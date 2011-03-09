Michael Shermer@michaelshermerDear @uncertainvectorYour fellow pilot, astronaut Scott Kelly, suggests here that what you & Fravor describe as vehicles defying the known last of physics is, in fact, a misperception of ordinary phenom:[A gimbal is any kind of mount or support that allows an object, such as a camera, to rotate along an axis or multiple axes.] And it's because it has gimbal limits. You know, it turns 360 degrees in one direction, or whatever the limits are, and it gets to that stop. It's got to turn back around the other way. Kind of what it looks like to me.Scott Kelly on judging size of UAPs: "If you see something that you know is an airplane, and you know generally how big airplanes are, you can tell relative distance. But when you have no reference points, whether it's in space, or flying over the water, it just is really an environment that's really prone to optical illusions." Kelly added that it's not just human eyeballs that are subject to misperceptions, but that many of the sensors aboard fighter jets and other aircraft have the same issues.Physicist Joshua Semeter, director of Boston University's Center for Space Physics, on the "Go Fast" UAP: "he argued that by applying 'basic trigonometry' using the information in the video's overlay recorded by the jet, the GOFAST object is moving only 40 mph. This example also serves to illustrate the kinds of cognitive bias we have to contend with for UAPs recorded from unfamiliar perspectives.The point of these quotes from Scott Kelly & Joshua Semeter is that it is entirely possible Graves & Fravor are simply mistaken in their assessment of what they think they saw the UAPs doing & that they are not, in fact, moving at speeds & turns impossible by current physics. So we dont need to discover new physics to explain UAPs.He served as the student battalion commander for his school's Navy ROTC detachment, and graduated with a Bachelor of Engineering degree in electrical engineering in 1987.[18]: 107110 Kelly later earned a Master of Science degree in aviations systems from the University of Tennessee.[19]This was interesting: He graduated in June 1994 and was assigned to the Strike Aircraft Test Directorate at Patuxent River. One of his initial assignments was to investigate the F-14 crash that killed Kara Hultgreen. His assessment was to create a digital flight control system that would have saved Hultgreen's life. This resulted in the acceleration of one's development, and he was the first pilot to fly the F-14 with the digital flight control system installed.Scott Kelly 25 years in the Navy. Senior pilot with over 8,000 hours in more tham 40 aircraft. From 1995 - 2016 at NASA where he flew missions on the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station. After NASA he was appointed United Nations Champion for Space by the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs