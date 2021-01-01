« previous next »
Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 33357 times)

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1480 on: Yesterday at 10:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:40:30 pm
Nothing came out of it. I am gonna need some solid proof before I believe any of these people. So far it's been nothing.

Come on now. You gotta hold them to account. They are wasting the time of millions of people. If you are gonna whistle blow then go all out. The man is claiming that people have been put to death for whistleblowing on this matter, yet he thinks as long he reveals all the details on non-public hearings he will be safe from the wrath of these shadowy government agents or whatever. Be a better whistleblower.

Fair enough to your opinion. As far as Gursch is concerned, you are right, no solid evidence, no pictures etc. If he is a quack, what do you think his angle is? Book deal? Revenge on former bosses? I can't wrap my head around it. Why go perjure yourself in front of congress like that?

As far as the pilots go, their testimony is backed up by radar and video evidence, as well as other witness testimony. What do you make of those 2?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1481 on: Yesterday at 10:59:44 pm »
Okay then.


Seems everyone's noodles well and truly cooked :)


I've been at Oppenheimer (great movie) and on the beers.


Will hold fire and not comment.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1482 on: Yesterday at 11:12:00 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 10:35:54 pm
Yeah the Albert was his usual haunt however not seen him in a couple of years but that could be because I've hardly been in that boozer myself. He's a dead nice guy, dressed like a hells angel and always up for a chat about UFOs and all kinds of things.
Thanks. If you do come across him again locally could you drop me a PM just to let me know he's around. I'm only ten minutes walk away from The Albert. I wish I'd known he drank there. I'd love to talk with him. He doesn't work in the same place as my cousin now, so they've lost touch.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1483 on: Yesterday at 11:17:12 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:59:44 pm


Seems everyone's noodles well and truly cooked :)


Hell, we haven't even gotten into the interdimensional, holographic principle, string theory statement from today...
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1484 on: Yesterday at 11:23:39 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:59:44 pm
Okay then.


Seems everyone's noodles well and truly cooked :)


I've been at Oppenheimer (great movie) and on the beers.


Will hold fire and not comment.

I watched the abc doc last night & am watching Oppenheimer on Sunday.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1485 on: Yesterday at 11:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:12:00 pm
Thanks. If you do come across him again locally could you drop me a PM just to let me know he's around. I'm only ten minutes walk away from The Albert. I wish I'd known he drank there. I'd love to talk with him. He doesn't work in the same place as my cousin now, so they've lost touch.

No problem, I'll ask some of the regulars down there if he's still about next time I'm on the lane. He's lived round here for donkeys years so loads of people know him. They were actually doing some filming for that new documentary a while back on lark lane, showing where he lived now, so he was definitely still about then.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1486 on: Yesterday at 11:38:49 pm »
Thanks Bob. Much appreciated. 👽👍
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1487 on: Today at 01:00:17 am »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Yesterday at 10:55:19 pm
Fair enough to your opinion. As far as Gursch is concerned, you are right, no solid evidence, no pictures etc. If he is a quack, what do you think his angle is? Book deal? Revenge on former bosses? I can't wrap my head around it. Why go perjure yourself in front of congress like that?

As far as the pilots go, their testimony is backed up by radar and video evidence, as well as other witness testimony. What do you make of those 2?

Gursch, even if he is hit with perjury will get a year or two in prison and can build a career selling books by grifting of his fame. Not saying that is his motive, but that is possible. He may even be delusional and actually believe what he is saying. He seemed to be conjuring up a lot of sci-fi up his ass during the hearing.   

For the most part the pilot was sticking to what they witnessed. I am not doubting their experience but to draw any conclusions from that regarding aliens etc is preposterous.

There any many atmospheric phenomena that we don't fully understand yet. It could be anything from that, experimental weapons to actual disinformation.

Plus it raises the question if these UFOs are so easily detectable using basic sensors like radar and they are just happily chilling near large ships and planes (to the point where grainy video footage can capture them) why are there only these isolated cases of them being captured on video, radar, or in person.

The militaries monitor the skies with RADAR all over the world. Almost everyone has a camera on them these days. Yet these isolated incident is all we know about.

Also the description of these "crafts" by witnesses and popular videos is quite varying at times. From cubes to  tic tacs to spheres to saucers. Some are fast, some hover, some are dark and some are lighting up.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1488 on: Today at 01:06:16 am »
BTW I have seen a UFO. I was driving one starry night on an empty motorway. And there was this white light that started hovering over me in a way I thought was impossible for any human aircraft. There was no noise that a helicopter would have.

I kept driving and looking at the light from the edge of my eye. Thinking to myself wow a UFO. I was not a believer prior to this. After a few minutes, the light moved ahead of me and I saw a blinking red light. Realized it was just a plane that was flying at a weird angle with respect to my direction of travel so it appeared to be kind of stationary. But for a few minutes, I was excited.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1489 on: Today at 02:00:52 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 01:00:17 am
Gursch, even if he is hit with perjury will get a year or two in prison and can build a career selling books by grifting of his fame. Not saying that is his motive, but that is possible. He may even be delusional and actually believe what he is saying. He seemed to be conjuring up a lot of sci-fi up his ass during the hearing.   

For the most part the pilot was sticking to what they witnessed. I am not doubting their experience but to draw any conclusions from that regarding aliens etc is preposterous.

There any many atmospheric phenomena that we don't fully understand yet. It could be anything from that, experimental weapons to actual disinformation.

Plus it raises the question if these UFOs are so easily detectable using basic sensors like radar and they are just happily chilling near large ships and planes (to the point where grainy video footage can capture them) why are there only these isolated cases of them being captured on video, radar, or in person.

The militaries monitor the skies with RADAR all over the world. Almost everyone has a camera on them these days. Yet these isolated incident is all we know about.

Also the description of these "crafts" by witnesses and popular videos is quite varying at times. From cubes to  tic tacs to spheres to saucers. Some are fast, some hover, some are dark and some are lighting up.

Everyone has phones. But who's out in the ocean in the middle of a practice battleground. And they do have better video, they just won't release it. Some people don't want us to know.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1490 on: Today at 02:01:46 am »
We have disbeliever amongst us. Stone Maxwell!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1491 on: Today at 03:44:07 am »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Today at 02:00:52 am
Everyone has phones. But who's out in the ocean in the middle of a practice battleground. And they do have better video, they just won't release it. Some people don't want us to know.

No, but if you assume these things are around, you would assume they are not just flying around on the ocean. A quarter of the earth is land and almost all of the people live on land. Them aliens are wasting their time if they don't go near land.

Also, who are these people specifically?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1492 on: Today at 03:59:53 am »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Yesterday at 08:49:02 pm
He's telling the truth. What well respected intelligence officer would lie under oath.
Insert Fry not sure if serious meme ;D

For me, it's more about why would he lie. A bit of fame? Surely he couldn't be naïve enough to think this wouldn't blow up. To be lorded by cranks and crackpots around the globe? Not the most appealing to be honest. To have part of the world's press scrutinise his character and background? Again, to any sane person, not the most appealing. That said, people have done things more batshit than this simply for a wee bit of notoriety.

The potential reasons for lying seem pretty fucking thin and unappealing. It's possible he's been paid or pressured into lying, but by who and to what end?

Another alternative; he doesn't know he's lying. Could be part of a cover up gone wrong. Head injury. Brain tumour. Disease affecting mental function. Group psychosis. Did he have a co-pilot? Potentially folie à deux.

Either way...
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,733
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1493 on: Today at 06:08:17 am »
A man of David Grusch's age and (we are told) good reputation in government, perjures himself infront of congress? In glare of cameras.

Who thinks this is likely?

Now, also someone above has suggested Grusch has a brain tumour. Is that the less comfounding version
to you than the possibility he is telling the truth??

I don't know the inner truth of UAP but surely you can see how so many people are wrapped up in stigma
against it the whole idea of it.

Aside from all the who-haa around this hearing, Grusch told the Democrat, AOC (Cortez) that he will provide her with details. Let him do that.

Can I understand people's scepticism? Yes, 100%.

But if you follow the details here, it's hard to escape the idea that a process is
under way.
