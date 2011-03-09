From the Washington PostOpinion | Aliens are among us and they want to impeach Biden
By Dana Milbank
Columnist
The aliens have landed. And they have a gavel!
That is as plausible a takeaway as any from this weeks House Oversight Committee hearing on unidentified anomalous phenomena, the curiosity formerly known as UFOs. The panels national security subcommittee brought in, as its star witness, one David Grusch, a former Defense Department intelligence official who now claims:
That there are quite a number of nonhuman space vehicles in the possession of the U.S. government.
That one partially intact vehicle was retrieved from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1933 by the United States, acting on a tip from Pope Pius XII.
That the aliens have engaged in malevolent activity and malevolent events on Earth that have harmed or killed humans.
That the U.S. government is also in possession of dead pilots from the spaceships.
That a private defense contractor is storing one of the alien ships, which have been as large as a football field.
That the vehicles might be coming from a higher dimensional physical space that might be co-located right here.
That the Roswell, N.M., alien landing was real, and the Air Forces debunking of it a total hack job.
And that the United States has engaged in a nearly century-long sophisticated disinformation campaign (apparently including murders to silence people) to hide the truth.
Id tell you more, but then they would have to kill me.
Alas, Grusch has no documents, photos or other evidence to corroborate any of his fantastic claims. Its classified, you see.
Maybe everything he says is true, even the claim that the Vatican was involved in pursuing extraterrestrials, and Grusch has just exposed the best-kept secret and most sprawling conspiracy in the history of the universe. Or maybe Grusch himself is a conspiracy theorist, or hes just having a lark at the subcommittees expense. Easier to discern was the motive of several Republicans on the panel: They greeted his out-of-this-world claims with total credulity, using them as just more evidence that the deep-state U.S. government is lying to the American people, covering up the truth and can never be trusted. Their anti-government vendetta has gone intergalactic.
There has been activity by alien or nonhuman technology and/or beings that has caused harm to humans? asked Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.).
Grusch said what he personally witnessed was very disturbing.
Youve said that the U.S. has intact spacecraft, Burlison continued. Youve said that the government has alien bodies or alien species. Have you seen the spacecraft?
Grusch said the nonclassified setting prevented him from divulging what Ive seen firsthand.
Do we have the bodies of the pilots? Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) wanted to know.
Biologics came with some of these recoveries, yeah, Grusch told her, and the remains were nonhuman.
Mace asked whether, based on your experience,Grusch believes our government has made contact with intelligent extraterrestrials.
Classified, Grusch replied.
Just over a year ago, a House Intelligence subcommittee held a similar hearing on unidentified aerial phenomena but with dramatically different results. The panels bipartisan leadership said the matter should be taken seriously to protect pilots and to make sure enemies dont develop breakthrough weapons. But they assured the public there was no evidence of anything nonterrestrial in origin, and they cautioned against conspiracy theories. In addition, Sean Kirkpatrick, the head of the Pentagons All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office, where Grusch worked, testified to senators in April that his UAP-hunting office has found no credible evidence thus far of extraterrestrial activity, off-world technology or objects that defy the known laws of physics. NASA has said likewise.
At the start of this weeks hearing, Rep. Robert Garcia (Calif.), the subcommittees ranking Democrat, reminded colleagues of Kirkpatricks testimony. One of the other witnesses, David Fravor, a retired Navy commander, told the subcommittee that the government is not focused on little green men. But this Republican majority has yet to meet a conspiracy theory it wouldnt amplify, so it was only a matter of time before it landed on Roswell and Area 51.
Some of the Houses leading conspiracy theorists Republicans Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, Virginia Foxx, James Comer took seats on the dais, whether or not they were on the subcommittee. Many in the audience, who lined up for a seat in the room, applauded the beaming witnesses when they entered. And for more than two hours, Republicans on the subcommittee indulged in otherworldly accusations of a government coverup.
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) proposed that the government is trying to gaslight Americans into thinking that this is not happening. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) accused the government of misdirection, and Mace suggested the United States acted unlawfully. Complaints about overclassification even came from the Democratic side.
The coverup goes a lot deeper than politics, Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) argued, vowing to uncover the coverup perpetrated by the Pentagon and the intelligence community. You cant trust a government that does not trust its people. Burchett said he would like to visit Area 51 or other locations purportedly housing alien spaceships, but as soon as we announce it, Im sure the moving vans pull up.
Asked by Burchett whether he knew people who had been harmed or injured in efforts to cover up or conceal these extraterrestrial technology, Grusch said Yes, personally.
Anyone been murdered? Burchett asked.
Grusch said he had to be careful about answering.
Burchett even complained that members of the subcommittee were denied access to the SCIF, the sensitive compartmented information facility in the Capitol where classified material can be discussed.
So now House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is part of the coverup?
I dont trust anything in this town, complained Burlison.
But Burlison trusted Grusch COMPLETELY, even relying on the witness to explain the interdimensional potential of nonhuman spacecraft which Grusch obligingly illustrated with his index finger.
You can be projected, quasi-projected from higher dimensional space to lower dimensional, he explained. Its a scientific trope that you can actually cross, literally, as far as I understand, but theres probably guys with PhDs who would probably argue about that.
Yeah, they probably would.
The truth is out there. Just dont expect to learn it from the alien life forms currently running the Peoples House.
Full article:https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2023/07/28/aliens-house-hearing-biden-impeachment/