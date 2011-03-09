How come aliens only ever seem to land in America?
Paraphrasing an argument here but -
First location of nuclear detonation. (trinity site)
First location of multiple outdoor nuclear tests. (excluding bikini atoll sites)
Most nuclear reactors
most nuclear powered ships
most nuclear powered submarines
Most advanced sensory technology (radar, satellite, etc. ie meant for defense, cold war, etc.)
If you were looking in a fish tank, what kind of fish behavior would catch your interest?
Interestingly enough, something I learned today (through reading about Gursch) is that the Italians claim a downed craft in 1933...
There are accounts out of Russia also, but as you know that's a black hole for info.