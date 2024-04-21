I don't have a beef at all, I'm very excited at the prospect that UFOs might be shown to be real and it would properly make my day to find out that was verifiably the case. I've posted that opinion a couple of times, hopefully I've made it clear enough for you now. My age is not a secret, it's in my profile, needless to say as a child of the 80s and all the sci-fi delights we had in that post-Star Wars glow, space travel captured my imagination to a huge degree. Finding out that FTL travel is possible would be a scientific gamechanger to say the least, even if I had to accept we'd never be going into hyperspace in my own lifetime.



On the other hand, I don't have a lot of time for random internet claims that get shared in a breathless frenzied whirlwind of "I want to believe"-style lack of scrutiny, and even less for obvious dishonesty. My very first foray into this thread was to observe how the output of certain posters, yourself definitely included, reminded me of the sort of MAGA/Qanon conspiracy nonsense I was seeing elsewhere on the internet citing certain political sources (Gen. Flynn was certainly one, probably Giuliani back then, and others). You both denied the comparison AND claimed to have not heard of the people I was talking about, a logical inconsistency that sadly set the tone for our interactions since.



It's just the tone you come across with. I'm not looking to cross-examine your posts nor have mine raked over with fire and brimstoneI'm not trying to prove anybody wrong. As you said yourself the topic is interesting. It's fascinating, obviously.Your beef I think is because there are a small number of officials who take this topic seriously. The majority of the media take it as a joke, or have been trained that way. And whether we like or not, some of the key figures are Department of Defence people and intelligence services types.This does not mean this is a Qanon conspiracy. This is the beef.I've quoted an event in New York with a load of investors invited, where Karl Nell spoke for 20 minutes. Is this me plucking something randomly off the internet? He also spoke at the Sol Foundation and was quoted in the Debrief in the now-infamous David Grush article.Do you think he is random, fly-by-night person? I don't. I think he has been "read-in" to a number of programs (think they call the SAPs) that comes from being very senior in both the aerospace/tech industry and the military.Everyone is free to disagree with respect but my position has never changed (apart from being pissed off and impatient): there are some very serious, highly qualified folk who seem to be either direct witnesses or organisational witnesses to a phenomenon that is not from China, Russia, Belgium or anywhere we can point to. Unfortunately for my sanity, it also appears that David Grusch and some others maintain the US has a crash retrieval program and has been trying to reverse engineer UAP "materials" for some decades. He has claimed people have been threatened or killed to keep this secret.This last part is a pain in the ass because it sounds like a Hollywood thriller. If only 20 or more witnesses to the fact would present themselves to Congress, we could move the ball a bit further down the field.