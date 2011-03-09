« previous next »
UAPs over America: real or balloons?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
November 22, 2023, 08:35:07 pm
Listening to the interview, I find out hard to believe he's lying? I can't see anything today suggests that. Seen a few major attempts at smearing him. But it's not sticking. The man is a boy scout.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
November 22, 2023, 08:49:43 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 22, 2023, 08:15:50 pm
And when this - yet again - amounts to nothing, how long will it take before there is a new 'controlled disclosure' is just around the corner? How many times will this need to occur before you begin to suspect that it will never happen and it is just one giant grift?

Hey up Jiminy

No point bringing up the same old tiresome arguments on here, lets just see what happens over the near future. I doubt its a giant grift, but thats not to say there arent grifters, there's plenty about.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
November 22, 2023, 09:09:02 pm
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on November 22, 2023, 08:35:07 pm
Listening to the interview, I find out hard to believe he's lying? I can't see anything today suggests that. Seen a few major attempts at smearing him. But it's not sticking. The man is a boy scout.

Yeah, the attempts to smear him were disgusting, using his autism and PTSD. I could be a poor judge of character, but totally agree with you on him.

If he is not lying and is indeed telling the truth as he believes it to be, then for me the only alternative, which is that he has been used as some kind of elaborate disinformation psyop stooge just doesnt make any sense and is way to far fetched.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 12:01:58 am
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on November 22, 2023, 08:49:43 pm
Hey up Jiminy

No point bringing up the same old tiresome arguments on here, lets just see what happens over the near future. I doubt its a giant grift, but thats not to say there arent grifters, there's plenty about.

But its the same old tiresome just around the corner stuff. Jiminys argument is maybe only tiresome because hes had so many opportunities to use the retort. When is the near future? How far away is that corner?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 12:52:35 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 12:01:58 am
But its the same old tiresome just around the corner stuff. Jiminys argument is maybe only tiresome because hes had so many opportunities to use the retort. When is the near future? How far away is that corner?

Really feels different now. So many people coming forward, the likes of Lacatski, an insider, saying they have stuff. Obama a few years ago saying they have stuff flying around that can't be explained, and now grusch and his Co workers all coming forward, including people that have given first hand testimony on official record. It's really a bigger stretch to say a psyop is more believable than NHI. But it's starting to become a flood of info l leaking out. No one has shown Grusch to be a liar, and good knows they tried.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 06:02:24 am
Lacatski wrote Skinwalkers at the Pentagon with Kelleher and George Knapp. Do you think poltergeists and dino- beavers are credible too?
Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 872
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 08:10:35 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 12:01:58 am
But its the same old tiresome just around the corner stuff. Jiminys argument is maybe only tiresome because hes had so many opportunities to use the retort. When is the near future? How far away is that corner?

Thats your perception and fair enough. I dont think its correct based on current happenings. People say what happens in the near future (my guess next is the 6 months) will depend a lot on as to what form the Schumer UAP amendment passes and whether it keeps its teeth. So there still seems to be some variables at the moment.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 09:06:34 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 06:02:24 am
Lacatski wrote Skinwalkers at the Pentagon with Kelleher and George Knapp. Do you think poltergeists and dino- beavers are credible too?

Its a shame that this kind of tone and ridicule is used to shut down genuine talk on the topic. Its why I have stayed away from this thread. Seems nothing has changed.

*Edit
It would have been nice to have caught up on current events with people who had an interest in focusing on them.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:12:46 am by "Bobber" Thanks :) »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 09:17:31 am
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 12:01:58 am
But its the same old tiresome just around the corner stuff. Jiminys argument is maybe only tiresome because hes had so many opportunities to use the retort. When is the near future? How far away is that corner?

Sounds almost cultish.

Quote
Social scientists have found that while some group members will leave after the date for a doomsday prediction by the leader has passed uneventfully, others actually feel their belief and commitment to the group strengthened. Often when a group's doomsday prophecies or predictions fail to come true, the group leader will simply set a new date for impending doom, or predict a different type of catastrophe on a different date. Niederhoffer and Kenner say: "When you have gone far out on a limb and so many people have followed you, and there is much 'sunk cost,' as economists would say, it is difficult to admit you have been wrong."
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 09:40:06 am
Away from any woo woo, Majority leader Chuck Schumer wrote his amendment to the NDAA. Worth looking up.

It either passes or gets blocked/diluted by the Houses. How soon?
By Christmas they say.

If it passes there is a framework (and timetable) for the release of UAP information to the public next year.

That's it really.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 10:01:04 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:40:06 am
Away from any woo woo, Majority leader Chuck Schumer wrote his amendment to the NDAA. Worth looking up.

It either passes or gets blocked/diluted by the Houses. How soon?
By Christmas they say.

If it passes there is a framework (and timetable) for the release of UAP information to the public next year.

That's it really.

Yeah that is the current situation from a legislative perspective. Interesting that Grusch said that Schumer would not have written and proposed an amendment of this significance without the go ahead/blessing of the White House  particularly Jake Sullivan. Which stands to reason. And it seems that Karl Nell was a large contributor to the amendment.

Im fairly positive the amendment will pass without being diluted too much. There seems to be some parallel aim of the Schumer amendment with the purpose of the Sol Foundation, the Schumer amendment has a focus on releasing over classified documentation and the Sol Foundation focusing on the future implications of UAP, but both efforts bringing folks from academia together to build policy.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 11:15:15 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ysz0ZBVU1yQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ysz0ZBVU1yQ</a>
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 09:52:39 am
This topic is just mad. Trying to thnk about this in a neutral and unbiased way, which I always try to and in light of lack of undisputable proof, its so hard to come to any firm conclusion what the hell is going on.

You have to virtually weigh up what I think is most likely based on probabilities or least unlikeliests and making an assessment based off that. In the cold light of day, all options seems so far fetched whether thats the claims the US has NHI craft and biologics or the alternative that this has been some elaborate 80 year psyop of some kind.

Latest word is the Schumer UAP amendment is about to hit the rocks. If the private contractors and MIC have nothing to hide then what are they scared of by this legislation to torpedo it? Then some people say it doesnt matter whether this legislation passes or not, because one way or another the secrecy is coming to an end. Its all fecking crazy.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 10:01:44 am
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 09:52:39 am
This topic is just mad. Trying to thnk about this in a neutral and unbiased way, which I always try to and in light of lack of undisputable proof, its so hard to come to any firm conclusion what the hell is going on.

You have to virtually weigh up what I think is most likely based on probabilities or least unlikeliests and making an assessment based off that. In the cold light of day, all options seems so far fetched whether thats the claims the US has NHI craft and biologics or the alternative that this has been some elaborate 80 year psyop of some kind.

Latest word is the Schumer UAP amendment is about to hit the rocks. If the private contractors and MIC have nothing to hide then what are they scared of by this legislation to torpedo it? Then some people say it doesnt matter whether this legislation passes or not, because one way or another the secrecy is coming to an end. Its all fecking crazy.

Highlighted the important bits ;)
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 10:09:20 am
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 09:52:39 am
This topic is just mad.

You're not wrong.  ;D
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 10:14:43 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:01:44 am
Highlighted the important bits ;)

 ;D Youll never have me saying otherwise on this whichever way it turns out, if it ever turns out at all  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 10:17:52 am by "Bobber" Thanks :) »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 10:47:29 am
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 09:52:39 am
This topic is just mad. Trying to thnk about this in a neutral and unbiased way, which I always try to and in light of lack of undisputable proof, its so hard to come to any firm conclusion what the hell is going on.

You have to virtually weigh up what I think is most likely based on probabilities or least unlikeliests and making an assessment based off that. In the cold light of day, all options seems so far fetched whether thats the claims the US has NHI craft and biologics or the alternative that this has been some elaborate 80 year psyop of some kind.

Latest word is the Schumer UAP amendment is about to hit the rocks. If the private contractors and MIC have nothing to hide then what are they scared of by this legislation to torpedo it? Then some people say it doesnt matter whether this legislation passes or not, because one way or another the secrecy is coming to an end. Its all fecking crazy.
So, the backtracking has already begun. Bloody hell. :lmao

As per:
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 11:15:15 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ysz0ZBVU1yQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ysz0ZBVU1yQ</a>
How long before a new date/timeline is set? And then revised/scrapped again?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 11:49:36 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:47:29 am
So, the backtracking has already begun. Bloody hell. :lmao

As per:How long before a new date/timeline is set? And then revised/scrapped again?

No idea to be honest, it might mean something, it may mean nowt! But this was sort of foreseen last weekend, when Karl Nell said not to be too concerned if the Schumer amendment hits snags as there are parallel efforts besides that. His lecture will be released soon, so more on that to come. Of course there is a bit of Twitter meltdown in some quarters, overreaction always happens.

So no denying, a lot of hopes and interest has been pinned on this, but its up for debate what it really means in the bigger picture. Some say if it gets watered down too far, then these other 40 whistleblowers who have gone to the IC but not gone public yet, may go public if it fails. Its all kinda speculation at this point. My gut feeling is it doesnt matter what happens regarding the amendment, theres too much momentum, but could be totally wrong. Im personally not jumping to any conclusions on whats gonna unfold between now and Q1 2024, seems to be too many moving pieces.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 12:02:15 pm
This looks like one of the more weird videos. Supposedly filmed by a Boeing pilot at 37k feet on 19th December. Looks like 5 objects taking it in turns to dance around. Could of course be something ordinary.

https://x.com/528vibes/status/1728001818435743978?s=46&t=Gbx7GQaiYVBpRpdP0GKC5g
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 12:21:06 pm
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 11:49:36 am
No idea to be honest, it might mean something, it may mean nowt! But this was sort of foreseen last weekend, when Karl Nell said not to be too concerned if the Schumer amendment hits snags as there are parallel efforts besides that. His lecture will be released soon, so more on that to come. Of course there is a bit of Twitter meltdown in some quarters, overreaction always happens.

So no denying, a lot of hopes and interest has been pinned on this, but its up for debate what it really means in the bigger picture. Some say if it gets watered down too far, then these other 40 whistleblowers who have gone to the IC but not gone public yet, may go public if it fails. Its all kinda speculation at this point. My gut feeling is it doesnt matter what happens regarding the amendment, theres too much momentum, but could be totally wrong. Im personally not jumping to any conclusions on whats gonna unfold between now and Q1 2024, seems to be too many moving pieces.

Just one other thing to add. No one knows yet what part of the amendment is being snagged. There has always been resistance to the eminent domain section which is about where the government gives aerospace contractors several months to come clean and hand over whatever technology of unknown origin that they have in their possession or the government will seek to take it by force. This was always expected to be heavily revised, because why should contractors who have invested billions in research just hand these materials over. A compromise was hoped to be reached.

Or are there attempts to torpedo the amendment completely and is this likely to succeed as things stand?

Edit. Its like a soap opera.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:24:25 pm by "Bobber" Thanks :) »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 12:44:51 pm
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 11:49:36 am
No idea to be honest, it might mean something, it may mean nowt! But this was sort of foreseen last weekend, when Karl Nell said not to be too concerned if the Schumer amendment hits snags as there are parallel efforts besides that. His lecture will be released soon, so more on that to come. Of course there is a bit of Twitter meltdown in some quarters, overreaction always happens.

So no denying, a lot of hopes and interest has been pinned on this, but its up for debate what it really means in the bigger picture. Some say if it gets watered down too far, then these other 40 whistleblowers who have gone to the IC but not gone public yet, may go public if it fails. Its all kinda speculation at this point. My gut feeling is it doesnt matter what happens regarding the amendment, theres too much momentum, but could be totally wrong. Im personally not jumping to any conclusions on whats gonna unfold between now and Q1 2024, seems to be too many moving pieces.

I would say that it's not hard to foresee it hitting the rocks when you know that there's no truth in it.  Like, I'll confidently state now that no evidence of intelligent extraterrestrial life will be discovered within my lifetime.

That a proponent of UAPs is saying to temper expectations ahead of an announcement reeks of snake oil.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 01:15:31 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 12:44:51 pm
I would say that it's not hard to foresee it hitting the rocks when you know that there's no truth in it.  Like, I'll confidently state now that no evidence of intelligent extraterrestrial life will be discovered within my lifetime.

That a proponent of UAPs is saying to temper expectations ahead of an announcement reeks of snake oil.

I accept that will be the take of some, its understandable. Only thing I know, is theres sure to be many twists and turns ahead. There will probably be times when feel more bombastic about it and other times where think its gonna come to nowt. I think its been a remarkable year for the topic so far all in all.

I probably dont intend to be on here too heavily going forwards as Im really more of a reader than a writer by nature and it also becomes a bit too consuming for me, so have to regulate against that.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 01:21:08 pm
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 12:21:06 pm
Just one other thing to add. No one knows yet what part of the amendment is being snagged. There has always been resistance to the eminent domain section which is about where the government gives aerospace contractors several months to come clean and hand over whatever technology of unknown origin that they have in their possession or the government will seek to take it by force. This was always expected to be heavily revised, because why should contractors who have invested billions in research just hand these materials over. A compromise was hoped to be reached.

Or are there attempts to torpedo the amendment completely and is this likely to succeed as things stand?

Edit. Its like a soap opera.

Not just a soap opera, it is a political thriller.

The allegation is special access groups having been spending Millions of US tax payers money on certain programmes. Grusch and others have said these are "crash retrieval programmes". He further said he's referred 30-40 people to the Inspector General who can confirm this account.

Schumer amendment was to compel these SAPs to fess up and contractors, like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon to not only admit but also to present physical material to Congress.

Now senior Republicans are working overtime to block this amendment...


WHY?

It's just all so odd. People always say, "this is all nothing, there is nothing to see and nothing to reveal."

If that was the case, why not allow Congress to see what they have? If the Tic-Tac is some advanced craft the US has, then cool, very very cool (I mean, they'll let conflicts go on around the world but not intervene with magical craft but still): show this to Congress and someone will stand up and say, "Yeah, there is nothing non-human about all this, this is a US project and it is classified. Thanks folks."

The Sol Foundation had around 300 attendees. What is the probability every single one of those is deranged or mentally ill?

Must be very very low.

No one has been able to make a solid prediction on this topic for 75 years, and while there has been fairly remarkable progress when you think about it, bit hard to foresee where we go next.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 01:58:59 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:21:08 pm
Not just a soap opera, it is a political thriller.

The allegation is special access groups having been spending Millions of US tax payers money on certain programmes. Grusch and others have said these are "crash retrieval programmes". He further said he's referred 30-40 people to the Inspector General who can confirm this account.

Schumer amendment was to compel these SAPs to fess up and contractors, like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon to not only admit but also to present physical material to Congress.

Now senior Republicans are working overtime to block this amendment...


WHY?

It's just all so odd. People always say, "this is all nothing, there is nothing to see and nothing to reveal."

If that was the case, why not allow Congress to see what they have? If the Tic-Tac is some advanced craft the US has, then cool, very very cool (I mean, they'll let conflicts go on around the world but not intervene with magical craft but still): show this to Congress and someone will stand up and say, "Yeah, there is nothing non-human about all this, this is a US project and it is classified. Thanks folks."

The Sol Foundation had around 300 attendees. What is the probability every single one of those is deranged or mentally ill?

Must be very very low.

No one has been able to make a solid prediction on this topic for 75 years, and while there has been fairly remarkable progress when you think about it, bit hard to foresee where we go next.


The eminent domain legislation is a contentious subject even for the pro disclosure folks. Jacques Vallee even brought it up in a question to Nell at the weekend, concerned of the implications for private citizens and academic researchers being ordered to give up these materials in their possession.

My prediction is that is 12 months time, there will have been proper official confirmation of possession of either NHI materials or biologics or both. I also thought we were deffo gonna win the title in 2014 btw.
