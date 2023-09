Doesn't mean everything is a hoax but the more of this shit this you see the more you doubt that side of the argument.



Ah I totally get it. Really the only thing that I pin my beliefs on is Fravors tic tac sighting. And maybe the metal looking orbs. Like none of that is easily explained away. And the tapes been taken off the Nimitz only fuels the fact that it's a cover up. Just release the files. That could sort it one way or another. Oh and Ariel. Travelling puppet show me hole. Such desperation to explain that away. I love chatting with you about this lads. Peace and love as always.