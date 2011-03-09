We already know that politicians can believe the most ridiculous shite. A lot of the current nonsense traces back to Schumers mentor (his phrase) Sen Harry Reid who was introduced to Bigelow (Skinwalker Ranch) by George Knapp. Sadly for me, Schumer being sucked in doesnt add credence to the UFO nonsense. It just highlights the persuasive power of conspiracies and story-telling about hidden secrets.



No one wants to be the child who climbs into a wardrobe and just feels the wooden panel at the back. We all want to be the child who push through the coats and finds Narnia. Of course anyone with a spark of wonder would love the alien visitors to be real but theres simply nothing there. When you investigate, all there is is the back of the wardrobe.



I know you love to repeat and rehearse that all roads lead to Skinwalker Ranch but I'll say again, Schumer is briefed and this is a man who willnot put into legislation something he had not had cause to stand behind.It remains very interesting that senior Republicans got very very agitated and mobilised to block Schumer's NDAA amendment. Even Mitch McConnell became involved and by all accounts he is not a well man.The Schumer amendment has not been confirmed but it sounds like it will be today.If there is nothing in this and it is hearsay and bunkum, then you let the amendment pass, and see what's in those SAPs, surely.I get scepticism right. It is natural and we should all have it. What I don't understand is when sensible folk, who have nothing to gain by discussing a topic which is still pretty "Woo Woo", tell you they have seen data and collected information over years and decades, they get dismissed out of hand because it doesn't fit a narrative.I go back to Christopher Mellon. The guy does not need all this shit! He is not selling books, he's from one of the wealthiest families in America; meaning he ain't on no grift. If he is saying there is something in this, me personally, I listen to what he says and why he's saying it. Norad pretty much tracks everything around the globe, coming in and out of the atmosphere, you're telling me they don't have data worth opening up to more scientists?Not a chance.When a group of people tell you it's Swamp gas, it's balloons, it's optical illusions, it's weather, it's the Chinese. It's the British, it's the Belgians!Eventually I say, okay but "Why the long face." "And why is Mitch McConnell sweating?"