Ufotwitter is hilarious at the moment. A mixture of over the top expectation from some and downplaying whats likely from others.
Really looking forward to seeing some of these bullshitters have to sit down and answer questions from people who arent totally invested in the UFO world.
When something is released and it inevitably doesnt support the alien technology, alien species woo, they willl just come up with a new conspiracy, a new set of BS excuses and bollocks
