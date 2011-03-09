« previous next »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 09:58:54 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:24:19 am
From futurism.com


He's lost the plot, by the sound of it.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 10:52:20 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:58:54 am
He's lost the plot, by the sound of it.
A full-on space cadet.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 11:03:15 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:45:51 am
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 11:09:42 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:05:34 am
Ufotwitter is hilarious at the moment. A mixture of over the top expectation from some and downplaying whats likely from others.

Really looking forward to seeing some of these bullshitters have to sit down and answer questions from people who arent totally invested in the UFO world.
When something is released and it inevitably doesnt support the alien technology, alien species woo, they willl just come up with a new conspiracy, a new set of BS excuses and bollocks
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1285 on: Today at 11:28:41 am »
Its a win-win for ufologists.

If something comes out its see, I told you.

If nothing comes out its see, I told you the government is hiding the truth.

And the second scenario is certainly what well get.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1286 on: Today at 11:38:35 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:28:41 am
Its a win-win for ufologists.

If something comes out its see, I told you.

If nothing comes out its see, I told you the government is hiding the truth.

And the second scenario is certainly what well get.

believers - no offence to them - are always gonna believe

it's definitely a recipe of curiosity mixed in with a large heaped tablespoon of 'wanting to believe'

take out either of those ingredients and it does not work

you'll just end up with a soggy bottom
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1287 on: Today at 12:22:54 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 11:28:41 am
Its a win-win for ufologists.

If something comes out its see, I told you.

If nothing comes out its see, I told you the government is hiding the truth.

And the second scenario is certainly what well get.



I dont really care about whos right wrong or who its a win win for to be honest. As Ive said a few times, Im on the fence, leaning more towards there being something there and I guess Ive become quite confident in that within myself. I like to think Im a good judge of character and so I think the biggest thing Id be gutted about is not that its rubbish, but with my own character judgment of when someones telling the truth. But sure if turns out to be all rubbish, I dont really care too much and Ill happily admit to anyone, that I fell for it. It would be good to know one way or another though.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1288 on: Today at 12:30:24 pm »
People often talk of being 'blinded by science' but I think it's also possible to be blinded by science fiction.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1289 on: Today at 12:30:51 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 11:38:35 am
believers - no offence to them - are always gonna believe

it's definitely a recipe of curiosity mixed in with a large heaped tablespoon of 'wanting to believe'

take out either of those ingredients and it does not work

Personally, Im not too sure about the wanting to believe part. I dont feel that at all. Why would you want to believe in something that if true, may not be a good thing?

But of course, there are folks out there who believe ETs are going to save humanity from ourselves.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1290 on: Today at 12:38:29 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 11:06:07 am
Unfortunately, yet another opportunity missed.

Yup, the old hindsight

Thanks to Jiminy bringing up up the moon watches, I just scratched that 13 year inch and bought one
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 01:38:03 pm »
It's that most basic of human traits. Curiosity. I'm not a believer. But as a curious person I'm not going to be dismissive, I want to know what's going on. If it's all a fabrication, then grand, now I know. I find it a bit odd that people are trying their utmost to say it's all bollix. I mean it could be, but can we just check out out to be sure? We should all really be on the same side here.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 02:39:46 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Today at 01:38:03 pm
It's that most basic of human traits. Curiosity. I'm not a believer. But as a curious person I'm not going to be dismissive, I want to know what's going on. If it's all a fabrication, then grand, now I know. I find it a bit odd that people are trying their utmost to say it's all bollix. I mean it could be, but can we just check out out to be sure? We should all really be on the same side here.

Certainly something happening and they don't know what it is, pilots saying they move beyond anything they have seen we're capable off etc...didn't the bloke who does the press conferences in the US state their military are being effected by them over training ranges. Definitely can't be dismissed
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 02:48:28 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 12:30:51 pm
Personally, Im not too sure about the wanting to believe part. I dont feel that at all. Why would you want to believe in something that if true, may not be a good thing?

But of course, there are folks out there who believe ETs are going to save humanity from ourselves.

my comment was said with intentional humour, but i think we've touched on this before...

maybe you don't personally fall into that category, but i'm afraid a lot of believers do, as with religion, and that interest grows from a curiosity into a 'passion' and you (not you personally) become passionate about it - extremely passionate some

some believers might watch a video online that shows something strange in the sky

it's a weather anomaly - altostratus lenticularis (see below)

but believers will go off on some tangent until it turns out that it wasn't a cloud at all, it was a mile-long spaceship and then off we go again - that's 'wanting to believe'

and yeeeesss, i like clouds and i do think it's what most pilots see (as well as weather/spy balloons) and this was just an excuse to post a cool photo of a cloud

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 04:45:22 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Today at 01:38:03 pm
It's that most basic of human traits. Curiosity. I'm not a believer. But as a curious person I'm not going to be dismissive, I want to know what's going on. If it's all a fabrication, then grand, now I know. I find it a bit odd that people are trying their utmost to say it's all bollix. I mean it could be, but can we just check out out to be sure? We should all really be on the same side here.

It's about evidence and holding people to account when they claim extraordinary things. Since the early days of flying saucers, our understanding of the universe and physics menas that 1950s sci-fi ideas of intserstellar travel are ludicrous. Martians, Venusians and Moon-men were all feasible as they would be within a few months travel but interstellar and intergalactic travel would take thousands of years. It's not a question of whether a few blobs in the sky move in a funny way. How the fuck do any of these (relatoively) tiny space ships make regular journeys that should take thousands of years on a regular basis.

Of course that's why we then get the even more ludicrous claims of wormholes, warp drives or interdimensional travel.

Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:39:46 pm
Certainly something happening and they don't know what it is, pilots saying they move beyond anything they have seen we're capable off etc...didn't the bloke who does the press conferences in the US state their military are being effected by them over training ranges. Definitely can't be dismissed

Just to break that down a bit.

"Certainly something happening..."    Something?.. or... some things? UFO "lore" is a complex web of testimony, rumour, misrepresentation of documents and inconclusive video and photographs. There are a couple of tiny samples that are claimed to prove extraterrestrial origin but they rely on minor anomalies in issotope levels. That's it - lot's of bits and pieces but no single high quality photo, video or physical specimen that is conclusive. No bodies or tissue samples.

"...they don't know what it is..."  There is no "it." As above, there are disparate and often contradictory reports and claims. "They" keep changing as time goes by. The flying saucers of the twentieth century have given way to triangles and tic-tacs.

"...they move beyond anything they have seen we're capable of..."   Again, which "they" are we talking about? The Starlink satellites that account for reports by airline pilots of "racetrack" movement of multiple 'craft'? Or the amazing speeds, strange flightpath and "transmedium" behaviour of the Aguadilla UFO (which was almost certainly a couple of chinese lanterns)... or one of the countless videos of an insect flying close to the camera that gets reported as a UFO travelling at unimaginable speeds? And so on...

And then there's the statement that "they" are affecting pilots' training.  Same question - which "they" are we talking about? The saddest thing about this is that there were clearly some anomalous radar signals, and it's probable that something might have been in the air but the chances of ever determining what happened have now been forever contaminated and fucked up by the ufo believers.

Someone described this current ufo mania as Qanon in space and that's about right. There's as much reliable evidence for Qanon as there is for UFOs. I'd bet that there are more US politicians who believe in Qanon than believe in UFOs. Dismiss it? No because it's doing damage to people's ability to assess what's real and what isn't. It's being reported that right-wing groups are interested in UFO believers because they are ready and willing to listen to anti-government conspiracies.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 04:46:51 pm »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Today at 01:38:03 pm
It's that most basic of human traits. Curiosity. I'm not a believer. But as a curious person I'm not going to be dismissive, I want to know what's going on. If it's all a fabrication, then grand, now I know. I find it a bit odd that people are trying their utmost to say it's all bollix. I mean it could be, but can we just check out out to be sure? We should all really be on the same side here.

Think this simply sums it up for me. Even the left and right are coming together on it as a bipartisan effort!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 04:49:31 pm »
:)

No, that is not 'about right' Alan.

There is a whole galaxy of difference between the two things you conflate.

But anyway. We await evidence. And there will be some hearings on 26th July. These will be witnesses. So let them be questioned
and we will then see how media responds and what credence is attached.

As ever since the very beginning, you can dismiss everything until such time as you cannot.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 04:53:35 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:48:28 pm
my comment was said with intentional humour, but i think we've touched on this before...

maybe you don't personally fall into that category, but i'm afraid a lot of believers do, as with religion, and that interest grows from a curiosity into a 'passion' and you (not you personally) become passionate about it - extremely passionate some

some believers might watch a video online that shows something strange in the sky

it's a weather anomaly - altostratus lenticularis (see below)

but believers will go off on some tangent until it turns out that it wasn't a cloud at all, it was a mile-long spaceship and then off we go again - that's 'wanting to believe'

and yeeeesss, i like clouds and i do think it's what most pilots see (as well as weather/spy balloons) and this was just an excuse to post a cool photo of a cloud



It took me thirty seconds to find reports that lenticular clouds are in fact cloaking UFOs.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzIG-3fbmao&t=1s

More sightings have since been reported in other major cities across the country as well. Locals in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Houston, Philly, Las Vegas, and Miami have taken to social media to discuss the unusual occurrence. While some skeptics have dismissed these sightings as natural weather phenomena or simply tricks of the light, others believe that there may be something more mysterious at play.

One theory is that these clouds are actually the result of secret military experiments or advanced technology that has yet to be revealed to the public. Another theory suggests that they may be extraterrestrial in origin, with some believing that the clouds may be some sort of cloaking device used by alien spacecraft. See some of the photos captured below:





https://bucketlisters.com/inspiration/mysterious-cloud-formations-spotted-across-major-us-cities
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 05:11:12 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 04:49:31 pm
:)

No, that is not 'about right' Alan.

There is a whole galaxy of difference between the two things you conflate.

But anyway. We await evidence. And there will be some hearings on 26th July. These will be witnesses. So let them be questioned
and we will then see how media responds and what credence is attached.

As ever since the very beginning, you can dismiss everything until such time as you cannot.

How are they different? Today I saw some wingnut reporting that he'd heard that there were secret orders for special forces to be sent on raids of facilities to uncover and retrieve spaceships and bodies.

There is widespread conviction among the UFO community that it has now been proven beyond doubt by current events that there are recovered spacecraft, probably at a Lockheed facility, there are definitely alien bodies and that there have been multiple assassinations of whistleblowers. Is that in any way more sane than QAnon? Is there any actual evidence beyond second or third hand testimony?

As Carl Sagan said many years ago. "Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence."
