« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Down

Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 32257 times)

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1400 on: July 23, 2023, 07:33:47 am »
https://www.liberationtimes.com/home/as-ufo-momentum-accelerates-something-has-to-give


I would love to see the evidence but I think this article accurately represents where we are today with
UAP.


Wednesday's Senate hearing will just play a part, it won't be the "game changer" or the big reveal.
I do expect it to generate more headlines and questions from the public.


Article text:




[ - 22 July 2023
Over the course of decades, there have been rumours and allegations.
Witnesses have come forward, alleging we have been visited by a non-human intelligence.
The story goes that sometimes they crash, sometimes we take them down - perhaps more disturbingly, some are abandoned intact with occupants missing.
Then we have the rumours of bodies - bodies kept at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other facilities across the U.S. - perhaps other nations too. Liberation Times understands that such rumours continue to circulate around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to this day amongst staff members.

Lue Elizondo, Jay Stratton, David Grusch, Christopher Mellon, David Fravor, Ryan Graves, John Brennan, John Ratcliffe and many more - all senior figures with skills, training, and clearances 99% of the population could never dream of attaining.

The claims regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) vary. They range from strange objects in the sky observed by military pilots to crash retrieval and reverse engineering programs that support the existence of advanced technological capabilities that could potentially redefine our understanding of physics.

And there are many more high-ranking officials and whistleblowers behind the scenes talking - some who claim to have had direct contact with retrieved craft and biological evidence of non-human intelligence.

Some who know the truth are household names we would instantly recognize on a Sunday political news show.
In the coming months, we can expect more high-ranking professionals to come forward, all making more or less the same claims: there are craft operating in U.S. airspace with capabilities far exceeding any earthly nation, and there is a monumental cover-up relating to retrievals and reverse engineering programs involving such craft.

Liberation Times understands that key representatives in the U.S. Congress are aware of smoking gun evidence, which has compelled them to act. The momentum is now almost unstoppable.

Within one month, we have seen the release of new UAP legislation from the most respected U.S. politicians in the land, with the backing of both parties.

Next week, there will be a dramatic Public Hearing within the House Oversight Committees Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs.

At that Hearing, expect new revelations. Expect anger. Expect an escalation in rhetoric from political representatives who are ready for a fight with unelected bureacrats.

And more Public Hearings will then follow after the Summer Recess, with the Senate expected to join the party with its own Public Hearings.

This is building up to something akin to the Church Committee of the 1970s, which investigated abuses from the Intelligence Community.
But now it is different, and the potential illegalities involved in the alleged UAP cover-up dwarf any historic crimes committed, including MKULTRA.

Eventually, it may take a politically-led Commission to find accountability and untangled the spiders web involved in the alleged coverup when it comes to UAP. And that spiders web may lead to the U.S. Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, defense contractors and the Department of Energys national labs.
Yes, Liberation Times does understand that key representatives within Congress are aware of smoking gun evidence.
But many will expect any evidence to be verified and released publicly to an extent.

Whether it is verified by the Pentagons All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office or from independent investigations conducted by Congressional members - it is time the public found out what has been held in Pandoras Box.
Now it is time to settle these questions:
  • Are we dealing with forms of non-human intelligence?
  • Have they been observed coming from deep space?
  • Are there secret retrievals and reverse engineering programs?
  • Does the biological evidence exist?
  • [/size]The public expects no less. From the sceptics to those who stand by the whistleblowers, the moment has come to openly prove and confirm the allegations and rumours.
    The public demands transparency from Special Access Programs. Likewise, the public expects defense contractors to operate with utmost honesty, serving the greater good and responsibly managing the billions of tax dollars entrusted to them by American citizens annually.
    Then there is the National Reconnaissance Office and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency - neither plays a passive role. One should be alarmed if they havent captured UAP harassing U.S. military assets from their own systems and tracked their origin and alleged physics-defying capabilities.
    Most people would not expect national security secrets to be readily given up, endangering the security of us all. But the public does expect confirmation, disclosure and transparency to a certain extent - perhaps comparable to the acknowledgement that nuclear weapons exist.
  • And if we do have confirmation or disclosure regarding crash retrieval programs, reverse engineering programs and the nature and origin of UAP harassing U.S. assets on a frequent basis?
    What happens then?
    Well, we may then have bigger worries to deal with.
    If we believe that non-human intelligences are friendly, we must also confront the reality that the U.S. and possibly other governments have deceived the public and democratically elected officials for decades.
    They have kept breakthrough technologies hidden from the most brilliant scientists and engineers, and even more so from their citizens. Such revelations would undoubtedly be the scandal of all scandals.
    But returning to the nature of potential non-human intelligences - what if the picture is far more intricate? Lets say there exist various factions representing conflicting agendas of multiple intelligences.
    Yes, some assert the presence of one or multiple intelligences, all benevolent and eager to aid humanity. That may be true and cannot be ruled out.
    And yes, on the other hand, there are those who paint a darker picture, warning of non-human intelligences that could bring doom to Earth. Again, that may be true and cannot be ruled out.
    Or perhaps the reality is far more complex.
    Consider our humble, small planet, with hundreds of nations, each competing with one another - all have differing and complex agendas.
    And then each nation has its own political, ethnic, religious and cultural divisions on a national and sometimes more localised scale. In these nations, we find a mix of good and bad  groups and individuals, including politicians, with many oscillating between these two states - like many of us no one is entirely good or bad.
    Now, try to fathom the complexity when we view this on a cosmic level.
    Humanity may find itself entangled in a broader situation. It's possible that some of the inexplicable craft seen in the sky are in conflict with one another, which could be a cause of certain crashes. Another potential is that they're indifferent towards us - or even that humanity fits within a wider agenda.
    Perhaps we cannot even anthropomorphize some of these multiple intelligences, indicating numerous layers of added complexity when compared to our small planet.
    In the weeks and months ahead, the topic of non-human intelligence and its agenda may ignite numerous discussions, especially if the allegations and rumours prove to be true.
    Should they be false, the subject will fade away, and we can all resume our lives as before.
  • However, given the weight of political pressure and the increasing number of highly qualified officials coming forward, claiming a cover-up, it appears unlikely that life will return to normal again.
    Either way, something must give, as the acceleration of political momentum may be unstoppable now.
« Last Edit: July 23, 2023, 07:49:48 am by lionel_messias »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,672
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1401 on: July 23, 2023, 07:50:13 am »
Terribly naive (or, frankly, deluded)to think the subject will fade away when these hearings show nothing of note. The goalposts will move and reasons will be given, but the belief in UFOs will remain. Thats the thing with a conspiracy theory with no evidence or grounding in reality - just like religion, it will endure because its unfalsifiable.
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,589
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1402 on: July 23, 2023, 07:57:52 am »
Until I see a 'Breaking News' banner on virtually all MSN networks then everything should be taken as rumour.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1403 on: July 23, 2023, 09:06:55 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July 23, 2023, 07:57:52 am
Until I see a 'Breaking News' banner on virtually all MSN networks then everything should be taken as rumour.

Sure, that would be most people's position, whatever their network of choice.
« Last Edit: July 23, 2023, 11:57:23 am by lionel_messias »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,317
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1404 on: July 23, 2023, 01:28:24 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July 23, 2023, 07:50:13 am
Thats the thing with a conspiracy theory with no evidence or grounding in reality - just like religion, it will endure because its unfalsifiable.

It's just standard cult behaviour, they've got their sources and they won't trust anyone outside them, circling the wagons and applying the label 'debunkers' to anyone who doesn't engage in groupthink to more easily dismiss them. They're continually told things are about to happen and just swallow it whole, just like the other deluded movements. For everything Bobber and Lionel say, there are pitiable equivalents across social media stating proudly that NESARA is about to be enacted and clear everyone's debts, or the US Supreme Court is about to overturn the 2020 election and install Trump, or that magical 'medbed' healing technology is about to be made available and deal with your illnesses. It goes on and on, there are grifts and cons out there that are pre-primed for any desire you may have, all carefully designed to dig that initial hook in and start to lever your beliefs away from rationality or reason.

And of course, they all laugh to each other that the 'sheep' or 'normies' etc are about to have their eyes opened to "what's really going on" and can't wait until they get to deliver the biggest "I told you so". It's the same language, it's the same energy as we see in this thread with UFOs. The believers at this point are too invested to let go, and get angry and any rational discourse on the topic as it's something they can no longer engage with.

Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1405 on: July 23, 2023, 01:39:24 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 23, 2023, 07:33:47 am
https://www.liberationtimes.com/home/as-ufo-momentum-accelerates-something-has-to-give


I would love to see the evidence but I think this article accurately represents where we are today with
UAP.


Wednesday's Senate hearing will just play a part, it won't be the "game changer" or the big reveal.
I do expect it to generate more headlines and questions from the public.


Article text:
Hang on. My memory must be playing tricks. Because I thought these hearings were indeed supposed to a 'game changer'. It is almost as if the goal posts have been moved. Surely not.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,317
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1406 on: July 23, 2023, 01:49:16 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 23, 2023, 01:39:24 pm
Hang on. My memory must be playing tricks. Because I thought these hearings were indeed supposed to a 'game changer'. It is almost as if the goal posts have been moved. Surely not.

The important thing is the public questioning things! Exactly like how Trump being indicted is all part of the grand plan to get Biden, because you need the public to think about whether a president can be arrested before you can act.

It's either incredible games of 5D chess being played by master manipulators of public opinion, or a bunch of rubes being taken for a ride by conmen with books for sale.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1407 on: July 23, 2023, 01:49:41 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on July 23, 2023, 01:28:24 pm
And of course, they all laugh to each other that the 'sheep' or 'normies' etc are about to have their eyes opened to "what's really going on" and can't wait until they get to deliver the biggest "I told you so". It's the same language, it's the same energy as we see in this thread with UFOs. The believers at this point are too invested to let go, and get angry and any rational discourse on the topic as it's something they can no longer engage with.
And despite their protestations of 'being open to all ideas' and the like, they are in so deep that cannot bear to hear/read even the smallest of challenges. It is a cult, fingers in ears - lalala, and all that. Poor, sensitive souls.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353922.msg18956948#msg18956948
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1408 on: July 23, 2023, 01:51:39 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on July 23, 2023, 01:49:16 pm
The important thing is the public questioning things! Exactly like how Trump being indicted is all part of the grand plan to get Biden, because you need the public to think about whether a president can be arrested before you can act.

1. It's either incredible games of 5D chess being played by master manipulators of public opinion, or 2. a bunch of rubes being taken for a ride by conmen with books for sale.
2. It's 2.
« Last Edit: July 24, 2023, 08:46:00 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 840
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1409 on: July 23, 2023, 06:52:33 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July 23, 2023, 07:50:13 am
Terribly naive (or, frankly, deluded)to think the subject will fade away when these hearings show nothing of note. The goalposts will move and reasons will be given, but the belief in UFOs will remain. Thats the thing with a conspiracy theory with no evidence or grounding in reality - just like religion, it will endure because its unfalsifiable.

Theres plenty of evidence, but theres no scientific proof, not yet anyway. Which is what you want to see.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,672
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1410 on: July 23, 2023, 08:35:41 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on July 23, 2023, 06:52:33 pm
Theres plenty of evidence, but theres no scientific proof, not yet anyway. Which is what you want to see.

The only evidence is witness testimony. Now, youll say that in a court witness testimony is important. But if witness testimony is asserting things outside the realms of physics, it has as much credence as someone saying they saw Nessie, fairies or ghosts.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1411 on: July 23, 2023, 08:52:29 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July 23, 2023, 08:35:41 pm
The only evidence is witness testimony. Now, youll say that in a court witness testimony is important. But if witness testimony is asserting things outside the realms of physics, it has as much credence as someone saying they saw Nessie, fairies or ghosts.

There is radar and other sensor evidence. And that just the material publicly available.

The bit people people always seem to get wrong and twisted over is this:
it is very obvious DoD, Pentagon and other groups have not been forthcoming
with the information they have on UAP cases.

This is not a conspiracy but just how things are and have been for a long time.

When more data and info is released, the public will be able to take a view as to what UAP are.

It might still be complicated and baffling to figure this out, even with more information.

Not a zero sum game on Wednesday but it will alert more folk in Washington that something is up.

If David Grusch is to make his claims in a public hearing, he will HAVE
to point Congress to the places these assertions can be proven.

Again, this is not a conspiracy, it is an investigation.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 840
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1412 on: July 23, 2023, 09:03:48 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July 23, 2023, 08:35:41 pm
The only evidence is witness testimony. Now, youll say that in a court witness testimony is important. But if witness testimony is asserting things outside the realms of physics, it has as much credence as someone saying they saw Nessie, fairies or ghosts.

Theres more evidence than just witness testimony, not a lot of it granted, and even a lot of that is open to dispute if taken in isolation such as the gimbal FLIR on its own - ie its a distant jet.

But when taken as a whole with the Princeton radar tracking, the 4 F18 pilot eye witnesses Fravor, Dietrich etc, the FLIR, then it becomes quite compelling evidence.

I get the gist of your point, but just wanted to say its not correct to say there is no evidence.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,997
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1413 on: July 23, 2023, 09:16:16 pm »
No concrete evidence.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 840
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1414 on: July 23, 2023, 09:20:40 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on July 23, 2023, 09:16:16 pm
No concrete evidence.

Yes that would be spot on
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,231
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1415 on: July 24, 2023, 06:16:51 am »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on July 23, 2023, 09:03:48 pm
There’s more evidence than just witness testimony, not a lot of it granted, and even a lot of that is open to dispute if taken in isolation such as the gimbal FLIR on its own - ie it’s a distant jet.

But when taken as a whole with the Princeton radar tracking, the 4 F18 pilot eye witnesses Fravor, Dietrich etc, the FLIR, then it becomes quite compelling evidence.

I get the gist of your point, but just wanted to say it’s not correct to say there is no evidence.

The Princeton radar doesn’t match the ‘tic-tac’ position reported by Fravor.

Alex Dietrich said she only saw something for a few seconds. She didn’t see what Fravor reported.

The FLIR could be a completely separate thing and the apparent sideways acceleration is clearly due to change in zoom to 200% and loss of lock.

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,498
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 01:23:07 am »
« Last Edit: Today at 01:26:25 am by PROPER crazyemlyn72 »
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,231
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 06:21:06 am »
A few interesting things for me.

No mention in Grusch’s statement of extraterrestrials murdering witnesses. It’s mostly a plea to authority and a line saying he’s been told some stuff and seen some pictures and documents. Maybe we’ll finally see some pictures or at least be told what the source was and what was in them. Was it Eric Davies for example?

Fravor and Graves statements are nothing new.

Jay Stratton (part of the Harry Reid/ Bigelow/ Knapp/ Skinwalker nexus) contacted Fravor in 2009. Fravor’s statement has elements that aren’t supported by other testimony. The more I see and read from Fravor the more obvious it is to me that he’s been elaborating and adding to his story over the years. No doubt there was something there but he’s woven the whole ‘tic-tac’ story that is now the current state of the art for misinterpreting blurry videos.

Graves says that airline pilots deny what they see are Starlink satellites despite every example with accurate data or video being shown to be Starlink satellites. Not sure what he’s offering. Certainly no unambiguous evidence of extraterrestrial craft.

Apparently Burchett won’t be chairing the meeting which is good because he’s a credulous fuckwit. Hopefully there will be some proper questioning of these three.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,231
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 06:37:10 am »
Seeing rumours that Burchett was taken off chairing the hearing because of a potential ethics violation. Apparently there are concerns that this whole thing is a grift by people associated with the To The Stars Academy (Mellon, Elizondo, Puthoff etc) to land government contracts.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,730
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 10:46:11 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:37:10 am
Seeing rumours that Burchett was taken off chairing the hearing because of a potential ethics violation. Apparently there are concerns that this whole thing is a grift by people associated with the To The Stars Academy (Mellon, Elizondo, Puthoff etc) to land government contracts.

I thought we'd hear from you today, as I expect you'd say the same to me.

Funnily enough, I was listening to Neal DeGrasse Tyson to hear a different view. He very succinctly defines what I think is the charge against me (and others) on here. Namely, that I blindly claim all the evidence is classified and therefore....Aliens!

I do not!

But I do find it curious, why do we always have to stigmatize and find some character flaws in everyone who is interested in this subject? Why can't they be innocent folk who may indeed be WRONG but they might also be on to something?

There is no chance Tim Burchett wants any kind of lucrative contract btw, if you listen to his interviews.

We will always come back to the same place: show us the evidence and make it public.

I continue to find Commander Fravor's case the most compelling ever aired in public and I'm fascinated to hear if he brings anything else to the table later today.

Ryan Graves, who I mention in the very first post, has formed his Aviation safety group and now pilots are coming to him with their stories. Stories that need proof, yes I know!


David Grusch? Well, I can't get my head round it. What he will have to do is direct Congress to where the evidence is. We all know what he has claimed. Now we will see how he copes when questioned about it and whether the big newspapers are ready to write tomorrow's headlines from the biggest claim, probably of all time.

I'm off to see Oppenheimer today and when I come out the Hearing will be in flow.


More bombshells, and how much fallout?





Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,975
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 12:10:32 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:37:10 am
Seeing rumours that Burchett was taken off chairing the hearing because of a potential ethics violation. Apparently there are concerns that this whole thing is a grift by people associated with the To The Stars Academy (Mellon, Elizondo, Puthoff etc) to land government contracts.
Shocked, I tell you. Shocked. ::)
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,361
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 01:13:04 pm »
Here's ya link if your interested

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQ7Dw-739VY

Edit * I think around 3pm our time...you know...the correct time :D
« Last Edit: Today at 01:17:07 pm by [new username under construction] »
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,317
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 02:41:22 pm »
If you need a sneaky work-safe link, then the Guardian have got eyes on it:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/live/2023/jul/26/ufo-hearing-congress-david-grusch-whistleblower-live-updates

Imagine how long the journalist has been holding on to this one:

"It is doubtful that todays hearing will prove conclusively whether or not aliens exist. Its also unlikely that the public will find out whether aliens have visited Earth. What is almost certain, however, is that well be hearing some fairly out-of-this-world claims inside the Capitol building today."

Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,674
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 02:54:46 pm »
Happy D-day earthlings.. UAP Hearing on News Nation Live..Ross Coulthart will be providing analysis/commentary in the breaks:

https://www.newsnationnow.com/news-nation-live/
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 31 32 33 34 35 [36]   Go Up
« previous next »
 