« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 21767 times)

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 01:58:07 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:23:20 pm
We don't know the distance. One possible range for the distance provides for a mundane explanation. The other range leads to relatively inexplicable behaviour. Why do you assume the range which leads to inexplicable behaviour? It is not possible to reliably eyeball large distances. If you know exactly what you are looking at (such as a particular aircraft or vessel model), and have a clear view, someone experienced in viewing the known object might be able to provide a very rough estimate (but you should expect to be widely at variance with the true distance). But even this does not remotely apply in this situation. Without knowing the scale of the object and without a clear view, how does the pilot even begin to reliably estimate the distance? Non-magical answers, please.

You might have misread or I not been clear enough, I havent claimed one theory over the other. Just tried to boil it down to what each theory comes down to and it is the question of distance. Am happy to let the experts debate it with each other as I am not qualified to.

It does seem to come down to a choice of which set of improbabilities is the least improbable between each theory and thats a personal judgment and we also have personal biases towards each theory based on how much or little credence we give to weight of the vast amounts of historical information out there going back to the 30s / 40s. Or its an 80 year old government disinfo campaign, which I find improbable.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,446
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 02:07:37 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 10:35:52 am

Speaking of flying off the coast of Florida, that reminds me of a video of a B2 bomber I saw the other day:


<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/H_NcZKqEPeg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/H_NcZKqEPeg</a>

There's quite a few times where the positioning of the plane makes it looks completely unlike a regular aeroplane, and you can easily see how it could have been responsible for a few reports of UAPs.


I then ended up reading about the planned replacement, the B-21, which almost looks like it has been designed just to troll people:



When I was younger I did have a belief that UFO's were real, you'd hear about odd shaped craft not showing on radar and moving quietly or at immense speeds. Then you see the SR-71 Blackbird which is insanely fast (there a funny video, if you are into planes, of an SR71 pilot telling a tale where different pilots ask an Air traffic controller their speed, 100knots, 120 knots and then an F18 gets involved, showing off as he knows his speed and gets 620 across the ground, then the rear seat radios the tower and gets back "Aspen 20, I show you at one thousand eight hundred and forty-two knots, across the ground.") and then the Americans reveal the F117 and the B2, with the radar signature of a pigeon and a large bird respectively and its a lightbulb moment, its military stuff being seen. I remember about 30 years ago all the reports around BAE Wharton about black triangles flying about...

The new B21 Raider will be invisible to radar. You know though, if they are showing off the B21, which still hasn't made a flight yet, that they've got another plane already flying we don't know about

Northrop Grumman are deffo trolling ;D



Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,094
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 02:10:51 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:46:49 am
I haven't followed all of the detailed arguments, to be honest. To me, it's a little bit moot as no one to my knowledge has authored a proper scientific study of all the data available from this case.

And you certainly won't find Ryan Graves making claims of spaceships whizzing around the place. He must be the most monotonous and unassuming person I have seen; who is regularly in the public eye associated with UAP.

Could he have made a human error in what he saw? Yes, he could. Could all the other members of his squadron make similar, at different times? Multiple times, durational even. That is not probable.

Of all the characters in this field (probably with David Fravor), I would vouch the most for Ryan Graves. I'll keep saying it but he is not making mad claims. He is taking action, he formed https://www.safeaerospace.org/.

Have listened to Graves for many hours interviewing people. He mostly listens and does not remotely declaim or shoot his mouth off. I would pay good money to see him discuss and rake over the facts with Mick West. Would be fascinating.

It's not a question of whether Graves is deliberately lying or not. In the first place he couldn't see anything - this happened at night. He probably did see something in his radar. It may well have seen a group of objects in a vee formation on his radar.

For clarity - Graves said he saw a fleet of objects flying north and then banking like planes. He says he saw the 'gimbal' following them then come to a stop before following the fleet of objects once they'd passed. he says the 'gimbal' moved in a racetrack movement.

The redacted document says the objects came from the east (not the north). The gimbal video doesn't show any of the other objects even though Graves said the the 'gimbal' waited while they passed by. The Peings / von Rennenkampff relies on the path being a straight line to create the "vertical U-turn".

So he may well be reporting what he saw but it contradicts the other statements and the P/vP paper and presentation.

The planes were part of the January 2015 COMPTUEX involving a Carrier Support Group led by USS Theodore Roosevelt. Also in the group were USS Normandy, the guided-missile destroyers USS Forrest Sherman (DDG-98), USS Farragut (DDG-99) and USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG-81) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 1.

“[COMPTUEX] is designed to replicate real world combat scenarios that can potentially present themselves to our strike group at any time during a deployment,” said Capt. Scott F. Robertson, commanding officer of guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60), in a statement from the service.

“We are going to experience real combat situations from all angles, there will be training evaluations from a hostile ship boarding, submarine attacks, and enemy ships or vessels trying impede their justice upon our strike group.”

https://news.usni.org/2015/01/12/upgraded-carrier-roosevelt-starts-pre-deployment-exercises

The pilots would have been on heightened alert and looking out for "enemy aircraft".
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 02:12:07 pm »
But we were talking about a specific case! One reasonable assumption leads to a mundane answer. The other reasonable assumption leads to a fantastical answer. Why is it a toss-up?
« Last Edit: Today at 02:21:06 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,094
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 02:16:40 pm »
That's the UFO world. It's Macco's razor (Occam backwards). If there's a mundane answer and a fantastical answer the fantastical answer must be the one because we all know there are aliens visiting the Earth!
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,195
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 02:17:29 pm »
If it's seen on his Radar doesn't that give the exact distance?
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,094
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 02:24:04 pm »
Incidentally - Chris Lehto, who I'd assumed was one of the reasonable ones, compared anyone concealing UFOs to be worse than slave owners and Nazis...

Also incidentally - the LA UFO crash and reported 8ft tall aliens has been roundly debunked. The thing in the sky was a meteor and the 16yo who reported it has a channel called something like LoveAliens51. The circle in the dirt also appears on Google Earth months before the so-called crash and so on. It was first reported by a TV station called 8 News Now. The UFO corespondent for 8 News Now is... George Knapp. of course it is. George Knapp, co-host with Jeremy 'flares' Corbell, mate of Dave Grusch, author of the Skinwalker books...

The circle-jerk continues...

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,586
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 02:32:25 pm »
Yeah, the 8-ft Lizard story was crap from minute-1.

Strangely timed after Grusch but there we go. On the scale of obvious bollocks, that was clearly a 10.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 02:43:32 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:32:25 pm
Yeah, the 8-ft Lizard story was crap from minute-1.

Strangely timed after Grusch but there we go. On the scale of obvious bollocks, that was clearly a 10.
What gave it away for you?
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,094
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 02:44:36 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:17:29 pm
If it's seen on his Radar doesn't that give the exact distance?

That's not clear. The presentation suggests the gods-eye-view saw something 8Nm away but away from what? Whose gods-eye-view? From an AWAC? the presentation suggests it was Ryan Graves. And is whatever is in the overview the same as what's in the ATFLIR?

The presentation is also a bit disingenuous as it inserts the word [radar] into the redacted document when they don't actually appear. ATFLIR can lock onto something either from a visual sighting or a radar signal.

It's worth going back to first principles here. the video looks strange. It looks like a vaguely Ufo shaped object doing strange things in the sky. That's the assumption the weapons officer made.

Ryan Graves didn't see that video in real time. He might have seen it when he got back with the other air crew.

At that point there's a branch in the road - do you say that it looks 'anomalous' and look for evidence to back up that apparent behaviour, or look at all of the aviable evidence to see if there are also other possible solutions.

Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,094
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 02:48:46 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:32:25 pm
Yeah, the 8-ft Lizard story was crap from minute-1.

Strangely timed after Grusch but there we go. On the scale of obvious bollocks, that was clearly a 10.

But supported by one of the key figures in the UFO movement. Also making a big deal out of the LA Alien was News Nation - the station who showed the Dave Grusch interview.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,195
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 02:49:48 pm »
I assume that it's classified then, shame as that would go a hell of a way to showing what it might be, one way or the other. If they wanted it cleared up quick, that would be a bit of info they could release.....you'd think distance wasn't a national security issue
Logged

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 774
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 02:53:53 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:17:29 pm
If it's seen on his Radar doesn't that give the exact distance?

Youre not playing the game right here, you have to take for granted all the experts are wrong, pilots were tripping, the radar was broken, the infrared targeting systems on the blink all the same time because of Occams razor
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,586
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 02:56:33 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:48:46 pm
But supported by one of the key figures in the UFO movement. Also making a big deal out of the LA Alien was News Nation - the station who showed the Dave Grusch interview.

Knapp is an old-timer now, he shouldn't be touching those stories. Silly really.

Personally, I think Dave Grusch will amount to nothing now unless he's indicative of other things going on in
the background.

Grusch apparently checks out, yet feels like a patsy. Oddness in America, who'd have thunk it!
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 03:53:37 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 02:53:53 pm
Youre not playing the game right here, you have to take for granted all the experts are wrong, pilots were tripping, the radar was broken, the infrared targeting systems on the blink all the same time because of Occams razor
Is there reliable data for the distance? If there is, what is it, and its source?
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,195
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 03:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:53:37 pm
Is there reliable data for the distance? If there is, what is it, and its source?

Isn't that part of it though? Silly crap like that is classified?
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,446
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 04:12:30 pm »
Quote from: RJH on Today at 10:35:52 am

There's quite a few times where the positioning of the plane makes it looks completely unlike a regular aeroplane, and you can easily see how it could have been responsible for a few reports of UAPs.


There's also this, the RQ-170 unmanned drone


Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 04:18:21 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 02:17:29 pm
If it's seen on his Radar doesn't that give the exact distance?
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 02:53:53 pm
Youre not playing the game right here, you have to take for granted all the experts are wrong, pilots were tripping, the radar was broken, the infrared targeting systems on the blink all the same time because of Occams razor
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 03:53:37 pm
Is there reliable data for the distance? If there is, what is it, and its source?
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:57:57 pm
Isn't that part of it though? Silly crap like that is classified?
Your original comment was a fair question. But Bobber's reply seemed to suggest that 'skeptics' are claiming that the radar and inferred imaging equipment was faulty. Skeptics do not claim this, do they!? But now you state that the data is classified, so unknown to skeptics, NOT dismissed by them as somehow faulty.

The whole premise of this incident being an encounter with an alien spacecraft is built upon the object being  a certain distance (range) from the aircraft pilot. But there is no supporting evidence for this, since there is no way the pilot can supply a reliable estimate. Without reliable data for distance, those who are investigating this rely upon supposition for the distance data. One supposition leads to a mundane explanation; the other to a fantastical explanation. Unless we have the data, the logical conclusion (per Occam's Razor) it suppose the case which leads to the mundane answer.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,094
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 05:31:26 pm »
On Dave Grusch's amazing CV:

Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell
@JeremyCorbell

About David Gruschs past This web announcement has been sent to me a bunch by astute internet sleuths. Let me explain. Ten years ago David Grusch made Captain in the Air Force. He was Chief of Intelligence for the squadron listed here - 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron (SES). Little known fact - Dave flew the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV). It is of note that this is an older publication or announcement - originally under Air Force, but now is a Space Force designated military web domain.

BTW - Dave left as Major in the Air Force after 14 years of experience.

Put that in your pipe and smoke it.

Indeed - an incredible feat as the X-37B was unmanned.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 05:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 05:31:26 pm
On Dave Grusch's amazing CV:

Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell
@JeremyCorbell

About David Gruschs past This web announcement has been sent to me a bunch by astute internet sleuths. Let me explain. Ten years ago David Grusch made Captain in the Air Force. He was Chief of Intelligence for the squadron listed here - 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron (SES). Little known fact - Dave flew the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV). It is of note that this is an older publication or announcement - originally under Air Force, but now is a Space Force designated military web domain.

BTW - Dave left as Major in the Air Force after 14 years of experience.

Put that in your pipe and smoke it.

Indeed - an incredible feat as the X-37B was unmanned.
;D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,195
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 05:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:18:21 pm
One supposition leads to a mundane explanation; the other to a fantastical explanation. Unless we have the data, the logical conclusion (per Occam's Razor) it suppose the case which leads to the mundane answer.

Yeah so if it is classified (someone should know this?) should it not be released? I mean isn't this case one of a few that has led to the hearings? which must cost a bomb for a start
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,446
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 05:54:23 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 05:31:26 pm
On Dave Grusch's amazing CV:

Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell
@JeremyCorbell

About David Gruschs past This web announcement has been sent to me a bunch by astute internet sleuths. Let me explain. Ten years ago David Grusch made Captain in the Air Force. He was Chief of Intelligence for the squadron listed here - 3rd Space Experimentation Squadron (SES). Little known fact - Dave flew the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV). It is of note that this is an older publication or announcement - originally under Air Force, but now is a Space Force designated military web domain.

BTW - Dave left as Major in the Air Force after 14 years of experience.

Put that in your pipe and smoke it.

Indeed - an incredible feat as the X-37B was unmanned.

;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,446
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 06:30:42 pm »
To give an example of how difficult it is to judge distance in the air, how far apart are these? 50ft, 100ft? 500ft?



Photo Copyright:Mike Hopwood


Spoiler
The seperation distance is 3000ft, just over half a mile - lower plane is an Egyptair Boeing 787 and the higher is a Lufthansa Airbus A350. The A350 is 9m longer and 4m wider than the 787
[close]
« Last Edit: Today at 06:35:35 pm by rob1966 »
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,103
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 07:04:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:30:42 pm
To give an example of how difficult it is to judge distance in the air, how far apart are these? 50ft, 100ft? 500ft?



Photo Copyright:Mike Hopwood


Spoiler
The seperation distance is 3000ft, just over half a mile - lower plane is an Egyptair Boeing 787 and the higher is a Lufthansa Airbus A350. The A350 is 9m longer and 4m wider than the 787
[close]

I'm more concerned about the tail on the left hand plane falling off.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,002
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 07:11:03 pm »
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.


Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,706
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 07:21:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:11:03 pm
Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.
No mate. It's a toss up. Fifty-fifty. The explanation could be mundane or fantastical. But fantastical is just as likely - maybe even more likely.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 