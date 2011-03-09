it's one small step for a man to think an anomalous event is interesting
it's one giant leap of his mind to think that it's an interstellar self-replicating craft of unknown properties being navigated through impossible time and speeds whose aims seems to be... well, we're still not sure of that
not deriding the believers or semi-believers (?) in this thread but i guess if you do not believe then the opposite is true
and if you choose to believe then you also choose to believe in telepathy, time-travel, the breaking of the laws of physics, aliens and therefore a planet somewhere out there that must have an alien society
those aliens must be more advanced to travel here so therefore more intelligent than us but seem to fail at being regularly spotted/ leaving the outside lights on their craft/ crashing non-stop even though they can perform fantastical manoeuvres and deciding to pop up in the most unlikely of places like schools and backyards etc
and because A LOT of the craft (and the aliens themselves) seem to differ drastically (through description), then can we assume that we have many different aliens visiting us? so therefore it's not just one alien planet it's a smorgasbord of alien societies visiting us using various craft?
y'see, now it's starting (?) to sound more and more ridiculous the more logic and common sense that you add to it
i don't mean to sound patronising either - but when i was a younger i too was fascinated by all this 'aliens' talk and would watch all the usual programmes and read all the usual books and have all the usual conversations with friends excitedly agog, but as i aged i began to question those programmes and question those books and you know what? i found out that they were all talking bullshit and i felt i was being 'had'
they were published and broadcast not because they were true, but because they generated interest and sold books and made money
so i guess my child-like wonder, like my bollocks, dropped as i aged
Im not religious, but Im open to the possibility that religion could be based on something much more complex than we couldnt possibly imagine, so I dont really try to guess what ultimately religion is based upon. But it is fun to speculate and wonder as you say.
The reason I bring up religion, is your post reminds me of myself when I was younger, when I used to ridicule religion I used arguments or reasoning to ridicule it such as show me proof of a god, where does god live, does he float around the universe, where is heaven located in the universe, how did god build the universe in 7 days, break it all down for me, explain in specific detail how he built the universe in 7 days, so on and so forth. Stupid, really looking back.
I guess my point is, now I dont try to guess at things that could be far more complex than humans could understand and that nobody alive on this planet can claim to know or have answers to. im not a skeptic, im not a believer, I just listen and absorb and wait whilst finding the concepts of religion and UFO world utterly fascinating and I still wonder. What if everything we have been told over the centuries is wrong, it wouldnt be the first time in history, why should now be any different. Things seem to be coming to a head now in this topic, hopefully whatever is going on (because something is going on even if its disinfo) has gone beyond the point of no return and we will get answers either way.