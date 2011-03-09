I haven't followed all of the detailed arguments, to be honest. To me, it's a little bit moot as no one to my knowledge has authored a proper scientific study of all the data available from this case.



And you certainly won't find Ryan Graves making claims of spaceships whizzing around the place. He must be the most monotonous and unassuming person I have seen; who is regularly in the public eye associated with UAP.



Could he have made a human error in what he saw? Yes, he could. Could all the other members of his squadron make similar, at different times? Multiple times, durational even. That is not probable.



Of all the characters in this field (probably with David Fravor), I would vouch the most for Ryan Graves. I'll keep saying it but he is not making mad claims. He is taking action, he formed https://www.safeaerospace.org/.



Have listened to Graves for many hours interviewing people. He mostly listens and does not remotely declaim or shoot his mouth off. I would pay good money to see him discuss and rake over the facts with Mick West. Would be fascinating.



It's not a question of whether Graves is deliberately lying or not. In the first place he couldn't see anything - this happened at night. He probably did see something in his radar. It may well have seen a group of objects in a vee formation on his radar.For clarity - Graves said he saw a fleet of objects flying north and then banking like planes. He says he saw the 'gimbal' following them then come to a stop before following the fleet of objects once they'd passed. he says the 'gimbal' moved in a racetrack movement.The redacted document says the objects came from the east (not the north). The gimbal video doesn't show any of the other objects even though Graves said the the 'gimbal' waited while they passed by. The Peings / von Rennenkampff relies on the path being a straight line to create the "vertical U-turn".So he may well be reporting what he saw but it contradicts the other statements and the P/vP paper and presentation.The planes were part of the January 2015 COMPTUEX involving a Carrier Support Group led by USS Theodore Roosevelt. Also in the group were USS Normandy, the guided-missile destroyers USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), USS Farragut (DDG-99) and USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1.“[COMPTUEX] is designed to replicate real world combat scenarios that can potentially present themselves to our strike group at any time during a deployment,” said Capt. Scott F. Robertson, commanding officer of guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), in a statement from the service.“We are going to experience real combat situations from all angles, there will be training evaluations from a hostile ship boarding, submarine attacks, and enemy ships or vessels trying impede their justice upon our strike group.”The pilots would have been on heightened alert and looking out for "enemy aircraft".