Yes it was a childish reply.



Best to evaluate and read what is actually being said rather

than make judgements on people.



I'm not asking anyone to believe anything, just observing a topic as it plays out.

Quote

Alan, if you think it's just the same old stories, well that's up to you.



You are certainly right about most people, they don't care about this issue:

unless you show them a craft or bring out bodies and then more than just Biden declares on it, then this remains woo-woo and story 25 on the list, on any given day.

Quote

This is where we stick until we get ontological shock. Ontological shock

is meant to be shocking. Is why we go round in circles on this thread.



And I genuinely saw a strange red light over my house last night.



A sure NHI signal from Sirius Major to stay away from this bloody thread!







But of course you are. You point to so-called 'evidence' and world-shattering revelations just around the corner almost monthly.Try presenting some actual solid evidence instead of vague, shaky video, usually without any proper analysis or any supporting documentary evidence.I supposed that to be a buzz-word/phrase within the AUP community!? So, I looked up the phrase "ontological shock" in association with "AUP" - and what do you know, it is all over the place. Just because you and your fellow believers decide to use the phrase 'ontological shock', it does mean that ontological shock has occurred or will occur. Clue: it has not occurred - and based upon the presented evidence, it is highly unlikely to ever occur. If you mean to apply the phrase purely to yourself, I do not believe you have experienced it. (You were easily persuaded.) But maybe, just maybe, you would experience it if one of your masters is ever caught on camera admitting to the grift. (Even then, I expect, you will claim the video to be fake).Google search: "ontological shock" "AUP"Here's another phrase for you: 'bunker mentality'. Every time the predictions and pronouncements of your leaders fail, you regroup and come up with new predictions and pronouncements to make yourselves feel better.* It is the same with all cults of course. You are in a cult. Because every time the latest revelation is debunnked or exposed as fraud, you come back for more.* More accurately, it is your grifter leaders who come up with the new pronouncements and you all follow.I regret that you take my words as personal attacks. I suppose they will come across that way. But, frankly, I do not really care. I think you are beyond saving - you are unpersuadable.** My words are meant more for those on the fringes of believing this guff as though there is good evidence of anything beyond that grifters are gonna grift, and some people will fall for it.** For the record, I (and I expect all the other here calling out this nonsense) might be persuaded of intelligent alien visitors - just produce some solid evidence. If you could even produce some fairly good evidence, you might have some of us reevaluating our position and move to 'maybe'. But shaky, vague (debunked) videos without any metadata will not do it for us.