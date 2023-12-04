I came across this missive on my usual traipsing around the sillier Qanon areas of the internet this morning. It's actually from a discussion about Covid vaccine damage, population control from Globalists, all that mad stuff that I want to stress I do not believe anybody in this thread engages with (not that that will stop the usual suspects getting offended at the insinuation).If you find yourself nodding along with this when it comes to particular pet theories, that it just feels right even though nothing supports it, then just be aware which direction of travel you're on.Proof of something isn't a couple of grainy photos. It isn't a single audio clip. It isn't one 'leaked' document. All those are potentially evidence, but proof arrives when we have overwhelming data as evidence, it doesn't contradict itself, potential outliers can be explained and we can set up falsifiable tests to attempt to disprove what we think we 'know' at that point.