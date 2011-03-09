« previous next »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #920 on: Today at 03:45:52 pm
It's about both I think. Evidence people are driven by belief systems is all over the place. You see sceptics who are rabidly keen to debunk anyone associated with UAP, be they scientists, pilots or journalists. All these folk gets discredited to back up the belief that all UAP is a big old lie. Believers equally, giving credence out left, right and centre, not assessing the credentials of people like Dr Steven Greer (I have no real knowledge of him) and others who circulate around UFO Twitter.

Where we would disagree is about 'eyewitness accounts' which play a part in law courts, in criminal cases. To dismiss all of those as nothing might betray your own beliefs - which you are entitled to.

It seems true that eyewitness accounts from recently or in the past will not bring any closure on the topic. We do now need actual materials and very high-quality data.

Lots of debunking and high jinks and speculation going on, it might be best to believe nothing! And hope that US Senate Hearings might shed some actual light,
it does now appear a proper UAP hearing is in the works. That's unlikely to be boring. 

So you agree with everything Greer presented in his Disclosure Project briefing? That was all first hand (for the most part) eye-witness testimony from ex-military and ex-contractor employees.

And he must be taken seriously because he gave up a lucrative career in medicine and piut his life at risk to pursue the truth (in his view).
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #921 on: Today at 03:55:18 pm
So you agree with everything Greer presented in his Disclosure Project briefing? That was all first hand (for the most part) eye-witness testimony from ex-military and ex-contractor employees.

And he must be taken seriously because he gave up a lucrative career in medicine and piut his life at risk to pursue the truth (in his view).

Hey! He did say just wait for the end of the year for the invasion, if you can't take that seriously you need like.....mental help!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #922 on: Today at 04:04:33 pm
So you agree with everything Greer presented in his Disclosure Project briefing? That was all first hand (for the most part) eye-witness testimony from ex-military and ex-contractor employees.

And he must be taken seriously because he gave up a lucrative career in medicine and piut his life at risk to pursue the truth (in his view).

No, not really. As I say, didn't view very much and don't know much about Greer but in any case, that doesn't mean you give credence to every eye-witness account.

And people *can* be taken seriously if they have credibility, based on the merits of what they are saying and why they are saying it.
We both know where Greer is coming from, it would be hard for him to be taken seriously by the mainstream as he has been surrounded by like-minded people for 30 years.

Unlike David Grusch and some others we may hear from.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #923 on: Today at 04:40:59 pm
Again, we see believers positioning themselves as being open minded. The most open-minded people are those that follow the science, most often the skeptics, not those who twist the narrative to suit beliefs.

And to add to what others have said, in court eye-witness testimony doesnt hold the weight that is given to it in ufologist circles. Mistaken eyewitnesses are to blame in over half of wrongful convictions in the US according to one study. Its a major problem as juries tend to be easily swayed by a confident and assured eye witness whether theyre right or wrong - they can convince without being accurate.

358 people who had been convicted and sentenced to death in the USA since 1989 have been exonerated through DNA evidence. 71% of them had been convicted through eyewitness misidentification and had served an average of 14 years in prison as a result. Source:the innocence project

Memory is not like a video of your experience. We are biased to notice and exaggerate some experiences and to overlook others.
