UAPs over America: real or balloons??

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 19, 2023, 12:53:39 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June 19, 2023, 09:53:51 am
The Blackbird entered service in 1966 (first flight was 1964) and retired from service in 1999. They built 32 and 12 were destroyed down the years.

With that many crashes maybe they were based on alien technology.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 19, 2023, 06:11:49 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on June 19, 2023, 12:53:39 pm
With that many crashes maybe they were based on alien technology.

:lmao
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 19, 2023, 06:30:25 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on June 19, 2023, 12:53:39 pm
With that many crashes maybe they were based on alien technology.

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 19, 2023, 06:33:44 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on June 19, 2023, 12:53:39 pm
With that many crashes maybe they were based on alien technology.
;D

You are getting belated, but well deserved recognition for your comment, Alan! :)
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 20, 2023, 11:21:03 pm
Fascinating, journalist Ezra Klein probes and offers
many sceptical challenges to Leslie Kean, both on her NYT articles and quite
a detailed dismantling of the David Grusch story.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/39FCgFrtxvMputNIsleVQn?si=EeBKhhppR5q3OcTd7OjadA
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 21, 2023, 08:35:52 pm
I see Tucker Carlson is a believer. Nice.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 22, 2023, 06:10:25 am
Good skeptical interview by Ezra Klein. For someone writing a story with so many world-shattering claims, Kean doesnt seem to know very much or have asked some very basic questions.

If you didnt know who she was youd think her eyes were opened to this stuff by her meeting with Elizondo, rather than being a UFO believer for years.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 22, 2023, 06:12:32 am
Quote from: thejbs on June 21, 2023, 08:35:52 pm
I see Tucker Carlson is a believer. Nice.

Josh Hawley as well. It appeals to aresholes like them because it undermines faith in the government and makes people scared.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 22, 2023, 07:35:16 am
Quote from: Alan_X on June 22, 2023, 06:10:25 am
Good skeptical interview by Ezra Klein. For someone writing a story with so many world-shattering claims, Kean doesnt seem to know very much or have asked some very basic questions.

If you didnt know who she was youd think her eyes were opened to this stuff by her meeting with Elizondo, rather than being a UFO believer for years.

Yeah, it was a good interview. Many of the right, probing questions asked.

That wasn't really what I took from it, regarding Kean. It is clear she has many sources, cultivated over many years researching this topic. That some have to remain off the record is standard procedure.

What she knows and talks about is mainly around those whistleblower claims which we know are still being taken very seriously by the US government. The latest is more legislation is coming, to further investigate SAPs, special access programs which appear to have been operating illegally:

Central to DG's claims.

Is the Central charge here that Elizondo somehow warped her mind with his charisma on the UAP topic? I don't accept that as being very likely.


"Field hearings" in mid July on UAP. Will more whistleblowers emerge by then.........sceptics will continue to huff and puff about every character in this game, of that I am certain.



Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 22, 2023, 08:59:01 am
Quote from: Alan_X on June 22, 2023, 06:12:32 am
Josh Hawley as well. It appeals to aresholes like them because it undermines faith in the government and makes people scared.

Im just surprised hes willing to risk everything by going down this route. Because from what Ive read here, its a huge, stoic, selfless sacrifice that couldnt possibly be a grift.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 22, 2023, 10:02:52 am
The debunkers are so gonna be on the wrong side of history, will be so funny watching the mental gymnastics

*runs hides* 😂
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 22, 2023, 10:24:10 am
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on June 22, 2023, 10:02:52 am
The debunkers are so gonna be on the wrong side of history, will be so funny watching the mental gymnastics

*runs hides* 😂
I'm with you.

I've followed the thread but really cannot be bothered debating it. I have my own views, others have theirs.

Personally, I have no doubts.

👽👍



Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 22, 2023, 10:37:07 am
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on June 22, 2023, 10:02:52 am
The debunkers are so gonna be on the wrong side of history, will be so funny watching the mental gymnastics

*runs hides* 😂

What do I think? On the one hand, the Galileo project is using verifiable science only, and they have calibrated sensors watching the sky. They hope to have many observation areas around the globe (currently one based at Harvard). I would be confident they find something interesting in 2 years.

On the other hand, over decades there have been whispers about US-based programs that are not public. Do I believe a decades-long conspiracy to cover-up US-high tech equipment, with a Psy-op that has coached 100s if not 1000s of agents spreading disinformation?

Or do they have the "stuff"? I'm 51-49 in favour of the latter.

On David Grusch there is a central mystery. Why did the DoD very quickly vet his public-facing story and give him permission to say it?

Was it because they didn't believe him? And therefore he wasn't intimating anything of a classified nature.

Was it because they might have believed him but they knew he couldn't prove it?

Or was it a known shaggy-dog story put out to blow-up 'UFO-believer' types in a hugely embarassing shitstorm.




The jury is out, as I've said all along.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
June 22, 2023, 11:11:00 am
 :)
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 22, 2023, 10:24:10 am
I'm with you.

I've followed the thread but really cannot be bothered debating it. I have my own views, others have theirs.

Personally, I have no doubts.

👽👍





Fair play mate, thats how I feel too 👍
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 10:55:57 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on June 22, 2023, 10:24:10 am
I'm with you.

I've followed the thread but really cannot be bothered debating it. I have my own views, others have theirs.

Personally, I have no doubts.

👽👍



With you too man.

I have no fucking doubts anymore.

Senator Marco Rubio has now stated whistleblowers have come forward with first-hand knowledge of programs.

Here's the interview:

https://twitter.com/AdamGoldsack/status/1673558598482362369?s=20


Buckle up folks, whether you like it or not, this shit is real. What now must unfold is a PR process, a pretty complex one...
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 10:58:25 am
The only problem I have is people like Rubio are complete scumbag assholes who will say anything to hold onto power, so you never know
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 11:14:52 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:58:25 am
The only problem I have is people like Rubio are complete scumbag assholes who will say anything to hold onto power, so you never know

I don't think this information is going to help him hold onto power though.

His counterparts on these committees are people like Kirsten Gillibrand and Mark Warner, so there are others at the wheel. Kinda pushes aside party politics, this issue I guess too.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 11:18:54 am
They're spy balloons/craft and the UAP shite is both a grift and a good distraction from there being spy balloons/craft flying over the US et al. In my opinion. And using the simplest explanation.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 11:26:04 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:14:52 am
I don't think this information is going to help him hold onto power though.

His counterparts on these committees are people like Kirsten Gillibrand and Mark Warner, so there are others at the wheel. Kinda pushes aside party politics, this issue I guess too.

I think a lot of politics is "i know things, you don't, I need to protect you, keep me in power" so I don't trust any of them really! Hopefully the ball rolling has gotten too big to stop though
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 11:30:47 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:55:57 am
With you too man.

I have no fucking doubts anymore.

Senator Marco Rubio has now stated whistleblowers have come forward with first-hand knowledge of programs.

Here's the interview:

https://twitter.com/AdamGoldsack/status/1673558598482362369?s=20


Buckle up folks, whether you like it or not, this shit is real. What now must unfold is a PR process, a pretty complex one...


Is there another clip or an article that actually confirms what exactly is being claimed/talked about?


Rubio talks about "certain thing", the interviewers says "these kind of things". Taken by itself, that clip has zero context and could be about almost anything.
It could be they've captured a bunch of little green men, it could be they found a few crashed bits they're not sure of the origins of, it could be there's a satanic paedophile ring operating in the basement of the Pentagon.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 11:35:28 am
Quote from: RJH on Today at 11:30:47 am

Is there another clip or an article that actually confirms what exactly is being claimed/talked about?


Rubio talks about "certain thing", the interviewers says "these kind of things". Taken by itself, that clip has zero context and could be about almost anything.
It could be they've captured a bunch of little green men, it could be they found a few crashed bits they're not sure of the origins of, it could be there's a satanic paedophile ring operating in the basement of the Pentagon.



You're being disingenuous. That's cool for you.

Related to the Grusch case, they are talking about illegal UAP programs and crash retrievals. What is material to those programs and indeed, what that material actually "is" remains the biggest MFing question, ever.

Believe it or not (I don't mind!) they have updated legislation to give these SAP programs, or related aerospace contractors a time period to hand over any "materials".
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 11:52:52 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 11:35:28 am
You're being disingenuous. That's cool for you.

Related to the Grusch case, they are talking about illegal UAP programs and crash retrievals. What is material to those programs and indeed, what that material actually "is" remains the biggest MFing question, ever.

Believe it or not (I don't mind!) they have updated legislation to give these SAP programs, or related aerospace contractors a time period to hand over any "materials".


I was exagerrating for effect, but my point is that what is said in that clip tells me almost nothing, and so I cannot assign any significance to it.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 11:58:07 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:55:57 am
With you too man.

I have no fucking doubts anymore.

Senator Marco Rubio has now stated whistleblowers have come forward with first-hand knowledge of programs.

Here's the interview:

https://twitter.com/AdamGoldsack/status/1673558598482362369?s=20


Buckle up folks, whether you like it or not, this shit is real. What now must unfold is a PR process, a pretty complex one...

Buckle UP???

I know less now then I did before.

Rubio is a first class fuck-knuckle.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 12:46:00 pm
Quote from: RJH on Today at 11:52:52 am

I was exagerrating for effect, but my point is that what is said in that clip tells me almost nothing, and so I cannot assign any significance to it.


Wider context:

https://twitter.com/StandForBetter/status/1673515200107151360?s=20

First-hand whistle-blowers.

Somehow, they have to come out from classfied settings to tell the public more.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 12:58:11 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:46:00 pm
Wider context:

https://twitter.com/StandForBetter/status/1673515200107151360?s=20

First-hand whistle-blowers.

Somehow, they have to come out from classfied settings to tell the public more.

Quote
Claims (verb): state or assert that something is the case, typically without providing evidence or proof.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 02:46:23 pm



testimony
noun
a formal written or spoken statement, especially one given in a court of law.


What Does Being Under Oath Mean?
Being under oath is a promise to tell the entire truth no matter what during a legal process. The most common oath used in the majority of proceedings includes an affirmation to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

The most meaningful part of being under oath is that you are held legally responsible for any information you provide under the deposition. Any details that are given falsely can have significant legal consequences for you.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 02:53:52 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:46:23 pm
What Does Being Under Oath Mean?
The most meaningful part of being under oath is that you are held legally responsible for any information you provide under the deposition (unless you have tons of cash). Any details that are given falsely can have significant legal consequences for you.(unless you have tons of cash)

Fixed that for ya :D
