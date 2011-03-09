« previous next »
Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 20511 times)

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #920 on: Today at 03:45:52 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:30:15 pm
It's about both I think. Evidence people are driven by belief systems is all over the place. You see sceptics who are rabidly keen to debunk anyone associated with UAP, be they scientists, pilots or journalists. All these folk gets discredited to back up the belief that all UAP is a big old lie. Believers equally, giving credence out left, right and centre, not assessing the credentials of people like Dr Steven Greer (I have no real knowledge of him) and others who circulate around UFO Twitter.

Where we would disagree is about 'eyewitness accounts' which play a part in law courts, in criminal cases. To dismiss all of those as nothing might betray your own beliefs - which you are entitled to.

It seems true that eyewitness accounts from recently or in the past will not bring any closure on the topic. We do now need actual materials and very high-quality data.

Lots of debunking and high jinks and speculation going on, it might be best to believe nothing! And hope that US Senate Hearings might shed some actual light,
it does now appear a proper UAP hearing is in the works. That's unlikely to be boring. 

So you agree with everything Greer presented in his Disclosure Project briefing? That was all first hand (for the most part) eye-witness testimony from ex-military and ex-contractor employees.

And he must be taken seriously because he gave up a lucrative career in medicine and piut his life at risk to pursue the truth (in his view).
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #921 on: Today at 03:55:18 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:45:52 pm
So you agree with everything Greer presented in his Disclosure Project briefing? That was all first hand (for the most part) eye-witness testimony from ex-military and ex-contractor employees.

And he must be taken seriously because he gave up a lucrative career in medicine and piut his life at risk to pursue the truth (in his view).

Hey! He did say just wait for the end of the year for the invasion, if you can't take that seriously you need like.....mental help!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #922 on: Today at 04:04:33 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 03:45:52 pm
So you agree with everything Greer presented in his Disclosure Project briefing? That was all first hand (for the most part) eye-witness testimony from ex-military and ex-contractor employees.

And he must be taken seriously because he gave up a lucrative career in medicine and piut his life at risk to pursue the truth (in his view).

No, not really. As I say, didn't view very much and don't know much about Greer but in any case, that doesn't mean you give credence to every eye-witness account.

And people *can* be taken seriously if they have credibility, based on the merits of what they are saying and why they are saying it.
We both know where Greer is coming from, it would be hard for him to be taken seriously by the mainstream as he has been surrounded by like-minded people for 30 years.

Unlike David Grusch and some others we may hear from.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #923 on: Today at 04:40:59 pm »
Again, we see believers positioning themselves as being open minded. The most open-minded people are those that follow the science, most often the skeptics, not those who twist the narrative to suit beliefs.

And to add to what others have said, in court eye-witness testimony doesnt hold the weight that is given to it in ufologist circles. Mistaken eyewitnesses are to blame in over half of wrongful convictions in the US according to one study. Its a major problem as juries tend to be easily swayed by a confident and assured eye witness whether theyre right or wrong - they can convince without being accurate.

358 people who had been convicted and sentenced to death in the USA since 1989 have been exonerated through DNA evidence. 71% of them had been convicted through eyewitness misidentification and had served an average of 14 years in prison as a result. Source:the innocence project

Memory is not like a video of your experience. We are biased to notice and exaggerate some experiences and to overlook others.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #924 on: Today at 05:04:10 pm »
open-minded

adjectiveUK  /ˌəʊ.pənˈmaɪn.dɪd/ US  /ˌoʊ.pənˈmaɪn.dɪd/

Willing to consider ideas and opinions that are new or different to your own.


Such as: scepticism is a useful tool when considering difficult or anomalous events. Such as: pointing out the low-status I hold people like Bob Lazar and possibly, Steven Greer.

Don't try and categorise me to suit your own narrative. There are elements of this whole subject that require investigation. AARO, ASA and Nasa are three groups that agree with that.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #925 on: Today at 05:30:12 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:30:15 pm
You see sceptics who are rabidly keen to debunk anyone associated with UAP, be they scientists, pilots or journalists. All these folk gets discredited to back up the belief that all UAP is a big old lie.

This is totally wrong and only underlines that you don't really understand enough of the basics of rationality and reason, the same as Bobber Please? Thanks!. You picture this whole thing as two 'sides' arguing/discussing/debating, when it just isn't at all.

As a society we come to accept things as true by trying to disprove them and failing. Sceptics aren't rabidly rushing to 'debunk' claims because they've got some bee in their bonnet about making sure UFO-claimants look like idiots, but because that's the fundamental way we arrive at a presumption of truth. I'm sure many of the people testing claims would absolutely love to find no way to disprove them, and move us a step closer to the realisation that we're not alone in the galaxy.

If you don't care that what you believe is true then you can fill your "open mind" up with any old nonsense you read on UFO twitter, but if you actually do care then it's your duty to test the claims in the most stringent possible ways you can find.

This is the basic disconnect on the thread and despite weeks or months of wrangling shows no sign of abating, because ultimately, if you could lead the credulous to reason via online discussion then we would have killed off religion decades ago.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #926 on: Today at 05:32:01 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:04:10 pm
open-minded

adjectiveUK  /ˌəʊ.pənˈmaɪn.dɪd/ US  /ˌoʊ.pənˈmaɪn.dɪd/

Willing to consider ideas and opinions that are new or different to your own.


Such as: scepticism is a useful tool when considering difficult or anomalous events. Such as: pointing out the low-status I hold people like Bob Lazar and possibly, Steven Greer.

Don't try and categorise me to suit your own narrative. There are elements of this whole subject that require investigation. AARO, ASA and Nasa are three groups that agree with that.

Precisely. The very definition of a scientific mind. Whereas much of the ufologist community in general (not including you in this) have the closed-minded habit of cherry picking whichever evidence suits their belief, however weak it may be. Indulging fantasy does not make one open-minded.

At present, I lack belief that UAP are aliens or inter-dimensional travellers. If compelling physical evidence arose to the contrary, Im open-minded enough to change that opinion.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #927 on: Today at 06:03:09 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 03:19:45 pm
That's the status quo, yeah. I don't propose anything, other than an open mind.

Interstellar travel may seem unlikely in our current paradigm but then so would iPads have been to Victorians.

Let's wait and see, openly.

..but 1000s of victorians didn't go about trying to prove that ipads were possible and that world governments were involved in a cover up keeping us from 'the truth' about ipads

but thinking about the 'alien' theory - damn, that bloody h.g. wells has got a LOT to answer for
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #928 on: Today at 06:32:42 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 05:30:12 pm
This is totally wrong and only underlines that you don't really understand enough of the basics of rationality and reason, the same as Bobber Please? Thanks!. You picture this whole thing as two 'sides' arguing/discussing/debating, when it just isn't at all.

As a society we come to accept things as true by trying to disprove them and failing. Sceptics aren't rabidly rushing to 'debunk' claims because they've got some bee in their bonnet about making sure UFO-claimants look like idiots, but because that's the fundamental way we arrive at a presumption of truth. I'm sure many of the people testing claims would absolutely love to find no way to disprove them, and move us a step closer to the realisation that we're not alone in the galaxy.

If you don't care that what you believe is true then you can fill your "open mind" up with any old nonsense you read on UFO twitter, but if you actually do care then it's your duty to test the claims in the most stringent possible ways you can find.

This is the basic disconnect on the thread and despite weeks or months of wrangling shows no sign of abating, because ultimately, if you could lead the credulous to reason via online discussion then we would have killed off religion decades ago.

Perhaps this is also where the basic disconnect of this thread is. With all respect, who are you or anyone to claim that someone who believes in a higher power is gullible, not credible or is not a reasonable person?

Why should religion be killed off? I dont get this thinking, live and let live.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #929 on: Today at 06:35:13 pm »
Can we confirm that lionel_messias and "Bobber" Thanks :) do not have several of us on ignore? They seem to respond only to Alan_X (as an Admin, he cannot be added to their ignore list). I'd like to know so that I am not completely wasting my time trying to explain the same thing, again and again to them. I expect Riquende and others might appreciate knowing this too. Though, of course, I could be the only one being ignored, so you'd have to post your own requests (or quote this post). On the other hand, no response is not proof that we are on an ignore list, but we might as well be if they are unwilling to actually discuss anything.

I have to say, this is probably the most pointless and circular discussion I've ever had online.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #930 on: Today at 06:36:24 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 06:32:42 pm
Perhaps this is also where the basic disconnect of this thread is. With all respect, who are you or anyone to claim that someone who believes in a higher power is gullible, not credible or is not a reasonable person?

Why should religion be killed off? I dont get this thinking, live and let live.
Well, I suppose that answers part of my question in my last post.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #931 on: Today at 06:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:35:13 pm
Can we confirm that lionel_messias and "Bobber" Thanks :) do not have several of us on ignore? They seem to respond only to Alan_X (as an Admin, he cannot be added to their ignore list). I'd like to know so that I am not completely wasting my time trying to explain the same thing, again and again to them. I expect Riquende and others might appreciate knowing this too. Though, of course, I could be the only one being ignored, so you'd have to post your own requests (or quote this post). On the other hand, no response is not proof that we are on an ignore list, but we might as well be if they are unwilling to actually discuss anything.

I have to say, this is probably the most pointless and circular discussion I've ever had online.

Finally we can agree on one thing.

Perhaps you didnt mean it like this, but I dont think you need to keep explaining things to us like we are 5. That assumes youre an SME on the topic and we are uneducated.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #932 on: Today at 06:41:00 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 06:39:19 pm
Finally we can agree on one thing.
Well, thank you for the response (genuinely).

We do seem to be perpetually talking past each other.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #933 on: Today at 06:46:18 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:35:13 pm
Can we confirm that lionel_messias and "Bobber" Thanks :) do not have several of us on ignore? They seem to respond only to Alan_X (as an Admin, he cannot be added to their ignore list). I'd like to know so that I am not completely wasting my time trying to explain the same thing, again and again to them. I expect Riquende and others might appreciate knowing this too. Though, of course, I could be the only one being ignored, so you'd have to post your own requests (or quote this post). On the other hand, no response is not proof that we are on an ignore list, but we might as well be if they are unwilling to actually discuss anything.

I have to say, this is probably the most pointless and circular discussion I've ever had online.

jiminy - you familiar with t'internet and social media?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #934 on: Today at 06:48:33 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:41:00 pm
Well, thank you for the response (genuinely).

We do seem to be perpetually talking past each other.

No worries man. I edited my response about your keeping on explaining comment. Apologies if you didnt mean it like I took it.

Genuine question thats moving away from the circular. What do you think or suspect is behind all this UAP stuff over the last 5 years? What do you think is the agenda lying behind Grusch coming forwards if what he is saying isnt true?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #935 on: Today at 06:49:59 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 06:46:18 pm
jiminy - you familiar with t'internet and social media?
:) Of course! But perhaps I expect better at RAWK. :-\
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #936 on: Today at 06:50:10 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 06:32:42 pm
who are you or anyone to claim...

If there's no evidence for the belief in question, then they fit the definition (I didn't actually say what you claimed, I said credulous, though gullible fits if the person in question has been purposefully duped). This is just what words mean, it's not up for debate.

Bobber, I'm not interested in going more rounds with you and your inability to understand the basics of this. I recommended you place me on your ignore list and still stand by that. If you want to flail about in public again, understand that I'll just be repeating the same logical principles that the world works by.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #937 on: Today at 06:59:03 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 06:50:10 pm
If there's no evidence for the belief in question, then they fit the definition (I didn't actually say what you claimed, I said credulous, though gullible fits if the person in question has been purposefully duped). This is just what words mean, it's not up for debate.

Bobber, I'm not interested in going more rounds with you and your inability to understand the basics of this. I recommended you place me on your ignore list and still stand by that. If you want to flail about in public again, understand that I'll just be repeating the same logical principles that the world works by.

Wow proper shit response. Basically you claim that anyone who believes in something that is not provable and you used religion as an example is not a person of reason.

I think this tells me all I need to know of the type of person you are.

Credible

adjective
willing to believe or trust too readily, especially without proper or adequate evidence; gullible.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #938 on: Today at 07:04:12 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 06:48:33 pm
No worries man. I edited my response about your keeping on explaining comment. Apologies if you didnt mean it like I took it.

Genuine question thats moving away from the circular. What do you think or suspect is behind all this UAP stuff over the last 5 years? What do you think is lying behind Grusch coming forwards if what he is saying isnt true?
Honestly, I do not follow this stuff anywhere near enough to comment. Apart from this thread and some linked material (and not that I've watched/read all of that), I don't pay it much or even any attention.

Forgive me, but honestly, I think it is down to group-think and information bubbles, which have grown wildly over the past 5-10 years. I can recommend Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe. Although a few years old now, it covers a lot of this ground. There might be better books specifically about information bubbles, but I've read this one and McNamee excoriates Facebook and writes a lot about information bubbles.

Edit: I did not even see your comment on my 'explaining' comment. No worries.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #939 on: Today at 07:12:47 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:04:12 pm
Honestly, I do not follow this stuff anywhere near enough to comment. Apart from this thread and some linked material (and not that I've watched/read all of that), I don't pay it much or even any attention.

Forgive me, but honestly, I think it is down to group-think and information bubbles, which have grown wildly over the past 5-10 years. I can recommend Zucked: Waking Up to the Facebook Catastrophe. Although a few years old now, it covers a lot of this ground. There might be better books specifically about information bubbles, but I've read this one and McNamee excoriates Facebook and writes a lot about information bubbles.

No need to forgive you, if thats honestly what you think I can accept thats your view without judgement. Likewise, I know very little if anything about group think or concepts like that. I might give that link a glance over.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #940 on: Today at 07:28:32 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 06:59:03 pm
Wow proper shit response.

No problem, you've found pretty much everything I've said in this thread not to your taste... one might say bilious in fact. I hope that's not being literal, nobody should be making themselves ill for the sake of irrelevant internet discussion! You still keep reading and replying though... so you know, that's maybe some work you need to do, as you're once again interjecting yourself into a discussion you don't want to have (without even addressing the argument either, so you basically just decided to be snarky for the sake of it, which is apparently something you were against a few weeks ago).

Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 06:59:03 pm
Basically you claim that anyone who believes in something that is not provable and you used religion as an example is not a person of reason.

No, that's a strawman argument. 'Not provable' is your construction. Please post in good faith, or read more carefully.

I'm sadly off out for the evening as it's so lovely, if you have anything to add re: the subject of how we arrive at a presumption of truth about claims, then go right ahead and I'll catch it in the morning.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #941 on: Today at 07:35:46 pm »
Quote from: "Bobber" Thanks :) on Today at 07:12:47 pm
No need to forgive you, if thats honestly what you think I can accept thats your view without judgement. Likewise, I know very little if anything about group think or concepts like that. I might give that link a glance over.
Just a note that I edited my post after your reply, above. But it probably makes no difference.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #942 on: Today at 07:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 07:28:32 pm
No problem, you've found pretty much everything I've said in this thread not to your taste... one might say bilious in fact. I hope that's not being literal, nobody should be making themselves ill for the sake of irrelevant internet discussion! You still keep reading and replying though... so you know, that's maybe some work you need to do, as you're once again interjecting yourself into a discussion you don't want to have (without even addressing the argument either, so you basically just decided to be snarky for the sake of it, which is apparently something you were against a few weeks ago).

No, that's a strawman argument. 'Not provable' is your construction. Please post in good faith, or read more carefully.

I'm sadly off out for the evening as it's so lovely, if you have anything to add re: the subject of how we arrive at a presumption of truth about claims, then go right ahead and I'll catch it in the morning.

If thats how you took my reply, thats on you, I was just merely pointing out that people who believe in a higher power are not people without reason.

Have a lovely evening :)
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #943 on: Today at 07:51:27 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 06:46:18 pm
jiminy - you familiar with t'internet and social media?

:)
Aye.

