I think the litany of cases, going back hundreds of years and spanning the oral traditions of many societies (e.g. Native American, South American) suggest there is something larger at play - something that we do not yet fully understand. Whether that is extraterrestrial, interdimensional, or other forms of intelligence remains to be seen.I like the work of Jacques Vallée, who has taken an academic approach to this and from the outset does not appear to be a grifter:Vallée has proposed that UFOs and related phenomena may not originate from other planets in our physical universe but could be interdimensional or extradimensional in nature. He has suggested that these entities or phenomena might be accessing our reality from other realms or dimensions that coexist with our own.Vallée put forward the idea that there might be an intelligent control system or a higher intelligence manipulating and interacting with human beliefs and perceptions through various means, including UFO encounters, religious experiences, and paranormal phenomena. He suggested that these entities might be studying human behavior and consciousness.One thing Vallée highlights in his work is how this phenomenon changes with the times - with witness reports going changing from the cultural motifs of the time - from fae and elves, to flying ships, to saucers and humanoid encounters today. Are these one and the same? Or do we live in a very rich and diverse universe, with only a small part that we can can tune into and manifests as our reality? It's an interesting rabbit hole and nice escape to ponder onIn modern times, there's a few cases interesting cases like the Varginha incident in Brazil and the Ariel School incident in South Africa that give food for thought. Then there are the crop circles - no not the man-made ones - but the ones that have magnetic residue and could not have been made by humans given the sophistication, logistics involved. The ones that have magnetic residue, symmetrical distribution of flattened area on crops, suggest a spherical radiation source, and cannot be reproduced. Look past the man-made ones and see the remaining 10% that are hard to explain. Some of these cases (crop circles and humanoid encounters) have similar motifs - we are harming the environment and need to take better care of our planet.I also think the possibility of non-human intelligences, parallel universes, and/or interdimensional beings is less palatable for atheists and those who follow the Abrahamic faiths. For those of us in the east, we do have belief systems (e.g. Hinduism, Buddhism (see also Tibetan Book of the Dead) that facilitate the existence of multiple worlds and beings of higher and lower dimensions. Reincarnation, past lives, we have a lot of channels for consciousness!This is obviously at odds with the dogmatic rationalism that is so prevalent today. But hey, humans thought the sun revolved around the earth; we used to drain blood to treat illnesses and doctors who suggested people wash their hands were ridiculed the same way those who entertain the possibility of non-human intelligences are today.I for one, look forward to what may be revealed in the near future. Well if not in this lifetime, then the next!(aint no heaven or hell for me