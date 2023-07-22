The only evidence is witness testimony. Now, youll say that in a court witness testimony is important. But if witness testimony is asserting things outside the realms of physics, it has as much credence as someone saying they saw Nessie, fairies or ghosts.
There is radar and other sensor evidence. And that just the material publicly available.
The bit people people always seem to get wrong and twisted over is this:
it is very obvious DoD, Pentagon and other groups have not been forthcoming
with the information they have on UAP cases.
This is not a conspiracy but just how things are and have been for a long time.
When more data and info is released, the public will be able to take a view as to what UAP are.
It might still be complicated and baffling to figure this out, even with more information.
Not a zero sum game on Wednesday but it will alert more folk in Washington that something is up.
If David Grusch is to make his claims in a public hearing, he will HAVE
to point Congress to the places these assertions can be proven.
Again, this is not a conspiracy, it is an investigation.