Fair enough to your opinion. As far as Gursch is concerned, you are right, no solid evidence, no pictures etc. If he is a quack, what do you think his angle is? Book deal? Revenge on former bosses? I can't wrap my head around it. Why go perjure yourself in front of congress like that?



As far as the pilots go, their testimony is backed up by radar and video evidence, as well as other witness testimony. What do you make of those 2?



Gursch, even if he is hit with perjury will get a year or two in prison and can build a career selling books by grifting of his fame. Not saying that is his motive, but that is possible. He may even be delusional and actually believe what he is saying. He seemed to be conjuring up a lot of sci-fi up his ass during the hearing.For the most part the pilot was sticking to what they witnessed. I am not doubting their experience but to draw any conclusions from that regarding aliens etc is preposterous.There any many atmospheric phenomena that we don't fully understand yet. It could be anything from that, experimental weapons to actual disinformation.Plus it raises the question if these UFOs are so easily detectable using basic sensors like radar and they are just happily chilling near large ships and planes (to the point where grainy video footage can capture them) why are there only these isolated cases of them being captured on video, radar, or in person.The militaries monitor the skies with RADAR all over the world. Almost everyone has a camera on them these days. Yet these isolated incident is all we know about.Also the description of these "crafts" by witnesses and popular videos is quite varying at times. From cubes to tic tacs to spheres to saucers. Some are fast, some hover, some are dark and some are lighting up.