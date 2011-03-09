A very cynical take of which is understandable from some quarters. I’m tired as I stopped up to watch it, will digest for a few days. The one thing I’ll say now is that he has made these statements under oath. Let the process take its course. Let’s just investigate his extraordinary claims.
I don’t get the tired grift accusation, the guy has given up his career and put the entire future of his family in jeopardy.
His family are not in jeopardy. That's sensational bullshit.
He's given up the equivalent of a senior managerial level job* in the military to join the UFO gravy train. Do you think Elizondo, Corbell, Knapp, the Skinwalker crew (the same people of course) are doing their podcasts, conventions, videos, books, tv series, guest appearances etc for free? He needs to improve his screen prescence - he's a bit smug and dismissive. He needs to practice the 'serious face' of the top UFO personalities.
*It's reported he was GS-15 level which is Lt-Col or Col level.
*edit - and for the record, that's not my most cynical take on all this. It's staggering how much money is being made on the back of the flimsiest of evidence. Some of these people may well believe it's true but the commissioning editors at the History Channel, National Geographic, Netflix and the rest know there's a massive credulous audience for endless rehashing of Rendlesham, Varghina, Nimitz and the rest with some dramaatic music and the same old talking heads.
And it all just makes the world stupider.
A quick search and I got these:
Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified | Official Trailer on YouTube
Watch UFOs: Investigating the Unknown TV Show National Geographic
Secret History of UFOs Sky
Top Secret UFO Projects History UK
UFO (Official Series Site) Watch on Showtime
And on and on and on...