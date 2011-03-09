« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Down

Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 25561 times)

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,358
  • i neither know nor care
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1120 on: June 30, 2023, 01:09:52 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on June 29, 2023, 03:43:23 pm
I think what you say is very sensible and right, and similar has been suggested. There is also the idea that right now, the competition between USA and China is getting white hot. Opening out what the Americans have secretly to a wider pool of scientists and innovators might give US the advantage they seek.

Love Contact, there are some beautiful ideas in that film/book. Main one I remembered was: yes the aliens are smarter than us but when they examined the universe, they also found things they couldn't understand, hinting at an even earlier, greater civilisation that left clues for them...

to me, 'contact' was an allegory about faith - finding 'god' side by side with science

Logged
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,661
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1121 on: June 30, 2023, 01:31:20 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on June 30, 2023, 01:09:52 pm
to me, 'contact' was an allegory about faith - finding 'god' side by side with science


That makes total sense to me. They also make a kind of leap of faith when building that machine; am sure it is covered in the movie that they don't
know if it will destroy the Earth or humanity in some way.

Good companion film to Chris Nolan's Interstellar which I didn't much like when it came out but has grown on, as my kids have got a bit older.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,166
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1122 on: June 30, 2023, 06:57:43 pm »
The latest hilarious claim by Travis Taylor on Skinwalker* - they managed to capture a UAP travelling at 3,600 mph on video. This now seems to have been revise to 3.6 million mph

It was a fly buzzing across in front of the camera. You can see the flys wings flapping in the footage.

*and just in case someone says ignore the ludicrous nonsense on Skinwalker please remember that Skinwalker is at the heart of all of this current bullshit and Grusch is involved with these people.

This is from a FOIA request:

Q1. Based on this story, can it be confirmed that Dr. Travis Taylor was the chief scientist for the UAP Task Force? If so, just wanting for clarity reasons to confirm it was an official, and paid, position on the UAPTF? And can it be confirmed Jay Stratton was the one who hired him for the job?

A1. The Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) was and is (until the follow-on Department of Defense [DOD] organization is fully operational) a partnership across federal and DOD agencies, with a variety of organizations providing personnel as required. Dr. Taylor was a government employee assigned to the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command (SMDC). SMDC provided Dr. Taylor on a time-limited basis as part of a larger number of contributing organizations across the DOD, the Intelligence Community (IC), and other parts of the federal government to assist with the stand-up of the UAPTF and its reporting requirements. It was not a full time assignment; he remained an employee of SMDC. In early 2021, following consultations with the UAPTF, SMDC worked to clarify and de-conflict assigned tasks, responsibilities, and outside activities to balance mission priorities.

At the time of Dr. Taylors initial work with the UAPTF, former Office of Naval Intelligence senior civilian John Stratton was leading the effort and informally referred to Dr. Taylor as his chief scientist as efforts to assemble a larger team were underway.

My own belief is that theres a concerted effort by a disparate group of people to make this UAP nonsense a big thing with government funding. Some are real believers, some are grifters, some are opportunists like Hawley and some want to write the big story like Kean or Coulthart.

Its not my observation but its worth remembering that governments will fund programmes that are based on nonsense if theres someone willing to push it hard enough and a politician gullible enough to be taken in.

The US Government funded a programme to research remote viewing in the 1970s because there were reports that Russia had already had some success. Credible people had credible reports that remote viewing had been achieved in Russia and scientists spent time and money on a programme named Stargate. One of those scientists as Hal Puthoff who was a believer in psychic powers and claimed hed achieved some success. It was all hillocks of course as was the Men Who Stared at Goats programme documented by Jon Ronson. 

Hal Puthoff is one of the believers behind the current UAP stories.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,610
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1123 on: June 30, 2023, 07:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on June 30, 2023, 06:57:43 pm
The latest hilarious claim by Travis Taylor on Skinwalker* - they managed to capture a UAP travelling at 3,600 mph on video. This now seems to have been revise to 3.6 million mph

It was a fly buzzing across in front of the camera. You can see the flys wings flapping in the footage.

Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,609
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1124 on: July 1, 2023, 12:07:36 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on June 30, 2023, 01:31:20 pm
That makes total sense to me. They also make a kind of leap of faith when building that machine; am sure it is covered in the movie that they don't
know if it will destroy the Earth or humanity in some way.

Good companion film to Chris Nolan's Interstellar which I didn't much like when it came out but has grown on, as my kids have got a bit older.

Interstellar was more atheistic compared to Contacts religious overtones. Interstellar makes it clear that the them who are helping humanity are humanity, from the future. There is no divine intervention or implied deity.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1125 on: July 1, 2023, 12:35:06 am »
Quote from: thejbs on July  1, 2023, 12:07:36 am
Interstellar was more atheistic compared to Contacts religious overtones. Interstellar makes it clear that the them who are helping humanity are humanity, from the future. There is no divine intervention or implied deity.

Probably two of my favourite space travel movies. The soundtrack during the Watch scene near the end of Interstellar by Zimmerman is stunning.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,609
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1126 on: July 1, 2023, 07:30:16 am »
Interstellar is flawed, but its such great filmmaking that I cant help but totally love it. Have the soundtrack on vinyl. Definitely one of Zimmers best.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,661
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1127 on: July 1, 2023, 10:55:35 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on July  1, 2023, 12:35:06 am
Probably two of my favourite space travel movies. The soundtrack during the Watch scene near the end of Interstellar by Zimmerman is stunning.

Defo need a rewatch. Did some press for it at the time. Sat opposite the lovely Jess Chastain
at the press conference; she lovely.

It's a bit flawed but ambitious I think.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,863
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1128 on: July 1, 2023, 06:38:49 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on July  1, 2023, 10:55:35 am
Defo need a rewatch. Did some press for it at the time. Sat opposite the lovely Jess Chastain
at the press conference; she lovely.

It's a bit flawed but ambitious I think.

The movie or Jess Chastain ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,166
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1129 on: Yesterday at 09:59:18 pm »
Things are getting ludicrous now - Ross Coulthart saying he knows the location of a spaacecraft so huge they built a building over it. After whining that there must be disclosure, he now say he can't say where it is because it's a secret... Elizondo talking about 747s in King Tut's tomb  and rumours that the information that has convinced Rubio and the others that there's really something there comes from the same chancers associated with Skinwalker, Harry Reid and Bigelow... Round and round we go.

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1130 on: Yesterday at 10:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:59:18 pm
Things are getting ludicrous now - Ross Coulthart saying he knows the location of a spaacecraft so huge they built a building over it. After whining that there must be disclosure, he now say he can't say where it is because it's a secret... Elizondo talking about 747s in King Tut's tomb  and rumours that the information that has convinced Rubio and the others that there's really something there comes from the same chancers associated with Skinwalker, Harry Reid and Bigelow... Round and round we go.

I noticed the bump in this thread and instantly thought the Daily Fail had some front-page world exclusive story once again.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,166
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1131 on: Today at 07:50:41 am »
Not yet - for a story that was going to shake the world to it's foundations it's odd that it's being overshadowed by the BBC presenter story, some orange confetti and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's phone...

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1132 on: Today at 09:23:13 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:50:41 am
Not yet - for a story that was going to shake the world to it's foundations it's odd that it's being overshadowed by the BBC presenter story, some orange confetti and Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson's phone...
Surely, it is just rescheduled for next week. Or next month. Or something. But its coming! Just takes a little faith, Alan.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Jesse Pinkman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1133 on: Today at 09:51:28 am »
I think the litany of cases, going back hundreds of years and spanning the oral traditions of many societies (e.g. Native American, South American) suggest there is something larger at play - something that we do not yet fully understand. Whether that is extraterrestrial, interdimensional, or other forms of intelligence remains to be seen.

I like the work of Jacques Vallée, who has taken an academic approach to this and from the outset does not appear to be a grifter:

Interdimensional Hypothesis: Vallée has proposed that UFOs and related phenomena may not originate from other planets in our physical universe but could be interdimensional or extradimensional in nature. He has suggested that these entities or phenomena might be accessing our reality from other realms or dimensions that coexist with our own.

Control System Hypothesis: Vallée put forward the idea that there might be an intelligent control system or a higher intelligence manipulating and interacting with human beliefs and perceptions through various means, including UFO encounters, religious experiences, and paranormal phenomena. He suggested that these entities might be studying human behavior and consciousness.

One thing Vallée highlights in his work is how this phenomenon changes with the times - with witness reports going changing from the cultural motifs of the time -  from fae and elves, to flying ships, to saucers and humanoid encounters today. Are these one and the same? Or do we live in a very rich and diverse universe, with only a small part that we can can tune into and manifests as our reality? It's an interesting rabbit hole and nice escape to ponder on  ;D

In modern times, there's a few cases interesting cases like the Varginha incident in Brazil and the Ariel School incident in South Africa that give food for thought. Then there are the crop circles - no not the man-made ones - but the ones that have magnetic residue and could not have been made by humans given the sophistication, logistics involved. The ones that have magnetic residue, symmetrical distribution of flattened area on crops, suggest a spherical radiation source, and cannot be reproduced. Look past the man-made ones and see the remaining 10% that are hard to explain. Some of these cases (crop circles and humanoid encounters) have similar motifs - we are harming the environment and need to take better care of our planet.

I also think the possibility of non-human intelligences, parallel universes, and/or interdimensional beings is less palatable for atheists and those who follow the Abrahamic faiths. For those of us in the east, we do have belief systems (e.g. Hinduism, Buddhism (see also Tibetan Book of the Dead) that facilitate the existence of multiple worlds and beings of higher and lower dimensions. Reincarnation, past lives, we have a lot of channels for consciousness! 

This is obviously at odds with the dogmatic rationalism that is so prevalent today. But hey, humans thought the sun revolved around the earth; we used to drain blood to treat illnesses and doctors who suggested people wash their hands were ridiculed the same way those who entertain the possibility of non-human intelligences are today.

I for one, look forward to what may be revealed in the near future. Well if not in this lifetime, then the next!(aint no heaven or hell for me  :wave)
Logged
On Sterling:
Quote from: Always_A_Red on December  1, 2013, 04:31:46 pm
Were spurs not happy to pay like £7-9m for him? I'd be giving Levy a call tonight to give him an option buy.
He's so over rated its ridiculous. Every time he plays he looks completely out of his depth and has done for about 9 months now.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,884
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1134 on: Today at 10:03:36 am »
Quote from: Jesse Pinkman on Today at 09:51:28 am
This is obviously at odds with the dogmatic rationalism that is so prevalent today. But hey, humans thought the sun revolved around the earth; we used to drain blood to treat illnesses and doctors who suggested people wash their hands were ridiculed the same way those who entertain the possibility of non-human intelligences are today.
Now, that's oxymoron if I've ever heard one. 'Rationalism' is the very opposite of 'dogma'.

As for the rest of your post - just about all of it has already been addressed in the thread. So, little point in me rehashing it.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,610
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1135 on: Today at 11:34:47 am »
Quote from: Jesse Pinkman on Today at 09:51:28 am
I also think the possibility of non-human intelligences, parallel universes, and/or interdimensional beings is less palatable for atheists


They might be less inclined to believe them*, but I would say that would be down to atheists being more likely to require evidence and rather than taking things on faith.
It is less a reflection of what is "palatable" and more the fact that these ideas are poorly supported suppositions.



*Or more specifically, believe that these things are interacting with us on earth
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,166
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1136 on: Today at 12:23:55 pm »
Quote from: Jesse Pinkman on Today at 09:51:28 am
I think the litany of cases, going back hundreds of years and spanning the oral traditions of many societies (e.g. Native American, South American) suggest there is something larger at play - something that we do not yet fully understand. Whether that is extraterrestrial, interdimensional, or other forms of intelligence remains to be seen.

I like the work of Jacques Vallée, who has taken an academic approach to this and from the outset does not appear to be a grifter:

Interdimensional Hypothesis: Vallée has proposed that UFOs and related phenomena may not originate from other planets in our physical universe but could be interdimensional or extradimensional in nature. He has suggested that these entities or phenomena might be accessing our reality from other realms or dimensions that coexist with our own.

Control System Hypothesis: Vallée put forward the idea that there might be an intelligent control system or a higher intelligence manipulating and interacting with human beliefs and perceptions through various means, including UFO encounters, religious experiences, and paranormal phenomena. He suggested that these entities might be studying human behavior and consciousness.

One thing Vallée highlights in his work is how this phenomenon changes with the times - with witness reports going changing from the cultural motifs of the time -  from fae and elves, to flying ships, to saucers and humanoid encounters today. Are these one and the same? Or do we live in a very rich and diverse universe, with only a small part that we can can tune into and manifests as our reality? It's an interesting rabbit hole and nice escape to ponder on  ;D

In modern times, there's a few cases interesting cases like the Varginha incident in Brazil and the Ariel School incident in South Africa that give food for thought. Then there are the crop circles - no not the man-made ones - but the ones that have magnetic residue and could not have been made by humans given the sophistication, logistics involved. The ones that have magnetic residue, symmetrical distribution of flattened area on crops, suggest a spherical radiation source, and cannot be reproduced. Look past the man-made ones and see the remaining 10% that are hard to explain. Some of these cases (crop circles and humanoid encounters) have similar motifs - we are harming the environment and need to take better care of our planet.

I also think the possibility of non-human intelligences, parallel universes, and/or interdimensional beings is less palatable for atheists and those who follow the Abrahamic faiths. For those of us in the east, we do have belief systems (e.g. Hinduism, Buddhism (see also Tibetan Book of the Dead) that facilitate the existence of multiple worlds and beings of higher and lower dimensions. Reincarnation, past lives, we have a lot of channels for consciousness! 

This is obviously at odds with the dogmatic rationalism that is so prevalent today. But hey, humans thought the sun revolved around the earth; we used to drain blood to treat illnesses and doctors who suggested people wash their hands were ridiculed the same way those who entertain the possibility of non-human intelligences are today.

I for one, look forward to what may be revealed in the near future. Well if not in this lifetime, then the next!(aint no heaven or hell for me  :wave)

Vallée is the granddaddy of the UFO grift. A talented scientist, he went down the UFO rabbit hole and essentially says that UFOs could be anything, and anything could be a UFO. He's part of the UFO circle that includes Hal Puthoff and others in the Remote Viewing/Stargate group. That was the forerunner to what became the Skinwalker group.

It's always the same, tired old cases like Varginha and the Ariel School. Even Roswell '47 is getting a reboot.

If you add in every strange thing that has ever been reported in human memory of course there will be a 'litany' of cases. What is missing from those thousands of reports is a single piece of verified, indisputable evidence.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,609
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1137 on: Today at 11:35:21 pm »
Quote
This is obviously at odds with the dogmatic rationalism that is so prevalent today. But hey, humans thought the sun revolved around the earth; we used to drain blood to treat illnesses and doctors who suggested people wash their hands were ridiculed the same way those who entertain the possibility of non-human intelligences are today.

What Vallée is suggesting is the equivalent to this who thought the sun revolves around the earth - positing something without evidence. What an utter fraud the man is.

Quote
I like the work of Jacques Vallée, who has taken an academic approach to this and from the outset does not appear to be a grifter

An academic approach my arse. And what makes you say that hes not a grifter? He has a dozen or so ufo books. He makes paid public and filmed appearances. And, the biggest red flag of the lot, he came out in support of Uri Geller and his telepathic abilities.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 24 25 26 27 28 [29]   Go Up
« previous next »
 