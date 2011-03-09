« previous next »
UAPs over America: real or balloons??

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1160 on: Yesterday at 07:52:22 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on July 13, 2023, 09:27:27 am
Is it a conspiracy theory when people in the government and military are saying it's real? I mean people who have been briefed and seen these classified videos with their own eyes?

People are saying what is real? Alien spaceships so big they have buildings built over them? Thirty-foot spaceships that are bigger on the inside than the outside? Alien bodies? Murders by alien beings? Assassinations of potential whistleblowers? A spaceship that crashed in 1933 and was retrieved by Mussolini? 80-year reverse engineering projects by Lockheed?.. If "it" is real, could we at least have an idea that what "it" is?

And who are these people and what have they seen? A few fringe US politicians who've been briefed by the usual suspects?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1161 on: Yesterday at 08:35:45 am »
Look at how many people said Trump had the election stolen from him. People in power, people working at polling stations, journalists, lawyers, and tens of millions of the public. No evidence has been produced however. Should we believe it?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1162 on: Yesterday at 08:46:12 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on July 13, 2023, 09:34:48 pm
Very boring diatribe.

Tired of your schtick to be honest.

Feel free to put me on ignore.
Is that it? Is that all you have? No response of any substance.
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:52:22 am
People are saying what is real? Alien spaceships so big they have buildings built over them? Thirty-foot spaceships that are bigger on the inside than the outside? Alien bodies? Murders by alien beings? Assassinations of potential whistleblowers? A spaceship that crashed in 1933 and was retrieved by Mussolini? 80-year reverse engineering projects by Lockheed?.. If "it" is real, could we at least have an idea that what "it" is?

And who are these people and what have they seen? A few fringe US politicians who've been briefed by the usual suspects?
The claims are fantastical and nebulous. You are correct, there is no specific claim - just multitudes of claims which are constantly shifting.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1163 on: Yesterday at 08:47:57 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:35:45 am
Look at how many people said Trump had the election stolen from him. People in power, people working at polling stations, journalists, lawyers, and tens of millions of the public. No evidence has been produced however. Should we believe it?
They will, no doubt, claim that is different. But it is not. It is, like the X-files poster, all about wanting to believe.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1164 on: Yesterday at 09:58:48 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July 13, 2023, 11:39:22 pm
He has asked a valid question, though: weirder how? As the things he mentioned are already outlandish, weird and conspiratorial. In what way can it get weirder than an international conspiracy based around alien tech from other planets/dimensions being reverse-engineered?

Though, to answer that question from my perspective, when youre dealing with fantastical concepts outside the realms of science, in the absence of evidence, the only limit is your imagination.

I was watching a documentary the other day about Area 51, talking to ex staff and they admitted they had actually reverse engineered a craft, they took it apart to see how it worked then put it back together again and flew it.





They also said they actively encouraged the UFO stories as it detracted from what they were actually up to. During development of the SR-71, it would be spotted by airline pilots, so they'd grab the crew at the airport after landing and make them sign documents to never discuss or disclose what they had seen, everyone else was allowed to think it was a UFO.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1165 on: Yesterday at 10:13:02 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:52:22 am
People are saying what is real? Alien spaceships so big they have buildings built over them? Thirty-foot spaceships that are bigger on the inside than the outside? Alien bodies? Murders by alien beings? Assassinations of potential whistleblowers? A spaceship that crashed in 1933 and was retrieved by Mussolini? 80-year reverse engineering projects by Lockheed?.. If "it" is real, could we at least have an idea that what "it" is?

And who are these people and what have they seen? A few fringe US politicians who've been briefed by the usual suspects?

https://www.gillibrand.senate.gov/

Senator Gillibrand is not fringe. She has been behind legislation in this area.

Clearly, this is all very confounding for several visitors to this thread. We await anyone who can corroborate Dave Grusch's allegations.
Either they show up or they don't.

I accept some folk will attempt to trash every single statement on this topic until the truth is incontrovertible.

The topic will be like this........until it isn't.



Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1166 on: Yesterday at 10:22:40 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:13:02 am
https://www.gillibrand.senate.gov/

Senator Gillibrand is not fringe. She has been behind legislation in this area.

Clearly, this is all very confounding for several visitors to this thread. We await anyone who can corroborate Dave Grusch's allegations.
Either they show up or they don't.

I accept some folk will attempt to trash every single statement on this topic until the truth is incontrovertible.

The topic will be like this........until it isn't.
If you are going to resort to the 'appeal to authority fallacy', at least select someone with authority in the subject matter.

Kirsten Gillibrand is a politician and a lawyer by training. A politician pushing for 'legislation in an area' is not usually someone who is 'expert' in the area. It really is almost totally irrelevant to the matter of how these images and witness testimony should be treated.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1167 on: Yesterday at 10:31:08 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:35:45 am
Look at how many people said Trump had the election stolen from him. People in power, people working at polling stations, journalists, lawyers, and tens of millions of the public. No evidence has been produced however. Should we believe it?

This is broadly where I came into the thread, quite a while ago now, with the observation that the way these poor blighters are posting is identical to the conspiracy theory nutjobs, and that their 'credentialled experts' were no different to the licenced lawyers, legitimate Army Generals and elected officials at State and Federal levels all feeding the MAGA conspiracies. Of course, their defence was to claim not to know who any of the people were, but I don't have a lot of time for people who claim ignorance as a virtue.

And despite their protests, it's been the exact same ever since! Lionel claiming now that incoming 'hearings' and 'legislation' is anything to be excited about, I guess his ignorance extends to the fact that there are performative hearings in Congress all the time over nonsense topic (such at Gaetz this week holding a hearing over whether the FBI has been 'weaponised' by Biden's administration) and similarly, any idiot in Congress can propose legistlation - Marjorie Taylor Greene introducing some this week to force Biden to leave NATO.

The point is, the time to get excited about this stuff is after something has actually happened. Then we can all share in it!

But these guys let their imaginations run away with them over and over again, getting excited over nothing the same way your average Qanon/MAGA loon gets excited over the repeated attempts of the Brunson brothers to get their case* before the US Supreme Court, salivating every time it gets put on the docket and making yet another excuse every time it doesn't get heard.

* I won't blame people for not having heard of this one as it's not remotely serious or newsworthy, but it is hilarious to follow along with.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1168 on: Yesterday at 10:52:31 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:13:02 am
https://www.gillibrand.senate.gov/

Senator Gillibrand is not fringe. She has been behind legislation in this area.

Clearly, this is all very confounding for several visitors to this thread. We await anyone who can corroborate Dave Grusch's allegations.
Either they show up or they don't.

I accept some folk will attempt to trash every single statement on this topic until the truth is incontrovertible.

The topic will be like this........until it isn't.


Where has Gillibrand said that alien spacecraft are real? Or that she's seen evidence of alien bodies and spaceships with her own eyes?

The people behind this current push for credibility have done well in making a lot of noise and when there's a lot of noise some responsible people who don't know the background will get drawn into it.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1169 on: Yesterday at 11:00:12 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:58:48 am
I was watching a documentary the other day about Area 51, talking to ex staff and they admitted they had actually reverse engineered a craft, they took it apart to see how it worked then put it back together again and flew it.



They also said they actively encouraged the UFO stories as it detracted from what they were actually up to. During development of the SR-71, it would be spotted by airline pilots, so they'd grab the crew at the airport after landing and make them sign documents to never discuss or disclose what they had seen, everyone else was allowed to think it was a UFO.

There's no question that there is a reverse engineering programme, just no evidence that they are reverse engineering alien spaceships.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1170 on: Yesterday at 02:05:46 pm »
Can't blame them for keeping alien spaceships secret, this nation is scared shitless of being invaded by kids and women in little rubber boats. Maybe they are reverse engineering rubber boat technology to make a liferaft for the UK before we go completely under.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1171 on: Yesterday at 03:05:00 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:00:12 am
There's no question that there is a reverse engineering programme, just no evidence that they are reverse engineering alien spaceships.

Which the conspiracy theorists knew, but like a good conspiracy theorist, they took the truth then manipulated it to their own ends. It actually suits the military to have these claims as well, as it detracts from what they are actually up to, which is why they encourage the UFO stories. The F-117 Nighthawk and the B2 Spirit could be explained away as UFO's, rather than advanced aircraft with radar defeating designs.

You've really got to wonder just how advanced military aircraft are now which the $billions spent on black projects since these aircraft first flew - the SR-71 first flew in 1964, the F-117 in 1981 and the B2 in 1989 and they are just old tech now
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1172 on: Yesterday at 06:23:04 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:05:00 pm
Which the conspiracy theorists knew, but like a good conspiracy theorist, they took the truth then manipulated it to their own ends. It actually suits the military to have these claims as well, as it detracts from what they are actually up to, which is why they encourage the UFO stories. The F-117 Nighthawk and the B2 Spirit could be explained away as UFO's, rather than advanced aircraft with radar defeating designs.

You've really got to wonder just how advanced military aircraft are now which the $billions spent on black projects since these aircraft first flew - the SR-71 first flew in 1964, the F-117 in 1981 and the B2 in 1989 and they are just old tech now

I'm sure they are really very advanced and we'd be amazed. But whether they can come out of the ocean, show apparently no form of propulsion or chem trails to achieve inertia and thrust. Then run rings round F18 hornet jet planes and kind is disappear at 1000s of mph- I am not sure.

I'm referring to the Nimitz Tic Tac incident, which was in 2004 I think, near San Diego and reported by Commander David Fravor.

That case stands alone as being an object which scientists and aviators alike would love to study. Fravor engaged the "object" in tactical manoevres for 10 mins; probably the only recorded case in history of this happening.

If the US has one of those, can they hurry up and finish off Putin please?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1173 on: Yesterday at 09:28:45 pm »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1174 on: Yesterday at 09:29:45 pm »
Quote from: Jesse Pinkman on July 11, 2023, 09:51:28 am
I think the litany of cases, going back hundreds of years and spanning the oral traditions of many societies (e.g. Native American, South American) suggest there is something larger at play - something that we do not yet fully understand. Whether that is extraterrestrial, interdimensional, or other forms of intelligence remains to be seen.

I like the work of Jacques Vallée, who has taken an academic approach to this and from the outset does not appear to be a grifter:

Interdimensional Hypothesis: Vallée has proposed that UFOs and related phenomena may not originate from other planets in our physical universe but could be interdimensional or extradimensional in nature. He has suggested that these entities or phenomena might be accessing our reality from other realms or dimensions that coexist with our own.

Control System Hypothesis: Vallée put forward the idea that there might be an intelligent control system or a higher intelligence manipulating and interacting with human beliefs and perceptions through various means, including UFO encounters, religious experiences, and paranormal phenomena. He suggested that these entities might be studying human behavior and consciousness.

One thing Vallée highlights in his work is how this phenomenon changes with the times - with witness reports going changing from the cultural motifs of the time -  from fae and elves, to flying ships, to saucers and humanoid encounters today. Are these one and the same? Or do we live in a very rich and diverse universe, with only a small part that we can can tune into and manifests as our reality? It's an interesting rabbit hole and nice escape to ponder on  ;D

In modern times, there's a few cases interesting cases like the Varginha incident in Brazil and the Ariel School incident in South Africa that give food for thought. Then there are the crop circles - no not the man-made ones - but the ones that have magnetic residue and could not have been made by humans given the sophistication, logistics involved. The ones that have magnetic residue, symmetrical distribution of flattened area on crops, suggest a spherical radiation source, and cannot be reproduced. Look past the man-made ones and see the remaining 10% that are hard to explain. Some of these cases (crop circles and humanoid encounters) have similar motifs - we are harming the environment and need to take better care of our planet.

I also think the possibility of non-human intelligences, parallel universes, and/or interdimensional beings is less palatable for atheists and those who follow the Abrahamic faiths. For those of us in the east, we do have belief systems (e.g. Hinduism, Buddhism (see also Tibetan Book of the Dead) that facilitate the existence of multiple worlds and beings of higher and lower dimensions. Reincarnation, past lives, we have a lot of channels for consciousness! 

This is obviously at odds with the dogmatic rationalism that is so prevalent today. But hey, humans thought the sun revolved around the earth; we used to drain blood to treat illnesses and doctors who suggested people wash their hands were ridiculed the same way those who entertain the possibility of non-human intelligences are today.

I for one, look forward to what may be revealed in the near future. Well if not in this lifetime, then the next!(aint no heaven or hell for me  :wave)

Good post, pretty much sums up most of my thoughts and where I am at in trying to work out whats going on in this strange thing we call life.

At complete odds with the atheists on here, and kinda completely wasted with most of this audience on here, but thats ok, both sides are no different to the other really, we are all trying to work things out.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1175 on: Yesterday at 09:31:58 pm »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1176 on: Yesterday at 09:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 09:31:58 pm
But what's your point?
Place tin foil hat on head ..
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1177 on: Yesterday at 09:37:46 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:28:45 pm
https://t.co/86G39fqrnM

There should be a ban on here for using link shorteners without at least some context. I'm not clicking on that.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1178 on: Yesterday at 09:43:42 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:37:46 pm
There should be a ban on here for using link shorteners without at least some context. I'm not clicking on that.

Its the new UAP NDAA legislation thats been announced today. This The Hill article covers it

https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/4097653-senators-to-offer-amendment-to-require-government-to-make-ufo-records-public/
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1179 on: Yesterday at 09:46:43 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 09:43:42 pm
Its the new UAP NDAA legislation thats been announced today. This The Hill article covers it

https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/4097653-senators-to-offer-amendment-to-require-government-to-make-ufo-records-public/

If there was proof then Trump would've announced it to the world.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1180 on: Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 09:29:45 pm
Good post, pretty much sums up most of my thoughts and where I am at in trying to work out whats going on in this strange thing we call life.

At complete odds with the atheists on here, and kinda completely wasted with most of this audience on here, but thats ok, both sides are no different to the other really, we are all trying to work things out.

Id say were massively different.

One side is looking for answers and wants evidence before belief.

The other is looking for answers and believing without evidence.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1181 on: Yesterday at 11:11:52 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm
Id say were massively different.


Precisely. Standard Creationist-style codswallop supposed to plead for parity with people who are actually able to critically evaluate things and follow evidence. The exact same nonsense you see when they try to define Atheism as a 'belief system' so it can be attacked the same way. I'm going to assume that Bobbert is attempting to troll there, because the alternative is far less flattering for them.

But then it's as I've said - months at this, and they are still happy to wallow in their ignorance. It's as grimly entertaining at this point as reading any of the other conspiracy guff you can find across the internet.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1182 on: Yesterday at 11:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:11:52 pm
Precisely. Standard Creationist-style codswallop supposed to plead for parity with people who are actually able to critically evaluate things and follow evidence. The exact same nonsense you see when they try to define Atheism as a 'belief system' so it can be attacked the same way. I'm going to assume that Bobbert is attempting to troll there, because the alternative is far less flattering for them.

But then it's as I've said - months at this, and they are still happy to wallow in their ignorance. It's as grimly entertaining at this point as reading any of the other conspiracy guff you can find across the internet.

Yawn

You seem very angry and intolerant towards folks who think differently to you. Very sad. Ive never thought much about atheism, it doesnt seem like a belief system to me at all.

« Last Edit: Today at 12:02:05 am by "Bobber" Thanks :) »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1183 on: Yesterday at 11:59:03 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm
Id say were massively different.

One side is looking for answers and wants evidence before belief.

The other is looking for answers and *thinks things may be possible* without evidence.


More accurate
« Last Edit: Today at 12:01:10 am by "Bobber" Thanks :) »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1184 on: Today at 01:58:15 am »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 11:47:53 pm
You seem very angry and bitter at anyone who is different to you. Very sad.

Wow, Bobbert. Wow. You've peeled back my layers and exposed my pain utterly. I never thought I'd find myself in this situation, confessing my deepest secrets to a stranger. To you, Bobbert. But sometimes, when your heart is heavy with guilt and your soul is burdened with regret, you need to unburden yourself, even to someone you barely know. It all began many years ago when my then-fiancée, Emma, and I met a man named Robert. He was charismatic, charming, and undeniably handsome. But what set him apart from others was his unyielding belief in UFOs. He had a deep fascination with extraterrestrial life and firmly believed that we were not alone in the universe. At first, I found his beliefs entertaining and quirky. Emma and I would listen to his stories about close encounters and his research on unidentified flying objects. We even attended a few UFO conventions with him, indulging in the curious world he inhabited. It felt like a harmless adventure, an escape from the monotony of our everyday lives.

As time went on, Robert's beliefs began to consume him. He became obsessed with proving the existence of aliens and dedicated every waking moment to his quest. Emma, being the kind and compassionate soul she was, became deeply invested in Robert's pursuits as well. She spent hours discussing theories, researching sightings, and even assisting him in documenting supposed UFO encounters. I, on the other hand, felt like an outsider in my own engagement. Emma's attention was increasingly drawn to Robert, and I couldn't shake off the gnawing feeling of jealousy and inadequacy. It seemed as though she was falling deeper into Robert's orbit, captivated by his unwavering passion and fervour.

One fateful night, as we sat together in our living room, Emma turned to me with a mixture of sadness and determination in her eyes. She confessed that she had fallen in love with Robert. My heart sank, and my world shattered into a million fragments. I never saw it coming, blinded by my own complacency and obliviousness. Emma explained that she admired Robert's ability to believe in something greater than himself, his relentless pursuit of aliens, and his undying passion for the unknown. She felt a connection with him that she could no longer ignore. As painful as it was to hear those words, I couldn't help but understand her reasons. I had neglected our own relationship, taking it for granted, while Robert had filled the void with his unwavering zeal. With tears streaming down my face, I took a deep breath and told Emma that I loved her enough to let her go. I wanted her to be happy, even if it meant losing her to someone who believed in UFOs. It was a bittersweet confession, a moment of selflessness mixed with heartbreak. In the weeks that followed, Emma and I went our separate ways, and she began a new life with Robert. I had to face the reality of my choices and the consequences they brought. It was a painful lesson in complacency, in failing to nurture the love and connection I once had with Emma.

Now, as I sit here sharing my story with you Bobbert, a stranger, I realize that my confession is not just about losing my fiancée to a man who believes in UFOs. It's about losing her because I failed to believe in our own love, failed to keep the flame alive, and failed to be the partner she needed. So here I am, pouring out my heart, hoping that by confessing my mistakes, I can find solace and learn from them. Perhaps in sharing this burden with you, I can find a way to move forward, to believe in the power of love, and to become a better person for it. To finally find myself, loving the Alien.

Fin.

--------------------

Is that the sort of emotional damage you were hoping to inflict with your trite line? Honestly Bobbert, don't do that, I'm almost embarrassed for the both of us. If you've nothing of substance to say, or if you don't understand the discussion, please don't just resort to the sort of insult an edgy teenager would have posted to AIM in the 90s. This is RAWK, there are standards. I think.

And really, if that's all you can muster, I think we can just end the tête-à-tête early this time. You're only amusing at this point as someone to talk about, not to, so I'll concede defeat on the grounds you're far too dull to continue engaging directly with. Congratulations on the victory, finally overcoming your bête noire. Savour it! I'll continue dissecting your drivel as the opportunity permits, of course. But fingers crossed I don't rise to this ridiculous bait any further, you're the very definition of 'not worth it'. But your content is hilarious.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1185 on: Today at 02:03:19 am »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 11:47:53 pm
Ive never thought much about atheism

Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on June 13, 2023, 09:39:11 am
The reason I bring up religion, is your post reminds me of myself when I was younger, when I used to ridicule religion I used arguments or reasoning to ridicule it such as show me proof of a god, where does god live, does he float around the universe, where is heaven located in the universe, how did god build the universe in 7 days, break it all down for me, explain in specific detail how he built the universe in 7 days, so on and so forth.

Whoops! Oh Bobbert, the problem with posting inconsistent, contrary nonsense rather than adopting a good faith rational position is that it comes back to bite you when you get caught in a lie!

And 'younger'? I'll admit, I assume most people on RAWK are in their 40s plus at this point, but I did have you pegged as about 17. 19 tops.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:13:07 am by Riquende »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1186 on: Today at 06:49:04 am »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Yesterday at 11:59:03 pm
More accurate

Ill give you that if you amend it to thinks supernatural things outside the laws of physics are possible without evidence

Out of kindness, I avoided the s-word in my original post as I know it tends to irk both deists and ufologists alike.
