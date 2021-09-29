« previous next »
UAPs over America: real or balloons??

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1080 on: Today at 10:31:05 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:51:33 am
I read, look at and listen to a whole range of things, and have done for years. There is no single person anything rests on.

Others take potshots at individuals, constantly attacking them. This person is garbage, that person is unreliable, he's a grifter, she's not a journalist etc.

The list gets longer and longer and longer and longer.

(Jiminy, to be fair, you have been on my ignore list for a while, nothing personal, just couldn't be arsed to read the attacks, including on others in this thread)
Then, I assume I am not on your ignore list now?

I think I've been rather mild in my so called 'attacks'. And criticism of highly questionable sources and claims cannot be fairly characterised as 'pot shots'. Some of your sources are serially unreliable people who are known grifters (and worse). Why would you lend any credence to them? And why would expect others here to do similar?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1081 on: Today at 10:34:44 am
I don't believe in Aliens visiting earth, the science doesn't work and having seen the declared Black Ops planes and how they look like UFOs/UAPs and knowing the military will have stuff flying we know nothing about, I'm convinced its either natural phenomena or military vehicles. I'd love it if we were being visited by friendly Aliens, hopefully a more advanced civilisation could get the world leaders to wake the fuck up, but I won't hold my breath.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1082 on: Today at 10:35:21 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:22:23 am
If you have Tucker Carlson bringing it up, you know its a grift and theres good money to be made.
Even Fox News sacked Carson for being too unreliable and a liability. Yet some here - with a straight face - use him as a source. Now that's what I call objectionable.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1083 on: Today at 10:38:25 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:31:05 am
Why would you lend any credence to them? And why would expect others here to do similar?

They aren't listening to you. They either don't care to, or just don't understand how. There's no debate here and they don't care about truth.

All you're going to get back is garbage like this:

Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:30:22 am
The post-Disclosure world is coming.


People can prepare for it in different ways.

:)



Over and over again, looking for reactions.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1084 on: Today at 11:24:10 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:30:22 am
The post-Disclosure world is coming.


People can prepare for it in different ways.

:)

Jesus is coming too so they better bloody hurry up and get their story out there first.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1085 on: Today at 01:12:51 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:13:20 am
This thread is just a revolving loop of dumb at this point, it doesn't seem to have gone anywhere illuminating since I last popped in. The same two space cadets still refusing to engage with the substance of the debate and just eagerly sharing the same sort of junk over and over again as if this is Twitter. Cue a bunch of people rebutting it, they don't care & just post some new link with a variation of "Gonna get harder and harder for the deniers", knowing that a bunch of posters will still keep biting. Weeks and months of people telling them the exact same thing and they just breeze past it.

It's still hard to tell whether they're actually trolling at this point, it could easily just be rank stupidity, nothing in my interactions with Bobber led to me believe they understand how to think critically or post in good faith about this stuff.



Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:13:20 am
This thread is just a revolving loop of dumb at this point, it doesn't seem to have gone anywhere illuminating since I last popped in. The same two space cadets still refusing to engage with the substance of the debate and just eagerly sharing the same sort of junk over and over again as if this is Twitter. Cue a bunch of people rebutting it, they don't care & just post some new link with a variation of "Gonna get harder and harder for the deniers", knowing that a bunch of posters will still keep biting. Weeks and months of people telling them the exact same thing and they just breeze past it.

It's still hard to tell whether they're actually trolling at this point, it could easily just be rank stupidity, nothing in my interactions with Bobber led to me believe they understand how to think critically or post in good faith about this stuff.




Youre not very good at self reflection or self awareness are you. Maybe consider that for months and weeks, myself and Lionel have been under constant attacks from the usual denial crew who seem to firmly believe that we need to be made to understand which is a very arrogant position and is certainly the opposite of a good faith conversation.

As for dumb, I think its dumber to at least not be on the fence about this at this point, rather than in denial of whats happening and throwing around the usual space cadet type insults.

Edit. We could have good faith discussions if both sides were to accept we have our own views and move beyond that and drop the silly name calling. Because despite your insistence that your view is right and that you are always right and that we need to be made to understand neither side or view is right or wrong at this point. But you guys only seem interested in domineering your position onto us and I suspect this is the reason why a good poster such as Son of Spion has no interest in debating this.

I have no interest in going round in circles over the same arguments and insults so will continue to only post news updates and not very often either.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1086 on: Today at 02:43:35 pm
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 01:12:51 pm
usual denial crew

See here, you just outright admit that you don't actually read what anyone else is saying to you. Lionel is clearly trolling people, but you I still don't know about. There's too much effort for it to be trolling, but you've been doing this months without actually engaging with what people are posting.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #1087 on: Today at 04:42:35 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:38:25 am
They aren't listening to you. They either don't care to, or just don't understand how. There's no debate here and they don't care about truth.

All you're going to get back is garbage like this:

Over and over again, looking for reactions.
Nor you. Nor many others here. I would include Alan too, but as an Admin, they at least cannot place him on their ignore list. Although they cannot 'ignore' Alan, they instead bury their heads. I note they did not respond to Alan's comment about Lue Elizondo's fake resignation letter. Just like they ignore everything else which undercuts their cultic beliefs in aliens, alien technology, and 'the great cover up'.

It is not possible to argue with positions such as these - so we end up having to ridicule them and they become upset:
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on June 22, 2023, 10:02:52 am
The debunkers are so gonna be on the wrong side of history, will be so funny watching the mental gymnastics
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:55:57 am
With you too man.

I have no fucking doubts anymore.

Senator Marco Rubio has now stated whistleblowers have come forward with first-hand knowledge of programs.

Here's the interview:

https://twitter.com/AdamGoldsack/status/1673558598482362369?s=20

Buckle up folks, whether you like it or not, this shit is real. What now must unfold is a PR process, a pretty complex one...
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 12:46:00 pm
Wider context:

https://twitter.com/StandForBetter/status/1673515200107151360?s=20

First-hand whistle-blowers.

Somehow, they have to come out from classfied settings to tell the public more.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:45:34 pm
They are gonna get flexible, bending over backwards to try and find
new avenues of denial. 😀
Their behaviour is akin to that of an abused spouse. It doesn't matter how many times they are abused or humiliated, they want to believe 'it will be different next time' and return for more of the same. Sometimes they go to a new abuser; sometimes to the same one. They have a type, and it ain't pretty. (Tucker Carson, FFS).

They take umbrage with some of my words - mild stuff too (so far). In reality, I've been treating them and their wild ideas about evidence with kid gloves. But since they repeatedly fail to understand and engage in honest discourse, I am finding it increasingly difficult to bite my tongue here. I PM'd the following to another member - I had no intention of posting it to this thread. But fuck it. Not that I expect that it will shift the needle one bit with them.
Quote
I've avoided writing this in the thread (or maybe I did at some time and have forgotten - in which case, I am avoiding writing it again), but the few posters there who are all-in on this are cut from the same cloth as Brexiteers, political extremists, religious nuts, and all other conspiracy theorists. I am sure they would be incensed by the suggestion, but when they are so firmly focussed on what they believe to the detriment of all available evidence, they are surely cut from the same cloth. I am not saying that they fundamentally bad people (unlike the majority or most of those in those other groups), but they are surely susceptible to other baseless and inherently more dangerous philosophies. But they will never recognise this.

Just writing this here instead of to the thread.
