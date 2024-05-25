I'm sure we can to be honest. Hopefully there is something more "concrete" to discuss this summer,

as the people you mention: while they are valid and credible they also seem to enrage a lot of folk as they don't present bits of UAP side-paneling or the 4k photos we'd all like to see.



Spoiler You are going to be disappointed.

I don't think anyone here is 'enraged'. Rather, many here express varying levels frustration because of the constant cycle of 'the big reveal' being inevitably followed up with, 'oh, well, nevermind', and find it a bit tedious. Generally, they just take the piss at the endless cycle of it all (I know I do).It was only a few weeks ago when even you seemed to express some weariness of being repeatedly promised proper evidence, only to be disappointed every time. But here you are again, excited and eagerly awaiting the next 'big reveal'.