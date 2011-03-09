« previous next »
Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
September 11, 2023, 08:57:33 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on September 10, 2023, 10:25:07 am
It won't budge the needle. Vast swathes of the population are now incapable of applying critical thinking. They will read those quotes and assume that the Washington Spectator is part of the Deep Sate and coverup. I am not even joking. They are lost causes. So, I now just ridicule them. This way, at least those who might be susceptible to such 'arguments' might gain a sense that it is ridiculous buffoonery from ridiculous buffoons.

Oh I know. The believers are going to believe regardless. It is amazing watching the insanity - one of my favourites at the moment is the "Alien Sphere" that osme graphic designer put in the corners of one of the AARO documents.

It's an Adobe stock image. Search for "alien" & "sphere" and it;s in the top twenty results.



That's it - a stock image.  But of course to loons like Marik von Rennenkampf (one of the stock clowns in UFO world) it's actually The Pentagon sending cryptic messages:

https://thehill.com/opinion/technology/4191383-the-pentagons-ufo-office-is-sending-cryptic-alien-messages/

Published in The Hill of course, which is owned by Nexstar who also own NewsNation (shameless promoters of UFO nonsense) and KLAS-TV (home of George Knapff).

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
September 11, 2023, 09:37:45 am
Quote from: Alan_X on September 11, 2023, 08:57:33 am
The Congressional hearings only gave credence to these lunatics. My respect for Adam Schiff (and Harry Reid) is very seriously eroded by their support of this stuff. It is not harmless nonsense.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
September 11, 2023, 10:15:43 am
To be fair to them, the coordinated campaign to promote this stuff is convincing on the face of it, if you're not au fait with the background of it all. As they are better informed, you'd hope they will calm down as Gillibrand seems to be doing.

The real concern is the Maga/right wing loons who are attaching themselves to UFOs and the fact that UFO believers are effectively pre-programmed to buy in to what they are selling. The Republican Party need every vote they can get, so becoming the pro-disclosure party is worth it. Having made a narcissistic, insane, lying conspiracy-theorist their candidate and President, they aren't too concerned about appearances.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
September 11, 2023, 11:03:12 am
Quote from: Alan_X on September 11, 2023, 10:15:43 am
To be fair to them, the coordinated campaign to promote this stuff is convincing on the face of it, if you're not au fait with the background of it all. As they are better informed, you'd hope they will calm down as Gillibrand seems to be doing.
I think you are being far too generous to them. If ordinary people, with only a cursory interest in this stuff can see through it, an elected official, with all the resources available to them, and - presumably - preparation cannot see this for what it is, that's pretty sad.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
September 12, 2023, 07:03:19 pm
Probably not the right place for it, but there jwst discovered possible signs of life on a planet 120 light years away. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-66786611. Fill your boots and get your warp drives out
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
September 12, 2023, 10:30:47 pm
Quote from: McSquared on September 12, 2023, 07:03:19 pm
Probably not the right place for it, but there jwst discovered possible signs of life on a planet 120 light years away. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-66786611. Fill your boots and get your warp drives out

If their evidence of life is based on methane output the planet must be populated by alien versions of the Rob1966 family, ;D
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
September 12, 2023, 10:53:35 pm
Quote from: McSquared on September 12, 2023, 07:03:19 pm
Probably not the right place for it, but there jwst discovered possible signs of life on a planet 120 light years away. https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-66786611. Fill your boots and get your warp drives out
Pffft, get your sciencey bollocks out of here. Until the Jimmy Webb spots a spaceship the size of a football field its just boring aul shite.

To temper the excitement somewhat, by my calculations, it would take us over 4m years to travel to that planet with our current technology.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
September 12, 2023, 11:06:21 pm
Fastest moving spacecraft we have is voyager 1 would take over 3 million years to reach that planet
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 12:12:32 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 12, 2023, 11:06:21 pm
Fastest moving spacecraft we have is voyager 1 would take over 3 million years to reach that planet

At least this thread will still be going.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 08:30:29 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 12, 2023, 11:06:21 pm
Fastest moving spacecraft we have is voyager 1 would take over 3 million years to reach that planet

Was sat in the garden last week with my lad, looking at stars. Using a star map app, we looked at a star that was only 37 light years away, or about 220 trillion miles. The distances are mind boggling
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 08:49:44 am
They' ve displayed bodies at the Mexican hearings:









Well I'm convinced... :lmao
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 09:12:44 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:49:44 am
They' ve displayed bodies at the Mexican hearings:









Well I'm convinced... :lmao

Jesus, I didn't know they'd exhumed Ian Brown.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 09:18:50 am
Can someone please explain to me how this is even a thing in Mexico, how are people not just laughing these people out of the building?  Surely even the most basic tests would show that they're not actually alien life forms.  Imagine someone rocking up to the houses of parliament with this kind of thing.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 09:27:33 am
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:18:50 am
Can someone please explain to me how this is even a thing in Mexico, how are people not just laughing these people out of the building?  Surely even the most basic tests would show that they're not actually alien life forms.  Imagine someone rocking up to the houses of parliament with this kind of thing.

Of course they've been tested:

https://twitter.com/chriscyvr/status/1701795595789475885?s=12&t=d6jqngZQH8TNqNSncJhaGA

Testing done on Alien Specimens:
X-RAY
DIGITAL TOMOGRAPHY
CARBON 14
FORENSIC ANALYSIS
BIOLOGICAL ANALYSIS
GENETIC ANALYSIS
BIO COMPUTER ANALYSIS
ANALYSIS OF METALLIC IMPLANTS
SPECTROMETRY
HISTOLOGY
PHYSICAL ANALYSIS

slides from the tests








Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 09:29:43 am
What are the results of the tests?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 09:44:28 am
So lots of companies and Uni's verifying the results but presented by a known hoaxer?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 09:48:07 am
I wouldn't waste time worrying about it. They were presented by the fraudster Jaime Maussan. Article from 2018:

Grotesquely, the hands and feet seen on this mummy, and possibly the others, may also be parts of real human mummies that have been manipulated by forgers, the white coating added afterward to hide the manipulations, said Nelson, who is not involved with research on the mummies. [Photos: The Amazing Mummies of Peru and Egypt]

A number of other researchers also believe that real human mummy parts were used to create these fakes. A dozen Peruvian mummy researchers have put out a statement condemning the practice saying that it "has violated numerous national and international norms."

One of the researchers who signed the statement told Live Science that "I particularly find repulsive that anyone would [dare] to dehumanize deceased human bodies. You can't take away the condition of human to a human being!" said Guido Lombardi a professor of forensic sciences at Universidad Peruana Cayetano Heredia.

According to Jose Jaime Maussan Flota, who is a journalist working with researchers studying these mummies, members of the team pay Mario an undisclosed sum to view the mummies, take samples of them and conduct X-rays and CT scans on them.

https://www.livescience.com/62045-alien-mummies-explained.html

He's a scum bag, messing about with real bodies to create "alien bodies."

The problem is that it gets clicks and views, and for people who don't know the background to this shite, it could seem plausible.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 09:49:48 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 09:44:28 am
So lots of companies and Uni's verifying the results but presented by a known hoaxer?

They're just logos. The whole UFO clownshow is so dishonest who knows whether any of them actually did any tests or what the tests showed.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 09:51:59 am
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 09:52:35 am
He's claiming these 3 fingered, elongated headed mummies are between 700 and 1800 years old, at least he's not saying they were recovered from Roswell ;D
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 10:04:13 am
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 10:05:23 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:52:35 am
He's claiming these 3 fingered, elongated headed mummies are between 700 and 1800 years old, at least he's not saying they were recovered from Roswell ;D

Time travel and interdimensionality?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 10:15:43 am
Another article about the fake aliens:

If you’re following this story, this post from Archaeology Review is quite worthwhile: A Review of Jaime Maussan’s Alien Mummy from Peru.

The highlight is an X-Ray of the three-fingered alien hand hoax perpetrated by Maussan. Here’s a portion of the essay on that point:

    Finally, there’s an excellent report written by Rodolfo Salas-Gismondi from the Department of Vertebrate Paleontology at the Natural History Museum in Lima, Peru titled, “Esta Es La Falsa Mano “alienígena” Que Los Científicos De Maussan Determinaron Anatómicamente Correcta Y Funcional (This the fake “alien” hand that Maussan’s scientists determined anatomically correct and functional).” The report is in Spanish, but here are some of the highlghts:

    X-rays and expert identification says that the bones of the mummy’s “hand” are from two individuals. At least one is a sub-adult, probably a neonate.

    The bones of the “hand” are actually arm and leg bones of a neonatal child. the bones of the “fingers” are from the metacarpal and phalanges of an adult. The bones are also arranged poorly with phibulas on either side of metacarpels. This is the sort of mistake you could expect from amateurs creating a plastered, fake alien/mummy. Maussan and company mixed the long bones of a child with the finger bones.

There are some fine X-ray images that show just how Maussan and his minions faked the hand.

And to add insult to injury, the review concludes with a note about the DNA report for the mummy. Yes, that’s a teaser …. (sort of).

https://drmsh.com/update-on-jaime-maussans-phony-peruvian-alien-mummy/
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 10:18:45 am
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:48:07 am
I wouldn't waste time worrying about it. They were presented by the fraudster Jaime Maussan.

He's a scum bag, messing about with real bodies to create "alien bodies."

The problem is that it gets clicks and views, and for people who don't know the background to this shite, it could seem plausible.

I was just reading him on Maussan myself.

The below link has a bit of analysis on the mummy fakes:

https://ahotcupofjoe.net/2017/07/review-jaime-maussan-alien-mummy-peru/


He also previously tried to pass off a Monkey as an alien:
https://cryptidz.fandom.com/wiki/Metepec_Creature
https://www.abovetopsecret.com/forum/thread553806/pg1
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 11:23:42 am
I love how these 'Aliens' just happen to have the same shape as humans. A bit like just about every alien on the early seasons of Star Trek.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 11:27:23 am
A video showing how the alien mummies are made up of different bits and pieces. The skulls of the small aliens are made from the back of a llama skull.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DmDHF6jN9A

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 11:48:10 am
Plenty of academics and scientists are out there looking for exoplanets that sustain life, the odds are there probably is somewhere. Will have to wait a year or so before knowing if that recent discovery is legit, would be interesting if so.

As for all this fake made up bullshit, utter scammers preying on simpletons to make money. The circle of (scummy) life.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 11:49:10 am
Llama skull:



My quick comparison from a ten minute Google image search:



It's not an exact match - mught have found the wrong species of llama or wrong age but it's a close match. There are ancient llama mummies in Peru and that would give a carbon date matching the rest of the bones the fakers used.

They're crude and obvious fakes but somehow they've ended up in a government hearing. Which just goes to show that government hearings are no proof of anything.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 11:54:50 am
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 11:48:10 am
Plenty of academics and scientists are out there looking for exoplanets that sustain life, the odds are there probably is somewhere. Will have to wait a year or so before knowing if that recent discovery is legit, would be interesting if so.

As for all this fake made up bullshit, utter scammers preying on simpletons to make money. The circle of (scummy) life.

I agree that there's a high chance that there is some form of life somewhere in the universe. The chance that it is humanoid with technologies closely matching ours is very small (especially one with a skeleton of mis-matched human and animal bones).

The likelihood that any life has crossed trillions of light years in large numbers, crashed numerous spaceships and distributed hundreds, possibly thousands of "orbs" around the planet and murdered humans, is infinitessimally small.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 01:17:24 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:54:50 am
I agree that there's a high chance that there is some form of life somewhere in the universe. The chance that it is humanoid with technologies closely matching ours is very small (especially one with a skeleton of mis-matched human and animal bones).

The likelihood that any life has crossed trillions of light years in large numbers, crashed numerous spaceships and distributed hundreds, possibly thousands of "orbs" around the planet and murdered humans, is infinitessimally small.

This I blame on Star Trek/ Star Wars/Battlestar Galactica. Kirk et al travelled huge distances at warp factor 8/9, went into Hyperspace etc, so the believers grab on to a thin thread that aliens have the tech to create a spacecraft that can cross 37 light years in 4 years at warp 9, covering 280 trillion miles in the process.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 02:09:10 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 01:17:24 pm
This I blame on Star Trek/ Star Wars/Battlestar Galactica. Kirk et al travelled huge distances at warp factor 8/9, went into Hyperspace etc, so the believers grab on to a thin thread that aliens have the tech to create a spacecraft that can cross 37 light years in 4 years at warp 9, covering 280 trillion miles in the process.
I had to check it to be certain, but Star Trek Warp Factors are on some kind of (inconsistent) exponential scale, where (mostly) Warp 10 is infinite speed. I found a whole table of examples for the Star Trek from across the franchise (I expect that it is exhaustive, given the source) for distance, Warp Factors, and time taken. Anyway, the chart seems to indicate that in the Star Trek universe, at Warp factor 9, it would take between 8-16 days to travel 37 light years.

https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/Warp_factor

But to your point: I'm unsure what influence Star Trek (and similar) have had these perceptions. Are present generation any worse at distinguishing between science fiction and science fact? Given the huge appetite of younger people for (mostly utter shite) fantasy and super hero films and series, cosplay, and all that, it would not surprise me if younger generations are less able to distinguish between reality and fiction. Or, maybe, it is across the board where people now are less capable of understanding the difference. Just look at all those falling for dangerous conspiracy theories (of all ages).
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 05:41:53 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:09:10 pm
I had to check it to be certain, but Star Trek Warp Factors are on some kind of (inconsistent) exponential scale, where (mostly) Warp 10 is infinite speed. I found a whole table of examples for the Star Trek from across the franchise (I expect that it is exhaustive, given the source) for distance, Warp Factors, and time taken. Anyway, the chart seems to indicate that in the Star Trek universe, at Warp factor 9, it would take between 8-16 days to travel 37 light years.

https://memory-alpha.fandom.com/wiki/Warp_factor

But to your point: I'm unsure what influence Star Trek (and similar) have had these perceptions. Are present generation any worse at distinguishing between science fiction and science fact? Given the huge appetite of younger people for (mostly utter shite) fantasy and super hero films and series, cosplay, and all that, it would not surprise me if younger generations are less able to distinguish between reality and fiction. Or, maybe, it is across the board where people now are less capable of understanding the difference. Just look at all those falling for dangerous conspiracy theories (of all ages).

You learn something new every day.

As a kid I knew Warp 1 was light speed, so I just assumed that warp 8 was 8 times the speed of light, no wonder they got so deep into the Universe if they could travel 100 lights years in under a month.

Some people do struggle to distinguish between fact and fiction, we see it in the UK with something as mundane as Coronation Street where people confuse the actor and the character, so I do wonder how many people think that science fiction is science fact. The UFOlogists always go on about worm holes, bending space and time or travelling from other solar systems or galaxies. It's all theoretically possible, but they seem to take it as fact. I mean, in theory, you could put a whole crew in statis, fire them off into space and have them travel for millions of years until they eventually came out of statis somewhere near the moon, doesn't mean its actually possible.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 08:13:33 pm
I think sci-fi is viewed as science potential by many, rather than the science fantasy that it actually is. So warp drives are seen as something thatll happen one day rather than something unlikely to ever happen. Sci fi writers themselves are guilty of over optimistic timelines. Like, for instance, warp travel being invented 30 years from now. Flying cars in 2015. Sentient androids in 2019 and computers in 2001, we have chatgpt.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 08:38:46 pm
Planet of the llamas sounds good to me, with all these llamas in leather jackets riding around on horseback.

By the way if you want to build your own alien, llama foetuses in a sort of mummified form can be bought in the witches market in La Paz. You will have to supply your own Squeezy bottles and stickybacked plastic.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Yesterday at 08:46:37 pm
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:13:33 pm
I think sci-fi is viewed as science potential by many, rather than the science fantasy that it actually is. So warp drives are seen as something thatll happen one day rather than something unlikely to ever happen. Sci fi writers themselves are guilty of over optimistic timelines. Like, for instance, warp travel being invented 30 years from now. Flying cars in 2015. Sentient androids in 2019 and computers in 2001, we have chatgpt.
Warp Drives are a 'plot device', of course. Something which is implausible (or impossible), but essential to move along the narrative. But like you say, some just consumers have no idea. Some even grow up to believe in magic, spells, and 'essence of crop circle'.

One of my favorite (read, 'most loathed') plot devices was in a CSI episide (I forget franchise - I was not a regular viewer), where someone used a battery (lithium I think) to melt bars to escape from jail. (I just had to look it up - it is even worse than I remembered).
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 01:39:20 am
Video clips from a documentary from 2021 debunking the Mexican Aliens.


https://reddit.com/r/Damnthatsinteresting/s/uK4q1ec26J
