Just one other thing to add. No one knows yet what part of the amendment is being snagged. There has always been resistance to the eminent domain section which is about where the government gives aerospace contractors several months to come clean and hand over whatever technology of unknown origin that they have in their possession or the government will seek to take it by force. This was always expected to be heavily revised, because why should contractors who have invested billions in research just hand these materials over. A compromise was hoped to be reached.



Or are there attempts to torpedo the amendment completely and is this likely to succeed as things stand?



Edit. Its like a soap opera.



Not just a soap opera, it is a political thriller.The allegation is special access groups having been spending Millions of US tax payers money on certain programmes. Grusch and others have said these are "crash retrieval programmes". He further said he's referred 30-40 people to the Inspector General who can confirm this account.Schumer amendment was to compel these SAPs to fess up and contractors, like Lockheed Martin and Raytheon to not only admit but also to present physical material to Congress.Now senior Republicans are working overtime to block this amendment...WHY?It's just all so odd. People always say, "this is all nothing, there is nothing to see and nothing to reveal."If that was the case, why not allow Congress to see what they have? If the Tic-Tac is some advanced craft the US has, then cool, very very cool (I mean, they'll let conflicts go on around the world but not intervene with magical craft but still): show this to Congress and someone will stand up and say, "Yeah, there is nothing non-human about all this, this is a US project and it is classified. Thanks folks."The Sol Foundation had around 300 attendees. What is the probability every single one of those is deranged or mentally ill?Must be very very low.No one has been able to make a solid prediction on this topic for 75 years, and while there has been fairly remarkable progress when you think about it, bit hard to foresee where we go next.