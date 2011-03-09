it's one small step for a man to think an anomalous event is interesting



it's one giant leap of his mind to think that it's an interstellar self-replicating craft of unknown properties being navigated through impossible time and speeds whose aims seems to be... well, we're still not sure of that



not deriding the believers or semi-believers (?) in this thread but i guess if you do not believe then the opposite is true



and if you choose to believe then you also choose to believe in telepathy, time-travel, the breaking of the laws of physics, aliens and therefore a planet somewhere out there that must have an alien society



those aliens must be more advanced to travel here so therefore more intelligent than us but seem to fail at being regularly spotted/ leaving the outside lights on their craft/ crashing non-stop even though they can perform fantastical manoeuvres and deciding to pop up in the most unlikely of places like schools and backyards etc



and because A LOT of the craft (and the aliens themselves) seem to differ drastically (through description), then can we assume that we have many different aliens visiting us? so therefore it's not just one alien planet it's a smorgasbord of alien societies visiting us using various craft?



y'see, now it's starting (?) to sound more and more ridiculous the more logic and common sense that you add to it



i don't mean to sound patronising either - but when i was a younger i too was fascinated by all this 'aliens' talk and would watch all the usual programmes and read all the usual books and have all the usual conversations with friends excitedly agog, but as i aged i began to question those programmes and question those books and you know what? i found out that they were all talking bullshit and i felt i was being 'had'



they were published and broadcast not because they were true, but because they generated interest and sold books and made money



so i guess my child-like wonder, like my bollocks, dropped as i aged