« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Down

Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 53257 times)

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,989
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1880 on: November 28, 2023, 09:35:44 am »
Yes it was a childish reply.

Best to evaluate and read what is actually being said rather
than make judgements on people.

I'm not asking anyone to believe anything, just observing a topic as it plays out.

Alan, if you think it's just the same old stories, well that's up to you.

You are certainly right about most people, they don't care about this issue:
unless you show them a craft or bring out bodies and then more than just Biden declares on it, then this remains woo-woo and story 25 on the list, on any given day.

This is where we stick until we get ontological shock. Ontological shock
is meant to be shocking. Is why we go round in circles on this thread.

And I genuinely saw a strange red light over my house last night. 😝😀

A sure NHI signal from Sirius Major to stay away from this bloody thread!

🤣










Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,838
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1881 on: November 28, 2023, 11:44:42 am »
Im intrigued by the believers obsession with ontological shock. Like most skeptics, scientific evidence of alien life wouldnt mean a change in my world view. It would be extremely surprising but also fascinating.

It seems to me that the people protecting themselves from ontological shock are those who passionately believe in alien visitation based entirely on third party testimony, fuzzy images and no physical evidence. How shocking or disturbing would it be to find out that such a deeply held belief is nonsense? But of course the beauty of believing in aliens is that absolute proof of non-existence is impossible.

The ontological shock never kicks in as long as theres belief.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1882 on: November 28, 2023, 11:56:40 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on November 28, 2023, 09:35:44 am
Yes it was a childish reply.

Best to evaluate and read what is actually being said rather
than make judgements on people.

I'm not asking anyone to believe anything, just observing a topic as it plays out.
But of course you are. You point to so-called 'evidence' and world-shattering revelations just around the corner almost monthly.
Quote
Alan, if you think it's just the same old stories, well that's up to you.

You are certainly right about most people, they don't care about this issue:
unless you show them a craft or bring out bodies and then more than just Biden declares on it, then this remains woo-woo and story 25 on the list, on any given day.
Try presenting some actual solid evidence instead of vague, shaky video, usually without any proper analysis or any supporting documentary evidence.
Quote
This is where we stick until we get ontological shock. Ontological shock
is meant to be shocking. Is why we go round in circles on this thread.

And I genuinely saw a strange red light over my house last night.

A sure NHI signal from Sirius Major to stay away from this bloody thread!


I supposed that to be a buzz-word/phrase within the AUP community!? So, I looked up the phrase "ontological shock" in association with "AUP" - and what do you know, it is all over the place. Just because you and your fellow believers decide to use the phrase 'ontological shock', it does mean that ontological shock has occurred or will occur. Clue: it has not occurred - and based upon the presented evidence, it is highly unlikely to ever occur. If you mean to apply the phrase purely to yourself, I do not believe you have experienced it. (You were easily persuaded.) But maybe, just maybe, you would experience it if one of your masters is ever caught on camera admitting to the grift. (Even then, I expect, you will claim the video to be fake).

Google search: "ontological shock" "AUP"

Here's another phrase for you: 'bunker mentality'. Every time the predictions and pronouncements of your leaders fail, you regroup and come up with new predictions and pronouncements to make yourselves feel better.* It is the same with all cults of course. You are in a cult. Because every time the latest revelation is debunnked or exposed as fraud, you come back for more.

https://www.thefreedictionary.com/bunker+mentality

* More accurately, it is your grifter leaders who come up with the new pronouncements and you all follow.

I regret that you take my words as personal attacks. I suppose they will come across that way. But, frankly, I do not really care. I think you are beyond saving - you are unpersuadable.** My words are meant more for those on the fringes of believing this guff as though there is good evidence of anything beyond that grifters are gonna grift, and some people will fall for it.

** For the record, I (and I expect all the other here calling out this nonsense) might be persuaded of intelligent alien visitors - just produce some solid evidence. If you could even produce some fairly good evidence, you might have some of us reevaluating our position and move to 'maybe'. But shaky, vague (debunked) videos without any metadata will not do it for us.
« Last Edit: November 28, 2023, 03:23:38 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,805
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1883 on: November 28, 2023, 12:01:04 pm »
Isn't that what they are trying to do with this bill? clear up some of the programs so they can find out what these things might be? Surely to get the evidence you need all areas open for research?
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,989
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1884 on: November 28, 2023, 12:13:32 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on November 28, 2023, 12:01:04 pm
Isn't that what they are trying to do with this bill? clear up some of the programs so they can find out what these things might be? Surely to get the evidence you need all areas open for research?

Believe they are, and also to provide some sort of framework for releasing more information to the public.

To anyone asking me to provide concrete evidence......that will be called disclosure! Or the start of it, anyway. I'm sure there will be other threads opened at the time when that happens.

And I'm not in favour of any more "fuzzy videos" either, we need artefacts and science. The best chance of persuading most people probably resides in a hangar somewhere too.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,989
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1885 on: November 28, 2023, 12:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on November 28, 2023, 11:44:42 am
Im intrigued by the believers obsession with ontological shock. Like most skeptics, scientific evidence of alien life wouldnt mean a change in my world view. It would be extremely surprising but also fascinating.

It seems to me that the people protecting themselves from ontological shock are those who passionately believe in alien visitation based entirely on third party testimony, fuzzy images and no physical evidence. How shocking or disturbing would it be to find out that such a deeply held belief is nonsense? But of course the beauty of believing in aliens is that absolute proof of non-existence is impossible.

The ontological shock never kicks in as long as theres belief.



I do not believe in Aliens.


I do believe in transparency though:


https://thehill.com/opinion/congress-blog/4329153-why-are-key-republicans-fighting-transparency-on-ufos/
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,518
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1886 on: November 28, 2023, 12:57:07 pm »
For people saying "present evidence", well the problem is they won't give it to us. The fact that they have stuff from Nimitz that was taken away, says enough. Transparency my arse. That's why this is causing so much trouble. I'm a hell of a lot being more comfortable with the fact I'm wrong, and that there is no NHI intelligence here. Because if there is a precense it's probably not good for us. So I'm a believer that wants to be wrong. But the way the US intelligence behaves it makes me dead suspicious. Release the videos and prove us wrong. No problem showing us a Chinese balloon, bit what about the shootdown over Alaska the same month? Couldn't take a pic of that lads? Seriously?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,971
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1887 on: November 28, 2023, 06:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on November 28, 2023, 11:44:42 am
Im intrigued by the believers obsession with ontological shock. Like most skeptics, scientific evidence of alien life wouldnt mean a change in my world view. It would be extremely surprising but also fascinating.

It seems to me that the people protecting themselves from ontological shock are those who passionately believe in alien visitation based entirely on third party testimony, fuzzy images and no physical evidence. How shocking or disturbing would it be to find out that such a deeply held belief is nonsense? But of course the beauty of believing in aliens is that absolute proof of non-existence is impossible.

The ontological shock never kicks in as long as theres belief.

Exactly my thoughts. 

In two posts we've had talk of 'narratives' and 'ontological shock' which smacks of projection somewhat.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,838
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1888 on: November 28, 2023, 07:31:24 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on November 28, 2023, 12:37:56 pm


I do not believe in Aliens.


I do believe in transparency though:


https://thehill.com/opinion/congress-blog/4329153-why-are-key-republicans-fighting-transparency-on-ufos/

Really? Marik von Rennenkampf is one of the worst UFO grifters out there and The Hill was bought by Nexstar who own Newsnation (best known for the Grusch interview) and employ George Knapp. If you believe in transparency, its transparently clear that your source is a nexus of grift and cross promotion of UFO nonsense for clicks and viewers.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,719
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1889 on: November 29, 2023, 03:46:17 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on November 28, 2023, 12:57:07 pm
For people saying "present evidence", well the problem is they won't give it to us. The fact that they have stuff from Nimitz that was taken away, says enough. Transparency my arse. That's why this is causing so much trouble. I'm a hell of a lot being more comfortable with the fact I'm wrong, and that there is no NHI intelligence here. Because if there is a precense it's probably not good for us. So I'm a believer that wants to be wrong. But the way the US intelligence behaves it makes me dead suspicious. Release the videos and prove us wrong. No problem showing us a Chinese balloon, bit what about the shootdown over Alaska the same month? Couldn't take a pic of that lads? Seriously?

There is no evidence for "the evidence" though. Just some claims, often by known grifters.
And quite honestly, lack of transparency doesn't equal aliens.
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,989
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1890 on: November 29, 2023, 04:03:34 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on November 28, 2023, 07:31:24 pm
Really? Marik von Rennenkampf is one of the worst UFO grifters out there and The Hill was bought by Nexstar who own Newsnation (best known for the Grusch interview) and employ George Knapp. If you believe in transparency, its transparently clear that your source is a nexus of grift and cross promotion of UFO nonsense for clicks and viewers.

It is evident that no source or medium will ever satisfy you. You will always find a route to find some way or other to identify people making actual money from consumed content. Big shocker.

Like I said, I don't believe in aliens.

The transparency I'm talking about might come from NDAA legislation (in the balance, that one) or it might come from whistleblower leaks, or indeed it might come from scientific programs that are using calibrated instruments to observe the skies (and oceans perhaps).


It is abundantly clear though you will characterise anybody who investigates what you do not believe as a "grifter" and this blanket assertion just does not work. It is wrong.

So, we'll see.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,989
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1891 on: November 29, 2023, 04:16:24 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on November 29, 2023, 03:46:17 pm
There is no evidence for "the evidence" though. Just some claims, often by known grifters.
And quite honestly, lack of transparency doesn't equal aliens.

Yes, lack of transparency does not equal aliens or anything else. But it does need to be corrected and fully examined. In the case of the US, you are talking about Billions of dollars of funding - Congress requires oversight.

There are claims but there is also testimony. Commander David Fravor (once again!) chased an "object" in his fighter jet. Similar objects were tracked by Naval radar for over two weeks. This is data, as well as evidence. He testimony was made under oath to Congress.

All we can reasonably ask, and surely you cannot argue against this, is that more or even all of the data from such incidents is reported, and given to scientists to analyse.

My assertion and my belief is purely that the Navy and other branches of the US Military have FAR far more data, information and evidence than has ever come to light.

This surely must be the case, and then you get on the subject of these individuals, who have had high-level access to US intel and for some reason, they keep going on and on and on about a phenomenon they say is real.


If every single one of these people is a grifter, looking for a book deal, I look forward to the strangest, most convoluted psy-op of all time being fully unravelled.

These guys will make Keyser Soze look like Willy Wonka when their masks of deceit are fully unveiled.

And the 1000s of people that have seen things with their own eyes over at least 7 decades?? An amazing mass delusion from folk bored of sports and religion.


Or perhaps not.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,989
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1892 on: December 1, 2023, 12:41:08 am »
---If you've not been paying attention, it seems we are going to get some form of disclosure in the US.

Some rather unsavoury politicians (some of them) are debating over how this will be done but the central argument seems to be a pushback on excessive secrecy from unelected officials and lobbyists from the defence industry.

What shape the disclosure is and who pulls the trigger is the big unknown.


Cue: waves of scorn and lovely pushback.


Alan: but Dino beavers! Skinwalker Ranch! Grusch likes Star Trek TNG!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1893 on: Yesterday at 01:56:17 pm »
Unbelievable, just a few weeks ago a line was drawn under the thread for 2023 and we had speeches, awards, champagne etc... And yet the usual suspects just started straight back up again before it was even December!

Still, it is quite gratifying that both Lionel and Bobber continue to prove me right, over and over. If I had the time and the inclination I'd go through the thread and count just how many days (or sometimes hours!) it takes them to start posting again after their grand declarations of "not posting in here for a while", declarations that usually involved being caught out lying again, and then deciding that running away for a bit is better than owning up to being wrong.

And of course it's equally gratifying, to a degree they'll probably never realise, that they continue to prove correct my original assertions of similar behaviour to Qanon et al! Just in the last week or so we've got:

Psyop!

Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on November 24, 2023, 09:52:39 am
this has been some elaborate 80 year psyop of some kind.




Disclosure!

Quote from: lionel_messias on December  1, 2023, 12:41:08 am
---If you've not been paying attention, it seems we are going to get some form of disclosure in the US.



Fictional narratives!

Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on November 24, 2023, 12:21:06 pm
Edit. Its like a soap opera.
Quote from: lionel_messias on November 24, 2023, 01:21:08 pm
Not just a soap opera, it is a political thriller.



Yep, still the same energy, over and over again, months and months down the line. They just can't help it I know, they must dwell in their cultist safe spaces until some new nothing happens and they run back here to share it with people who are at best uninterested in their bleatings but otherwise generally ready to pull them up over it.

Still, it's a cracking thread to read along with. As I say, just tremendous gratification with just about every one of their posts. Superb stuff.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1894 on: Yesterday at 01:58:03 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on November 28, 2023, 12:57:07 pm
For people saying "present evidence", well the problem is they won't give it to us.

"You wouldn't know my evidence, it goes to a different school. In Canada."
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,207
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1895 on: Yesterday at 03:10:54 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on November 28, 2023, 12:57:07 pm
For people saying "present evidence", well the problem is they won't give it to us. The fact that they have stuff from Nimitz that was taken away, says enough. Transparency my arse. That's why this is causing so much trouble. I'm a hell of a lot being more comfortable with the fact I'm wrong, and that there is no NHI intelligence here. Because if there is a precense it's probably not good for us. So I'm a believer that wants to be wrong. But the way the US intelligence behaves it makes me dead suspicious. Release the videos and prove us wrong. No problem showing us a Chinese balloon, bit what about the shootdown over Alaska the same month? Couldn't take a pic of that lads? Seriously?



Present evidence.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,971
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1896 on: Yesterday at 06:12:57 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  1, 2023, 12:41:08 am
---If you've not been paying attention, it seems we are going to get some form of disclosure in the US.

Some rather unsavoury politicians (some of them) are debating over how this will be done but the central argument seems to be a pushback on excessive secrecy from unelected officials and lobbyists from the defence industry.

What shape the disclosure is and who pulls the trigger is the big unknown.


Cue: waves of scorn and lovely pushback.


Alan: but Dino beavers! Skinwalker Ranch! Grusch likes Star Trek TNG!

That old trope where you push the same people and testimonies yet rail against getting the same retorts.

I look forward to the big reveal.
Logged

Offline I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,485
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1897 on: Yesterday at 08:05:55 pm »
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,207
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1898 on: Yesterday at 08:22:27 pm »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 08:05:55 pm
GB News jumping on the bandwagon;

https://www.gbnews.com/news/world/cia-ufo-china-russia-latest-alien


I'm going to wait for the definitive story from the Beano and Dandy ahead of GB News.
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,906
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1899 on: Yesterday at 08:33:35 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on November 29, 2023, 04:16:24 pm
And the 1000s of people that have seen things with their own eyes over at least 7 decades?? An amazing mass delusion from folk bored of sports and religion.

Or perhaps not.


Funny you mention religion.

How many thousands, perhaps even millions of people through history would say they have seen proof of (a) God with their own eyes?

Do you think they all really saw something as well?
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,571
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1900 on: Today at 12:21:24 am »
Quote from: I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo on Yesterday at 08:05:55 pm
GB News jumping on the bandwagon;

https://www.gbnews.com/news/world/cia-ufo-china-russia-latest-alien

I would like to know just what the criteria is for someone to be labelled in a legitimate (chortle) news article as a "UFO Expert", as Nick Pope is here.

I asked our old friend ChatGPT to write a scene from a play in which we explore this potential schism between the subject and the sobriquet:

Title: "Unidentified Expert"

Characters:

     NICK: A self-proclaimed UFO expert (Out of respect, I'm going to refrain from renaming this character either Lionel or Bobber. Well, no, not respect exactly, but currently in the Priquendeverse Bobber and Lionel are (I think) still fighting giant robots on an alien planet and so aren't able to engage in this conversation. Instead we'll bring Nick Pope himself into canon)
    ALAN: Nick's skeptical friend (Alan's Priquendeverse debut)

(Scene: Nick's living room. Nick is excitedly showing Alan his collection of UFO books and conspiracy theories.)

NICK: (gesturing to his bookshelf) Alan, feast your eyes on this! The definitive guide to extraterrestrial encounters, government cover-ups, and the secrets of the universe. I've been honing my skills, studying the skies, and let me tell you, Alan, I've become quite the UFO expert.

ALAN: (sarcastically) Oh, really? So, what makes you an expert?

NICK: (proudly) The fact that I can't identify anything in the sky! Think about it, Alan. Every time I see a light, a speck, or a blink, I can confidently say, "That's a UFO." It's foolproof.

ALAN: (laughs) Or it could just be a bird, a kite, or even a balloon. Not everything in the sky is an alien spaceship.

NICK: (waves him off) Alan! You're missing the point. If I can't identify it, it's unidentified. Ergo, it's a UFO.

ALAN: (skeptical) So, your entire expertise is based on your inability to identify things?

NICK: (grinning) Exactly! The more I can't identify, the better my expertise becomes. It's like a paradox, a cosmic riddle. I'm a UFO expert because the sky is full of things I can't explain.

ALAN: (shaking his head) Nick Pope, you're unbelievable. I think you just enjoy the mystery and excitement of it all.

NICK: (leaning in) Maybe, Alan. But just wait. One day, you'll see. The truth is out there, and I'm determined to find it.

(Alan sighs, realizing that convincing Nick otherwise is a futile effort. They continue their conversation, with Nick passionately sharing more UFO theories and Alan trying to keep a straight face.)

End scene.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1901 on: Today at 12:35:55 am »
Hang on. Did ChatGPT really write that? Surely not!? It is just too on the money! ;D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,989
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1902 on: Today at 12:40:33 am »
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 08:33:35 pm
Funny you mention religion.

How many thousands, perhaps even millions of people through history would say they have seen proof of (a) God with their own eyes?

Do you think they all really saw something as well?

If people wish to believe in G_d, I fully respect that. There might even be some on
this forum. It is their right to do so, I would never mock that.


With UAP, I would like to see physical evidence and for humans to gain a new understanding of science as
a result. That's my view anyway.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,207
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1903 on: Today at 12:44:01 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:40:33 am
If people wish to believe in G_d, I fully respect that. There might even be some on
this forum. It is their right to do so, I would never mock that.


With UAP, I would like to see physical evidence and for humans to gain a new understanding of science as
a result. That's my view anyway.



Ooh, Gary Davies?
Logged
Demons Home to Roost. Always easier fighting than thinking and coming to terms.
Pages: 1 ... 43 44 45 46 47 [48]   Go Up
« previous next »
 