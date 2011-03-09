« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 32935 times)

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,247
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1440 on: Today at 04:44:34 pm »
Grusch is full of shit.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,247
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1441 on: Today at 04:45:09 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 04:31:09 pm
well he's under oath so he'll be off to prison if that's the case

Every difficult question is "I can't answer that..."
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,247
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1442 on: Today at 04:45:55 pm »
He's well into the fucking bullshit now - he's being asked difficult questions now and this is absolute garbage...
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,247
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1443 on: Today at 04:46:07 pm »
Utter fucking garbage...
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,247
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1444 on: Today at 04:46:19 pm »
What a prick.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,369
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1445 on: Today at 04:46:42 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:45:09 pm
Every difficult question is "I can't answer that..."

In an open session yeah, I'm not sure how this closed session works though as those congress people seem to be saying they are all banned? from them

It's frustrating people hide behind the open/closed session crap though
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,247
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1446 on: Today at 04:47:34 pm »
It's err... well I can give you a frame work of the holographic interdimensional framework that err... based on...
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,247
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 04:48:20 pm »
And we're onto questions from the paedo MAGA loon...
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Crumble

  • It's rhyming slang
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 784
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 05:03:20 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 04:35:59 pm
Not watching the hearing but is it still basically just someone saying that they've seen evidence of things and been told things, but without producing any actual evidence or giving any specific information?

Yes.
Logged

Online Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,563
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 05:12:51 pm »
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 05:03:20 pm
Yes.

OK so pretty much a waste of time then.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,075
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 05:14:13 pm »
:lmao

How the fuck does an F/18 pilot know what the USA has in development for the next 10/20 years and what they are capable of?

All that no IR signature so must be alien is bollocks too, the F-117 was designed so that the IR was greatly reduced and from most angles the nighthawk cannot be detected.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:22:34 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,610
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 06:16:10 pm »
The truth is out there.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,731
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 06:27:29 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:46:07 pm
Utter fucking garbage...

Alan, I'm beggining to think your analysis is not that nuanced or
based on research now. Spidey senses tingling.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,610
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 06:28:41 pm »
Didn't the guy who run our UFO division for the MoD come out with similar things a few years back?  ;D
Logged

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,500
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 06:30:19 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:46:19 pm
What a prick.

Jaysis Alan, tell us how you really feel
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,057
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 07:16:43 pm »
Was that the hearing we were supposed to 'BUCKLE UP!' for?
Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,369
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1456 on: Today at 07:32:15 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:16:43 pm
Was that the hearing we were supposed to 'BUCKLE UP!' for?

No was always just witness testimony, hopefully it starts to lead somewhere though
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,319
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1457 on: Today at 07:54:23 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 07:16:43 pm
Was that the hearing we were supposed to 'BUCKLE UP!' for?

Pretty much, though of course you won't hear that now. The change in tone from their posts a month back to now is quite something. Back then it was all:

"Buckle up folks, whether you like it or not, this shit is real."
"The post-disclosure world is coming!"
"(Deniers) are gonna get flexible, bending over backwards to try and find new avenues of denial."

There's been some very noticeable pulling back from these foolish positions as this day approached! As will all these cults, twisting predictions, shifting goalposts and moving dates forward is a vital skill in itself. And I still find it hilarious that Lionel has been couching themselves behind "let's wait for evidence and see where it leads" this last week, when they've been one of the few who have been running ahead of any evidence this whole time.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 841
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1458 on: Today at 08:06:05 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on May 11, 2023, 10:24:09 pm
The talk amongst some of the more serious folks in the subject is that there will be some official announcement this year that we have non human technology. Only time will tell.

If this is true, what I doubt very much is acknowledgement of any kind of secret programs that have utilised NHT.

Things are happening as per my 2nd post in this thread.

Im just no longer into talking about it much on here and all the ridicule and stigma that comes with it anymore. Sticking needles in my eyes would be more fun! Plus work is very busy!
Logged

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,013
  • Bird is the Word
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1459 on: Today at 08:41:52 pm »
It's a lot to take in. Either Grusch, a senior level US intelligence officer, is full of shit like Alan said, or he is telling the truth.

If he is telling the truth, it confirms what various "tinfoil hat crazies" have been saying for decades:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQ7Dw-739VY&t=7632s
« Last Edit: Today at 08:45:42 pm by stoopid yank »
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,500
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1460 on: Today at 08:49:02 pm »
He's telling the truth. What well respected intelligence officer would lie under oath.
Logged

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,013
  • Bird is the Word
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1461 on: Today at 08:55:36 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Today at 08:49:02 pm
He's telling the truth. What well respected intelligence officer would lie under oath.
Yeah...I get it, that's the conundrum.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1462 on: Today at 09:14:23 pm »
How come aliens only ever seem to land in America?
Logged

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,013
  • Bird is the Word
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1463 on: Today at 09:30:41 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:14:23 pm
How come aliens only ever seem to land in America?

Paraphrasing an argument here but -

First location of nuclear detonation. (trinity site)
First location of multiple outdoor nuclear tests. (excluding bikini atoll sites)
Most nuclear reactors
most nuclear powered ships
most nuclear powered submarines
Most advanced sensory technology (radar, satellite, etc. ie meant for defense, cold war, etc.)

If you were looking in a fish tank, what kind of fish behavior would catch your interest?

Interestingly enough, something I learned today (through reading about Gursch) is that the Italians claim a downed craft in 1933...

There are accounts out of Russia also, but as you know that's a black hole for info.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1464 on: Today at 09:39:06 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 09:30:41 pm

If you were looking in a fish tank, what kind of fish behavior would catch your interest?

Interestingly enough, something I learned today (through reading about Gursch) is that the Italians claim a downed craft in 1933...

There are accounts out of Russia also, but as you know that's a black hole for info.


Dunno, I like looking at fish tanks, there's a cracker in an Indian restaurant called Akshaya in Kenny, all kinds catch my eye but I look all over.

I'll try to look into that Italian one, I'm not a naysayer, I'd love it to be true however just funny it's always the yanks who see flying saucers not some goat herder in Mongolia.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,610
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1465 on: Today at 09:43:25 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 09:30:41 pm
Paraphrasing an argument here but -

First location of nuclear detonation. (trinity site)
First location of multiple outdoor nuclear tests. (excluding bikini atoll sites)
Most nuclear reactors
most nuclear powered ships
most nuclear powered submarines
Most advanced sensory technology (radar, satellite, etc. ie meant for defense, cold war, etc.)

If you were looking in a fish tank, what kind of fish behavior would catch your interest?



Interestingly enough, something I learned today (through reading about Gursch) is that the Italians claim a downed craft in 1933...

There are accounts out of Russia also, but as you know that's a black hole for info.


So I guess all future landing and sightings will happen over China then?
Logged

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,013
  • Bird is the Word
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1466 on: Today at 09:48:11 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 09:39:06 pm

funny it's always the yanks who see flying saucers not some goat herder in Mongolia.
Who's to say the goat herders aren't seeing unexplained shit? Would they have the cameras to document it, access to the internet to report it? Maybe they just chalk it off to the supernatural and go on living their life?
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,013
  • Bird is the Word
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1467 on: Today at 09:54:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:43:25 pm

So I guess all future landing and sightings will happen over China then?

Who knows? Not defending the argument/theory , just relaying it. One of the key points of the 2 fighter pilot witnesses today is the nuclear aspect. One was guarding a nuclear carrier group in the pacific, the other was in Norfolk, VA - where all the carrier and submarines dock.

Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,262
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1468 on: Today at 09:55:17 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 09:30:41 pm
Paraphrasing an argument here but -

First location of nuclear detonation. (trinity site)
First location of multiple outdoor nuclear tests. (excluding bikini atoll sites)
Most nuclear reactors
most nuclear powered ships
most nuclear powered submarines
Most advanced sensory technology (radar, satellite, etc. ie meant for defense, cold war, etc.)

And somehow the worlds worst cameras to take photos of them?
Logged

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,013
  • Bird is the Word
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1469 on: Today at 10:00:08 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 09:55:17 pm
And somehow the worlds worst cameras to take photos of them?

Fighter jets with projectile tracking , infrared/  over the horizon radar signature, etc technology is the world's worst?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zlrz84nEXtk
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,976
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1470 on: Today at 10:03:39 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 06:27:29 pm
Alan, I'm beggining to think your analysis is not that nuanced or
based on research now. Spidey senses tingling.
:jester
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1471 on: Today at 10:07:00 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 09:48:11 pm
Who's to say the goat herders aren't seeing unexplained shit? Would they have the cameras to document it, access to the internet to report it? Maybe they just chalk it off to the supernatural and go on living their life?

Maybe so however I bet even some Mongolian goat herders have smartphones these days. Interesting subject though, there's an American fella called Larry who drinks around Lark lane who was one of the soldiers who is said to have witnessed the Rendlesham forest incident back in 1980, he's done a book and documentaries about it. Had a few interesting chats with him over the years, he's utterly convinced that he saw a UFO that night.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rendlesham_Forest_incident

Edit, movie coming out about this, thought I hadn't seen Larry in a while

https://m.imdb.com/title/tt8151794/
« Last Edit: Today at 10:20:42 pm by Bobsackamano »
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,634
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1472 on: Today at 10:18:25 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 09:54:28 pm
Who knows? Not defending the argument/theory , just relaying it. One of the key points of the 2 fighter pilot witnesses today is the nuclear aspect. One was guarding a nuclear carrier group in the pacific, the other was in Norfolk, VA - where all the carrier and submarines dock.

There are other nations with Nuclear Capabilities and a fair few of them have bigger land masses and governments hostile to the US government. You would think a few of these drunk aliens may crash there too and if so what is their incentive to keep it quiet.

The more people are in on a conspiracy the more likely it is that stuff will leak. You would have to believe most world governments are in on it and are competent enough to keep any actual evidence from leaking out.

Look people like to make US government be this great keeper of secrets but look at major stuff that they have failed to keep under the wraps in past 70 years. Everything from Watergate, CIA cold war shenanigans, Iran Contra affair, MK Ultra, and war crimes in multiple countries etc. What makes you think this conspiracy is so much more competent?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:26:20 pm by Max_powers »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,356
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1473 on: Today at 10:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:07:00 pm
Maybe so however I bet even some Mongolian goat herders have smartphones these days. Interesting subject though, there's an American fella called Larry who drinks around Lark lane who was one of the soldiers who is said to have witnessed the Rendlesham forest incident back in 1980, he's done a book and documentaries about it. Had a few interesting chats with him over the years, he's utterly convinced that he saw a UFO that night.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rendlesham_Forest_incident

Edit, movie coming out about this, thought I hadn't seen Larry in a while

https://m.imdb.com/title/tt8151794/
Is that true that Larry Warren drinks on Lark Lane?

He's an interesting fella who I'd really like to talk to. My cousin used to work with him and said he's had some very interesting conversations with him.
Logged

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,013
  • Bird is the Word
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1474 on: Today at 10:27:44 pm »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:07:00 pm

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rendlesham_Forest_incident

Edit, movie coming out about this, thought I hadn't seen Larry in a while

https://m.imdb.com/title/tt8151794/

Interesting, will have to check it out. Wasn't that incident also based around a nuclear facility?
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online stoopid yank

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,013
  • Bird is the Word
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1475 on: Today at 10:30:32 pm »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 10:18:25 pm
What makes you think this conspiracy is so much more competent?

I don't. We were merely discussing today's hearing and what came out of it, which I find interesting.
Logged
I don't always listen to Black Sabbath, but when I do, so do the neighbors.

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1476 on: Today at 10:35:54 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 10:26:38 pm
Is that true that Larry Warren drinks on Lark Lane?

He's an interesting fella who I'd really like to talk to. My cousin used to work with him and said he's had some very interesting conversations with him.

Yeah the Albert was his usual haunt however not seen him in a couple of years but that could be because I've hardly been in that boozer myself. He's a dead nice guy, dressed like a hells angel and always up for a chat about UFOs and all kinds of things.
Logged

Online Bobsackamano

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,251
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1477 on: Today at 10:39:34 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 10:27:44 pm
Interesting, will have to check it out. Wasn't that incident also based around a nuclear facility?

Not sure, however in the 70s and 80s all those bases had rumours there were Nuclear weapons secretly stored. I remember there were rumours about them being stored up here at RAF Burtonwood as well.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 