency is to say "no" I don't believe in the ET hypothesis there. Certainly, for me, a world away from trained fighter pilots with 20 years experience and no interest in UFOs
who reluctantly come out and say, "This is what I saw, this is what our sensors saw, and I don't think this object was one of ours." "And by the way, I am neither crazy, nor am I selling a book."


I've listened to David Fravor and Ryan Graves at fair length. And so this is the biggest problem I have with debunkers. Those guys are just not interested in the limelight but they saw what they say, and others speak to them as well.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,632
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2093 on: Yesterday at 10:51:06 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:41:26 am
I don't know, my tendency is to say "no" I don't believe in the ET hypothesis there. Certainly, for me, a world away from trained fighter pilots with 20 years experience and no interest in UFOs
who reluctantly come out and say, "This is what I saw, this is what our sensors saw, and I don't think this object was one of ours." "And by the way, I am neither crazy, nor am I selling a book."


I've listened to David Fravor and Ryan Graves at fair length. And so this is the biggest problem I have with debunkers. Those guys are just not interested in the limelight but they saw what they say, and others speak to them as well.
Bloody hell - not again that (now) old chestnut: It is impossible for a 'trained fighter pilot' to be a grifter, or a narcissist craving attention, or delusional, or plain wrong. What absolute horseshit. The unshakeable credence you provide pilots is bizarre.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,968
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2094 on: Yesterday at 03:23:35 pm »
<<<<But you assume they are mistaken, or delusional or wrong. Why?

Take four separate individuals, of high credentials in their jobs, sorry 5 separate people. Fravor, Alex Dietrich, and there are two other pilots/co-pilots in the Nimitz 2004,
plus Ryan Graves is a completely separate case, different coast and timeline.

Are they ALL delusional, and separately as well?

If you don't who know David Fravor is, you cannot use the word horseshit with any credibility here. He stood up, under oath and soberly described the Nimitz events as they
happened to the US Congress. If you listen to him speak, he is "not a UFO guy", he rose pretty high in the US Navy, was the commanding officer and is a boy scout type who likes to help other people and look after his family.

Now, there are a whole bunch of phoneys around no doubt, but what I have always said is there is a small group of credible cases, where the witnesses and the data match up and they need to be fully investigated and revealed.

Again, go listen to Ryan Graves. A man who sounds so bored of the UFO topic he might punch you in the face if you mention it at the bar. Although, something real happened to his squadron and so he has felt compelled to investigate it and talk to other aviators who have seen similar.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,157
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 12:24:29 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on August  1, 2024, 05:22:15 pm
If there is nothing behind the curtain - a possibility we have to entertain - then a whole bunch of people will need
to seek psychiatric help, or a Psy-op apparently massive and mind-boggling in scale has been cascaded across the media for no apparent purpose and for whom, we do not know!

A possibility we have to Entertain? No, it's objective reality; It's the default position, the working theory, rather than some alternative hypothesis that you might have to entertain. There is no actual evidence to the contrary.

I agree with the second part, though. A whole bunch of people need to seek psychiatric help.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,973
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2096 on: Today at 01:18:51 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:24:29 am
A possibility we have to Entertain? No, it's objective reality; It's the default position, the working theory, rather than some alternative hypothesis that you might have to entertain. There is no actual evidence to the contrary.

I agree with the second part, though. A whole bunch of people need to seek psychiatric help.

What I personally enjoyed about Lionel's post here was the idea that if all of this comes to naught then it must be some sophisticated & sly "Psy-op apparently massive and mind-boggling in scale" that has hoodwinked all these shrewd & discerning UAP watchers through all these years, and not their own gullible credulity being their own undoing.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,577
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2097 on: Today at 03:00:49 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:38:06 am
A third logical sequence is that a lot of Americans are delusional.

https://skepticalinquirer.org/1998/05/abduction-by-aliens-or-sleep-paralysis/

According to the above, about 3.7m Americans believe they have been abducted by aliens. (Most being from California, obviously.)

I just came across an article which might be of interest to some:

Why alien abductions are down dramatically

By Linda Rodriguez McRobbieJune 12, 2016, 12:00 a.m.

https://www.bostonglobe.com/ideas/2016/06/11/why-alien-abductions-are-down-dramatically/qQ3zdBIc2tLAf3LVms8GLP/story.html

Non-paywalled copy: https://archive.is/HjCNt

In short, a lot of people are very easily influenced into believing nonsense.

I think my second criteria hits the delusional criteria !
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2098 on: Today at 06:38:21 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:41:26 am

I've listened to David Fravor and Ryan Graves at fair length. And so this is the biggest problem I have with debunkers. Those guys are just not interested in the limelight but they saw what they say, and others speak to them as well.

This is a bit like what I always say about psychics.

Youve essentially got two types, the blood sucking, performative, lying twats who leech off of people in grief claiming to put them in touch with the spirit of their dead loved ones despite knowing full well they hold no such ability to do - or the types who genuinely believe that they are psychic and are quite often naturally practicing the kind of techniques practiced by the ones who are blagging it without realising that theyre doing it. Often the second group arent looking for the limelight, they dont accept payment for their services etc, but the reality is that until theyre able to prove that they are psychic, most rational people will never believe that they are.

The same applies to most paranormal, UFO, religious stuff - theres a group who know theyre bullshitting and a group who dont - in my eyes the one thing that those groups have in common is that neither of them have the ability or have seen the things which they think they have - albeit in the former that is a conscious decision and in the latter a mistake, an example of being easily influenced or in some cases a delusion.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 