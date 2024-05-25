« previous next »
Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 76089 times)

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2040 on: Yesterday at 10:39:25 am »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on May 25, 2024, 11:18:13 pm
Ok, I really wish we could talk about this in a friendly manner. Genuinely.
So we now have Karl Nell, backed up by Admiral Gauladet he is also involved with NOAA, but anyway, and then the likes of Mellon, Gary Nolan and grusch. And then you have the direct witnesses Fravor and Dietrich and so many more people saying these things. Anyone, and I mean anyone with an ounce of curiosity couldn't dismiss this and just ignore it. They can't all be lying or making this up for shits and giggles. So many of them are so well paid that they don't need the hassle. But yet they keep telling us something is going on. I'm curious.

But what, that is the question.

We have these breathless announcements that there will shortly be the unveiling of the crucial evidence and then.after a six months another announcement.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2041 on: Yesterday at 01:01:28 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on May 25, 2024, 11:18:13 pm
Ok, I really wish we could talk about this in a friendly manner. Genuinely.
So we now have Karl Nell, backed up by Admiral Gauladet he is also involved with NOAA, but anyway, and then the likes of Mellon, Gary Nolan and grusch. And then you have the direct witnesses Fravor and Dietrich and so many more people saying these things. Anyone, and I mean anyone with an ounce of curiosity couldn't dismiss this and just ignore it. They can't all be lying or making this up for shits and giggles. So many of them are so well paid that they don't need the hassle. But yet they keep telling us something is going on. I'm curious.

I'm sure we can to be honest. Hopefully there is something more "concrete" to discuss this summer,
as the people you mention: while they are valid and credible they also seem to enrage a lot of folk as they don't present bits of UAP side-paneling or the 4k photos we'd all like to see.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2042 on: Yesterday at 06:37:51 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 01:01:28 pm
I'm sure we can to be honest. Hopefully there is something more "concrete" to discuss this summer,
as the people you mention: while they are valid and credible they also seem to enrage a lot of folk as they don't present bits of UAP side-paneling or the 4k photos we'd all like to see.
I don't think anyone here is 'enraged'. Rather, many here express varying levels frustration because of the constant cycle of 'the big reveal' being inevitably followed up with, 'oh, well, nevermind', and find it a bit tedious. Generally, they just take the piss at the endless cycle of it all (I know I do).

It was only a few weeks ago when even you seemed to express some weariness of being repeatedly promised proper evidence, only to be disappointed every time. But here you are again, excited and eagerly awaiting the next 'big reveal'.

You are going to be disappointed.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2043 on: Yesterday at 06:59:27 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:37:51 pm
I don't think anyone here is 'enraged'. Rather, many here express varying levels frustration because of the constant cycle of 'the big reveal' being inevitably followed up with, 'oh, well, nevermind', and find it a bit tedious. Generally, they just take the piss at the endless cycle of it all (I know I do).

It was only a few weeks ago when even you seemed to express some weariness of being repeatedly promised proper evidence, only to be disappointed every time. But here you are again, excited and eagerly awaiting the next 'big reveal'.

You are going to be disappointed.
🤓 I'm not sure I'd class myself as excited. I do think we'll get somewhere though. That's my view.

Is this a big deal? Not really.

It is easy to take the piss anyway, we all do it. This topic is ripe for it but there is also something going on worth looking at and talking about.



Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #2044 on: Today at 12:52:15 am »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on May 25, 2024, 11:18:13 pm
Ok, I really wish we could talk about this in a friendly manner. Genuinely.
So we now have Karl Nell, backed up by Admiral Gauladet he is also involved with NOAA, but anyway, and then the likes of Mellon, Gary Nolan and grusch. And then you have the direct witnesses Fravor and Dietrich and so many more people saying these things. Anyone, and I mean anyone with an ounce of curiosity couldn't dismiss this and just ignore it. They can't all be lying or making this up for shits and giggles. So many of them are so well paid that they don't need the hassle. But yet they keep telling us something is going on. I'm curious.

Yes they fucking can and, most plausibly, are.

Why do you assume people with reasonable government pay have no inclination to grift when the evidence is generally to the contrary - especially when looking at the US gov and public office.
