Look at how many people said Trump had the election stolen from him. People in power, people working at polling stations, journalists, lawyers, and tens of millions of the public. No evidence has been produced however. Should we believe it?



This is broadly where I came into the thread, quite a while ago now, with the observation that the way these poor blighters are posting is identical to the conspiracy theory nutjobs, and that their 'credentialled experts' were no different to the licenced lawyers, legitimate Army Generals and elected officials at State and Federal levels all feeding the MAGA conspiracies. Of course, their defence was to claim not to know who any of the people were, but I don't have a lot of time for people who claim ignorance as a virtue.And despite their protests, it's been the exact same ever since! Lionel claiming now that incoming 'hearings' and 'legislation' is anything to be excited about, I guess his ignorance extends to the fact that there are performative hearings in Congress all the time over nonsense topic (such at Gaetz this week holding a hearing over whether the FBI has been 'weaponised' by Biden's administration) and similarly, any idiot in Congress can propose legistlation - Marjorie Taylor Greene introducing some this week to force Biden to leave NATO.The point is, the time to get excited about this stuff is after something has actually happened. Then we can all share in it!But these guys let their imaginations run away with them over and over again, getting excited over nothing the same way your average Qanon/MAGA loon gets excited over the repeated attempts of the Brunson brothers to get their case* before the US Supreme Court, salivating every time it gets put on the docket and making yet another excuse every time it doesn't get heard.* I won't blame people for not having heard of this one as it's not remotely serious or newsworthy, but it is hilarious to follow along with.