When something is released and it inevitably doesn’t support the alien technology, alien species woo, they willl just come up with a new conspiracy, a new set of BS excuses and bollocks

“Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.”

“Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.”

W