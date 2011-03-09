I mean doesn't really need much debunking IMO. The believers have been buying it hook line and sinker. They haven't even checked the sources that this fraudster was himself peddling.As Alan points above in one of the slides, according to the presenters and believers many universities have tested these specimens and determined them to be aliens including testing DNA. One of these universities in that slide is Lakehead University in Canada, I know it well as many of my friends attended it.It's a small university and by no means a research powerhouse, you would think if they were backing this claim they would make a press release about one of the biggest scientific revelations of the 21st century, that they were a part of.Yet, if you go to their website they have no such press release. In fact, you will find that they did look at these mummies in 2017 and posted this story back then:Which states that the mummies were proven to be humans mummies mashed together to look alien. So their own source is completely disproving their claim.I also can't find anything from any of these universities backing the claims being made.