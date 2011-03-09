This, from the NASA report sums it up quite well.
Science is a process that reveals reality rather than sculpts it—no matter how unsatisfying or confusing that reality might be. That includes the question of whether UAP have an extraterrestrial origin. There is an intellectual continuum between hypothesizing that faraway extraterrestrial civilizations might produce detectable technologies, and looking for those technologies closer to home. But in the search for life beyond Earth, extraterrestrial life itself must be the hypothesis of last resort—the answer we turn to only after ruling out all other possibilities. As Sherlock Holmes said, “Once you eliminate the impossible, whatever remains, no matter how improbable, must be the truth.” To date, in the peer-reviewed scientific literature, there is no conclusive evidence suggesting an extraterrestrial origin for UAP. When it comes to UAP, the challenge we have is that the data needed to explain these anomalous sightings often do not exist; this includes eyewitness reports, which on their own can be interesting and compelling, but aren’t reproducible and usually lack the information needed to make any definitive conclusions about a phenomenon’s provenance.
Having read the whole report it’s very good. It doesn’t rule anything out and lays out clear scientific methodology for investigating UAPs. It will disappoint the UFO believers who already know for certain that UAPs = aliens, because it essentially says that all of the evidence available so far is inconclusive, not reproducible, lacks corroboration or just doesn’t include sufficient data.
I look forward to reading about what they find over the coming years.
Of course all of their work could be trumped in an instant by Grusch, Coulthart and the rest just providing their evidence of spaceships and alien bodies. I won’t hold my breath.