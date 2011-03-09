From the Washington PostBy Dana MilbankColumnistThe aliens have landed. And they have a gavel!That is as plausible a takeaway as any from this weeks House Oversight Committee hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena, the curiosity formerly known as UFOs. The panels national security subcommittee brought in, as its star witness, one David Grusch, a former Defense Department intelligence official who now claims: That there are quite a number of nonhuman space vehicles in the possession of the U.S. government. That one partially intact vehicle was retrieved from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1933 by the United States, acting on a tip from Pope Pius XII. That the aliens have engaged in malevolent activity and malevolent events on Earth that have harmed or killed humans. That the U.S. government is also in possession of dead pilots from the spaceships. That a private defense contractor is storing one of the alien ships, which have been as large as a football field. That the vehicles might be coming from a higher dimensional physical space that might be co-located right here. That the Roswell, N.M., alien landing was real, and the Air Forces debunking of it a total hack job. And that the United States has engaged in a nearly century-long sophisticated disinformation campaign (apparently including murders to silence people) to hide the truth.Id tell you more, but then they would have to kill me.Alas, Grusch has no documents, photos or other evidence to corroborate any of his fantastic claims. Its classified, you see.Maybe everything he says is true, even the claim that the Vatican was involved in pursuing extraterrestrials, and Grusch has just exposed the best-kept secret and most sprawling conspiracy in the history of the universe. Or maybe Grusch himself is a conspiracy theorist, or hes just having a lark at the subcommittees expense. Easier to discern was the motive of several Republicans on the panel: They greeted his out-of-this-world claims with total credulity, using them as just more evidence that the deep-state U.S. government is lying to the American people, covering up the truth and can never be trusted. Their anti-government vendetta has gone intergalactic.There has been activity by alien or nonhuman technology and/or beings that has caused harm to humans? asked Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.).Grusch said what he personally witnessed was very disturbing.Youve said that the U.S. has intact spacecraft, Burlison continued. Youve said that the government has alien bodies or alien species. Have you seen the spacecraft?Grusch said the nonclassified setting prevented him from divulging what Ive seen firsthand.Do we have the bodies of the pilots? Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) wanted to know.Biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah, Grusch told her, and the remains were nonhuman.Mace asked whether, based on your experience,Grusch believes our government has made contact with intelligent extraterrestrials.Classified, Grusch replied.Just over a year ago, a House Intelligence subcommittee held a similar hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena but with dramatically different results. The panels bipartisan leadership said the matter should be taken seriously to protect pilots and to make sure enemies dont develop breakthrough weapons. But they assured the public there was no evidence of anything nonterrestrial in origin, and they cautioned against conspiracy theories. In addition, Sean Kirkpatrick, the head of the Pentagons All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, where Grusch worked, testified to senators in April that his UAP-hunting office has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics. NASA has said likewise.At the start of this weeks hearing, Rep. Robert Garcia (Calif.), the subcommittees ranking Democrat, reminded colleagues of Kirkpatricks testimony. One of the other witnesses, David Fravor, a retired Navy commander, told the subcommittee that the government is not focused on little green men. But this Republican majority has yet to meet a conspiracy theory it wouldnt amplify, so it was only a matter of time before it landed on Roswell and Area 51.Some of the Houses leading conspiracy theorists  Republicans Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Virginia Foxx, James Comer  took seats on the dais, whether or not they were on the subcommittee. Many in the audience, who lined up for a seat in the room, applauded the beaming witnesses when they entered. And for more than two hours, Republicans on the subcommittee indulged in otherworldly accusations of a government coverup.Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) proposed that the government is trying to gaslight Americans into thinking that this is not happening. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) accused the government of misdirection, and Mace suggested the United States acted unlawfully. Complaints about overclassification even came from the Democratic side.The coverup goes a lot deeper than politics, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) argued, vowing to uncover the coverup perpetrated by the Pentagon and the intelligence community. You cant trust a government that does not trust its people. Burchett said he would like to visit Area 51 or other locations purportedly housing alien spaceships, but as soon as we announce it, Im sure the moving vans pull up.Asked by Burchett whether he knew people who had been harmed or injured in efforts to cover up or conceal these extraterrestrial technology, Grusch said Yes, personally.Anyone been murdered? Burchett asked.Grusch said he had to be careful about answering.Burchett even complained that members of the subcommittee were denied access to the SCIF, the sensitive compartmented information facility in the Capitol where classified material can be discussed.So now House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is part of the coverup?I dont trust anything in this town, complained Burlison.But Burlison trusted Grusch COMPLETELY, even relying on the witness to explain the interdimensional potential of nonhuman spacecraft  which Grusch obligingly illustrated with his index finger.You can be projected, quasi-projected from higher dimensional space to lower dimensional, he explained. Its a scientific trope that you can actually cross, literally, as far as I understand, but theres probably guys with PhDs who would probably argue about that.Yeah, they probably would.The truth is out there. Just dont expect to learn it from the alien life forms currently running the Peoples House.Full article: