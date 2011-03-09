« previous next »
Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 34991 times)

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1520 on: July 27, 2023, 07:03:49 pm »
Matt Gaetz thinks, without evidence, that soros is funding migrant caravans.
Matt Gaetz thinks, without evidence, that Trump won the 2020 election and that electoral fraud took place.

Hes a misogynistic alt-right loon who was investigated for sex with minors and sex trafficking. He pushes racism and antisemitism as part of his grift.

This is who ufologists are hanging their hat on?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1521 on: July 27, 2023, 07:10:50 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July 27, 2023, 07:03:49 pm
Matt Gaetz thinks, without evidence, that soros is funding migrant caravans.
Matt Gaetz thinks, without evidence, that Trump won the 2020 election and that electoral fraud took place.

Hes a misogynistic alt-right loon who was investigated for sex with minors and sex trafficking. He pushes racism and antisemitism as part of his grift.

This is who ufologists are hanging their hat on?

And Amy Schumer
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1522 on: July 27, 2023, 08:55:50 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 27, 2023, 07:55:55 am
<<<nice try at a misdirect.

The man standing behind Grusch, literally and figuratively yesterday (his legal council)
is Charles McCullough.

He was the longest serving Inspector General of the US Intelligence services.

That's the weight of authority we're dealing with here. Like it or not.

[October 7, 2010 – March 2017].
So. Another naked attempt to appeal to authority. No shame. No concept of logic. And incapable of rational thought.

* Lionel has blocked my posts - so this is to everyone else. His posts are object lessons in utter foolishness.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1523 on: July 27, 2023, 08:58:47 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on July 27, 2023, 11:31:40 am
Saying Grusch may have a brain tumor, well that's really grasping at straws.
Whereas, interdimential beings who keep crashing their spacecraft...
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1524 on: July 27, 2023, 09:41:08 pm »
Also, it doesn't have to be a brain tumour. There are a variety of mental health issues that can cause someone to be delusional, and smart and highly qualified people are not immune.

I know because my family has a history of this sort of thing. My granddad went from a high-ranking army officer and a successful lawyer to claiming that he used to personally know this famous king that died in the 16th century. For the most part he was quite normal, easy to talk to and jolly even in his old age, but he would occasionally make these strange claims. My dad is doing it now too and he isn't even that old. 
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1525 on: July 27, 2023, 11:07:00 pm »
Either way, there seems to be a focus on the people rather than the events. The footage and testimony concerning the vehicles are still to be explained.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1526 on: July 27, 2023, 11:14:07 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on July 27, 2023, 11:07:00 pm
Either way, there seems to be a focus on the people rather than the events. The footage and testimony concerning the vehicles are still to be explained.



Absolutely correct.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1527 on: July 27, 2023, 11:17:28 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on July 27, 2023, 11:07:00 pm
Either way, there seems to be a focus on the people rather than the events. The footage and testimony concerning the vehicles are still to be explained.

That is because nothing new was presented in terms of evidence.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1528 on: July 27, 2023, 11:59:49 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 27, 2023, 11:14:07 pm
Absolutely correct.

Feel free to debate the topic on actual events rather than personalities any time you like. Present that evidence that caused you to so confidently post "The post-disclosure world is coming!" just a month back.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 05:44:22 am »
Quote from: @ProfBrianCox 21h
I keep being asked what I make of the UFO thing in Congress yesterday, so here it is: I watched a few clips and saw some people who seemed to believe stuff saying extraordinary things without presenting extraordinary evidence. Therefore I have nothing more to say, other than: It would be great if true - it would take a bit of the pressure off our civilisation if we werent the only means within the Milky Way by which the Universe understands itself. Sadly, as of today, I still feel that pressure, so can we perhaps focus on not messing our world up rather than hoping that, to paraphrase Sagan, someone will float down to save us from ourselves.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 06:54:03 am »


Knapp, Corbell, Graves, Grusch, Kean etc before the hearing.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 07:07:51 am »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on July 27, 2023, 11:07:00 pm
Either way, there seems to be a focus on the people rather than the events. The footage and testimony concerning the vehicles are still to be explained.

The claims are justified by appeals to authority. Were told we have to believe because the witnesses are unimpeachable. Grusch has appeared on the scene and said that there are downed spacecraft, alien bodies, murders by aliens, interdimensional creatures crossing scientific tropes, reverse engineering programmes skimming the defence budget and the evidence is you have to believe him because he was an intelligence officer and (according to Grusch) hes in fear for his life.

We have to believe Fravor and Graves because theyre pilots.

Give us something beyond trust us bro and we can stop talking about the personalities.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 07:34:24 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:07:51 am
The claims are justified by appeals to authority. Were told we have to believe because the witnesses are unimpeachable. Grusch has appeared on the scene and said that there are downed spacecraft, alien bodies, murders by aliens, interdimensional creatures crossing scientific tropes, reverse engineering programmes skimming the defence budget and the evidence is you have to believe him because he was an intelligence officer and (according to Grusch) hes in fear for his life.

We have to believe Fravor and Graves because theyre pilots.

Give us something beyond trust us bro and we can stop talking about the personalities.
It definitely adds credence to their stories but even the most hard of thinking would stop well sure of "unimpeachable", regardless of the subject matter. If the current state of the world teaches us anything, it's that lying is endemic in our societies.

To that end, I'll ask again, Alan. Why do you think they would lie about such things?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 10:13:55 am »
From AARO and Kirkpatrick.



Scathing about Grusch's claims that people have been harmed and murdered. And also:

"Finally, to be clear, AARO has yet to find any credible evidence to support the allegations of any reverse engineering program for non-human technology. Also, to be clear, none of the whistleblowers from yesterday's hearing ever worked for AARO or was ever a representative to AARO, contracry to statements made in testimony and in the media."

Clearly relating to this:

My name is David Charles Grusch. I was an intelligence officer for 14 years, both in the US Air Force (USAF) at the rank of Major and most recently, from 2021-2023, at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency at the GS-15 civilian level, which is the military equivalent of a full-bird Colonel. I was my agency’s co-lead in Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) and trans-medium object analysis, as well as reporting to UAP Task Force (UAPTF) and eventually the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO)

Basically saying David Grusch is a liar.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 10:29:37 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:13:55 am
Scathing about Grusch's claims that people have been harmed and murdered. And also:

"Finally, to be clear, AARO has yet to find any credible evidence to support the allegations of any reverse engineering program for non-human technology. Also, to be clear, none of the whistleblowers from yesterday's hearing ever worked for AARO or was ever a representative to AARO, contracry to statements made in testimony and in the media."

Clearly relating to this:

My name is David Charles Grusch. I was an intelligence officer for 14 years, both in the US Air Force (USAF) at the rank of Major and most recently, from 2021-2023, at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency at the GS-15 civilian level, which is the military equivalent of a full-bird Colonel. I was my agency’s co-lead in Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) and trans-medium object analysis, as well as reporting to UAP Task Force (UAPTF) and eventually the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO)

Basically saying David Grusch is a liar.
It will not shift the needle, Alan. It is a cult. How long before the inevitable 'devastating' riposte?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 11:05:01 am »
I know - also just waiting for confirmation of the source for that document.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 11:08:30 am »
Hasn't Grusch's background been thoroughly checked before going before congress?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 11:10:24 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 07:34:24 am
It definitely adds credence to their stories but even the most hard of thinking would stop well sure of "unimpeachable", regardless of the subject matter. If the current state of the world teaches us anything, it's that lying is endemic in our societies.

To that end, I'll ask again, Alan. Why do you think they would lie about such things?

Good point there.

I'm staying out of this for a good while now. Let's see how events play out. I didn't come into this thread to be scathing or have a go at other people, fellow Reds.

Let Congress go and get incontrovertible evidence. At that point, everyone's opinions (including mine) will be irrelevant.

This issue aside, I'd be more concerned that some people on this thread are so negative and downright fucking rude about people they have never met.

I'd rather be wrong than be an asshole*





*some might say I am both. And also discussing this topic OF ANY would be best done in a pub, with copious beer and crisps. Enjoy the summer!

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 11:32:23 am »
We're clearly on the verge of an alien invasion.

The only sensible option now to save humanity is the creation of a unified global system of governance.

We could call it the One World Government.

I nominate George Soros to be the first Global President
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 11:33:01 am »
Apparently this is the document that was submitted to the hearing beforehand. Fascinating reading. years of reports about UAPs dating back to 1947. I did a quick search for Hal Puthoff and his name comes up on 46 pages. Eric Davis multiple times as well. So much coming through the same names.

Thanks - Jiminy. The link had my name attached so please look for it yourselves... Called document 5
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 12:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:29:37 am
How long before the inevitable 'devastating' riposte?

It would have been: "Nice try Alan. Now if you'll just allow me to just ignore your post entirely because it completely undermines the narrative I like, I'll just carry on rambling the same nonsense, thanks".

Height of rudeness really, it'll be good to have a bit less of that sort of behaviour moving forward. There shouldn't be room in here for negativity or rudeness when there's some robust debate to be had over what can sometimes be a very interesting topic.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 12:18:19 pm »
You have political figures who don't believe in climate change pushing this alien shit. What a load of bollocks.  I guess it will give some senators in need of a little attention some committee down the line, and an extra angle of the whole deep state bullshit to play on and grift off
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 12:40:06 pm »
Michael Shermer
@michaelshermer
Dear @uncertainvector
 Your fellow pilot, astronaut Scott Kelly, suggests here that what you & Fravor describe as vehicles defying the known last of physics is, in fact, a misperception of ordinary phenom:
https://space.com/nasa-astronaut-scott-kelly-ufos-uap-worth-investigating

Scott Kelly on the "Gimbal" UAP: "it looks to me like the FLIR [(forward-looking infrared)] camera is just reaching its gimbal limit. [A gimbal is any kind of mount or support that allows an object, such as a camera, to rotate along an axis or multiple axes.] And it's because it has gimbal limits. You know, it turns 360 degrees in one direction, or whatever the limits are, and it gets to that stop. It's got to turn back around the other way. Kind of what it looks like to me.

Scott Kelly on judging size of UAPs: "If you see something that you know is an airplane, and you know generally how big airplanes are, you can tell relative distance. But when you have no reference points, whether it's in space, or flying over the water, it just is really an environment that's really prone to optical illusions." Kelly added that it's not just human eyeballs that are subject to misperceptions, but that many of the sensors aboard fighter jets and other aircraft have the same issues.

Scott Kelly on UAPs: "I remember one time I was flying in the warning areas off of the Virginia Beach military operating area there. And my RIO [radar intercept officer] was convinced we flew by a UFO. So I didn't see it. We turned around and went to go look at it. It turns out it was Bart Simpson, a balloon.

Physicist Joshua Semeter, director of Boston University's Center for Space Physics, on the "Go Fast" UAP: "he argued that by applying 'basic trigonometry' using the information in the video's overlay recorded by the jet, the GOFAST object is moving only 40 mph. This example also serves to illustrate the kinds of cognitive bias we have to contend with for UAPs recorded from unfamiliar perspectives.

The point of these quotes from Scott Kelly & Joshua Semeter is that it is entirely possible Graves & Fravor are simply mistaken in their assessment of what they think they saw the UAPs doing & that they are not, in fact, moving at speeds & turns impossible by current physics. So we dont need to discover new physics to explain UAPs.

He served as the student battalion commander for his school's Navy ROTC detachment, and graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in electrical engineering in 1987.[18]: 107110  Kelly later earned a Master of Science degree in aviations systems from the University of Tennessee.[19]

This was interesting: He graduated in June 1994 and was assigned to the Strike Aircraft Test Directorate at Patuxent River. One of his initial assignments was to investigate the F-14 crash that killed Kara Hultgreen. His assessment was to create a digital flight control system that would have saved Hultgreen's life. This resulted in the acceleration of one's development, and he was the first pilot to fly the F-14 with the digital flight control system installed.

Scott Kelly 25 years in the Navy. Senior pilot with over 8,000 hours in more tham 40 aircraft. From 1995 - 2016 at NASA where he flew missions on the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station. After NASA he was appointed United Nations Champion for Space by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Kelly_(astronaut)#

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 12:55:35 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:07:51 am
The claims are justified by appeals to authority. Were told we have to believe because the witnesses are unimpeachable. Grusch has appeared on the scene and said that there are downed spacecraft, alien bodies, murders by aliens, interdimensional creatures crossing scientific tropes, reverse engineering programmes skimming the defence budget and the evidence is you have to believe him because he was an intelligence officer and (according to Grusch) hes in fear for his life.

We have to believe Fravor and Graves because theyre pilots.

Give us something beyond trust us bro and we can stop talking about the personalities.
there is the footage from the pilots themselves too, any explanation on what those have shown in regards to being unable to lock on to the targets, no signs of propulsion etc.

There do seem to be a lot of reports from unconnected sources during these military operations and there will obviously be a cause for them.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1544 on: Yesterday at 02:07:22 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 12:40:06 pm
Michael Shermer
@michaelshermer
Dear @uncertainvector
 Your fellow pilot, astronaut Scott Kelly, suggests here that what you & Fravor describe as vehicles defying the known last of physics is, in fact, a misperception of ordinary phenom:
https://space.com/nasa-astronaut-scott-kelly-ufos-uap-worth-investigating

Scott Kelly on the "Gimbal" UAP: "it looks to me like the FLIR [(forward-looking infrared)] camera is just reaching its gimbal limit. [A gimbal is any kind of mount or support that allows an object, such as a camera, to rotate along an axis or multiple axes.] And it's because it has gimbal limits. You know, it turns 360 degrees in one direction, or whatever the limits are, and it gets to that stop. It's got to turn back around the other way. Kind of what it looks like to me.

Scott Kelly on judging size of UAPs: "If you see something that you know is an airplane, and you know generally how big airplanes are, you can tell relative distance. But when you have no reference points, whether it's in space, or flying over the water, it just is really an environment that's really prone to optical illusions." Kelly added that it's not just human eyeballs that are subject to misperceptions, but that many of the sensors aboard fighter jets and other aircraft have the same issues.

Scott Kelly on UAPs: "I remember one time I was flying in the warning areas off of the Virginia Beach military operating area there. And my RIO [radar intercept officer] was convinced we flew by a UFO. So I didn't see it. We turned around and went to go look at it. It turns out it was Bart Simpson, a balloon.

Physicist Joshua Semeter, director of Boston University's Center for Space Physics, on the "Go Fast" UAP: "he argued that by applying 'basic trigonometry' using the information in the video's overlay recorded by the jet, the GOFAST object is moving only 40 mph. This example also serves to illustrate the kinds of cognitive bias we have to contend with for UAPs recorded from unfamiliar perspectives.

The point of these quotes from Scott Kelly & Joshua Semeter is that it is entirely possible Graves & Fravor are simply mistaken in their assessment of what they think they saw the UAPs doing & that they are not, in fact, moving at speeds & turns impossible by current physics. So we dont need to discover new physics to explain UAPs.

He served as the student battalion commander for his school's Navy ROTC detachment, and graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in electrical engineering in 1987.[18]: 107110  Kelly later earned a Master of Science degree in aviations systems from the University of Tennessee.[19]

This was interesting: He graduated in June 1994 and was assigned to the Strike Aircraft Test Directorate at Patuxent River. One of his initial assignments was to investigate the F-14 crash that killed Kara Hultgreen. His assessment was to create a digital flight control system that would have saved Hultgreen's life. This resulted in the acceleration of one's development, and he was the first pilot to fly the F-14 with the digital flight control system installed.

Scott Kelly 25 years in the Navy. Senior pilot with over 8,000 hours in more tham 40 aircraft. From 1995 - 2016 at NASA where he flew missions on the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station. After NASA he was appointed United Nations Champion for Space by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Kelly_(astronaut)#


Well they would say that, wouldn't they?


 :P
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1545 on: Yesterday at 02:46:06 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:07:22 pm

Well they would say that, wouldn't they?


 :P

Obviously just another deep state plant trying to stop the truth from being revealed.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1546 on: Yesterday at 02:56:56 pm »
I think Alan has said this, but this is nothing but people trying to get money out of the $billions allocated each year to defense spending/black projects. I watched some of the video and the guy who was going on about murders just seemed to me as someone trying to sound clever with phrases and words that actually meant nothing, just another grifter out to make millions as far as I was concerned.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1547 on: Yesterday at 03:56:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:56:56 pm
I think Alan has said this, but this is nothing but people trying to get money out of the $billions allocated each year to defense spending/black projects. I watched some of the video and the guy who was going on about murders just seemed to me as someone trying to sound clever with phrases and words that actually meant nothing, just another grifter out to make millions as far as I was concerned.

Hopefully he doesnt bank at Coutts then.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1548 on: Yesterday at 05:23:37 pm »
👽Who is Axelrod 👽
@Go_Kick_Rocks88
💥💥Huge statement👇

"We tried to get in a scif with David Grusch & we were told NO because he does NOT have a security clearance." - Tim Burchett

So does this mean when his clearance was revoked after meeting with Corbell & Knapp, he didn't get it back? 🤔

#ufotwitter

https://twitter.com/go_kick_rocks88/status/1684941622092443649?s=12&t=TNeu6tuCTprvQ44DD0fKNA
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1549 on: Yesterday at 05:27:25 pm »
This is interesting.

John Greenewald, Jr.
@blackvaultcom
Based on David Grusch's comments Wednesday on "Holographic Principle", I searched The Black Vault to see what I had.

First hit? A once SECRET document & experiment from the Stargate Program on Remote Viewing, in which Dr. Hal Puthoff was director.

https://documents2.theblackvault.com/documents/cia/

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1550 on: Yesterday at 05:42:23 pm »
From the Washington Post

Opinion | Aliens are among us  and they want to impeach Biden

By Dana Milbank

Columnist

The aliens have landed. And they have a gavel!

That is as plausible a takeaway as any from this weeks House Oversight Committee hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena, the curiosity formerly known as UFOs. The panels national security subcommittee brought in, as its star witness, one David Grusch, a former Defense Department intelligence official who now claims:

      That there are quite a number of nonhuman space vehicles in the possession of the U.S. government.
      That one partially intact vehicle was retrieved from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1933 by the United States, acting on a tip from Pope Pius XII.
      That the aliens have engaged in malevolent activity and malevolent events on Earth that have harmed or killed humans.
      That the U.S. government is also in possession of dead pilots from the spaceships.
      That a private defense contractor is storing one of the alien ships, which have been as large as a football field.
      That the vehicles might be coming from a higher dimensional physical space that might be co-located right here.
      That the Roswell, N.M., alien landing was real, and the Air Forces debunking of it a total hack job.
      And that the United States has engaged in a nearly century-long sophisticated disinformation campaign (apparently including murders to silence people) to hide the truth.

Id tell you more, but then they would have to kill me.

Alas, Grusch has no documents, photos or other evidence to corroborate any of his fantastic claims. Its classified, you see.

Maybe everything he says is true, even the claim that the Vatican was involved in pursuing extraterrestrials, and Grusch has just exposed the best-kept secret and most sprawling conspiracy in the history of the universe. Or maybe Grusch himself is a conspiracy theorist, or hes just having a lark at the subcommittees expense. Easier to discern was the motive of several Republicans on the panel: They greeted his out-of-this-world claims with total credulity, using them as just more evidence that the deep-state U.S. government is lying to the American people, covering up the truth and can never be trusted. Their anti-government vendetta has gone intergalactic.

There has been activity by alien or nonhuman technology and/or beings that has caused harm to humans? asked Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.).

Grusch said what he personally witnessed was very disturbing.

Youve said that the U.S. has intact spacecraft, Burlison continued. Youve said that the government has alien bodies or alien species. Have you seen the spacecraft?

Grusch said the nonclassified setting prevented him from divulging what Ive seen firsthand.

Do we have the bodies of the pilots? Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) wanted to know.

Biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah, Grusch told her, and the remains were nonhuman.

Mace asked whether, based on your experience,Grusch believes our government has made contact with intelligent extraterrestrials.

Classified, Grusch replied.

Just over a year ago, a House Intelligence subcommittee held a similar hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena but with dramatically different results. The panels bipartisan leadership said the matter should be taken seriously to protect pilots and to make sure enemies dont develop breakthrough weapons. But they assured the public there was no evidence of anything nonterrestrial in origin, and they cautioned against conspiracy theories. In addition, Sean Kirkpatrick, the head of the Pentagons All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, where Grusch worked, testified to senators in April that his UAP-hunting office has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics. NASA has said likewise.

At the start of this weeks hearing, Rep. Robert Garcia (Calif.), the subcommittees ranking Democrat, reminded colleagues of Kirkpatricks testimony. One of the other witnesses, David Fravor, a retired Navy commander, told the subcommittee that the government is not focused on little green men. But this Republican majority has yet to meet a conspiracy theory it wouldnt amplify, so it was only a matter of time before it landed on Roswell and Area 51.

Some of the Houses leading conspiracy theorists  Republicans Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Virginia Foxx, James Comer  took seats on the dais, whether or not they were on the subcommittee. Many in the audience, who lined up for a seat in the room, applauded the beaming witnesses when they entered. And for more than two hours, Republicans on the subcommittee indulged in otherworldly accusations of a government coverup.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) proposed that the government is trying to gaslight Americans into thinking that this is not happening. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) accused the government of misdirection, and Mace suggested the United States acted unlawfully. Complaints about overclassification even came from the Democratic side.

The coverup goes a lot deeper than politics, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) argued, vowing to uncover the coverup perpetrated by the Pentagon and the intelligence community. You cant trust a government that does not trust its people. Burchett said he would like to visit Area 51 or other locations purportedly housing alien spaceships, but as soon as we announce it, Im sure the moving vans pull up.

Asked by Burchett whether he knew people who had been harmed or injured in efforts to cover up or conceal these extraterrestrial technology, Grusch said Yes, personally.

Anyone been murdered? Burchett asked.

Grusch said he had to be careful about answering.

Burchett even complained that members of the subcommittee were denied access to the SCIF, the sensitive compartmented information facility in the Capitol where classified material can be discussed.

So now House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is part of the coverup?

I dont trust anything in this town, complained Burlison.

But Burlison trusted Grusch COMPLETELY, even relying on the witness to explain the interdimensional potential of nonhuman spacecraft  which Grusch obligingly illustrated with his index finger.

You can be projected, quasi-projected from higher dimensional space to lower dimensional, he explained. Its a scientific trope that you can actually cross, literally, as far as I understand, but theres probably guys with PhDs who would probably argue about that.

Yeah, they probably would.

The truth is out there. Just dont expect to learn it from the alien life forms currently running the Peoples House.

Full article:

https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/07/28/aliens-house-hearing-biden-impeachment/
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1551 on: Yesterday at 06:02:16 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:27:25 pm
This is interesting.

John Greenewald, Jr.
@blackvaultcom
Based on David Grusch's comments Wednesday on "Holographic Principle", I searched The Black Vault to see what I had.

First hit? A once SECRET document & experiment from the Stargate Program on Remote Viewing, in which Dr. Hal Puthoff was director.

https://documents2.theblackvault.com/documents/cia/



That third paragraph reads like something from Lovecrafts At the Mountains of Madness.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1552 on: Yesterday at 06:05:51 pm »
Oh dear. Avi Loeb says Grusch's reference to the Holographic Principle is bollocks:

Mike Colangelo
@MikeColangelo
Inter-Dimensional BEINGS? UFO Hearing Sparks HOLOGRAPHIC THEORY Debate: Dr Avi Loeb Explains

Everyones favourite farm boy Dr. Avi Loeb talks about the Holographic Theory. As of right now, it's just a theoretical concept.

Avi Loeb doesn't care if 40 individuals told David Grusch all this UFO information, he wants to hear from first hand witnesses and get his hands on this data and evidence. 

https://twitter.com/i/status/1684953043899494406
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1553 on: Yesterday at 10:55:14 pm »
Id love it if some ufologists experienced being in a helicopter or plane and photographing other flying objects with a 200-600mm lens. Ive done it, and its fucking hard. Even static objects are hard to get a lock on at that focal length while airborne.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1554 on: Today at 06:01:44 am »
I used to bullseye womp rats in my T-16 back home in beggars canyon all the time
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1555 on: Today at 07:42:54 am »
The MAGA loons are taking over: Matt Gaetz, Tim Burchett, Anna Paulina Luna and Moskowitz have written a letter asking McCarthy to set up a Select Committee to investigate UAPs. . expect the first thing to be discussed will be Hunter Biden's laptop.

This is a great topic for Republicans - it's all about conspiracy theories and arguments for demolishing the state. 
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1556 on: Today at 06:26:50 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:42:54 am
The MAGA loons are taking over: Matt Gaetz, Tim Burchett, Anna Paulina Luna and Moskowitz have written a letter asking McCarthy to set up a Select Committee to investigate UAPs. . expect the first thing to be discussed will be Hunter Biden's laptop.

This is a great topic for Republicans - it's all about conspiracy theories and arguments for demolishing the state.
;D ;D ;D ;D

That MG does not appear to be a sane or well man, appears constantly beaked up.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1557 on: Today at 06:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:42:54 am
The MAGA loons are taking over: Matt Gaetz, Tim Burchett, Anna Paulina Luna and Moskowitz have written a letter asking McCarthy to set up a Select Committee to investigate UAPs. . expect the first thing to be discussed will be Hunter Biden's laptop.

This is a great topic for Republicans - it's all about conspiracy theories and arguments for demolishing the state.

Undermine the state, Trump second term, dismantle the state, Trump as Emperor President.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1558 on: Today at 08:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 06:26:50 pm
;D ;D ;D ;D

That MG does not appear to be a sane or well man, appears constantly beaked up.
No, mate. Top guy. You might say, a very stable genius.
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 27, 2023, 09:04:10 am
Not seen that.

But this is interesting and the politician seems
extremely sensible, suggesting solid next steps
as well:

https://twitter.com/repmattgaetz/status/1684264643005382670?s=46
