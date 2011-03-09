I respect peoples right to believe in gods. But I reserve my right to assert that its complete fantasy. Ive no respect for the belief itself.



UAP as aliens is just a different branch on the same magical wish tree.



Well. To be fair. We don't know everything about reality, so aren't in a position to state definitively even what it is - happy for you to correct me. Do you know what reality is? What is it for? If it's for nothing and random, do we know that? if it's for something and not random, do we know that? Is there just one reality or more than one? Will we ever know? Is it ever knowable.Regarding aliens, it seems a strange position to think they don't or can't exist in the reality that we think we belong to. Our Earth is 4 billion years old and in that time it's evolved a middling, backward race that has lurched from the surface into (very) local solar system travel. Planets that formed earlier by a magnitude of millions or billions of years are likely to be ahead of us. To think that aliens don't and can't exist ironically goes back to religion itself - the idea that the Earth was 'special' and the 'centre of the Universe' - people like Galileo Galilei showed us that the Earth wasn't the centre of the universe and actually orbited around the sun. Since then we've found that our galaxy isn't even special and that our Solar System orbits around it. Our galaxy itself orbits around the local group, which in turn orbits around the virgo supercluster (Loosely, to be fair).It seems difficult to imagine that they can get to Earth at all, given the distances, but even our race have thought of ways to breach the interstellar vastness - Colony Ships, Warping of space/time, Hypersleep and the like. But that's assuming that our imagining of what reality is, is correct. If other dimensions exist (Via something like branes) then perhaps travel could be based on moving between the edges rather than having to physically move through space.Who knows? It's a possible and I don't know enough about our reality to prove or disprove anything - especially using something as absurd as 'common sense' (See Ester McVeigh). So my mind becomes open. If aliens aren't walking among us then I will be unsurprised. If aliens are walking among us then I'll be a bit surprised, but not massively. If reality turns out to be exactly what we think it is, I'll be unsurprised. If reality turns out to be something entirely different than what we think then I'll be surprised, but not massively.We haven't got all the answers and the more answers we get, the more questions remain. Humanity has been at this science lark seriously for maybe 1,000 years - modern science for a few hundred years. It's reasonable to assume that if a civillisation has existed for millions or billions of years then (to quote Arthur C. Clarke's three laws) :-1. When a distinguished but elderly scientist states that something is possible, he is almost certainly right. When he states that something is impossible, he is very probably wrong.2. The only way of discovering the limits of the possible is to venture a little way past them into the impossible.3. Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.