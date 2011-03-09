Was that the hearing we were supposed to 'BUCKLE UP!' for?



Pretty much, though of course you won't hear that now. The change in tone from their posts a month back to now is quite something. Back then it was all:"Buckle up folks, whether you like it or not, this shit is real.""The post-disclosure world is coming!""(Deniers) are gonna get flexible, bending over backwards to try and find new avenues of denial."There's been some very noticeable pulling back from these foolish positions as this day approached! As will all these cults, twisting predictions, shifting goalposts and moving dates forward is a vital skill in itself. And I still find it hilarious that Lionel has been couching themselves behind "let's wait for evidence and see where it leads" this last week, when they've been one of the few who have been running ahead of any evidence this whole time.