Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 41662 times)

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1680 on: September 11, 2023, 08:57:33 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 10, 2023, 10:25:07 am
It won't budge the needle. Vast swathes of the population are now incapable of applying critical thinking. They will read those quotes and assume that the Washington Spectator is part of the Deep Sate and coverup. I am not even joking. They are lost causes. So, I now just ridicule them. This way, at least those who might be susceptible to such 'arguments' might gain a sense that it is ridiculous buffoonery from ridiculous buffoons.

Oh I know. The believers are going to believe regardless. It is amazing watching the insanity - one of my favourites at the moment is the "Alien Sphere" that osme graphic designer put in the corners of one of the AARO documents.

It's an Adobe stock image. Search for "alien" & "sphere" and it;s in the top twenty results.



That's it - a stock image.  But of course to loons like Marik von Rennenkampf (one of the stock clowns in UFO world) it's actually The Pentagon sending cryptic messages:

https://thehill.com/opinion/technology/4191383-the-pentagons-ufo-office-is-sending-cryptic-alien-messages/

Published in The Hill of course, which is owned by Nexstar who also own NewsNation (shameless promoters of UFO nonsense) and KLAS-TV (home of George Knapff).

Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1681 on: September 11, 2023, 09:37:45 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on September 11, 2023, 08:57:33 am
The Congressional hearings only gave credence to these lunatics. My respect for Adam Schiff (and Harry Reid) is very seriously eroded by their support of this stuff. It is not harmless nonsense.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1682 on: September 11, 2023, 10:15:43 am »
To be fair to them, the coordinated campaign to promote this stuff is convincing on the face of it, if you're not au fait with the background of it all. As they are better informed, you'd hope they will calm down as Gillibrand seems to be doing.

The real concern is the Maga/right wing loons who are attaching themselves to UFOs and the fact that UFO believers are effectively pre-programmed to buy in to what they are selling. The Republican Party need every vote they can get, so becoming the pro-disclosure party is worth it. Having made a narcissistic, insane, lying conspiracy-theorist their candidate and President, they aren't too concerned about appearances.

Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1683 on: September 11, 2023, 11:03:12 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on September 11, 2023, 10:15:43 am
To be fair to them, the coordinated campaign to promote this stuff is convincing on the face of it, if you're not au fait with the background of it all. As they are better informed, you'd hope they will calm down as Gillibrand seems to be doing.
I think you are being far too generous to them. If ordinary people, with only a cursory interest in this stuff can see through it, an elected official, with all the resources available to them, and - presumably - preparation cannot see this for what it is, that's pretty sad.
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1684 on: September 12, 2023, 07:03:19 pm »
Probably not the right place for it, but there jwst discovered possible signs of life on a planet 120 light years away. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-66786611. Fill your boots and get your warp drives out
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1685 on: September 12, 2023, 10:30:47 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on September 12, 2023, 07:03:19 pm
Probably not the right place for it, but there jwst discovered possible signs of life on a planet 120 light years away. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-66786611. Fill your boots and get your warp drives out

If their evidence of life is based on methane output the planet must be populated by alien versions of the Rob1966 family, ;D
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1686 on: September 12, 2023, 10:53:35 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on September 12, 2023, 07:03:19 pm
Probably not the right place for it, but there jwst discovered possible signs of life on a planet 120 light years away. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-66786611. Fill your boots and get your warp drives out
Pffft, get your sciencey bollocks out of here. Until the Jimmy Webb spots a spaceship the size of a football field its just boring aul shite.

To temper the excitement somewhat, by my calculations, it would take us over 4m years to travel to that planet with our current technology.
« Last Edit: September 12, 2023, 10:57:37 pm by thejbs »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1687 on: September 12, 2023, 11:06:21 pm »
Fastest moving spacecraft we have is voyager 1 would take over 3 million years to reach that planet
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1688 on: Yesterday at 12:12:32 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 12, 2023, 11:06:21 pm
Fastest moving spacecraft we have is voyager 1 would take over 3 million years to reach that planet

At least this thread will still be going.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1689 on: Yesterday at 08:30:29 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 12, 2023, 11:06:21 pm
Fastest moving spacecraft we have is voyager 1 would take over 3 million years to reach that planet

Was sat in the garden last week with my lad, looking at stars. Using a star map app, we looked at a star that was only 37 light years away, or about 220 trillion miles. The distances are mind boggling
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1690 on: Yesterday at 08:49:44 am »
They' ve displayed bodies at the Mexican hearings:









Well I'm convinced... :lmao
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1691 on: Yesterday at 09:12:44 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:49:44 am
They' ve displayed bodies at the Mexican hearings:









Well I'm convinced... :lmao

Jesus, I didn't know they'd exhumed Ian Brown.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1692 on: Yesterday at 09:18:50 am »
Can someone please explain to me how this is even a thing in Mexico, how are people not just laughing these people out of the building?  Surely even the most basic tests would show that they're not actually alien life forms.  Imagine someone rocking up to the houses of parliament with this kind of thing.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1693 on: Yesterday at 09:27:33 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:18:50 am
Can someone please explain to me how this is even a thing in Mexico, how are people not just laughing these people out of the building?  Surely even the most basic tests would show that they're not actually alien life forms.  Imagine someone rocking up to the houses of parliament with this kind of thing.

Of course they've been tested:

https://twitter.com/chriscyvr/status/1701795595789475885?s=12&t=d6jqngZQH8TNqNSncJhaGA

Testing done on Alien Specimens:
X-RAY
DIGITAL TOMOGRAPHY
CARBON 14
FORENSIC ANALYSIS
BIOLOGICAL ANALYSIS
GENETIC ANALYSIS
BIO COMPUTER ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS OF METALLIC IMPLANTS
SPECTROMETRY
HISTOLOGY
PHYSICAL ANALYSIS

slides from the tests








Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1694 on: Yesterday at 09:29:43 am »
What are the results of the tests?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1695 on: Yesterday at 09:44:28 am »
So lots of companies and Uni's verifying the results but presented by a known hoaxer?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1696 on: Yesterday at 09:48:07 am »
I wouldn't waste time worrying about it. They were presented by the fraudster Jaime Maussan. Article from 2018:

Grotesquely, the hands and feet seen on this mummy, and possibly the others, may also be parts of real human mummies that have been manipulated by forgers, the white coating added afterward to hide the manipulations, said Nelson, who is not involved with research on the mummies. [Photos: The Amazing Mummies of Peru and Egypt]

A number of other researchers also believe that real human mummy parts were used to create these fakes. A dozen Peruvian mummy researchers have put out a statement condemning the practice saying that it "has violated numerous national and international norms."

One of the researchers who signed the statement told Live Science that "I particularly find repulsive that anyone would [dare] to dehumanize deceased human bodies. You can't take away the condition of human to a human being!" said Guido Lombardi a professor of forensic sciences at Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia.

According to Jose Jaime Maussan Flota, who is a journalist working with researchers studying these mummies, members of the team pay Mario an undisclosed sum to view the mummies, take samples of them and conduct X-rays and CT scans on them.

https://www.livescience.com/62045-alien-mummies-explained.html

He's a scum bag, messing about with real bodies to create "alien bodies."

The problem is that it gets clicks and views, and for people who don't know the background to this shite, it could seem plausible.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1697 on: Yesterday at 09:49:48 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:44:28 am
So lots of companies and Uni's verifying the results but presented by a known hoaxer?

They're just logos. The whole UFO clownshow is so dishonest who knows whether any of them actually did any tests or what the tests showed.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1698 on: Yesterday at 09:51:59 am »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1699 on: Yesterday at 09:52:35 am »
He's claiming these 3 fingered, elongated headed mummies are between 700 and 1800 years old, at least he's not saying they were recovered from Roswell ;D
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1700 on: Yesterday at 10:04:13 am »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1701 on: Yesterday at 10:05:23 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:52:35 am
He's claiming these 3 fingered, elongated headed mummies are between 700 and 1800 years old, at least he's not saying they were recovered from Roswell ;D

Time travel and interdimensionality?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1702 on: Yesterday at 10:15:43 am »
Another article about the fake aliens:

If you’re following this story, this post from Archaeology Review is quite worthwhile: A Review of Jaime Maussan’s Alien Mummy from Peru.

The highlight is an X-Ray of the three-fingered alien hand hoax perpetrated by Maussan. Here’s a portion of the essay on that point:

    Finally, there’s an excellent report written by Rodolfo Salas-Gismondi from the Department of Vertebrate Paleontology at the Natural History Museum in Lima, Peru titled, “Esta Es La Falsa Mano “alienígena” Que Los Científicos De Maussan Determinaron Anatómicamente Correcta Y Funcional (This the fake “alien” hand that Maussan’s scientists determined anatomically correct and functional).” The report is in Spanish, but here are some of the highlghts:

    X-rays and expert identification says that the bones of the mummy’s “hand” are from two individuals. At least one is a sub-adult, probably a neonate.

    The bones of the “hand” are actually arm and leg bones of a neonatal child. the bones of the “fingers” are from the metacarpal and phalanges of an adult. The bones are also arranged poorly with phibulas on either side of metacarpels. This is the sort of mistake you could expect from amateurs creating a plastered, fake alien/mummy. Maussan and company mixed the long bones of a child with the finger bones.

There are some fine X-ray images that show just how Maussan and his minions faked the hand.

And to add insult to injury, the review concludes with a note about the DNA report for the mummy. Yes, that’s a teaser …. (sort of).

https://drmsh.com/update-on-jaime-maussans-phony-peruvian-alien-mummy/
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1703 on: Yesterday at 10:18:45 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:48:07 am
I wouldn't waste time worrying about it. They were presented by the fraudster Jaime Maussan.

He's a scum bag, messing about with real bodies to create "alien bodies."

The problem is that it gets clicks and views, and for people who don't know the background to this shite, it could seem plausible.

I was just reading him on Maussan myself.

The below link has a bit of analysis on the mummy fakes:

https://ahotcupofjoe.net/2017/07/review-jaime-maussan-alien-mummy-peru/


He also previously tried to pass off a Monkey as an alien:
https://cryptidz.fandom.com/wiki/Metepec_Creature
https://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread553806/pg1
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1704 on: Yesterday at 11:23:42 am »
I love how these 'Aliens' just happen to have the same shape as humans. A bit like just about every alien on the early seasons of Star Trek.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1705 on: Yesterday at 11:27:23 am »
A video showing how the alien mummies are made up of different bits and pieces. The skulls of the small aliens are made from the back of a llama skull.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DmDHF6jN9A

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1706 on: Yesterday at 11:48:10 am »
Plenty of academics and scientists are out there looking for exoplanets that sustain life, the odds are there probably is somewhere. Will have to wait a year or so before knowing if that recent discovery is legit, would be interesting if so.

As for all this fake made up bullshit, utter scammers preying on simpletons to make money. The circle of (scummy) life.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1707 on: Yesterday at 11:49:10 am »
Llama skull:



My quick comparison from a ten minute Google image search:



It's not an exact match - mught have found the wrong species of llama or wrong age but it's a close match. There are ancient llama mummies in Peru and that would give a carbon date matching the rest of the bones the fakers used.

They're crude and obvious fakes but somehow they've ended up in a government hearing. Which just goes to show that government hearings are no proof of anything.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1708 on: Yesterday at 11:54:50 am »
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 11:48:10 am
Plenty of academics and scientists are out there looking for exoplanets that sustain life, the odds are there probably is somewhere. Will have to wait a year or so before knowing if that recent discovery is legit, would be interesting if so.

As for all this fake made up bullshit, utter scammers preying on simpletons to make money. The circle of (scummy) life.

I agree that there's a high chance that there is some form of life somewhere in the universe. The chance that it is humanoid with technologies closely matching ours is very small (especially one with a skeleton of mis-matched human and animal bones).

The likelihood that any life has crossed trillions of light years in large numbers, crashed numerous spaceships and distributed hundreds, possibly thousands of "orbs" around the planet and murdered humans, is infinitessimally small.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1709 on: Yesterday at 01:17:24 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:54:50 am
I agree that there's a high chance that there is some form of life somewhere in the universe. The chance that it is humanoid with technologies closely matching ours is very small (especially one with a skeleton of mis-matched human and animal bones).

The likelihood that any life has crossed trillions of light years in large numbers, crashed numerous spaceships and distributed hundreds, possibly thousands of "orbs" around the planet and murdered humans, is infinitessimally small.

This I blame on Star Trek/ Star Wars/Battlestar Galactica. Kirk et al travelled huge distances at warp factor 8/9, went into Hyperspace etc, so the believers grab on to a thin thread that aliens have the tech to create a spacecraft that can cross 37 light years in 4 years at warp 9, covering 280 trillion miles in the process.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1710 on: Yesterday at 02:09:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:17:24 pm
This I blame on Star Trek/ Star Wars/Battlestar Galactica. Kirk et al travelled huge distances at warp factor 8/9, went into Hyperspace etc, so the believers grab on to a thin thread that aliens have the tech to create a spacecraft that can cross 37 light years in 4 years at warp 9, covering 280 trillion miles in the process.
I had to check it to be certain, but Star Trek Warp Factors are on some kind of (inconsistent) exponential scale, where (mostly) Warp 10 is infinite speed. I found a whole table of examples for the Star Trek from across the franchise (I expect that it is exhaustive, given the source) for distance, Warp Factors, and time taken. Anyway, the chart seems to indicate that in the Star Trek universe, at Warp factor 9, it would take between 8-16 days to travel 37 light years.

https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/Warp_factor

But to your point: I'm unsure what influence Star Trek (and similar) have had these perceptions. Are present generation any worse at distinguishing between science fiction and science fact? Given the huge appetite of younger people for (mostly utter shite) fantasy and super hero films and series, cosplay, and all that, it would not surprise me if younger generations are less able to distinguish between reality and fiction. Or, maybe, it is across the board where people now are less capable of understanding the difference. Just look at all those falling for dangerous conspiracy theories (of all ages).
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1711 on: Yesterday at 05:41:53 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:09:10 pm
I had to check it to be certain, but Star Trek Warp Factors are on some kind of (inconsistent) exponential scale, where (mostly) Warp 10 is infinite speed. I found a whole table of examples for the Star Trek from across the franchise (I expect that it is exhaustive, given the source) for distance, Warp Factors, and time taken. Anyway, the chart seems to indicate that in the Star Trek universe, at Warp factor 9, it would take between 8-16 days to travel 37 light years.

https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/Warp_factor

But to your point: I'm unsure what influence Star Trek (and similar) have had these perceptions. Are present generation any worse at distinguishing between science fiction and science fact? Given the huge appetite of younger people for (mostly utter shite) fantasy and super hero films and series, cosplay, and all that, it would not surprise me if younger generations are less able to distinguish between reality and fiction. Or, maybe, it is across the board where people now are less capable of understanding the difference. Just look at all those falling for dangerous conspiracy theories (of all ages).

You learn something new every day.

As a kid I knew Warp 1 was light speed, so I just assumed that warp 8 was 8 times the speed of light, no wonder they got so deep into the Universe if they could travel 100 lights years in under a month.

Some people do struggle to distinguish between fact and fiction, we see it in the UK with something as mundane as Coronation Street where people confuse the actor and the character, so I do wonder how many people think that science fiction is science fact. The UFOlogists always go on about worm holes, bending space and time or travelling from other solar systems or galaxies. It's all theoretically possible, but they seem to take it as fact. I mean, in theory, you could put a whole crew in statis, fire them off into space and have them travel for millions of years until they eventually came out of statis somewhere near the moon, doesn't mean its actually possible.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1712 on: Yesterday at 08:13:33 pm »
I think sci-fi is viewed as science potential by many, rather than the science fantasy that it actually is. So warp drives are seen as something thatll happen one day rather than something unlikely to ever happen. Sci fi writers themselves are guilty of over optimistic timelines. Like, for instance, warp travel being invented 30 years from now. Flying cars in 2015. Sentient androids in 2019 and computers in 2001, we have chatgpt.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1713 on: Yesterday at 08:38:46 pm »
Planet of the llamas sounds good to me, with all these llamas in leather jackets riding around on horseback.

By the way if you want to build your own alien, llama foetuses in a sort of mummified form can be bought in the witches market in La Paz. You will have to supply your own Squeezy bottles and stickybacked plastic.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1714 on: Yesterday at 08:46:37 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:13:33 pm
I think sci-fi is viewed as science potential by many, rather than the science fantasy that it actually is. So warp drives are seen as something thatll happen one day rather than something unlikely to ever happen. Sci fi writers themselves are guilty of over optimistic timelines. Like, for instance, warp travel being invented 30 years from now. Flying cars in 2015. Sentient androids in 2019 and computers in 2001, we have chatgpt.
Warp Drives are a 'plot device', of course. Something which is implausible (or impossible), but essential to move along the narrative. But like you say, some just consumers have no idea. Some even grow up to believe in magic, spells, and 'essence of crop circle'.

One of my favorite (read, 'most loathed') plot devices was in a CSI episide (I forget franchise - I was not a regular viewer), where someone used a battery (lithium I think) to melt bars to escape from jail. (I just had to look it up - it is even worse than I remembered).
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1715 on: Today at 01:39:20 am »
Video clips from a documentary from 2021 debunking the Mexican Aliens.


https://reddit.com/r/Damnthatsinteresting/s/uK4q1ec26J
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1716 on: Today at 06:14:10 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:39:20 am

I mean doesn't really need much debunking IMO. The believers have been buying it hook line and sinker. They haven't even checked the sources that this fraudster was himself peddling.

As Alan points above in one of the slides, according to the presenters and believers many universities have tested these specimens and determined them to be aliens including testing DNA.  One of these universities in that slide is Lakehead University in Canada, I know it well as many of my friends attended it.

It's a small university and by no means a research powerhouse, you would think if they were backing this claim they would make a press release about one of the biggest scientific revelations of the 21st century, that they were a part of.

Yet, if you go to their website they have no such press release. In fact, you will find that they did look at these mummies in 2017 and posted this story back then:

https://www.lakeheadu.ca/centre/lucas/laboratories/paleo-dna/news/node/48583

Which states that the mummies were proven to be humans mummies mashed together to look alien.  So their own source is completely disproving their claim.

I also can't find anything from any of these universities backing the claims being made.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:20:28 am by Max_powers »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1717 on: Today at 07:31:19 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 08:46:37 pm
Warp Drives are a 'plot device', of course. Something which is implausible (or impossible), but essential to move along the narrative. But like you say, some just consumers have no idea. Some even grow up to believe in magic, spells, and 'essence of crop circle'.

One of my favorite (read, 'most loathed') plot devices was in a CSI episide (I forget franchise - I was not a regular viewer), where someone used a battery (lithium I think) to melt bars to escape from jail. (I just had to look it up - it is even worse than I remembered).

Production budgets and the need to move the story forwards are behind a lot of plot devices. Warp drives, hybernation on spaceships, time travel...

Doctor Who is a science fiction story built around a plot device. The TARDIS was created by the writers to allow the protagonists to appear in different time periods and on different imaginary worlds. It was never meant  to represent anything real. A more recent Dr Who plot device was the sonic screwdriver - if you have limited episdoes you don;t want to spend too much time breaking out of locked rooms.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1718 on: Today at 07:46:22 am »
I'm surprised the believers haven't posted anything. Surely this is the proof they've been looking for?

A government hearing - check
Testimony under oath - check
Physical bodies - check
Bodies look like other reported aliens - check
Real scientists involved - check
references to named Universities - check
DNA analysis - check
X-rays - check
Whistleblower pilot (Ryan Graves) in attendance - check
Mainstream media reporting the story - check...

Has to be true...

Or maybe all of that circumstantial stuff is meaningless without credible evidence.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1719 on: Today at 07:52:53 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on August 23, 2023, 09:06:10 pm
Congress Witness 1 is of course Ryan Graves who is now involved in a hearing Mexico promoted by Jaime Maussan.

LIST OF HOAXES PROMOTED BY JAIME MAUSSÁN
 1.-  The ship Maussan and Garrido said accompanied the Hale Bopp comet.
 2 .- The UFO Sighting (Venus) during the eclipse of July 11, 1991
 3 .- The fake photographs of Carlos Diaz Martinez and his alien tripod.
 4 .- UFO or galaxy? ... it was the 'Sombrero' Galaxy, or M104!
 5 .- Maussán supports the Billy (Eduard) Meier hoax of  photographs and films
 6 .- The photographs and videos of hoaxer Arturo Robles Gil.
 7 .- The false stigmas (Latex Cradle) of Giorgio Bongiovanni.
 8 .- The fraud of Jonathan Reed and the bracelet (Link) that NEVER worked.
 9 .- The SETI message in 1974 Maussan said was answered in Chilbolton's Cropcircle.
10 .- The Metepec alien of Sara Cuevas Tornell.
11 .- Alternativa3 falling on Mars.
12 .- The extraterrestrial disk was the "Spirit" mark when drilling a rock
13 .- The message of Chilbolton crop circle and a carving in Uzbekistan
14 .- The Twin Towers (WTC) Ufo in New York in 2000 Sci-Fi "The Blimp".
15 .- The UFO in "Lomas del Chamizal" 1997 was created by CGI.
16 .- The alleged crash of a UFO with an Aeroméxico airplane is a hoax.
17 .- The Mexican Air Force FLIR lights (UFO's) are oil wells flames!
18 .- The message "in Hebrew", on the slopes of Popocatepetl volcano.
19 .- The "evidence" of a wire or wireless "Opportunity" rover on Mars.
20 .- That the Toutatis asteroid could hit the Earth?
21 .- That Mars robot probes are leaving a trail of "mud"?
22 .- The doctored photos of the "Alamo" case.
23 .- The "Victoria Sphere" is not extraterrestrial but Russian Cosmos 2267 satellite.
24 .- Spirit's first UFO captured over the skies of Mars?
25 .- The ET of Merida behind an electric post. "Master" Jorge Guerrero proved Phsyco-Astrologer!
26 .- The condensation trails of aircraft are for Maussan UFO's.
27 .- The "Flying Horse" (Urzi Balloon) Maussán said is real because was moving the legs!
28 .- The "cyber-chaos" that would change the world in year 2000.
29 .- The extraterrestrial "LIZA Computer" is a very earthly alien.
30 .- The case of the "Penguin sitting on top of a tree" It's a PENGUIN!!
31 .- The humanoid figure in a photograph of the probe "Spirit" on Mars (Pareidolia)
32 .- The video plagiarism of "kangaroo" or "Chupacabras" on YOUTUBE
33 .- The Mauricio Ruiz UFO of Alvin, Texas -A FRAUD MADE WITH CGI -
34 .- Spirit rover Maussan said "MARTIAN SNAILS"... NASA accepts is a "spring".
35 .- Maussan says lights of airplanes from the Chilean Air Force are "UFO's"
36 .- The Sidonia humanoid face on Mars.
37 .- Maussán supported the Santilly film of the "Alien Autopsy" hoax.
38 .- The "strange creature" (alien baby) of  Metepec proved to be a 'Squirrel Monkey'
39 .- The "Tepic UFO" recorded with a cell phone by Carlos Medina - MUFON exposed
         this hoax in DISCOVERY CHANNEL.
40 .- The "EBANIS" (Non Identified Biologic Entities) "BALLOONS" daily recorded
        by the very well known hoaxer Arturo Robles Gil
41 .- Maussán attacked MUFON for being exposed as a fraud promoter in DISCOVERY CHANNEL
42 .- Maussan said that a UFO was chasing a plane, it was a sun's glare of a B737 wing tip (winglet)..
43.- The Yellow UFO expelling spheres recorded by two witnesses (Maussán's gang members) is a CGI video
44.- UFO closer to the Popocatepetl volcano is a CGI photograph.
