So you agree with everything Greer presented in his Disclosure Project briefing? That was all first hand (for the most part) eye-witness testimony from ex-military and ex-contractor employees.
And he must be taken seriously because he gave up a lucrative career in medicine and piut his life at risk to pursue the truth (in his view).
No, not really. As I say, didn't view very much and don't know much about Greer but in any case, that doesn't mean you give credence to every eye-witness account.
And people *can* be taken seriously if they have credibility, based on the merits of what they are saying and why they are saying it.
We both know where Greer is coming from, it would be hard for him to be taken seriously by the mainstream as he has been surrounded by like-minded people for 30 years.
Unlike David Grusch and some others we may hear from.