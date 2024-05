Not really. Doesn't the theory rely upon using 'negative energy'? And there is no evidence for the existence of negative energy!?



Not sure what theory you're looking at. The theory around warp drive exists. Miguel Alcubierre in 1994 produced this artcle: https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/0264-9381/11/5/001 AbstractIt is shown how, within the framework of general relativity and without the introduction of wormholes, it is possible to modify a spacetime in a way that allows a spaceship to travel with an arbitrarily large speed. By a purely local expansion of spacetime behind the spaceship and an opposite contraction in front of it, motion faster than the speed of light as seen by observers outside the disturbed region is possible. The resulting distortion is reminiscent of the `warp drive' of science fiction. However, just as happens with wormholes, exotic matter will be needed in order to generate a distortion of spacetime like the one discussed here.You can download the linked PDF for the details..There are quite a few other scientists working on the idea. Does look fairly interesting.