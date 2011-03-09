« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Down

Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 42491 times)

Online Party Phil

  • Boring Cunt that flies Air Bizarre
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,355
  • Big in Japan
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1720 on: Yesterday at 08:07:02 am »
That's all well and good Alan but what about this?? https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-66797606

Logged
Quote from: The Paddinator on June  2, 2008, 07:16:34 am
If you're lying, I'll chop your head off.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,919
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1721 on: Yesterday at 09:28:06 am »
Fake alien horseshit in Mexico.

Ryan Graves was not impressed and would not have showed up for that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:29:44 am by lionel_messias »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1722 on: Yesterday at 09:43:31 am »
There are about 1.1m species of insects (1m), birds (11k), reptiles (11k), mammals (6K) on this planet. There are about 5,000 planets in our galaxy alone.

I don't know the math but the likelihood of something being out there that looks like us is probably fairly remote.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,455
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1723 on: Yesterday at 10:35:15 am »
Ryan Graves was there. Hes tried to distance himself from the shitshow but its a bit late.

And plenty of the usual suspects defending it, waiting for the evidence or claiming its a psyop to discredit the real stuff.

Maussan and his crew are out and out grifters. To be fair to Graves I just think hes gullible.

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1724 on: Yesterday at 10:47:40 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:28:06 am
Fake alien horseshit in Mexico.

Ryan Graves was not impressed and would not have showed up for that.
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:35:15 am
Ryan Graves was there. Hes tried to distance himself from the shitshow but its a bit late.

And plenty of the usual suspects defending it, waiting for the evidence or claiming its a psyop to discredit the real stuff.

Maussan and his crew are out and out grifters. To be fair to Graves I just think hes gullible.
Brilliant!  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1725 on: Yesterday at 11:54:20 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:35:15 am
Ryan Graves was there. Hes tried to distance himself from the shitshow but its a bit late.

And plenty of the usual suspects defending it, waiting for the evidence or claiming its a psyop to discredit the real stuff.

Maussan and his crew are out and out grifters. To be fair to Graves I just think hes gullible.

They've Harry Maguire'd it.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1726 on: Yesterday at 12:11:57 pm »
I'm on the other side. I believe something is going on. Bit that doesn't mean I believe in mannequins being wheeled up on stage. As a believer you also have to be a skeptic. Loads of grifters out there. Of course there is. It doesn't mean that everything is a hoax. Peace and love lads 😉
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,904
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1727 on: Yesterday at 12:46:09 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Yesterday at 12:11:57 pm
I'm on the other side. I believe something is going on. Bit that doesn't mean I believe in mannequins being wheeled up on stage. As a believer you also have to be a skeptic. Loads of grifters out there. Of course there is. It doesn't mean that everything is a hoax. Peace and love lads 😉

Doesn't mean everything is a hoax but the more of this shit this you see the more you doubt that side of the argument.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1728 on: Yesterday at 01:51:14 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:46:09 pm
Doesn't mean everything is a hoax but the more of this shit this you see the more you doubt that side of the argument.

Ah I totally get it. Really the only thing that I pin my beliefs on is Fravors tic tac sighting. And maybe the metal looking orbs. Like none of that is easily explained away. And the tapes been taken off the Nimitz only fuels the fact that it's a cover up. Just release the files. That could sort it one way or another. Oh and Ariel. Travelling puppet show me hole. Such desperation to explain that away. I love chatting with you about this lads. Peace and love as always.
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,613
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1729 on: Yesterday at 02:55:23 pm »
Even if it was absolutely nothing at all, just junk, they wouldn't release it because they'll probably be claiming they need more and more money to study it
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,919
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1730 on: Yesterday at 03:01:43 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:35:15 am
Ryan Graves was there. Hes tried to distance himself from the shitshow but its a bit late.

And plenty of the usual suspects defending it, waiting for the evidence or claiming its a psyop to discredit the real stuff.

Maussan and his crew are out and out grifters. To be fair to Graves I just think hes gullible.



Ryan Graves wouldn't have gone if he'd known.
He doesn't like even using the word aliens or talking about theories much.

I would guess "Alien bodies presentation" was not on his invitation! 😭😂
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,611
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1731 on: Yesterday at 03:29:02 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:43:31 am
There are about 1.1m species of insects (1m), birds (11k), reptiles (11k), mammals (6K) on this planet. There are about 5,000 planets in our galaxy alone.

I don't know the math but the likelihood of something being out there that looks like us is probably fairly remote.

The Milky Way has between 100-400 billion stars.
NASA's last estimate was at least 10 billion terrestrial planets. Then there are all the moons to consider as well.


Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,611
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1732 on: Yesterday at 03:34:30 pm »
Screw the fake mexican aliens.
There may be actual real aliens 120 light years away. That's the real news this week.
I might leave Starfield be, fire up ED and go see if its Thargoids!
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,611
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1733 on: Yesterday at 03:38:42 pm »
Mexican fake aliens = Deep State
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,613
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1734 on: Yesterday at 03:43:08 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 03:29:02 pm
Then there are all the moons to consider as well.

That's no moon!
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1735 on: Yesterday at 03:50:54 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:01:43 pm
Ryan Graves wouldn't have gone if he'd known.
He doesn't like even using the word aliens or talking about theories much.

I would guess "Alien bodies presentation" was not on his invitation! 😭😂
Nope. That won't do. You stated that "Graves was not impressed and would not have showed up for that". But he did show up. Obviously, Graves will and does turn up for such "horseshit". Are you going to question Graves's judgment? Or, just attempt to shift the goalposts?
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:28:06 am
Fake alien horseshit in Mexico.

Ryan Graves was not impressed and would not have showed up for that.
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:35:15 am
Ryan Graves was there. Hes tried to distance himself from the shitshow but its a bit late.

And plenty of the usual suspects defending it, waiting for the evidence or claiming its a psyop to discredit the real stuff.

Maussan and his crew are out and out grifters. To be fair to Graves I just think hes gullible.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1736 on: Yesterday at 05:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:50:54 pm
Nope. That won't do. You stated that "Graves was not impressed and would not have showed up for that". But he did show up. Obviously, Graves will and does turn up for such "horseshit". Are you going to question Graves's judgment? Or, just attempt to shift the goalposts?

Well yeah, he got that wrong, made a mistake, and owned up to it. What else do you want him to do? It seems to be a rare trait nowadays. To admit you got something wrong. Most people just dig in and double down rather than admit a mistake. Or hide until it blows over. But that's it his credibility is in tatters? People get things wrong, a lot. Peace and love everybody.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1737 on: Yesterday at 06:22:58 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Yesterday at 05:48:24 pm
Well yeah, he got that wrong, made a mistake, and owned up to it. What else do you want him to do? It seems to be a rare trait nowadays. To admit you got something wrong. Most people just dig in and double down rather than admit a mistake. Or hide until it blows over. But that's it his credibility is in tatters? People get things wrong, a lot. Peace and love everybody.
Not sure how you read that in his reply.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 03:01:43 pm
Ryan Graves wouldn't have gone if he'd known.
He doesn't like even using the word aliens or talking about theories much.

I would guess "Alien bodies presentation" was not on his invitation! 😭😂
Seemed like an obvious attempt to move the goalposts from his original comment:
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:46:22 am
I'm surprised the believers haven't posted anything. Surely this is the proof they've been looking for?

A government hearing - check
Testimony under oath - check
Physical bodies - check
Bodies look like other reported aliens - check
Real scientists involved - check
references to named Universities - check
DNA analysis - check
X-rays - check
Whistleblower pilot (Ryan Graves) in attendance - check
Mainstream media reporting the story - check...

Has to be true...

Or maybe all of that circumstantial stuff is meaningless without credible evidence.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:28:06 am
Fake alien horseshit in Mexico.

Ryan Graves was not impressed and would not have showed up for that.
ie Ryan Graves is too sharp to fall for such "horseshit", expect he did fall for it.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,053
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1738 on: Yesterday at 06:58:50 pm »
A Nasa probe into hundreds of UFO sightings found there was no evidence aliens were behind the unexplained phenomena, but the space agency also could not rule out that possibility.

If the truth is out there, this long-awaited report offers no conclusive evidence.

But it did outline how Nasa will investigate what it calls UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) with improved technology and artificial intelligence.

Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said the US space agency will not only take the lead in researching possible UAP incidents, but will share data with more transparency.

The report is 36 pages of quite technical and scientific observations, so here are some of the key takeaways.


The very last page of the report said "there is no reason to conclude" that extra-terrestrial sources are behind the hundreds of UAP sightings Nasa has investigated.

"However... those objects must have travelled through our solar system to get here," the report said.

Although the report did not conclude extra-terrestrial life exists, Nasa didn't deny the possibility of "potential unknown alien technology operating in Earth's atmosphere".


Nicola Fox, the associate administrator for Nasa's Science Mission Directorate, said: "UAP are one of our planet's greatest mysteries" and that is mainly because of the lack of high quality data.

Despite numerous reported UAP sightings, Ms Fox said there typically isn't enough data that "can be used to make definitive scientific conclusions about the nature and origin of UAP".

Ms Fox announced that Nasa has appointed a new director of UAP research to "establish a robust database for the evaluation of future data".

The director will use AI and machine learning in the data gathering and analysis process.


BBC reporter Sam Cabral asked the Nasa panel about a series of photographs of purported extra-terrestrials that were presented to Mexican authorities earlier this week.

A self-proclaimed UFO expert, Jaime Maussan, brought to a congressional hearing what he presented as two ancient "non-human" alien corpses. He claimed the bodies had been found in Cusco, Peru, in 2017 and that radiocarbon testing dated the objects to be up to 1,800 years old.

The authenticity of the specimens has been greeted by heavy scepticism in scientific circles, and Mr Maussan himself has previously made claims of extra-terrestrial life that were debunked.

Nasa scientist Dr David Spergel told the BBC: "Make samples available to the world scientific community and we'll see what's there."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-66812332
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,611
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1739 on: Yesterday at 08:04:38 pm »
Did any Peruvian roundabout zoos go missing in 2017?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1740 on: Yesterday at 08:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Party Phil on Yesterday at 08:07:02 am
That's all well and good Alan but what about this?? https://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-66797606


We should ask Nobby Reserve. He's the expert on these matters.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,121
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1741 on: Yesterday at 08:56:33 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 08:04:38 pm
Did any Peruvian roundabout zoos go missing in 2017?
Wot!? :rollseyes

Perhaps Lionel will know.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,325
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1742 on: Yesterday at 09:12:54 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:43:31 am
There are about 1.1m species of insects (1m), birds (11k), reptiles (11k), mammals (6K) on this planet. There are about 5,000 planets in our galaxy alone.

I don't know the math but the likelihood of something being out there that looks like us is probably fairly remote.

I fucking pissed myself when I saw those things on the news tonight!

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:15:41 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,510
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1743 on: Yesterday at 10:58:59 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:43:31 am
. There are about 5,000 planets in our galaxy alone.

I don't know the math but the likelihood of something being out there that looks like us is probably fairly remote.

5000 planets in our galaxy alone? Really? Have you seen the size of our galaxy? It's really really big. They must not have counted them all yet, or just haven't seen them. But 5k planets on a galactic scale is tiny.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,107
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1744 on: Today at 05:14:54 am »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Yesterday at 10:58:59 pm
5000 planets in our galaxy alone? Really? Have you seen the size of our galaxy? It's really really big. They must not have counted them all yet, or just haven't seen them. But 5k planets on a galactic scale is tiny.
He probably met the identified habitable planets, those in the "Goldilocks zone"
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,455
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1745 on: Today at 07:27:33 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 03:29:02 pm
The Milky Way has between 100-400 billion stars.
NASA's last estimate was at least 10 billion terrestrial planets. Then there are all the moons to consider as well.


And the closest star is how far away from Earth?

And the closest exoplanet discovered so far is 4 light years away. Its subjects to huge burst of radiation that strip away any atmosphere. From NASA:

In the habitable zone of its star, Proxima Centauri, Proxima b encounters bouts of extreme ultraviolet radiation hundreds of times greater than Earth does from the Sun. That radiation generates enough energy to strip away not just the lightest molecules  hydrogen  but also, over time, heavier elements such as oxygen and nitrogen.

There might be planets that support life. There might even be planets somewhere with intelligent life. Thats a million steps away from proving the claims of multiple alien spaceships appearing regularly in Earths atmosphere. And not just one type of space ship - multiple types of spaceships (orbs, triangles, discs, tic-tacs, football field sized flying rectangles, cubes-in-spheres, bell shaped and so on) piloted by different races (all humanoid for some reason).
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,455
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1746 on: Today at 07:33:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:58:50 pm
A Nasa probe into hundreds of UFO sightings found there was no evidence aliens were behind the unexplained phenomena, but the space agency also could not rule out that possibility.

If the truth is out there, this long-awaited report offers no conclusive evidence.

But it did outline how Nasa will investigate what it calls UAPs (Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena) with improved technology and artificial intelligence.

Nasa administrator Bill Nelson said the US space agency will not only take the lead in researching possible UAP incidents, but will share data with more transparency.

The report is 36 pages of quite technical and scientific observations, so here are some of the key takeaways.


The very last page of the report said "there is no reason to conclude" that extra-terrestrial sources are behind the hundreds of UAP sightings Nasa has investigated.

"However... those objects must have travelled through our solar system to get here," the report said.

Although the report did not conclude extra-terrestrial life exists, Nasa didn't deny the possibility of "potential unknown alien technology operating in Earth's atmosphere".


Nicola Fox, the associate administrator for Nasa's Science Mission Directorate, said: "UAP are one of our planet's greatest mysteries" and that is mainly because of the lack of high quality data.

Despite numerous reported UAP sightings, Ms Fox said there typically isn't enough data that "can be used to make definitive scientific conclusions about the nature and origin of UAP".

Ms Fox announced that Nasa has appointed a new director of UAP research to "establish a robust database for the evaluation of future data".

The director will use AI and machine learning in the data gathering and analysis process.


BBC reporter Sam Cabral asked the Nasa panel about a series of photographs of purported extra-terrestrials that were presented to Mexican authorities earlier this week.

A self-proclaimed UFO expert, Jaime Maussan, brought to a congressional hearing what he presented as two ancient "non-human" alien corpses. He claimed the bodies had been found in Cusco, Peru, in 2017 and that radiocarbon testing dated the objects to be up to 1,800 years old.

The authenticity of the specimens has been greeted by heavy scepticism in scientific circles, and Mr Maussan himself has previously made claims of extra-terrestrial life that were debunked.

Nasa scientist Dr David Spergel told the BBC: "Make samples available to the world scientific community and we'll see what's there."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-66812332

#ufotwitter: COVER UP!!!!  DISRESPECTFUL TO DAVID GRUSCH!!!  THEY DONT HAVE THE CLEARANCE!!!!  WHAT DO NASA KNOW ABOUT SPACE!!! 
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,455
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1747 on: Today at 08:06:40 am »
This, from the NASA report sums it up quite well.

Science is a process that reveals reality rather than sculpts it—no matter how unsatisfying or confusing that reality might be. That includes the question of whether UAP have an extraterrestrial origin. There is an intellectual continuum between hypothesizing that faraway extraterrestrial civilizations might produce detectable technologies, and looking for those technologies closer to home. But in the search for life beyond Earth, extraterrestrial life itself must be the hypothesis of last resort—the answer we turn to only after ruling out all other possibilities. As Sherlock Holmes said, “Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth.” To date, in the peer-reviewed scientific literature, there is no conclusive evidence suggesting an extraterrestrial origin for UAP. When it comes to UAP, the challenge we have is that the data needed to explain these anomalous sightings often do not exist; this includes eyewitness reports, which on their own can be interesting and compelling, but aren’t reproducible and usually lack the information needed to make any definitive conclusions about a phenomenon’s provenance.

Having read the whole report it’s very good. It doesn’t rule anything out and lays out clear scientific methodology for investigating UAPs. It will disappoint the UFO believers who already know for certain that UAPs = aliens, because it essentially says that all of the evidence available so far is inconclusive, not reproducible, lacks corroboration or just doesn’t include sufficient data.

I look forward to reading about what they find over the coming years.

Of course all of their work could be trumped in an instant by Grusch, Coulthart and the rest just providing their evidence of spaceships and alien bodies. I won’t hold my breath.


« Last Edit: Today at 08:29:29 am by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,611
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1748 on: Today at 01:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:27:33 am
And the closest star is how far away from Earth?

And the closest exoplanet discovered so far is 4 light years away. Its subjects to huge burst of radiation that strip away any atmosphere. From NASA:

In the habitable zone of its star, Proxima Centauri, Proxima b encounters bouts of extreme ultraviolet radiation hundreds of times greater than Earth does from the Sun. That radiation generates enough energy to strip away not just the lightest molecules  hydrogen  but also, over time, heavier elements such as oxygen and nitrogen.

There might be planets that support life. There might even be planets somewhere with intelligent life. Thats a million steps away from proving the claims of multiple alien spaceships appearing regularly in Earths atmosphere. And not just one type of space ship - multiple types of spaceships (orbs, triangles, discs, tic-tacs, football field sized flying rectangles, cubes-in-spheres, bell shaped and so on) piloted by different races (all humanoid for some reason).

My point about the planets was that he was way off in his estimation of 5k.
People don't grasp just how big just our average six (or now possibly 2 armed) galaxy is.
That exoplanet would take Voyager 1 around 75,000 years to get there.
Civilisation as we know it here hasn't even existed that long.

I do believe there is alien life out there.
There is just too much galaxy & universe existing for there not to be.
I do not believe its coming here though.
The distances and energy requirements involved just to travel a few hundred light years are unimaginable and make it extremely unlikely, probably impossible.
I've said that all along.
We also know that no matter what NASA debunks or demonstrates about UAPs, the usual crowd will not believe them.
They are like the flat earthers, anti-vaccers or Graham Hancock's acolytes, denying "mainstream" science or archaeology for youtube videos and other forms of confirmation bias, no doubt already sneering at NASAs report.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:36:00 pm by lobsterboy »
Logged

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,233
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1749 on: Today at 02:03:06 pm »
If they are coming here because they detected some signs of life, it'll be gone by the time they get here.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,325
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1750 on: Today at 04:11:47 pm »
I've got some magic beans, if anyone is interested.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,529
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1751 on: Today at 04:18:46 pm »
If aliens existed then they'd deffo be doing karaoke.

I'd start there. Plenty of viable peeps that look odds-on to be from Etheranum-Betis III
Logged
Meh

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,529
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1752 on: Today at 04:22:10 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:31:19 pm
My point about the planets was that he was way off in his estimation of 5k.
People don't grasp just how big just our average six (or now possibly 2 armed) galaxy is.
That exoplanet would take Voyager 1 around 75,000 years to get there.
Civilisation as we know it here hasn't even existed that long.

I do believe there is alien life out there.
There is just too much galaxy & universe existing for there not to be.
I do not believe its coming here though.
The distances and energy requirements involved just to travel a few hundred light years are unimaginable and make it extremely unlikely, probably impossible.
I've said that all along.
We also know that no matter what NASA debunks or demonstrates about UAPs, the usual crowd will not believe them.
They are like the flat earthers, anti-vaccers or Graham Hancock's acolytes, denying "mainstream" science or archaeology for youtube videos and other forms of confirmation bias, no doubt already sneering at NASAs report.



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fermi_paradox

Some great Science Fiction books on this as well - Revelation Space is great.
Logged
Meh

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,455
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1753 on: Today at 05:28:50 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 01:31:19 pm
My point about the planets was that he was way off in his estimation of 5k.
People don't grasp just how big just our average six (or now possibly 2 armed) galaxy is.
That exoplanet would take Voyager 1 around 75,000 years to get there.
Civilisation as we know it here hasn't even existed that long.

I do believe there is alien life out there.
There is just too much galaxy & universe existing for there not to be.
I do not believe its coming here though.
The distances and energy requirements involved just to travel a few hundred light years are unimaginable and make it extremely unlikely, probably impossible.
I've said that all along.
We also know that no matter what NASA debunks or demonstrates about UAPs, the usual crowd will not believe them.
They are like the flat earthers, anti-vaccers or Graham Hancock's acolytes, denying "mainstream" science or archaeology for youtube videos and other forms of confirmation bias, no doubt already sneering at NASAs report.


Fair comment.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.
Pages: 1 ... 39 40 41 42 43 [44]   Go Up
« previous next »
 