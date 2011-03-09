This article covers the UAP tracking in some detail in the weeks prior to the Tic Tac incident. A really good article with the incident discussed by 5 guys who were involved - whatever you conclude were causing the false returns.They were indeed testing new radar. They were getting weird radar returns. They rebooted and recalibrated the system and the tracks came back sharper.The group was going to be deploying in a few months and there was a bunch of new systems, like the Spy-1 Bravo radar, Voorhis tells Popular Mechanics. It was really about getting all the kinks out.While chatting with some of the Princetons radar techs, Voorhis says he heard they were getting ghost tracks and clutter on the radars. For Voorhis, the Princetons only system technician for the state-of-the-art Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) and AEGIS Combat System, news of these systems possibly malfunctioning was especially concerning.Fearing the ships brand new AN/SPY-1B passive radar system was malfunctioning, Voorhis says the air control systems were taken down and recalibrated in an effort to clear outwhats assumed to be false radar returns.Once we finished all the recalibration and brought it back up, the tracks were actually sharper and clearer, Voorhis says. Sometimes theyd be at an altitude of 80,000 or 60,000 feet. Other times theyd be around 30,000 feet, going like 100 knots. Their radar cross sections didnt match any known aircraft; they were 100 percent red. No squawk, no IFF (Identification Friend or Foe).And visual sighting of the radar tracksSenior Chief Day, his name, was being called over the comms, no bullshit, every two minutes. Weigelt said. I recall hearing something, like a big, real-world scenario was going on, but I just didnt really understand.While Day and the Princetons air traffic controllers continued to monitor the strange radar returns, Voorhis says he began to take the opportunity to use the ships advanced tracking systems to catch a glimpse of whatever these objects were.When theyd show up on radar, Voorhis says, Id get the relative bearing and then run up to the bridge and look through a pair of heavily magnified binoculars in the direction the returns were coming from. Describing what he saw during the daytime, Voorhis says the objects were too far off to make out any distinguishing features, however, he could clearly see something moving erratically in the distance.I couldnt make out details, but they'd just be hovering there, then all of a sudden, in an instant, theyd dart off to another direction and stop again, Voorhis says. At night, theyd give off a kind of a phosphorus glow and were a little easier to see than in the day.