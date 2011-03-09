« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 27966 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1240 on: July 15, 2023, 05:12:26 pm »
Kinky.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1241 on: July 15, 2023, 05:16:52 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 15, 2023, 05:10:01 pm

Well, that's a slam-dunk right there. I suppose it was just a matter of time before there was photographic evidence of alien anal probes.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,171
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1242 on: July 15, 2023, 05:17:59 pm »
Best to grow old gracefully.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,551
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1243 on: July 15, 2023, 05:57:52 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on July 15, 2023, 01:00:34 pm
And by the very fact of there being such a bill, it would legitimise discussion of Fairies, Vampires and Werewolves and magically bring them into existence. Logic, innit.

Then there was the post I quoted where there was a link to the UAP bill, as though it was some kind of slam-dump, I won the argument interjection. There have been numerous such posts to this thread, including to tweets from Tucker Carlson.

Leprechauns for me.
I want the lucky charms and pot of gold.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,193
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1244 on: July 15, 2023, 07:20:01 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on July 15, 2023, 03:57:27 pm
Your wish is Priquende's command

Not bad but for a bit more realism Id suggest that after uncovering the irrefutable evidence of aliens and their spacecraft the obvious next step would be to write sensationalist books, start a podcast and sell merchandise at UFO conventions.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,193
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1245 on: July 15, 2023, 07:42:23 pm »
This pretty much sums up what this bill is all about.

The UFOists have managed to change the straightforward definition of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena to include flying saucers and aliens.   

https://twitter.com/adamgoldsack/status/1680213045841207296?s=46&t=Sbm_vi5eiByeVLmNJysncg

They will be making movies and Netflix documentaries about this period in a few years and wondering how so many people collectively lost their minds and any sense of perspective.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1246 on: Yesterday at 12:01:22 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on July 15, 2023, 07:42:23 pm
This pretty much sums up what this bill is all about.

The UFOists have managed to change the straightforward definition of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena to include flying saucers and aliens.   

https://twitter.com/adamgoldsack/status/1680213045841207296?s=46&t=Sbm_vi5eiByeVLmNJysncg

They will be making movies and Netflix documentaries about this period in a few years and wondering how so many people collectively lost their minds and any sense of perspective.

A bit disingenuous to say Ufologists have managed to taint the term UAP because it suits you to discredit everything.

The term UAP always replaced UFO which in itself replaced flying saucers. Its no surprise that the bill, which will look back at declassifying historical cases that no doubt will use the older terms in the documentation, will want to define UAP to encompass the older terms. Nothing to look at here unless you have a biased agenda to promote.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,693
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1247 on: Yesterday at 04:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on July 15, 2023, 07:42:23 pm
This pretty much sums up what this bill is all about.

The UFOists have managed to change the straightforward definition of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena to include flying saucers and aliens.   

https://twitter.com/adamgoldsack/status/1680213045841207296?s=46&t=Sbm_vi5eiByeVLmNJysncg

They will be making movies and Netflix documentaries about this period in a few years and wondering how so many people collectively lost their minds and any sense of perspective.

I'd be fairly secure that Ufologists don't get to write legislation in America now.

This material you quote is drafted by Senators and Congressmen and women.

But you'll say, "They are all fools!"

And your list of fools will go on and on and on.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,415
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1248 on: Yesterday at 04:35:46 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 12:01:22 pm
A bit disingenuous to say Ufologists have managed to taint the term UAP because it suits you to discredit everything.
Your response is hilarious ;D

Alan made a statement and then backed it up with direct evidence.

You then respond by saying Alan only made the statement because it suits him (what ever the fuck that means) and then back it up by absolutely fuck all..

You couldn't make it up..... ;D ;D ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4n-UGQcG3Jw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4n-UGQcG3Jw</a>
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1249 on: Yesterday at 04:50:08 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 04:35:46 pm
Your response is hilarious ;D

Alan made a statement and then backed it up with direct evidence.

You then respond by saying Alan only made the statement because it suits him (what ever the fuck that means) and then back it up by absolutely fuck all..

You couldn't make it up..... ;D ;D ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4n-UGQcG3Jw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4n-UGQcG3Jw</a>

My point was ufologists havent somehow convinced senators to taint the term UAP. UAP has always been the new terms for UFOs and flying saucers. With the more recent change from A meaning anomalous rather than aerial. Jay Stratton recently admitted he invented the term UAP due to the problems associated with the older terms.

But ultimately they all mean one and the same thing. Its nothing new that ufologists have somehow managed to change.

You guys will find the most innocent of things to pick at.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,929
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1250 on: Yesterday at 05:03:40 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:15:32 pm
I'd be fairly secure that Ufologists don't get to write legislation in America now.

This material you quote is drafted by Senators and Congressmen and women.

But you'll say, "They are all fools!"

And your list of fools will go on and on and on.


Recent actions and legislation would point towards a large percentage of them being on the wackier side of foolish.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,415
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1251 on: Yesterday at 05:18:33 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 04:50:08 pm
You guys will find the most innocent of things to pick at.
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1252 on: Yesterday at 05:33:15 pm »
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,638
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1253 on: Yesterday at 09:16:15 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on July 15, 2023, 05:06:54 pm
Thanks Titi. I would kindly suggest if anyone has a problem with me for whatever reason, such as a couple seem to have, especially when Im not directly conversing with them, they either put me on ignore or PM me rather than using me  or Lionel to play to their audience on here just to look big. Cant we keep the thread just for the topic rather than ridiculing one side? Im all for a laugh and joke, but this seems something somewhat different.

The thread title contains real or balloons which is a clear invitation to discuss whether its real or not. So far, the arguments against have been the more robust because the arguments for have presented no evidence.

And now we have a bill introduced in Congress so it must all be legit.*

*there was also a Bigfoot bill introduced not long ago.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,638
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1254 on: Yesterday at 10:51:00 pm »
So July 26th is when its all out in the open?

Calling it now: it comes to nothing and ufologists move on to the next just around the corner
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,638
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1255 on: Yesterday at 10:57:19 pm »
Did a wee dive into UAP Reddit.

Saw this comment:

100% couldnt agree more. Often times the most logical/obvious answer is the answer

This is what us sceptics always say. However, it was in response to this:

 International tensions have been at an all time high over the past 20 years.

There's weird shit in the sky and it might be from a conventional adversary, which makes people in the government that are not in the know about NHI nervous.

Normal civilians are afraid to report strange objects bc they get mocked after decades of disinformation and denial about UFOs.

Government forms an agency to investigate and start to normalize reporting of unidentified objects for prosaic national security reasons.

The agency doesn't get adequately funded and there isn't enough of a PR campaign so it shuts down (AATIP) . Then they create another one with the same problem (UAPTF) which becomes AARO.

That second one hires a guy (David Grusch) who actually takes his job seriously, takes no shit, and he was blocked from doing his job and threatened. In the process, he learns that some crazy shit is actually real, even though he was denied access to it. While the government has been screwing around, the threat of adversarial action overlapping with NHI activity (e.g. Chinese spy balloons) has ramped up, making the entire situation a national security liability.

Grusch comes forward and complains. Congress realizes he's decorated and respected, and the situation is fucked up. While trying to verify Grusch's claims they uncover a rabbit hole of truth they've been kept from for almost a century, and they want in.

Some of THOSE people get very vocal, and MSM finally decides it's OK to talk about this subject again cause they have to.

Now everyone is coming out of the woodwork.

Logical and obvious, indeed.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,193
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1256 on: Yesterday at 11:16:48 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 04:50:08 pm
My point was ufologists havent somehow convinced senators to taint the term UAP. UAP has always been the new terms for UFOs and flying saucers. With the more recent change from A meaning anomalous rather than aerial. Jay Stratton recently admitted he invented the term UAP due to the problems associated with the older terms.

But ultimately they all mean one and the same thing. Its nothing new that ufologists have somehow managed to change.

You guys will find the most innocent of things to pick at.

This is probably the most fundamental expression of the problem with UFO believers. The term UFO was not created to include flying saucers. It was created to exactly define the fact that things seen in the sky that could not be identified were given a classification that made it clear that they had not been identified. That is the meaning of the word unidentified. The same goes for the U in UAP. Unidentified - no one knows what they are.

What this ridiculous piece of legislation does is create the impression that there is something more to all of these reports of things that are simply unidentified.

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,193
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1257 on: Yesterday at 11:26:17 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 04:15:32 pm
I'd be fairly secure that Ufologists don't get to write legislation in America now.

This material you quote is drafted by Senators and Congressmen and women.

But you'll say, "They are all fools!"

And your list of fools will go on and on and on.


Its common for bills to be drafted by lobbying groups and handed to senators or house members to be introduced into the process. I wouldnt be at all surprised that UFO lobbyists have been involved in the drafting of this bill, or at a minimum contributing to it.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline PROPER crazyemlyn72

  • is Android
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,495
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 01:32:24 am »
Something is going on. Too many good witnesses coming forward. I mean what the fuck was that metal looking ball flying around at the AARO presentation in Congress? Are we just going to ignore that? Kirkpatrick says they have no idea what it is? Something's up.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 08:31:03 am »
Quote from: PROPER crazyemlyn72 on Today at 01:32:24 am
Something is going on. Too many good witnesses coming forward. I mean what the fuck was that metal looking ball flying around at the AARO presentation in Congress? Are we just going to ignore that? Kirkpatrick says they have no idea what it is? Something's up.
Read the thread. That, and everything else, have far more likely explanations than accident-prone inter-dimensional aliens.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 09:21:42 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on July 15, 2023, 01:08:39 pm
slam dunk
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on July 15, 2023, 01:08:45 pm
Freudian slip there!

What ever happened to the DinoKoala or whatever it was?
Ha! I only just read these two posts. Typo/auto-correct, I expect. But Freudian slip works too. ;D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 12:29:08 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:16:48 pm
This is probably the most fundamental expression of the problem with UFO believers. The term UFO was not created to include flying saucers. It was created to exactly define the fact that things seen in the sky that could not be identified were given a classification that made it clear that they had not been identified. That is the meaning of the word unidentified. The same goes for the U in UAP. Unidentified - no one knows what they are.

What this ridiculous piece of legislation does is create the impression that there is something more to all of these reports of things that are simply unidentified.



I think youre splitting hairs a bit. I think most people would say a flying saucer and UFO are the same thing. Obviously a UFO could be of any shape other than the classic saucer.

Even the first paragraph of flying saucer in Wikipedia states this.

A flying saucer (also referred to as "a flying disc") is a descriptive term for a type of flying craft having a disc or saucer-shaped body, commonly used generically to refer to an anomalous flying object. The term was coined in 1947[2] but has generally been supplanted since 1952 by the United States Air Force term unidentified flying objects (or UFOs for short).
« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:24 pm by "Bobber" Thanks :) »
Logged

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 12:46:20 pm »
Must admit this made me laugh.

Im not sure you can reject UFO explanations on one hand, because you only deal in facts and then use biblical stories, even if you believe them to be true, they arent facts, to explain the star of Bethlehem, the burning bush and Ezekiels wheel.

https://twitter.com/avirupmondal41/status/1680881676338200576?s=46&t=Gbx7GQaiYVBpRpdP0GKC5g
Logged

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 12:54:44 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:51:00 pm
So July 26th is when its all out in the open?

Calling it now: it comes to nothing and ufologists move on to the next just around the corner

I wouldnt be surprised if its all over hyped and youre right. This is my first time on the disclosure merry go round, dont think Id have the patience or interest if within 2 years it became clear nothing has come of it to continue taking an interest.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,302
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 03:04:25 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:51:00 pm
So July 26th is when its all out in the open?

Calling it now: it comes to nothing and ufologists move on to the next just around the corner

I don't think it'll be all out in the open, if it's anything like the last one with some dickhead spouting crap in front of two congress people then yeah. But you never know, there is definitely something there and no one knows what it is
Logged

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 05:11:05 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:04:25 pm
I don't think it'll be all out in the open, if it's anything like the last one with some dickhead spouting crap in front of two congress people then yeah. But you never know, there is definitely something there and no one knows what it is

As much as Im wary of the hype, I also think it surely cant be like the last 2 hearings because that was with career bureaucrats such as Moultrie and Bray. Im positive this one will not be anything like those previous two at least.

Great new Need To Know episode covering background the recent Chuck Schumer bill for anyone who is interested.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/72v9SLlzwUOswPjtKrwwlu

Coulthart: Grusch is prepared to give evidence on who was murdered to keep UAP secret- if asked during the hearing.

Well if that happened, that would be a bombshell imo.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:40:28 pm by "Bobber" Thanks :) »
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,302
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 05:52:38 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 05:11:05 pm

Coulthart: Grusch is prepared to give evidence on who was murdered to keep UAP secret- if asked during the hearing.

Well if that happened, that would be a bombshell imo.

hmm, I mean he might be able to give a name for someone who was allegedly "done in" but what evidence would he have for that?
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 06:29:33 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 05:11:05 pm
Coulthart: Grusch is prepared to give evidence on who was murdered to keep UAP secret- if asked during the hearing.

Well if that happened, that would be a bombshell imo.
Will he purjure himself under oath? Or will he attempt to equivocate?
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 06:52:44 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 05:52:38 pm
hmm, I mean he might be able to give a name for someone who was allegedly "done in" but what evidence would he have for that?

I have no idea and he may not even be asked that question. But he did say to RC in the original NewsNation interview that people have been murdered to protect the secret, so its easily possible he might be asked who was?

RC did make the point a while later, that some of the congress there wont have the clearances to be able to hear what Grusch might testify about.
Logged

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 07:03:37 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:29:33 pm
Will he purjure himself under oath? Or will he attempt to equivocate?

Again, no idea. I doubt hed perjure himself, but theres also the classified aspect to remember I spose, he isnt going to be sharing classified data in public any more than perjure himself. But maybe this may mean he could come across as being equivocate.

I dont think its actually been confirmed that Grusch is testifying although there seems to be enough hints dropped.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,638
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1270 on: Today at 07:45:24 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 12:46:20 pm
Must admit this made me laugh.

Im not sure you can reject UFO explanations on one hand, because you only deal in facts and then use biblical stories, even if you believe them to be true, they arent facts, to explain the star of Bethlehem, the burning bush and Ezekiels wheel.

https://twitter.com/avirupmondal41/status/1680881676338200576?s=46&t=Gbx7GQaiYVBpRpdP0GKC5g

Religion and ufology are comparable in their nonsense.

And lardy-arsed cockwomble, Eamonn Holmes confidently seems to think stars dont disappear. Christ. And anyway, the star of Bethlehem was pious fiction. It only features In Matthews gospel for a start, which is suspicious. It correlates to no celestial event of the time. Plus, stars tend not to come down from the sky an illuminate mangers.*

* yes, yes, of course it was a flying saucer.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 