Over the course of decades, there have been rumours and allegations.

Witnesses have come forward, alleging we have been visited by a non-human intelligence.

The story goes that sometimes they crash, sometimes we take them down - perhaps more disturbingly, some are abandoned intact with occupants missing.

Then we have the rumours of bodies - bodies kept at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other facilities across the U.S. - perhaps other nations too. Liberation Times understands that such rumours continue to circulate around Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to this day amongst staff members.

Lue Elizondo, Jay Stratton, David Grusch, Christopher Mellon, David Fravor, Ryan Graves, John Brennan, John Ratcliffe and many more - all senior figures with skills, training, and clearances 99% of the population could never dream of attaining.



The claims regarding Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) vary. They range from strange objects in the sky observed by military pilots to crash retrieval and reverse engineering programs that support the existence of advanced technological capabilities that could potentially redefine our understanding of physics.



And there are many more high-ranking officials and whistleblowers behind the scenes talking - some who claim to have had direct contact with retrieved craft and biological evidence of non-human intelligence.

Some who know the truth are household names we would instantly recognize on a Sunday political news show.

In the coming months, we can expect more high-ranking professionals to come forward, all making more or less the same claims: there are craft operating in U.S. airspace with capabilities far exceeding any earthly nation, and there is a monumental cover-up relating to retrievals and reverse engineering programs involving such craft.



Liberation Times understands that key representatives in the U.S. Congress are aware of smoking gun evidence, which has compelled them to act. The momentum is now almost unstoppable.



Within one month, we have seen the release of new UAP legislation from the most respected U.S. politicians in the land, with the backing of both parties.



Next week, there will be a dramatic Public Hearing within the House Oversight Committees Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs.



At that Hearing, expect new revelations. Expect anger. Expect an escalation in rhetoric from political representatives who are ready for a fight with unelected bureacrats.



And more Public Hearings will then follow after the Summer Recess, with the Senate expected to join the party with its own Public Hearings.



This is building up to something akin to the Church Committee of the 1970s, which investigated abuses from the Intelligence Community.

But now it is different, and the potential illegalities involved in the alleged UAP cover-up dwarf any historic crimes committed, including MKULTRA.



Eventually, it may take a politically-led Commission to find accountability and untangled the spiders web involved in the alleged coverup when it comes to UAP. And that spiders web may lead to the U.S. Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, defense contractors and the Department of Energys national labs.

Yes, Liberation Times does understand that key representatives within Congress are aware of smoking gun evidence.

But many will expect any evidence to be verified and released publicly to an extent.



Whether it is verified by the Pentagons All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office or from independent investigations conducted by Congressional members - it is time the public found out what has been held in Pandoras Box.

Now it is time to settle these questions:

Are we dealing with forms of non-human intelligence?

Have they been observed coming from deep space?

Are there secret retrievals and reverse engineering programs?

Does the biological evidence exist?

The public expects no less. From the sceptics to those who stand by the whistleblowers, the moment has come to openly prove and confirm the allegations and rumours.

The public demands transparency from Special Access Programs. Likewise, the public expects defense contractors to operate with utmost honesty, serving the greater good and responsibly managing the billions of tax dollars entrusted to them by American citizens annually.

Then there is the National Reconnaissance Office and National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency - neither plays a passive role. One should be alarmed if they havent captured UAP harassing U.S. military assets from their own systems and tracked their origin and alleged physics-defying capabilities.

Most people would not expect national security secrets to be readily given up, endangering the security of us all. But the public does expect confirmation, disclosure and transparency to a certain extent - perhaps comparable to the acknowledgement that nuclear weapons exist.



And if we do have confirmation or disclosure regarding crash retrieval programs, reverse engineering programs and the nature and origin of UAP harassing U.S. assets on a frequent basis?

What happens then?

Well, we may then have bigger worries to deal with.

If we believe that non-human intelligences are friendly, we must also confront the reality that the U.S. and possibly other governments have deceived the public and democratically elected officials for decades.

They have kept breakthrough technologies hidden from the most brilliant scientists and engineers, and even more so from their citizens. Such revelations would undoubtedly be the scandal of all scandals.

But returning to the nature of potential non-human intelligences - what if the picture is far more intricate? Lets say there exist various factions representing conflicting agendas of multiple intelligences.

Yes, some assert the presence of one or multiple intelligences, all benevolent and eager to aid humanity. That may be true and cannot be ruled out.

And yes, on the other hand, there are those who paint a darker picture, warning of non-human intelligences that could bring doom to Earth. Again, that may be true and cannot be ruled out.

Or perhaps the reality is far more complex.

Consider our humble, small planet, with hundreds of nations, each competing with one another - all have differing and complex agendas.

And then each nation has its own political, ethnic, religious and cultural divisions on a national and sometimes more localised scale. In these nations, we find a mix of good and bad groups and individuals, including politicians, with many oscillating between these two states - like many of us no one is entirely good or bad.

Now, try to fathom the complexity when we view this on a cosmic level.

Humanity may find itself entangled in a broader situation. It's possible that some of the inexplicable craft seen in the sky are in conflict with one another, which could be a cause of certain crashes. Another potential is that they're indifferent towards us - or even that humanity fits within a wider agenda.

Perhaps we cannot even anthropomorphize some of these multiple intelligences, indicating numerous layers of added complexity when compared to our small planet.

In the weeks and months ahead, the topic of non-human intelligence and its agenda may ignite numerous discussions, especially if the allegations and rumours prove to be true.

Should they be false, the subject will fade away, and we can all resume our lives as before.



However, given the weight of political pressure and the increasing number of highly qualified officials coming forward, claiming a cover-up, it appears unlikely that life will return to normal again.

Either way, something must give, as the acceleration of political momentum may be unstoppable now.



