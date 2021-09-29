« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Down

Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 28488 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,173
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1280 on: Today at 09:58:54 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:24:19 am
From futurism.com


He's lost the plot, by the sound of it.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1281 on: Today at 10:52:20 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:58:54 am
He's lost the plot, by the sound of it.
A full-on space cadet.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 812
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1282 on: Today at 11:03:15 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:45:51 am
This went through the roof on the secondary market after it was released for the 50th Anniversary.



https://www.omegawatches.com/en-au/watch-omega-speedmaster-anniversary-series-co-axial-master-chronometer-chronograph-42-mm-31032425002001

Originally went for $9,600 now going for $30,000

Thats what I mean! Is that yours? If not, bet you wish it was!
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,528
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1283 on: Today at 11:06:07 am »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 11:03:15 am
Thats what I mean! Is that yours? If not, bet you wish it was!

Unfortunately, yet another opportunity missed.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,510
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1284 on: Today at 11:09:42 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:05:34 am
Ufotwitter is hilarious at the moment. A mixture of over the top expectation from some and downplaying whats likely from others.

Really looking forward to seeing some of these bullshitters have to sit down and answer questions from people who arent totally invested in the UFO world.
When something is released and it inevitably doesnt support the alien technology, alien species woo, they willl just come up with a new conspiracy, a new set of BS excuses and bollocks
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 28 29 30 31 32 [33]   Go Up
« previous next »
 