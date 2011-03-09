« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Down

Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 20239 times)

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #880 on: Yesterday at 10:40:43 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:34:17 am
I'm a bit tired of this topic atm, mainly the way some people are so jacked-up on their own belief systems - on both sides.

(I'm a Libran).

On my sceptical side, something feels "off" about Grusch. I almost feel like he is saying too much and therefore he seems insincere when he mentions science parts about Quantum mechanics and other dimensions. I would feel more comfortable with his account if he left those sorts of speculations to actual scientists.

Alan, you are obviously very cynical about the whole thing- this comes across, that's your position.

I agree there are people who make money out of UFO/UAP media appearances and shows. Has been the case for decades.

It is just a fact of life, that media is interested in stories like this - does it automatically mean the whole topic is without merit, down to every incident from the 1940s? I don't think so.

Conflicted about the Whistleblower though. He's 36. It seems like with his intelligence clearances he could have had a much longer
career and with good pensions etc. Why willingly put yourself up for ridicule? It's just strange behaviour. And of course, his claims are made under oath, so he's up for additional ridicule and legal strife if he falls foul of those. Not a great platform for a career in real estate where trust is an issue.

Feels deeply odd to me and add to the mix: Ross Coultardt says other officials are on record, under oath, from "crash retrieval programs" themselves and their evidence is with that Inspector General.

So whatever is actually going on, there is one IG and two intelligence committees who have received this information. If there is nothing there, let them investigate and tell the public. No harm done.

That's what I'll be looking out for, not the incessant din and points scoring on Twitter and sadly elsewhere.







Completely agree with this. On the physics side, I know Alan mentioned it too. But I know nothing about physics to be able to make any kind of conclusion either way. Tepid lost me the other day on it, wont pretend otherwise.
Logged
Twitter: @stevenrbarnes

Offline BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,988
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #881 on: Yesterday at 10:41:44 am »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 10:03:01 am

If I gave up my career, I would say my families future was put in jeopardy both from a financial and stability perspective. Not withstanding the ridicule DGs family will come in for from the ignorant and idiots out there. He is an estate agent now, which must be shit compared to his ex career.

It's funny, any time i click on one of your revelatory tweets you've linked, all the comments below are people ridiculing Mick West. That's another aspect that makes this grift so appealing, there's only one side that's militant and it's the believers.
Logged

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #882 on: Yesterday at 10:45:28 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:37:44 am
Yeah but the last public hearing was a joke with Kirkpatrick and what was it, two senators?

It was a briefing rather than a hearing. Cant argue that it wasnt a joke in some ways. But perhaps it had a small part to play in the grander scheme of things. We found out SK didnt have the access needed to do his job. Kirkpatrick was also put on record saying certain things, now DG seems to be challenging. A lot of cat and mouse going on.
Logged
Twitter: @stevenrbarnes

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #883 on: Yesterday at 10:46:15 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 10:41:44 am
It's funny, any time i click on one of your revelatory tweets you've linked, all the comments below are people ridiculing Mick West. That's another aspect that makes this grift so appealing, there's only one side that's militant and it's the believers.

Nah
Logged
Twitter: @stevenrbarnes

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,563
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #884 on: Yesterday at 10:46:39 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 10:13:05 am
On the other hand the government/SAP could be paying him a shit ton to act as a disinformation agent.

Before anything else we need to know what he's said (names, places) follow that up and see where it leads (in public). There would be a few in the UAP field (Coulthart etc) that would once again look like fucking muppets if he's a fraud. I wonder how many more times they have to be proven to be bullshitters before everyone gives up on them (Elizondo, Corbell etc)

I've considered the disinformation angle for DG. Just seems quite far-fetched and is of course an even deeper conspiracy theory.

Where I depart from some is on Christopher Mellon as an example. He must be independently wealthy, as an investor, he's from a very wealthy family. I just don't see why he would bother with this subject at all, unless from some deep conviction or knowledge. Doesn't make any sense at all. He can't even be called a grifter, as paltry sums of money from a few media shows would be nothing to him.

But DG as either a disinformation stoodge or telling the verifiable, actual truth both cooks my noodles.

Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #885 on: Yesterday at 11:10:36 am »
I hear what messias is saying about being jaded. Alan said his head hurts the other day. Mine does too. For me, its not only jaded about the topic itself and last weeks revelations, its jaded from some of the pettiness at times.

Whatever side we take, I dont think any of us are extreme, we should be kind and considerate to each other
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:19:31 am by Bobber please? »
Logged
Twitter: @stevenrbarnes

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #886 on: Yesterday at 11:31:42 am »
Quote from: Riquende on June 11, 2023, 11:04:49 pm
Bobber please. Bloody hell would I. I mean in your own example I'm either 100% correct (as I always am) or aliens exist and have come here. How is that not a win/win?



I didnt quite get what youre say here, but I read it as youd be quite happy if it all turned out to be proven true?

Id be happy for it to be investigated properly both within science and government and got to the bottom of.
Logged
Twitter: @stevenrbarnes

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #887 on: Yesterday at 12:21:17 pm »
Ross Coulthart post David Grusch analysis on his Need To Know podcast.

When asked if there will be interviews with first hand witnesses who touched the craft(s) soon. RC: Yes

https://youtu.be/5-As3SXPeJg
Logged
Twitter: @stevenrbarnes

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,069
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #888 on: Yesterday at 02:04:38 pm »
I couldn't watch the whole of that. When did he say this was happening?
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,552
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #889 on: Yesterday at 02:16:50 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 10:40:03 am
The NASA UAP task force presentation is going to shake the world...

The Kean/Blumenthal interview is going to shake the world...

Just wait for Ross Coulthart's interview with the whistle blower...

No not that interview... Wait for the full interview...

OK he couldn't disclose anything because it's classified... just wait for the hearings...



Nothing like the MAGA pizzagate morans.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #890 on: Yesterday at 03:02:57 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 02:04:38 pm
I couldn't watch the whole of that. When did he say this was happening?

RC said soon but it sounded an emphatic yes to it happening. Like its planned and theres a deliberate timeline.

If direct witnesses come out about it, corroborating DGs claim, under oath, what does that mean?

Logged
Twitter: @stevenrbarnes

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,484
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #891 on: Yesterday at 06:37:20 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:34:17 am
I'm a bit tired of this topic atm, mainly the way some people are so jacked-up on their own belief systems - on both sides.

(I'm a Libran).


Don't you dare bring Astrology into this, or I will go fucking nuclear.  ;D
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,069
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #892 on: Yesterday at 08:56:56 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:37:20 pm
Don't you dare bring Astrology into this, or I will go fucking nuclear.  ;D

I think he means librarian.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #893 on: Yesterday at 09:13:37 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:34:17 am
(I'm a Libran).
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:37:20 pm
Don't you dare bring Astrology into this, or I will go fucking nuclear.  ;D
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 08:56:56 pm
I think he means librarian.
I am not so sure, Alan.

I am reminded of an ex from my teen years when we were arguing about whether or not astrology is real, when she started: 'I'm a Libran and I've weighed it up - the scales (with a weighing of the evidence action with her hands) - and it is true'. She looked so pleased with her 'killer' circular argument, I did not have heart to tell her how flawed it was. ;D

Anyway - are we sure that lionel_messias is not using a similar argument!? :P
« Last Edit: Today at 02:49:06 am by Jiminy Cricket »
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,945
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #894 on: Yesterday at 10:09:30 pm »
Read all about it

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,187
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #895 on: Yesterday at 10:42:18 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:09:30 pm
Read all about it



Surely the staff at the Daily Star wouldn't risk their families' futures by publishing something like that if they didn't think it was true?

And isn't that the only qualifier needed to view a source as credible, as per the brain trust here? If you can't think of a reason why they'd lie, then they must be considered factually correct.

Frankly, I'm just shocked that the 'ET phone Rome' line is stuck in the article and not splashed across the title, because that is tabloid gold.
Logged
The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #896 on: Yesterday at 10:53:02 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:09:30 pm
Read all about it


FFS. Until Riquende's post, I assumed that was parody ??? Even then, I had to look it up to make sure! ;D
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,484
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #897 on: Yesterday at 11:03:05 pm »
Spaceship shenanigans is a better name for this thread.

Ecclesiastical space shenanigans is also a great band name.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,187
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #898 on: Yesterday at 11:07:47 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:03:05 pm
Spaceship shenanigans is a better name for this thread.

Logged
The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #899 on: Yesterday at 11:14:50 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:09:30 pm
Read all about it



I want to know who's going to be a billionaire by this time next year.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,069
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #900 on: Today at 07:30:01 am »
If you thought Grusch was good - try watching the Steven Greer crazy train.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,166
  • i neither know nor care
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #901 on: Today at 08:24:53 am »
it's one small step for a man to think an anomalous event is interesting

it's one giant leap of his mind to think that it's an interstellar self-replicating craft of unknown properties being navigated through impossible time and speeds whose aims seems to be... well, we're still not sure of that

not deriding the believers or semi-believers (?) in this thread but i guess if you do not believe then the opposite is true

and if you choose to believe then you also choose to believe in telepathy, time-travel, the breaking of the laws of physics, aliens and therefore a planet somewhere out there that must have an alien society

those aliens must be more advanced to travel here so therefore more intelligent than us but seem to fail at being regularly spotted/ leaving the outside lights on their craft/ crashing non-stop even though they can perform fantastical manoeuvres and deciding to pop up in the most unlikely of places like schools and backyards etc

and because A LOT of the craft (and the aliens themselves) seem to differ drastically (through description), then can we assume that we have many different aliens visiting us? so therefore it's not just one alien planet it's a smorgasbord of alien societies visiting us using various craft?

y'see, now it's starting (?) to sound more and more ridiculous the more logic and common sense that you add to it

i don't mean to sound patronising either - but when i was a younger i too was fascinated by all this 'aliens' talk and would watch all the usual programmes and read all the usual books and have all the usual conversations with friends excitedly agog, but as i aged i began to question those programmes and question those books and you know what? i found out that they were all talking bullshit and i felt i was being 'had'

they were published and broadcast not because they were true, but because they generated interest and sold books and made money

so i guess my child-like wonder, like my bollocks, dropped as i aged
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,182
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #902 on: Today at 08:32:29 am »
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #903 on: Today at 08:34:32 am »
How come all this is coming out via the USA. Arent they interested in the other 70% of the Earth?
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,069
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #904 on: Today at 09:21:08 am »
Why does the Disclosure Project have military witnesses when Grusch didn't?

I'm halfway through and there's been testimony about US technology developed from alien craft that's being used for human trafficking.

Testimony from someone who was abducted with his wife - again by a US military craft based on ET craft.

An ex-Raytheon employee who claims that something-something neutrino stuff in Antarctica caused the New Zealand earthquake.

Now onto the differences between Extraterrestrial craft and man-made craft based on ET craft. Please note that gravity control was developed in 1954...

All of this is from ex-military and ex-Raytheon employees with direct eye-witness reports.

Personally it all comes across as fantasy but believers will no doubt accept it as cast-iron truth because "military" and "eye-witness."

There were lots of pictures and drawings but no photos.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,069
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #905 on: Today at 09:21:37 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:34:32 am
How come all this is coming out via the USA. Arent they interested in the other 70% of the Earth?

Because... err... nope...
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #906 on: Today at 09:39:11 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 08:24:53 am
it's one small step for a man to think an anomalous event is interesting

it's one giant leap of his mind to think that it's an interstellar self-replicating craft of unknown properties being navigated through impossible time and speeds whose aims seems to be... well, we're still not sure of that

not deriding the believers or semi-believers (?) in this thread but i guess if you do not believe then the opposite is true

and if you choose to believe then you also choose to believe in telepathy, time-travel, the breaking of the laws of physics, aliens and therefore a planet somewhere out there that must have an alien society

those aliens must be more advanced to travel here so therefore more intelligent than us but seem to fail at being regularly spotted/ leaving the outside lights on their craft/ crashing non-stop even though they can perform fantastical manoeuvres and deciding to pop up in the most unlikely of places like schools and backyards etc

and because A LOT of the craft (and the aliens themselves) seem to differ drastically (through description), then can we assume that we have many different aliens visiting us? so therefore it's not just one alien planet it's a smorgasbord of alien societies visiting us using various craft?

y'see, now it's starting (?) to sound more and more ridiculous the more logic and common sense that you add to it

i don't mean to sound patronising either - but when i was a younger i too was fascinated by all this 'aliens' talk and would watch all the usual programmes and read all the usual books and have all the usual conversations with friends excitedly agog, but as i aged i began to question those programmes and question those books and you know what? i found out that they were all talking bullshit and i felt i was being 'had'

they were published and broadcast not because they were true, but because they generated interest and sold books and made money

so i guess my child-like wonder, like my bollocks, dropped as i aged

Im not religious, but Im open to the possibility that religion could be based on something much more complex than we couldnt possibly imagine, so I dont really try to guess what ultimately religion is based upon. But it is fun to speculate and wonder as you say.

The reason I bring up religion, is your post reminds me of myself when I was younger, when I used to ridicule religion I used arguments or reasoning to ridicule it such as show me proof of a god, where does god live, does he float around the universe, where is heaven located in the universe, how did god build the universe in 7 days, break it all down for me, explain in specific detail how he built the universe in 7 days, so on and so forth. Stupid, really looking back.

I guess my point is, now I dont try to guess at things that could be far more complex than humans could understand and that nobody alive on this planet can claim to know or have answers to. im not a skeptic, im not a believer, I just listen and absorb and wait whilst finding the concepts of religion and UFO world utterly fascinating and I still wonder. What if everything we have been told over the centuries is wrong, it wouldnt be the first time in history, why should now be any different. Things seem to be coming to a head now in this topic, hopefully whatever is going on (because something is going on even if its disinfo) has gone beyond the point of no return and we will get answers either way.

« Last Edit: Today at 10:45:02 am by "Bobber" Thanks :) »
Logged
Twitter: @stevenrbarnes

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #907 on: Today at 09:47:45 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:21:37 am
Because... err... nope...

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:34:32 am
How come all this is coming out via the USA. Arent they interested in the other 70% of the Earth?

The USA do seem to be the leader in this, and the other countries, certainly the 5 eyes, have allowed that to be the case. Thats whats been suggested, but I wouldnt go beyond saying that as its all just speculation
Logged
Twitter: @stevenrbarnes

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 756
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #908 on: Today at 10:04:14 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:21:08 am
Why does the Disclosure Project have military witnesses when Grusch didn't?

I'm halfway through and there's been testimony about US technology developed from alien craft that's being used for human trafficking.

Testimony from someone who was abducted with his wife - again by a US military craft based on ET craft.

An ex-Raytheon employee who claims that something-something neutrino stuff in Antarctica caused the New Zealand earthquake.

Now onto the differences between Extraterrestrial craft and man-made craft based on ET craft. Please note that gravity control was developed in 1954...

All of this is from ex-military and ex-Raytheon employees with direct eye-witness reports.

Personally it all comes across as fantasy but believers will no doubt accept it as cast-iron truth because "military" and "eye-witness."

There were lots of pictures and drawings but no photos.

I dont really have much/any interest in Greer so dont have much to say about his event yesterday. I did watch it live, mostly out of curiosity and I ended up mostly finding myself glazing over. But some random thoughts on it

Greers demeanour seemed weird, almost shaken and seemed very emotional from the outset. Not like his usual egotistical, narcissistic, arrogant demeanour.

The witness/whistleblower testimony came across almost like one of those group therapy sessions where everyone breaks down in front of each other.

I thought the whole thing was shit as I was watching it live, but having a glance at the general reaction in UFO Twitter, its mostly a positive reaction, more than I expected with people especially taken aback with the witness accounts. Even more sober peeps like Chris Lehto and Eric Weinstein seem supportive of the witness accounts.

Its unclear to me whether Greers witnesses have testified under oath. Not sure this even matters, as its again just more stories.
Logged
Twitter: @stevenrbarnes

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,474
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #909 on: Today at 10:22:17 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 10:34:17 am
I'm a bit tired of this topic atm, mainly the way some people are so jacked-up on their own belief systems - on both sides.

This is where it goes wrong for me.
Its not about "belief systems"
Its about cold hard evidence and quite frankly, there is very little if any to support little green men visiting earth or the US having alien tech.
Everything we have learnt about space, space travel and the cosmos would also indicate it is very unlikely.

None of the stuff "believers" have raised is evidence. None of the "experts" mentioned provide any evidence. Just a lot of hearsay, eyewitness accounts and speculation which provide a sum total of nothing.
All they have is their faith and the internet.
A bit like the creationists, pizzagaters, adrenochromists and all the other conspiracy wackos.

I do believe there is undoubtedly alien life out there in the universe.
I don't believe it travels here to visit America.



Logged

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,182
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #910 on: Today at 10:40:59 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:22:17 am
I do believe there is undoubtedly alien life out there in the universe.
I don't believe it travels here to visit America.

Do you believe that the don't have to travel here? So could be another dimension or perhaps live on a ship (so don't have to travel anywhere)
Logged

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,166
  • i neither know nor care
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #911 on: Today at 11:17:58 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:40:59 am
Do you believe that the don't have to travel here? So could be another dimension or perhaps live on a ship (so don't have to travel anywhere)

but that is just philosophical thought and theorising

nothing wrong with a bit of philosophical thinking - but it doesn't prove anything unfortunately

unless you can explain and - unfortunately - prove your theory then it remains just that

would you have thought of that as a possible 'answer' if you hadn't watched and read about science fiction and the like?

because believers will quite happily believe science fiction but question science fact
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend

Offline [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,182
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #912 on: Today at 11:26:45 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 11:17:58 am
would you have thought of that as a possible 'answer' if you hadn't watched and read about science fiction and the like?

I mean "I" got that idea from science (possible alternate dimensions) plus i mean you don't need to travel vast distances quickly if you live close by on a ship (so relative time as well for sightings over long periods here)

still no evidence though of course but to dismiss it seems a bit daft to me (not that you have) we have to start somewhere I guess so someone saying something is a start if we can verify
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,474
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #913 on: Today at 11:55:11 am »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:40:59 am
Do you believe that the don't have to travel here? So could be another dimension or perhaps live on a ship (so don't have to travel anywhere)

I do not believe because the evidence does not support either theory.
When there is evidence then my opinion will change.

Can you explain how they could travel to a different dimension or alternate reality, maybe reference any actual scientific theory supports this hypothesis?

Living on a ship is a very, very faint possibility but when you consider the hostility of space, the distances, hazards and the time involved in interstellar travel, it becomes extremely unlikely and again, there is no actual evidence to support it happening.

Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,484
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #914 on: Today at 12:17:27 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:26:45 am
I mean "I" got that idea from science (possible alternate dimensions) plus i mean you don't need to travel vast distances quickly if you live close by on a ship (so relative time as well for sightings over long periods here)

still no evidence though of course but to dismiss it seems a bit daft to me (not that you have) we have to start somewhere I guess so someone saying something is a start if we can verify

Science posits potential alternative dimensions but theres no proof nor consensus. Nor is there any consensus that if they exist, it would be possible to travel between them. Its not daft to dismiss the belief that were being visited by inter-dimensional beings, really. Its the null, rational position.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,673
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #915 on: Today at 12:42:05 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 10:40:59 am
Do you believe that the don't have to travel here? So could be another dimension or perhaps live on a ship (so don't have to travel anywhere)
And as if by magic, an Isaac Arthur Youtube video about higher dimensions appeared just yesterday. Arthur is a physicist (by training) and futurologist. He seem open to discuss just about anything involving possible future science, but always grounded is what is plausible, even if not actually attainable.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y2i3kZVcG5s

From his channel description:

This channel focuses on exploring concepts in science with an emphasis on futurism and space exploration, along with a healthy dose of science fiction. While we explore many concepts and technologies that are far beyond us now, we try to keep everything inside the bounds of known science or major theories.

Isaac Arthur is the creator and producer of SFIA, and the President of the National Space Society.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,563
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #916 on: Today at 02:30:15 pm »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Today at 10:22:17 am
This is where it goes wrong for me.
Its not about "belief systems"
Its about cold hard evidence and quite frankly, there is very little if any to support little green men visiting earth or the US having alien tech.
Everything we have learnt about space, space travel and the cosmos would also indicate it is very unlikely.

None of the stuff "believers" have raised is evidence. None of the "experts" mentioned provide any evidence. Just a lot of hearsay, eyewitness accounts and speculation which provide a sum total of nothing.
All they have is their faith and the internet.
A bit like the creationists, pizzagaters, adrenochromists and all the other conspiracy wackos.

I do believe there is undoubtedly alien life out there in the universe.
I don't believe it travels here to visit America.


It's about both I think. Evidence people are driven by belief systems is all over the place. You see sceptics who are rabidly keen to debunk anyone associated with UAP, be they scientists, pilots or journalists. All these folk gets discredited to back up the belief that all UAP is a big old lie. Believers equally, giving credence out left, right and centre, not assessing the credentials of people like Dr Steven Greer (I have no real knowledge of him) and others who circulate around UFO Twitter.

Where we would disagree is about 'eyewitness accounts' which play a part in law courts, in criminal cases. To dismiss all of those as nothing might betray your own beliefs - which you are entitled to.

It seems true that eyewitness accounts from recently or in the past will not bring any closure on the topic. We do now need actual materials and very high-quality data.

Lots of debunking and high jinks and speculation going on, it might be best to believe nothing! And hope that US Senate Hearings might shed some actual light,
it does now appear a proper UAP hearing is in the works. That's unlikely to be boring. 
« Last Edit: Today at 02:31:47 pm by lionel_messias »
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,474
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #917 on: Today at 03:10:47 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:30:15 pm

Where we would disagree is about 'eyewitness accounts' which play a part in law courts, in criminal cases. To dismiss all of those as nothing might betray your own beliefs - which you are entitled to.

It seems true that eyewitness accounts from recently or in the past will not bring any closure on the topic. We do now need actual materials and very high-quality data.


I believe that no evidence has been provided to support the claims and that current scientific understanding of the universe, physics and space travel makes it extremely unlikely.
I have been quite clear on that throughout the thread.
I am not exposing a "big old lie" simply pointing out there is nothing really to support it so I cannot believe it yet.
I go with the evidence and science. When the facts support the existence then I will be happy to believe.

Eyewitness accounts are notoriously unreliable.
Evidence, physical or otherwise usually leads to convictions, evidence that is still severely lacking for all you propose.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 18 19 20 21 22 [23]   Go Up
« previous next »
 