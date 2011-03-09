« previous next »
Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??

So Howard Philips

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2040 on: Yesterday at 10:39:25 am
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on May 25, 2024, 11:18:13 pm
Ok, I really wish we could talk about this in a friendly manner. Genuinely.
So we now have Karl Nell, backed up by Admiral Gauladet he is also involved with NOAA, but anyway, and then the likes of Mellon, Gary Nolan and grusch. And then you have the direct witnesses Fravor and Dietrich and so many more people saying these things. Anyone, and I mean anyone with an ounce of curiosity couldn't dismiss this and just ignore it. They can't all be lying or making this up for shits and giggles. So many of them are so well paid that they don't need the hassle. But yet they keep telling us something is going on. I'm curious.

But what, that is the question.

We have these breathless announcements that there will shortly be the unveiling of the crucial evidence and then.after a six months another announcement.

Logged

lionel_messias

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2041 on: Yesterday at 01:01:28 pm
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on May 25, 2024, 11:18:13 pm
Ok, I really wish we could talk about this in a friendly manner. Genuinely.
So we now have Karl Nell, backed up by Admiral Gauladet he is also involved with NOAA, but anyway, and then the likes of Mellon, Gary Nolan and grusch. And then you have the direct witnesses Fravor and Dietrich and so many more people saying these things. Anyone, and I mean anyone with an ounce of curiosity couldn't dismiss this and just ignore it. They can't all be lying or making this up for shits and giggles. So many of them are so well paid that they don't need the hassle. But yet they keep telling us something is going on. I'm curious.

I'm sure we can to be honest. Hopefully there is something more "concrete" to discuss this summer,
as the people you mention: while they are valid and credible they also seem to enrage a lot of folk as they don't present bits of UAP side-paneling or the 4k photos we'd all like to see.
Logged
Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2042 on: Yesterday at 06:37:51 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 01:01:28 pm
I'm sure we can to be honest. Hopefully there is something more "concrete" to discuss this summer,
as the people you mention: while they are valid and credible they also seem to enrage a lot of folk as they don't present bits of UAP side-paneling or the 4k photos we'd all like to see.
I don't think anyone here is 'enraged'. Rather, many here express varying levels frustration because of the constant cycle of 'the big reveal' being inevitably followed up with, 'oh, well, nevermind', and find it a bit tedious. Generally, they just take the piss at the endless cycle of it all (I know I do).

It was only a few weeks ago when even you seemed to express some weariness of being repeatedly promised proper evidence, only to be disappointed every time. But here you are again, excited and eagerly awaiting the next 'big reveal'.

Logged
lionel_messias

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2043 on: Yesterday at 06:59:27 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:37:51 pm
I don't think anyone here is 'enraged'. Rather, many here express varying levels frustration because of the constant cycle of 'the big reveal' being inevitably followed up with, 'oh, well, nevermind', and find it a bit tedious. Generally, they just take the piss at the endless cycle of it all (I know I do).

It was only a few weeks ago when even you seemed to express some weariness of being repeatedly promised proper evidence, only to be disappointed every time. But here you are again, excited and eagerly awaiting the next 'big reveal'.

🤓 I'm not sure I'd class myself as excited. I do think we'll get somewhere though. That's my view.

Is this a big deal? Not really.

It is easy to take the piss anyway, we all do it. This topic is ripe for it but there is also something going on worth looking at and talking about.



Logged
thejbs

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2044 on: Today at 12:52:15 am
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on May 25, 2024, 11:18:13 pm
Ok, I really wish we could talk about this in a friendly manner. Genuinely.
So we now have Karl Nell, backed up by Admiral Gauladet he is also involved with NOAA, but anyway, and then the likes of Mellon, Gary Nolan and grusch. And then you have the direct witnesses Fravor and Dietrich and so many more people saying these things. Anyone, and I mean anyone with an ounce of curiosity couldn't dismiss this and just ignore it. They can't all be lying or making this up for shits and giggles. So many of them are so well paid that they don't need the hassle. But yet they keep telling us something is going on. I'm curious.

Yes they fucking can and, most plausibly, are.

Why do you assume people with reasonable government pay have no inclination to grift when the evidence is generally to the contrary - especially when looking at the US gov and public office.
Logged

BarryCrocker

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2045 on: Today at 04:51:57 am
No one is really wasting there time proving we haven't had alien contact. I wonder why?
Logged
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2046 on: Today at 10:10:47 am
Quote from: lobsterboy on April 22, 2024, 03:39:44 pm
Be real for a minute, the murkiness comes with the grift.
But they sell the dreams you are all seeking.
That thrill you get at the thought of finding the greatest conspiracy ever. That's the hook.
None of the bullshit spouted by these grifters gets past the part about space being really, really, really big and the energy required to travel FTL and break GR is insanely huge. That's before all the rest that makes it scientifically unlikely.

Saddest thing is that real astronomy and space exploration tech is actually just as amazing without all the made up shite.

I'm not having a pop but I'm tired of people disappearing down conspiracy rabbit holes because of the internet and grifters.
5G, vaccines, Pizzagate and all the rest, these things can have real world consequences.
We got Trump and Brexit because of it.


FTL travel is not possible, but it can be circumvented. The theory is already there. Not hard to imagine that a far advanced race in all of space and time could master that.
Logged
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2047 on: Today at 10:22:19 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on May 24, 2024, 06:02:23 pm
Still waiting for someone with first hand experience though, it's all well and good saying I ran this or that............yeah but have YOU literally seen UAP/Aliens etc

I've been reading a few things about studies around the idea of extraterrestrial viruses. They aren't 'alive' in the same way that organics are which makes quite a few scientists believe that wherever the components exist, they might evolve.

You'd imagine that in a universe with billions of galaxies, containing billions of billions of billions of stars that some might evolve life and/or viruses.

The time component matters here as well. It's clear that mankind will wipe itself off the map in a few hundreds years and if the average for advanced technology covers that 500-1000 year period, in a universe that's  13.787±0.020 billion years old then the gap between any civillisation, plus the distance, plus the time to develop FTL circumventing technology means it's very unlikely we'll meet or see anything ever.
Logged
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2048 on: Today at 10:27:03 am
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on May 25, 2024, 11:18:13 pm
Ok, I really wish we could talk about this in a friendly manner. Genuinely.
So we now have Karl Nell, backed up by Admiral Gauladet he is also involved with NOAA, but anyway, and then the likes of Mellon, Gary Nolan and grusch. And then you have the direct witnesses Fravor and Dietrich and so many more people saying these things. Anyone, and I mean anyone with an ounce of curiosity couldn't dismiss this and just ignore it. They can't all be lying or making this up for shits and giggles. So many of them are so well paid that they don't need the hassle. But yet they keep telling us something is going on. I'm curious.

I haven't seen anything really unfriendly to be honest. People have opinions, other people have other opinions.

I think that people believe that aliens are here with no evidence are stupid. I think people who think aliens can't exist are stupid. It's a big universe out there. As I said before, the biggest hurdle is the distance in time and the distance in space.
Logged
Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2049 on: Today at 10:31:05 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:10:47 am
FTL travel is not possible, but it can be circumvented. The theory is already there. Not hard to imagine that a far advanced race in all of space and time could master that.
Not really. Doesn't the theory rely upon using 'negative mass'? And there is no evidence for the existence of negative energy!?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:41:23 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2050 on: Today at 10:37:39 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:31:05 am
Not really. Doesn't the theory rely upon using 'negative energy'? And there is no evidence for the existence of negative energy!?

Not sure what theory you're looking at. The theory around warp drive exists. Miguel Alcubierre in 1994 produced this artcle: https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/0264-9381/11/5/001

The warp drive: hyper-fast travel within general relativity

Abstract

It is shown how, within the framework of general relativity and without the introduction of wormholes, it is possible to modify a spacetime in a way that allows a spaceship to travel with an arbitrarily large speed. By a purely local expansion of spacetime behind the spaceship and an opposite contraction in front of it, motion faster than the speed of light as seen by observers outside the disturbed region is possible. The resulting distortion is reminiscent of the `warp drive' of science fiction. However, just as happens with wormholes, exotic matter will be needed in order to generate a distortion of spacetime like the one discussed here.


You can download the linked PDF for the details..

There are quite a few other scientists working on the idea. Does look fairly interesting.
Logged
Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2051 on: Today at 10:52:10 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:37:39 am
Not sure what theory you're looking at. The theory around warp drive exists. Miguel Alcubierre in 1994 produced this artcle: https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/0264-9381/11/5/001

The warp drive: hyper-fast travel within general relativity

Abstract

It is shown how, within the framework of general relativity and without the introduction of wormholes, it is possible to modify a spacetime in a way that allows a spaceship to travel with an arbitrarily large speed. By a purely local expansion of spacetime behind the spaceship and an opposite contraction in front of it, motion faster than the speed of light as seen by observers outside the disturbed region is possible. The resulting distortion is reminiscent of the `warp drive' of science fiction. However, just as happens with wormholes, exotic matter will be needed in order to generate a distortion of spacetime like the one discussed here.


You can download the linked PDF for the details..

There are quite a few other scientists working on the idea. Does look fairly interesting.
Misnomenclature in my original comment: 'negative mass', not negative energy. But negative mass also implies negative energy (Wiki). And the point remains the same - there is no evidence for the existence of negative mass or negative energy. And without negative mass and energy, the Alcubierre Drive cannot work. Plus, the last I heard, you'd need a Jupiter-sized negative mass for the drive to work, even in theory.

These things are a massive house-of-cards theoretical constructions, where even the most basic assumptions are nowhere near established.

I recommend Sabine Hossenfelder's Youtube channel for keeping all-things-science-related real.
Logged
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2052 on: Today at 11:09:31 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:52:10 am
Misnomenclature in my original comment: 'negative mass', not negative energy. But negative mass also implies negative energy (Wiki). And the point remains the same - there is no evidence for the existence of negative mass or negative energy. And without negative mass and energy, the Alcubierre Drive cannot work. Plus, the last I heard, you'd need a Jupiter-sized negative mass for the drive to work, even in theory.

These things are a massive house-of-cards theoretical constructions, where even the most basic assumptions are nowhere near established.

I recommend Sabine Hossenfelder's Youtube channel for keeping all-things-science-related real.

Yeah I watch her on https://brilliant.org/home/.

Although exotic matter has not been yet found in the state to provide this, it is entirely possible within known physics. In fact, several have already been proven such as the exotic hadron. https://home.cern/news/news/experiments/lhcb-confirms-existence-exotic-hadrons

This isn't science fiction. It's scientific fact. It will be interesting to see what else can be discovered going forward if we haven't blown ourselves up by then (Though that's clearly not going to happen)

Logged
Alan_X

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2053 on: Today at 10:53:25 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on May 24, 2024, 12:49:11 pm
Insert [Chain of Command leading to the current President of United States]

There is no one I have met IRL or online who could remotely put shade on Karl Nell. The guy is what he is.

He has an MSc in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters in Strategic Studies. In what way does that make him an expert on anything other than mechanical engineering and military strategy?

Id say you were falling for the classic logical fallacy of argument from authority, but that generally assumes the authority has expertise in the field in question.
Logged
thejbs

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2054 on: Today at 11:19:51 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:27:03 am
I haven't seen anything really unfriendly to be honest. People have opinions, other people have other opinions.

I think that people believe that aliens are here with no evidence are stupid. I think people who think aliens can't exist are stupid. It's a big universe out there. As I said before, the biggest hurdle is the distance in time and the distance in space.

In fairness, no one has posted that in here. Only the belief that were not in contact with them. Whereas a couple of people are pretty sold on aliens visiting here.
Logged

lionel_messias

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #2055 on: Today at 11:35:01 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:19:51 pm
In fairness, no one has posted that in here. Only the belief that were not in contact with them. Whereas a couple of people are pretty sold on aliens visiting here.

Calling anyone stupid is never a good way to continue the conversation, I guess, either. I'm not sure anyone on here is specific about 'aliens' visiting; we'd have to establish NHI as fact incontrovertibly, then find out what they are and where they are from.
Logged
