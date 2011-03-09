Seeing rumours that Burchett was taken off chairing the hearing because of a potential ethics violation. Apparently there are concerns that this whole thing is a grift by people associated with the To The Stars Academy (Mellon, Elizondo, Puthoff etc) to land government contracts.
I thought we'd hear from you today, as I expect you'd say the same to me.
Funnily enough, I was listening to Neal DeGrasse Tyson to hear a different view. He very succinctly defines what I think is the charge against me (and others) on here. Namely, that I blindly claim all the evidence is classified and therefore....Aliens!
I do not!
But I do find it curious, why do we always have to stigmatize and find some character flaws in everyone who is interested in this subject? Why can't they be innocent folk who may indeed be WRONG but they might also be on to something?
There is no chance Tim Burchett wants any kind of lucrative contract btw, if you listen to his interviews.
We will always come back to the same place: show us the evidence and make it public.
I continue to find Commander Fravor's case the most compelling ever aired in public and I'm fascinated to hear if he brings anything else to the table later today.
Ryan Graves, who I mention in the very first post, has formed his Aviation safety group and now pilots are coming to him with their stories. Stories that need proof, yes I know!
David Grusch? Well, I can't get my head round it. What he will have to do is direct Congress to where the evidence is. We all know what he has claimed. Now we will see how he copes when questioned about it and whether the big newspapers are ready to write tomorrow's headlines from the biggest claim, probably of all time.
I'm off to see Oppenheimer today and when I come out the Hearing will be in flow.
More bombshells, and how much fallout?