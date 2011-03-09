« previous next »
Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1360 on: Yesterday at 04:35:33 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 03:11:22 pm
No. They are a series of unrelated micro-mysteries, which are generally variously explained though science, optics, psychological and optical illusions, and plain old hoaxes. And just because a few of them might have indeterminate explanations (usually because the data is poor), the logical position to take is to accept that we do not know the cause and leave it at that. We do not know what precisely happened Malaysia Airlines flight 370, should we speculate that an alien spacecraft crashed into it and brought it down? Sometimes we do not have an answer. This should not invite fantastical explanations.

Don't you go giving them ideas  ;)

Fuck the Tories

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1361 on: Yesterday at 04:39:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:35:33 pm
Don't you go giving them ideas  ;)
I did, honestly, pause before posting, half-suspecting that someone would post an alien-370 'theory'. And they still might! ;D
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1362 on: Yesterday at 04:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:28:07 pm
By the way, in case it is not clear, I have nothing against either of you on a personal level. It is just that you are both wrong. :P

Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 04:29:14 pm
What!!!! Outside NOW!!!!! Bobber will kick your ass!!!!.....i'll wait here, bit of a sore back

Funny you should mention sore back, I have one too :D

All good here Jim. Again, happy to be wrong on this, but I will have a few gloat posts coming to you if Im right :P
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1363 on: Yesterday at 04:56:06 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 04:39:22 pm
I did, honestly, pause before posting, half-suspecting that someone would post an alien-370 'theory'. And they still might! ;D

Its possible.theres more than one Burmuda Triangle type place.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1364 on: Yesterday at 05:04:21 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:59:02 am
but again, there is a difference between some loon posting a twitter pic and it being used. See what happens I guess

Some loon?

Anna Paulina Luna
@realannapaulina
Getting materials ready for the House Oversight UAP hearing 7/26 with @RepTimBurchett, @JaredEMoskowitz, and more!

House Representative Anna Paulina Luna.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1365 on: Yesterday at 05:14:13 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:04:21 pm
Some loon?

Anna Paulina Luna
@realannapaulina
Getting materials ready for the House Oversight UAP hearing 7/26 with @RepTimBurchett, @JaredEMoskowitz, and more!

House Representative Anna Paulina Luna.

Yep, that nutter
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1366 on: Yesterday at 05:51:20 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 04:08:37 pm
This is where Avi Loeb has said ok the data has been poor over the decades, most of it is either classified or eye witness, why not investigate this elusive decades long mystery but deploy our own scientifically calibrated sensors in the areas of the world that have had the most frequent reports of UAP activity.

Avi Loeb has jumped the shark - his latest work looking for remains of an interstellar comet has led him to claim that miniscule spheres are evidence of non-human manufacture. His claims about Oumuamua are also looking more suspect.

We've all seen the images of it:


but that's just an artists impression based on one extreme range of it's shape at 8:1:1 ratio. The other posibility is that it's more of a 6:6:1 ratio which would make it pancake shaped.



It was a tiny flash of light that showed in the sky for a very short time - a single pixel that varied in brightness to indicate it was tumbling.



That's what Loeb based a book on and is the foundation for his speculations about alien visitations.

Quote
I believe one of the areas he is deploying sensors is in the Catalina island area which is near to where the Nimitz and USS Princeton had tracked UAPs for weeks before the eventual Tic Tac encounter.

They were actually testing a new type of radar equipment and reported annomalous signals. That's not the same as "tracking UAPs."

I'm not sure if anyone has suggested this before but I was thinking about the area of churning water that was reported by Fravor and Dietrich. Catalina Marine Institute has a page titled "Bait Ball: Have You Ever Heard of It?" Bait balls are where shoals of fish gather into a ball when they're attacked by sharks or other predators.

https://cimi.org/blog/bait-ball-have-you-ever-heard-of-it/

This is a short video of a bait ball being attacked by sharks in Louisiana.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/lvjAgS5oi8Q

Now of course there could have been a 737 sized craft under the water making a huge churning disturbance (why exactly it would do that I'm not sure as these spaceships are capable of instantaneous acceleration and are unaffected by gravity or friction) or maybe while searching for the source of the anomalous radar signals they flew over a bait ball being attacked by predators, which as the Institute website says: "Here at Catalina Island you can see a bait ball almost everyday, in varying sizes and species..." Occam's razor and all that...

As for the actual "tic-tac" I don't know and we will probably never know because Fravor has gone all in on the amazing speed and manouverability story and is not open to any other theories.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1367 on: Yesterday at 06:29:37 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:51:20 pm
As for the actual "tic-tac" I don't know and we will probably never know because Fravor has gone all in on the amazing speed and manouverability story and is not open to any other theories.

But has he "gone all in" on that description because that is exactly what he saw and how it happened? I don't think he's said it was aliens of course but he is clearly an exceptional pilot and talked about a "ship"? turning at right angles, mirroring his movements and flying off nearly instantaneously. It doesn't sound like balloons, creatures, drones etc but it's worth time and effort to try figure out what it is and just maybe it's something we're not expecting it to be
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1368 on: Yesterday at 06:39:08 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:51:20 pm
Avi Loeb has jumped the shark - his latest work looking for remains of an interstellar comet has led him to claim that miniscule spheres are evidence of non-human manufacture. His claims about Oumuamua are also looking more suspect.

We've all seen the images of it:


but that's just an artists impression based on one extreme range of it's shape at 8:1:1 ratio. The other posibility is that it's more of a 6:6:1 ratio which would make it pancake shaped.



It was a tiny flash of light that showed in the sky for a very short time - a single pixel that varied in brightness to indicate it was tumbling.



That's what Loeb based a book on and is the foundation for his speculations about alien visitations.

They were actually testing a new type of radar equipment and reported annomalous signals. That's not the same as "tracking UAPs."

I'm not sure if anyone has suggested this before but I was thinking about the area of churning water that was reported by Fravor and Dietrich. Catalina Marine Institute has a page titled "Bait Ball: Have You Ever Heard of It?" Bait balls are where shoals of fish gather into a ball when they're attacked by sharks or other predators.

https://cimi.org/blog/bait-ball-have-you-ever-heard-of-it/

This is a short video of a bait ball being attacked by sharks in Louisiana.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/lvjAgS5oi8Q

Now of course there could have been a 737 sized craft under the water making a huge churning disturbance (why exactly it would do that I'm not sure as these spaceships are capable of instantaneous acceleration and are unaffected by gravity or friction) or maybe while searching for the source of the anomalous radar signals they flew over a bait ball being attacked by predators, which as the Institute website says: "Here at Catalina Island you can see a bait ball almost everyday, in varying sizes and species..." Occam's razor and all that...

As for the actual "tic-tac" I don't know and we will probably never know because Fravor has gone all in on the amazing speed and manouverability story and is not open to any other theories.

Dont want to spend too much time on this point, but Im sure numerous people on the Princeton, perhaps even the radar guy Kevin Day, said they were tracking things on radar they couldnt explain for 2 weeks prior to the Tic Tac. This might be the same reports of tracking objects descending from 80k feet to 50ft above sea level in seconds. This was what led them to ask Fravor to check one of them out.

Would need to dig back into the old quotes to back that up for accuracy, but thats my recollection. Of course they may have also been testing new radar equipment as well, this could have been the new Aegis radar that suddenly showed these anomalies up that they couldnt detect previously.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1369 on: Yesterday at 06:53:19 pm »
This article covers the UAP tracking in some detail in the weeks prior to the Tic Tac incident. A really good article with the incident discussed by 5 guys who were involved - whatever you conclude were causing the false returns.

They were indeed testing new radar. They were getting weird radar returns. They rebooted and recalibrated the system and the tracks came back sharper.

https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/research/a29771548/navy-ufo-witnesses-tell-truth/

The group was going to be deploying in a few months and there was a bunch of new systems, like the Spy-1 Bravo radar, Voorhis tells Popular Mechanics. It was really about getting all the kinks out.

While chatting with some of the Princetons radar techs, Voorhis says he heard they were getting ghost tracks and clutter on the radars. For Voorhis, the Princetons only system technician for the state-of-the-art Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) and AEGIS Combat System, news of these systems possibly malfunctioning was especially concerning.

Fearing the ships brand new AN/SPY-1B passive radar system was malfunctioning, Voorhis says the air control systems were taken down and recalibrated in an effort to clear outwhats assumed to be false radar returns.

Once we finished all the recalibration and brought it back up, the tracks were actually sharper and clearer, Voorhis says. Sometimes theyd be at an altitude of 80,000 or 60,000 feet. Other times theyd be around 30,000 feet, going like 100 knots. Their radar cross sections didnt match any known aircraft; they were 100 percent red. No squawk, no IFF (Identification Friend or Foe).


And visual sighting of the radar tracks

Senior Chief Day, his name, was being called over the comms, no bullshit, every two minutes. Weigelt said. I recall hearing something, like a big, real-world scenario was going on, but I just didnt really understand.

While Day and the Princetons air traffic controllers continued to monitor the strange radar returns, Voorhis says he began to take the opportunity to use the ships advanced tracking systems to catch a glimpse of whatever these objects were.

When theyd show up on radar, Voorhis says, Id get the relative bearing and then run up to the bridge and look through a pair of heavily magnified binoculars in the direction the returns were coming from. Describing what he saw during the daytime, Voorhis says the objects were too far off to make out any distinguishing features, however, he could clearly see something moving erratically in the distance.

I couldnt make out details, but they'd just be hovering there, then all of a sudden, in an instant, theyd dart off to another direction and stop again, Voorhis says. At night, theyd give off a kind of a phosphorus glow and were a little easier to see than in the day.


Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1370 on: Yesterday at 09:45:20 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 01:07:24 pm
Think its called being open minded 😉 no, I get it, you want to see incontrovertible proof before considering something quite far out is possible.

I do like this article on open minded vs closed minded, no inference to the skeptics folks on here though, but just food for thought.

https://www.verywellmind.com/be-more-open-minded-4690673

Jokey open minded jab aside, I could see why its may seem that way to others such as yourself. Ultimately I reserve full judgement whether something/anything is real or not, to seeing actual proof. It doesnt mean I that I cannot think a particular situation seems to be the case, based upon a certain amount of evidence though. I may not have explained this well in the thread, but thats what I ultimately think.

That link doesnt support the idea that UAP advocates are somehow more open-minded. In fact, one of the things it talks about is the ability to assess evidence to form your opinions regardless of your original beliefs. And this bit about confirmation bias and closed-mindedness applies to UAP circles:

Quote
A cognitive tendency known as the confirmation bias can be one of the biggest contributors to closed-mindedness. Overcoming this tendency can be a bit tricky. The confirmation bias involves paying more attention to information that confirm our existing beliefs, while at the same time discounting evidence that challenges what we think.

A scientific approach is the only one which is truly open-minded as it is unbiased, objective and unemotional.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1371 on: Yesterday at 10:01:45 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:51:20 pm
Avi Loeb has jumped the shark - his latest work looking for remains of an interstellar comet has led him to claim that miniscule spheres are evidence of non-human manufacture. His claims about Oumuamua are also looking more suspect.

We've all seen the images of it:


but that's just an artists impression based on one extreme range of it's shape at 8:1:1 ratio. The other posibility is that it's more of a 6:6:1 ratio which would make it pancake shaped.



It was a tiny flash of light that showed in the sky for a very short time - a single pixel that varied in brightness to indicate it was tumbling.



That's what Loeb based a book on and is the foundation for his speculations about alien visitations.

They were actually testing a new type of radar equipment and reported annomalous signals. That's not the same as "tracking UAPs."

I'm not sure if anyone has suggested this before but I was thinking about the area of churning water that was reported by Fravor and Dietrich. Catalina Marine Institute has a page titled "Bait Ball: Have You Ever Heard of It?" Bait balls are where shoals of fish gather into a ball when they're attacked by sharks or other predators.

https://cimi.org/blog/bait-ball-have-you-ever-heard-of-it/

This is a short video of a bait ball being attacked by sharks in Louisiana.

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/lvjAgS5oi8Q

Now of course there could have been a 737 sized craft under the water making a huge churning disturbance (why exactly it would do that I'm not sure as these spaceships are capable of instantaneous acceleration and are unaffected by gravity or friction) or maybe while searching for the source of the anomalous radar signals they flew over a bait ball being attacked by predators, which as the Institute website says: "Here at Catalina Island you can see a bait ball almost everyday, in varying sizes and species..." Occam's razor and all that...

As for the actual "tic-tac" I don't know and we will probably never know because Fravor has gone all in on the amazing speed and manouverability story and is not open to any other theories.

It is amazing how you mis-characterise events and people to apply the dust of your scepticism over them.

Fravor engaged an object for 10 minutes in his F18. He's entitled to give his view and he must be the best expert witness we have ever had.

With Avi Loeb, he is very prolific in his self-promotion but let's keep it simple;
anything he suggests will be peer reviewed and rejected by the scientific community if need be.

It would surely not be beyond current equipment to get excellent data on future "Tic-tac" objects.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1372 on: Yesterday at 10:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:51:20 pm
Avi Loeb has jumped the shark - his latest work looking for remains of an interstellar comet has led him to claim that miniscule spheres are evidence of non-human manufacture. His claims about Oumuamua are also looking more suspect.





That is deffo proof aliens exist, thats the Millenium Falcon ffs. George Lucas is an alien.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1373 on: Yesterday at 10:16:32 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:45:20 pm
That link doesnt support the idea that UAP advocates are somehow more open-minded. In fact, one of the things it talks about is the ability to assess evidence to form your opinions regardless of your original beliefs. And this bit about confirmation bias and closed-mindedness applies to UAP circles:

A scientific approach is the only one which is truly open-minded as it is unbiased, objective and unemotional.


You wont find me disagreeing there
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1374 on: Yesterday at 11:13:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:03:54 pm
That is deffo proof aliens exist, thats the Millenium Falcon ffs. George Lucas is an alien.

That's a scab I picked off my knee the other week.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1375 on: Yesterday at 11:17:34 pm »
I don't need the science, just give me one good video of the fuckers.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1376 on: Yesterday at 11:46:17 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:17:34 pm
I don't need the science, just give me one good video of the fuckers.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 11:55:44 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 11:17:34 pm
I don't need the science, just give me one good video of the fuckers.

Here you go, this is pulled straight from a leaked dump of Area 51 files:



If it's higher res than you'd be expecting, well,

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1378 on: Today at 12:47:08 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:46:17 pm


Four people doing this in a back corner of Glastonbury.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 09:11:21 am »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 02:20:03 pm »
The problem with the tin-foil hat wearing, "open-minded", believers is that every time they see a balloon floating in the sky they scream UAP/UFO to anyone who will listen and even several trying to ignore them. It muddies the water of anything that is genuinely ambiguous or unexplained. They are literally their own worst enemies. You only have to search the internet, social media or youtube to get thousands of hits on fake nonsense. TBF, you can also say they are a victim of their own barmy success as well, with people making hoax and fake sighting for clickbait "news".

If they stood back from the situation and stopped adding mountains of unsubstantiated or easily disprovable bollocks to the conversation, the debate would become much clearer, the evidence available more concentrated and focused.

If what you are truly seeking is unequivocal proof of non-terrestrial life, it doesn't take a cosmologist to tell you, that adding thousands of pictures of weather balloons and similar to the pile marked, unknown, is only going to dilute any evidence there might actually be.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 02:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 02:20:03 pm
The problem with the tin-foil hat wearing, "open-minded", believers is that every time they see a balloon floating in the sky they scream UAP/UFO to anyone who will listen and even several trying to ignore them. It muddies the water of anything that is genuinely ambiguous or unexplained. They are literally their own worst enemies. You only have to search the internet, social media or youtube to get thousands of hits on fake nonsense. TBF, you can also say they are a victim of their own barmy success as well, with people making hoax and fake sighting for clickbait "news".

If they stood back from the situation and stopped adding mountains of unsubstantiated or easily disprovable bollocks to the conversation, the debate would become much clearer, the evidence available more concentrated and focused.

If what you are truly seeking is unequivocal proof of non-terrestrial life, it doesn't take a cosmologist to tell you, that adding thousands of pictures of weather balloons and similar to the pile marked, unknown, is only going to dilute any evidence there might actually be.

Cant disagree. But the worlds at least a quarter full of simpletons and idiots which gets amplified on social media.

Even worse than people posting stuff they may think is something anomalous, put it patently isnt, is the people who make the fake CGI videos and set up videos. Why on earth would someone think thats a worthwhile way to spend their time, Ill never understand. Does it generate that much money for them?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 04:03:03 pm »
Soo...

Fravor, Graves and Grusch are the witnesses... Fravor saw something for a few minutes at best. Graves didn't have visual contact of anything and Grusch claims to have second or third hand knowledge...

Neither of the first two can testify to the reality of extra-terrestrial craft. The best they can do is reiterate the fact that they saw something anomalous visually or on a radar screen.

Grusch should be fun. Will he repeat under oath that he has seen (or will he produce) evidence of alien bodies, huge spaceships, assassinations by aliens?... Can't wait...



One thing that's surprising to me. Where are all of the alien abductees?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 04:19:59 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:03:03 pm
One thing that's surprising to me. Where are all of the alien abductees?

Get her to Washington, ASAP!

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 04:36:35 pm »
I'm watching the Press Conference. It's a fucking clown show. One of them said that they won't come out and say there are no UAPs. How thick do you have to be not to understand what "unidentified" means?

