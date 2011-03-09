GB News jumping on the bandwagon;
https://www.gbnews.com/news/world/cia-ufo-china-russia-latest-alien
I would like to know just what the criteria is for someone to be labelled in a legitimate (chortle) news article as a "UFO Expert", as Nick Pope is here.
I asked our old friend ChatGPT to write a scene from a play in which we explore this potential schism between the subject and the sobriquet:Title: "Unidentified Expert"
Characters:
NICK: A self-proclaimed UFO expert (Out of respect, I'm going to refrain from renaming this character either Lionel or Bobber. Well, no, not respect exactly, but currently in the Priquendeverse Bobber and Lionel are (I think) still fighting giant robots on an alien planet and so aren't able to engage in this conversation. Instead we'll bring Nick Pope himself into canon)
ALAN: Nick's skeptical friend (Alan's Priquendeverse debut)
(Scene: Nick's living room. Nick is excitedly showing Alan his collection of UFO books and conspiracy theories.)
NICK: (gesturing to his bookshelf) Alan, feast your eyes on this! The definitive guide to extraterrestrial encounters, government cover-ups, and the secrets of the universe. I've been honing my skills, studying the skies, and let me tell you, Alan, I've become quite the UFO expert.
ALAN: (sarcastically) Oh, really? So, what makes you an expert?
NICK: (proudly) The fact that I can't identify anything in the sky! Think about it, Alan. Every time I see a light, a speck, or a blink, I can confidently say, "That's a UFO." It's foolproof.
ALAN: (laughs) Or it could just be a bird, a kite, or even a balloon. Not everything in the sky is an alien spaceship.
NICK: (waves him off) Alan! You're missing the point. If I can't identify it, it's unidentified. Ergo, it's a UFO.
ALAN: (skeptical) So, your entire expertise is based on your inability to identify things?
NICK: (grinning) Exactly! The more I can't identify, the better my expertise becomes. It's like a paradox, a cosmic riddle. I'm a UFO expert because the sky is full of things I can't explain.
ALAN: (shaking his head) Nick Pope, you're unbelievable. I think you just enjoy the mystery and excitement of it all.
NICK: (leaning in) Maybe, Alan. But just wait. One day, you'll see. The truth is out there, and I'm determined to find it.
(Alan sighs, realizing that convincing Nick otherwise is a futile effort. They continue their conversation, with Nick passionately sharing more UFO theories and Alan trying to keep a straight face.)
End scene.