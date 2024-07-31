« previous next »
Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??

lionel_messias

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2080 on: July 31, 2024, 12:28:52 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 30, 2024, 03:11:54 pm
The problem is, there is only one answer which will satisfy you. And until the rest of us prove a negative, you will continue to believe that you, me, and the rest of us are being lied to / duped.

Provide some actual solid evidence, and the rest us will start to take the claims more seriously.

What will satisfy me is some transparency, actually a lot of transparency.

Claims have to come with evidence.

My long-running argument here: if you don't believe in anyone, ever...then what is the point?

Like everyone else (well of the 0.1% of society who give a shit) I'm looking for first hand witnesses to the
programs David Grusch claims exist and these have folk have to tell Congress or whoever where to look.

Atm, there is no juice, no momentum...


thejbs

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2081 on: July 31, 2024, 08:43:58 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 30, 2024, 03:07:50 pm
My advice is to keep reading and stay curious.

My advice is to keep reading and stay critical.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2082 on: July 31, 2024, 08:55:33 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 31, 2024, 12:28:52 am
What will satisfy me is some transparency, actually a lot of transparency.

Claims have to come with evidence.

My long-running argument here: if you don't believe in anyone, ever...then what is the point?

Like everyone else (well of the 0.1% of society who give a shit) I'm looking for first hand witnesses to the
programs David Grusch claims exist and these have folk have to tell Congress or whoever where to look.

Atm, there is no juice, no momentum...
Your position presupposes that there is actual evidence of 'alien tech' or whatever it is you seek. So when there is no evidence, you suppose that it is being hidden from you. That's the problem.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2083 on: July 31, 2024, 09:48:52 am
Don't come in here very often, but I seem to remember someone saying that 'in a few weeks' the lid will be blown off and the whole world will see the proof or something along those lines?

What was it? Can't remember anything Earth shattering coming up in the news? Did anythnig happen?
Riquende

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2084 on: July 31, 2024, 10:19:43 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 31, 2024, 09:48:52 am
What was it? Can't remember anything Earth shattering coming up in the news? Did anythnig happen?

Of course it did....



... n't
lionel_messias

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2085 on: July 31, 2024, 10:29:20 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on July 31, 2024, 09:48:52 am
Don't come in here very often, but I seem to remember someone saying that 'in a few weeks' the lid will be blown off and the whole world will see the proof or something along those lines?

What was it? Can't remember anything Earth shattering coming up in the news? Did anythnig happen?

Nothing much has happened this year. There are a couple of new documentaries coming out and legislation has again been put forward. Obviously, nothing earth-shattering.
Riquende

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2086 on: July 31, 2024, 11:46:36 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 31, 2024, 08:55:33 am
So when there is no evidence, you suppose that it is being hidden from you. That's the problem.

"When we get a definitive answer I will walk away."

Such a definitive answer cannot exist, it's a logical impossibility. As Lionel has started these recent exchanges with a demand for such, I suspect these latest thread developments will be as fruitful as any that have come before.

Quote from: thejbs on July 31, 2024, 08:43:58 am
My advice is to keep reading and stay critical.

Alas, if only their exceedingly limited curiosity could extend to the idea that there's simply nothing behind the curtain, we might get somewhere with them.
Riquende

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2087 on: Yesterday at 12:29:12 pm
lionel_messias

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2088 on: Yesterday at 05:22:15 pm
If there is nothing behind the curtain - a possibility we have to entertain - then a whole bunch of people will need
to seek psychiatric help, or a Psy-op apparently massive and mind-boggling in scale has been cascaded across the media for no apparent purpose and for whom, we do not know!

BER

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2089 on: Today at 12:21:59 am
Do you believe the thousands of people who say they've been abducted?
TepidT2O

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2090 on: Today at 12:28:18 am
In 2000 an ABC poll showed that over 40 million Americans had either seen a UFO or knew someone who had.

A logical sequence is that this shows there are UFOs .

A more logical sequence suggests that the were incorrect in a quite profound way.
