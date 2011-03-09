« previous next »
Matt Gaetz thinks, without evidence, that soros is funding migrant caravans.
Matt Gaetz thinks, without evidence, that Trump won the 2020 election and that electoral fraud took place.

Hes a misogynistic alt-right loon who was investigated for sex with minors and sex trafficking. He pushes racism and antisemitism as part of his grift.

This is who ufologists are hanging their hat on?
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:03:49 pm
Matt Gaetz thinks, without evidence, that soros is funding migrant caravans.
Matt Gaetz thinks, without evidence, that Trump won the 2020 election and that electoral fraud took place.

Hes a misogynistic alt-right loon who was investigated for sex with minors and sex trafficking. He pushes racism and antisemitism as part of his grift.

This is who ufologists are hanging their hat on?

And Amy Schumer
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 07:55:55 am
<<<nice try at a misdirect.

The man standing behind Grusch, literally and figuratively yesterday (his legal council)
is Charles McCullough.

He was the longest serving Inspector General of the US Intelligence services.

That's the weight of authority we're dealing with here. Like it or not.

[October 7, 2010 – March 2017].
So. Another naked attempt to appeal to authority. No shame. No concept of logic. And incapable of rational thought.

* Lionel has blocked my posts - so this is to everyone else. His posts are object lessons in utter foolishness.
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Yesterday at 11:31:40 am
Saying Grusch may have a brain tumor, well that's really grasping at straws.
Whereas, interdimential beings who keep crashing their spacecraft...
Also, it doesn't have to be a brain tumour. There are a variety of mental health issues that can cause someone to be delusional, and smart and highly qualified people are not immune.

I know because my family has a history of this sort of thing. My granddad went from a high-ranking army officer and a successful lawyer to claiming that he used to personally know this famous king that died in the 16th century. For the most part he was quite normal, easy to talk to and jolly even in his old age, but he would occasionally make these strange claims. My dad is doing it now too and he isn't even that old. 
Either way, there seems to be a focus on the people rather than the events. The footage and testimony concerning the vehicles are still to be explained.

Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm
Either way, there seems to be a focus on the people rather than the events. The footage and testimony concerning the vehicles are still to be explained.



Absolutely correct.
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm
Either way, there seems to be a focus on the people rather than the events. The footage and testimony concerning the vehicles are still to be explained.

That is because nothing new was presented in terms of evidence.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 11:14:07 pm
Absolutely correct.

Feel free to debate the topic on actual events rather than personalities any time you like. Present that evidence that caused you to so confidently post "The post-disclosure world is coming!" just a month back.
Quote from: @ProfBrianCox 21h
I keep being asked what I make of the UFO thing in Congress yesterday, so here it is: I watched a few clips and saw some people who seemed to believe stuff saying extraordinary things without presenting extraordinary evidence. Therefore I have nothing more to say, other than: It would be great if true - it would take a bit of the pressure off our civilisation if we werent the only means within the Milky Way by which the Universe understands itself. Sadly, as of today, I still feel that pressure, so can we perhaps focus on not messing our world up rather than hoping that, to paraphrase Sagan, someone will float down to save us from ourselves.
Knapp, Corbell, Graves, Grusch, Kean etc before the hearing.
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 11:07:00 pm
Either way, there seems to be a focus on the people rather than the events. The footage and testimony concerning the vehicles are still to be explained.

The claims are justified by appeals to authority. Were told we have to believe because the witnesses are unimpeachable. Grusch has appeared on the scene and said that there are downed spacecraft, alien bodies, murders by aliens, interdimensional creatures crossing scientific tropes, reverse engineering programmes skimming the defence budget and the evidence is you have to believe him because he was an intelligence officer and (according to Grusch) hes in fear for his life.

We have to believe Fravor and Graves because theyre pilots.

Give us something beyond trust us bro and we can stop talking about the personalities.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:07:51 am
The claims are justified by appeals to authority. Were told we have to believe because the witnesses are unimpeachable. Grusch has appeared on the scene and said that there are downed spacecraft, alien bodies, murders by aliens, interdimensional creatures crossing scientific tropes, reverse engineering programmes skimming the defence budget and the evidence is you have to believe him because he was an intelligence officer and (according to Grusch) hes in fear for his life.

We have to believe Fravor and Graves because theyre pilots.

Give us something beyond trust us bro and we can stop talking about the personalities.
It definitely adds credence to their stories but even the most hard of thinking would stop well sure of "unimpeachable", regardless of the subject matter. If the current state of the world teaches us anything, it's that lying is endemic in our societies.

To that end, I'll ask again, Alan. Why do you think they would lie about such things?
From AARO and Kirkpatrick.



Scathing about Grusch's claims that people have been harmed and murdered. And also:

"Finally, to be clear, AARO has yet to find any credible evidence to support the allegations of any reverse engineering program for non-human technology. Also, to be clear, none of the whistleblowers from yesterday's hearing ever worked for AARO or was ever a representative to AARO, contracry to statements made in testimony and in the media."

Clearly relating to this:

My name is David Charles Grusch. I was an intelligence officer for 14 years, both in the US Air Force (USAF) at the rank of Major and most recently, from 2021-2023, at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency at the GS-15 civilian level, which is the military equivalent of a full-bird Colonel. I was my agency’s co-lead in Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) and trans-medium object analysis, as well as reporting to UAP Task Force (UAPTF) and eventually the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO)

Basically saying David Grusch is a liar.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 10:13:55 am
Scathing about Grusch's claims that people have been harmed and murdered. And also:

"Finally, to be clear, AARO has yet to find any credible evidence to support the allegations of any reverse engineering program for non-human technology. Also, to be clear, none of the whistleblowers from yesterday's hearing ever worked for AARO or was ever a representative to AARO, contracry to statements made in testimony and in the media."

Clearly relating to this:

My name is David Charles Grusch. I was an intelligence officer for 14 years, both in the US Air Force (USAF) at the rank of Major and most recently, from 2021-2023, at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency at the GS-15 civilian level, which is the military equivalent of a full-bird Colonel. I was my agency’s co-lead in Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) and trans-medium object analysis, as well as reporting to UAP Task Force (UAPTF) and eventually the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO)

Basically saying David Grusch is a liar.
It will not shift the needle, Alan. It is a cult. How long before the inevitable 'devastating' riposte?
I know - also just waiting for confirmation of the source for that document.
Hasn't Grusch's background been thoroughly checked before going before congress?
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 07:34:24 am
It definitely adds credence to their stories but even the most hard of thinking would stop well sure of "unimpeachable", regardless of the subject matter. If the current state of the world teaches us anything, it's that lying is endemic in our societies.

To that end, I'll ask again, Alan. Why do you think they would lie about such things?

Good point there.

I'm staying out of this for a good while now. Let's see how events play out. I didn't come into this thread to be scathing or have a go at other people, fellow Reds.

Let Congress go and get incontrovertible evidence. At that point, everyone's opinions (including mine) will be irrelevant.

This issue aside, I'd be more concerned that some people on this thread are so negative and downright fucking rude about people they have never met.

I'd rather be wrong than be an asshole*





*some might say I am both. And also discussing this topic OF ANY would be best done in a pub, with copious beer and crisps. Enjoy the summer!

We're clearly on the verge of an alien invasion.

The only sensible option now to save humanity is the creation of a unified global system of governance.

We could call it the One World Government.

I nominate George Soros to be the first Global President
Apparently this is the document that was submitted to the hearing beforehand. Fascinating reading. years of reports about UAPs dating back to 1947. I did a quick search for Hal Puthoff and his name comes up on 46 pages. Eric Davis multiple times as well. So much coming through the same names.

file:///Users/alanfarlie/Downloads/document-5.pdf
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:29:37 am
How long before the inevitable 'devastating' riposte?

"Nice try Alan. Now if you'll just allow me to just ignore your post entirely because it completely undermines the narrative I like, I'll just carry on rambling the same nonsense, thanks".

Height of rudeness really, it'll be good to have a bit less of that sort of behaviour moving forward. There shouldn't be room in here for negativity or rudeness when there's some robust debate to be had over what can sometimes be a very interesting topic.
You have political figures who don't believe in climate change pushing this alien shit. What a load of bollocks.  I guess it will give some senators in need of a little attention some committee down the line, and an extra angle of the whole deep state bullshit to play on and grift off
Michael Shermer
@michaelshermer
Dear @uncertainvector
 Your fellow pilot, astronaut Scott Kelly, suggests here that what you & Fravor describe as vehicles defying the known last of physics is, in fact, a misperception of ordinary phenom:
https://space.com/nasa-astronaut-scott-kelly-ufos-uap-worth-investigating

Scott Kelly on the "Gimbal" UAP: "it looks to me like the FLIR [(forward-looking infrared)] camera is just reaching its gimbal limit. [A gimbal is any kind of mount or support that allows an object, such as a camera, to rotate along an axis or multiple axes.] And it's because it has gimbal limits. You know, it turns 360 degrees in one direction, or whatever the limits are, and it gets to that stop. It's got to turn back around the other way. Kind of what it looks like to me.

Scott Kelly on judging size of UAPs: "If you see something that you know is an airplane, and you know generally how big airplanes are, you can tell relative distance. But when you have no reference points, whether it's in space, or flying over the water, it just is really an environment that's really prone to optical illusions." Kelly added that it's not just human eyeballs that are subject to misperceptions, but that many of the sensors aboard fighter jets and other aircraft have the same issues.

Scott Kelly on UAPs: "I remember one time I was flying in the warning areas off of the Virginia Beach military operating area there. And my RIO [radar intercept officer] was convinced we flew by a UFO. So I didn't see it. We turned around and went to go look at it. It turns out it was Bart Simpson, a balloon.

Physicist Joshua Semeter, director of Boston University's Center for Space Physics, on the "Go Fast" UAP: "he argued that by applying 'basic trigonometry' using the information in the video's overlay recorded by the jet, the GOFAST object is moving only 40 mph. This example also serves to illustrate the kinds of cognitive bias we have to contend with for UAPs recorded from unfamiliar perspectives.

The point of these quotes from Scott Kelly & Joshua Semeter is that it is entirely possible Graves & Fravor are simply mistaken in their assessment of what they think they saw the UAPs doing & that they are not, in fact, moving at speeds & turns impossible by current physics. So we dont need to discover new physics to explain UAPs.

He served as the student battalion commander for his school's Navy ROTC detachment, and graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in electrical engineering in 1987.[18]: 107110  Kelly later earned a Master of Science degree in aviations systems from the University of Tennessee.[19]

This was interesting: He graduated in June 1994 and was assigned to the Strike Aircraft Test Directorate at Patuxent River. One of his initial assignments was to investigate the F-14 crash that killed Kara Hultgreen. His assessment was to create a digital flight control system that would have saved Hultgreen's life. This resulted in the acceleration of one's development, and he was the first pilot to fly the F-14 with the digital flight control system installed.

Scott Kelly 25 years in the Navy. Senior pilot with over 8,000 hours in more tham 40 aircraft. From 1995 - 2016 at NASA where he flew missions on the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station. After NASA he was appointed United Nations Champion for Space by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Scott_Kelly_(astronaut)#

