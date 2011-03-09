« previous next »
Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 19319 times)

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 05:01:07 pm
Alan_X posted about this nearly four weeks ago:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353922.msg18861246#msg18861246

It was much discussed at the time (and since), and you were involved too. What is it that you expect?

I watched those videos ages ago, I cant remember the details, would have to watch again, but I mustnt have been convinced by MWs supposed solving of the Nimitz encounter the first time I watched, probably because he only focuses on one small element of the encounter, the FLIR footage if Im not mistaken.

David Fravor said the craft reacted to Fravors presence and engaged with him before shooting off instantaneously. Did MW explain that? Genuinely didnt realise he did.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 05:31:11 pm
Maybe the reason to get upset is all the innuendos about being a nutter, words twisted, false assumptions, false equivalencies to religion or pizza gate ever other conspiracy under the sun, the sometimes sanctimoniousness tone and replies and baiting. But hey no reason to get fed up at all 😊

That wasn't directed at you though Bobber, it was a correct assessment of the nutters & grifters & it can be applied to many subjects that have the same type of group think within them.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:55:48 pm
That wasn't directed at you though Bobber, it was a correct assessment of the nutters & grifters & it can be applied to many subjects that have the same type of group think within them.

Fair enough, I genuinely dont follow anything conspiracy wise so I dont really know much about this or how group think works although Ive heard of the concept. I know theres a lot of grifters out there, preying on gullible or even vulnerable people. That has always been so I guess. One of the things I hate about modern life is it seems so much worse now and I try to swerve all that.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 06:01:38 pm
Fair enough, I genuinely dont follow anything conspiracy wise so I dont really know much about this or how group think works although Ive heard of the concept. I know theres a lot of grifters out there, preying on gullible or even vulnerable people. That has always been so I guess. One of the things I hate about modern life is it seems so much worse now and I try to swerve all that.


Tis the tinternets fault
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 04:24:25 pm
No offence taken really, its just made me think thats all, why am I reacting a certain negative way to being called a believer? Perhaps I should embrace it rather than be offended by it. Also I guess to me entrenched means 100/0 fixed unchangeable, unshakeable, inflexible, even closed minded and I know thats not me.

Youre a decent poster to converse with even though as an atheist, you must have a very different mindset to me.

Im curious then, does the Nimitz David Fravor incident have a definite hum drum explanation in your view? That you know for sure its 100% not supernatural? What do you think it was?

Ps, you asked earlier what would it take to give up on it. Time would. Lets see where we are in 2 years. If nothing changed, nothing come of whats happening now, then I might well become cynical about the whole topic.

I think any supernatural explanation for things without evidence is wrong, yes. There is a seductive quality to the supernatural that the rational does not have, and that is where belief in UFOs comes in. Id love it all to be true, but wanting it to be so doesnt make me believe in it.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 05:44:19 pm
I watched those videos ages ago, I cant remember the details, would have to watch again, but I mustnt have been convinced by MWs supposed solving of the Nimitz encounter the first time I watched, probably because he only focuses on one small element of the encounter, the FLIR footage if Im not mistaken.

David Fravor said the craft reacted to Fravors presence and engaged with him before shooting off instantaneously. Did MW explain that? Genuinely didnt realise he did.
If it was (it was) an artifact of the camera lens system, then it should come as no great surprise that it moves along with the aircraft. The rotation of the object was explained by how the camera gimbal operates too.

I do not understand why West's analysis of the camera imaging system should be dismissed simply because he does not explain things unrelated to the topic he was analysing. And the 'one small element' is one which lends itself to proper inquiry because there is data to analyse. Yours is a bizarre approach to evidence and scientific inquiry. It is almost as though you are following a belief system and will knee-jerk dismiss anything which might undermine it.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:24:18 pm
I think any supernatural explanation for things without evidence is wrong, yes. There is a seductive quality to the supernatural that the rational does not have, and that is where belief in UFOs comes in. Id love it all to be true, but wanting it to be so doesnt make me believe in it.
I'd love for there to be intelligent life out there somewhere. We just do not know if this is the case and without a solid, verifiable example, it will be next to impossible to extrapolate (we have only one data point). I hope there is intelligent life out there because if there is not, the universe will lose its only chance to know itself (when intelligent life here goes extinct - and maybe quite soon). What does the existence of the universe mean if there is no one there to contemplate its existence and what it mean? A bit circular that, I know. But the only meaning I can attach to the universe is the ability to contemplate this - I expect that the answer is unknowable.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 06:24:18 pm
I think any supernatural explanation for things without evidence is wrong, yes. There is a seductive quality to the supernatural that the rational does not have, and that is where belief in UFOs comes in. Id love it all to be true, but wanting it to be so doesnt make me believe in it.


Ok and I agree with you largely. But lets take the example of David Fravor engaging with the tic tac if we can. Fravor saw the tic tac pin balling around above a large object under the water. Fravor circled down to take a closer look. The tic tac immediately swivelled up and ascended to engage Fravor as Fravor descended to look closer and they came to meet in a 6 oclock 12 oclock position. Then it turned and shot off instantaneously. Kevin Day, they radar operator on the Princeton confirmed he had been tracking the object. I dont think the radar data has been released, its still classified.

I cant think of a prosaic explanation that covers that. What do you think is the likely explanation? Do you withhold opinion without further data?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:42:16 pm
If it was (it was) an artifact of the camera lens system, then it should come as no great surprise that it moves along with the aircraft. The rotation of the object was explained by how the camera gimbal operates too.

I do not understand why West's analysis of the camera imaging system should be dismissed simply because he does not explain things unrelated to the topic he was analysing. And the 'one small element' is one which lends itself to proper inquiry because there is data to analyse. Yours is a bizarre approach to evidence and scientific inquiry. It is almost as though you are following a belief system and will knee-jerk dismiss anything which might undermine it.

Thats a completely different occurrence youre talking about if Im not mistaken. Youre talking about the FLIR filmed from pilot Underwoods plane after he went up following Fravor returning to the carrier.

Whats your thoughts on Fravors encounter with the tic tac of which there is no footage of? As I just described in my post to thejbs?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 06:56:22 pm
That’s a completely different occurrence you’re talking about if I’m not mistaken. You’re talking about the FLIR filmed from pilot Underwoods plane

What’s your thoughts on Fravors encounter with the tic tac of which there is no footage of? As I just described in my post to thejbs?
I thought all that was from the Nimitz incident, and that's what West covered. If he covered other stuff to do with the incident, I would not know. And I know nothing of Fravors or anything else about it. I watched West's analysis, that's all really. His analysis lends itself to critique since he detailed his reasoning.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 06:59:32 pm
I thought all that was from the Nimitz incident, and that's what West covered. If he covered other stuff to do with the incident, I would not know. And I know nothing of Fravors or anything else about it. I watched West's analysis, that's all really. His analysis lends itself to critique since he detailed his reasoning.

Im happy to be corrected. But MW didnt cover Fravors encounter with the tic tac. He was asked to but obviously he couldnt, how could he.

But thats what I have been meaning about him picking and choosing little bits that he can have a go at explaining with his video analysis skills and then claiming he has solved the entire thing. I dont like that.

Here is Fravors and Dietrichs version of what happened. Sounds like you havent heard it. Whats your thoughts on it?

https://youtu.be/ZBtMbBPzqHY
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
OK. Same post from Alan - second video of West and Lehto. I am sure there was shorter video somewhere which details how camera lens artifacts and the gimbal operates can explain the video.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353922.msg18861246#msg18861246
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 07:08:12 pm
OK. Same post from Alan - second video of West and Lehto. I am sure there was shorter video somewhere which details how camera lens artifacts and the gimbal operates can explain the video.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353922.msg18861246#msg18861246

Watch the pilots account from the 60 Minutes video I just linked to and tell me what you think they encountered. I know theres no physical evidence available publicly, but what do you think occurred that day during the encounter? Im watched again as I havent seen it since 2021
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 07:16:24 pm
Watch the pilots account from the 60 Minutes video I just linked to and tell me what you think they encountered. I know theres no physical evidence available publicly, but what do you think occurred that day during the encounter? Im watched again as I havent seen it since 2021

David Fravor's account is one of the most compelling I've ever heard, from a witness who couldn't
be matched as a trained aviator. He chased something for 10 minutes. Has done a total of about 4 interviews
including 60 Minutes.

We'd like to have more data, we'd love to have 4K images to analyse but we don't.

All you can say is that the encounter was anomalous, or just unexplained.

I don't see the problem with that? Does he need to be probed, questioned?

Do I need to watch a debunker video? Not really.  Maybe his account could be cross-checked against
others similar that may have occured to military pilots or civil aviators.

Facts, nobody can dispute his account was real (cross-checked with others + radar) and equally
Nobody can infer he met an extra-terrestrial vehicle from the available data.

So file the case and figure out which sensors you would need to get better
and more data next time.



Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:35:26 pm
David Fravor's account is one of the most compelling I've ever heard, from a witness who couldn't
be matched as a trained aviator. He chased something for 10 minutes. Has done a total of about 4 interviews
including 60 Minutes.

We'd like to have more data, we'd love to have 4K images to analyse but we don't.

All you can say is that the encounter was anomalous, or just unexplained.

I don't see the problem with that? Does he need to be probed, questioned?

Do I need to watch a debunker video? Not really.  Maybe his account could be cross-checked against
others similar that may have occured to military pilots or civil aviators.

Facts, nobody can dispute his account was real (cross-checked with others + radar) and equally
Nobody can infer he met an extra-terrestrial vehicle from the available data.

So file the case and figure out which sensors you would need to get better
and more data next time.





Thats a fair summary. We can all debate it to the cows come home. Until further data such as the Princeton radar data is released or perhaps if they release the FLIR footage that shows a whole of fleet of them as compelling as Fravors encounter is, its not enough.

Seems to be enough to finally get scientists and academia to look at it though and thats what wed all like.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Checking in after a week(ish) away and a long drive across country.

Yep, still the exact same. They protest, but they post the same crap as any other conspiracy nut. Same exact nonsense.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 09:57:53 am
But will you be happy to admit you were wrong if this all turns out to be true?

Bobber please. Bloody hell would I. I mean in your own example I'm either 100% correct (as I always am) or aliens exist and have come here. How is that not a win/win?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Doesnt any belief that the government isnt telling us everything imply a conspiracy? Like, its not q or pizzagate, but even the most tempered UAP believer is suggesting a conspiracy (usually global) to withhold information on UAP contact.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
OK - I've watched it. People will be polite towards him but I've seen some bullshitters in my time and he was bullshitting. Overegging what his qualifications are (a military scholarship in physics doesn't make him a physicist) and when pressed he used the phrase "ability to read into" secret programmes which is meaningless.

When he starts talking about exotic materials, for a "physics guy" he gets hopelessly lost in some mangled garbage about higher elements and gets confused about isotopes and elements.

He draws some strange parallel between UAP recovery and  atomic bombs/nuclear physics as if the bombs came first. Maybe his physics scholarship didn't cover Einstein or Rutherford.

As for his claims - nothing new. Just the same old shite about Mussolini, Roswell (yes he said Roswell was real) and the Navy videos. Maybe the Vatican being in on the recovery of the Mussolini spaceship was new? I;m not totally immersed in UFO lore so maybe that was already in the stories.

Of course in his stories some of the aliens kill people and some of them have an agreement with US of some sort.

He suggests people have been murdered by the US Government for disclosing secrets. Somewhat surprisingly his awareness of assassinations relating to the recovery programme is just an aside.

And that's it. The greatest revelation that was going to shock the world... not for me.

But the good thing for him and the UFO/UAP gravy train is that he didn't muddy the water by discounting the usual bullshit stories that the UFO industry has relied on for decades. Nothing to pick holes in and the big bad government still to blame and use as an excuse.

The grift continues...

He's establishing a 'foundation' apparently - I wonder which of the UAP crew will be involved and what their first show for the History Channel will be about? Guest appearances on Skinwalker a certainty I'd guess.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 06:53:07 pm
Ok and I agree with you largely. But let’s take the example of David Fravor engaging with the tic tac if we can. Fravor saw the tic tac pin balling around above a large object under the water. Fravor circled down to take a closer look. The tic tac immediately swivelled up and ascended to engage Fravor as Fravor descended to look closer and they came to meet in a 6 o’clock 12 o’clock position. Then it turned and shot off instantaneously. Kevin Day, they radar operator on the Princeton confirmed he had been tracking the object. I don’t think the radar data has been released, it’s still classified.

I can’t think of a prosaic explanation that covers that. What do you think is the likely explanation? Do you withhold opinion without further data?

There is a very simple explanation of the apparent movement. Fravor saw something. I think that's correct but we're once again in Father Ted territory.

He assumed that what he saw was large and near the surface of the water. The simple explanation is that it was something smaller and perhaps halfway between the surface and Fravor's starting point.

In that scenario, when he started moving towards it, the relative movement would have been unexpected and as he approached the object it would appear to be moving towards him at the spped he was travelling and would shoot past him (although actually stationary or slow moving)  and disappear behind him.

Is it possible that a trained pilot could look at an object floating in mid air and think it's actually close to the water and moving anomously fast? We actually have the video evidence for that - the "Go Fast" video.

There's an interesting video where Mick West (yes him again) interviews Fravor's number 2 that day. She clearly understood the hypothesis MW put forward.

*edit - there's a lot of conflation that goes on with these stories. In UFO world the radar operator tracked the same object that Fravor saw. How do we know that? We have correlation yes but that's all. Did the radar operator track the object and the two Navy jets in real time? I haven't heard that.

And of course the often quoted "it disappeared and reappeared 6km away." How did anyone know it was the same thing? They were just a radar blips with no other information.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:04:49 pm
Bobber please. Bloody hell would I. I mean in your own example I'm either 100% correct (as I always am) or aliens exist and have come here. How is that not a win/win?

you're taking his question too literal
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 09:57:53 am
But will you be happy to admit you were wrong if this all turns out to be true?
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:04:49 pm
Bobber please. Bloody hell would I. I mean in your own example I'm either 100% correct (as I always am) or aliens exist and have come here. How is that not a win/win?
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 07:25:30 am
you're taking his question too literal
There is misrepresentation or misunderstanding about the position of 'debunkers' in this thread. If I might risk speaking for others, we are not 'non-believers'. Rather, our argument is about how to properly evaluate evidence. And the evidence presented for aliens or time- or inter-dimensional travel is very poor. That's our beef.

From comments from 'debunkers' to this thread, it seems clear that most (if not all) are attracted by the idea of there being intelligent alien life (or any alien life for that matter). It is just that our evidentiary threshold is much higher for us than simply accepting eye-witness testimony from people who are incapable (or unwilling) to think critically about the unusual/strange occurrence they witnessed (often through limiting electronic instrumentation which can introduce a whole new level of complication to the reality of the situation). But worse than this, they then willfully ignore the extra data these instruments and recordings might offer.

Anyway. The question from Bobbers Please starts from a false premise.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:08:41 am
OK - I've watched it. People will be polite towards him but I've seen some bullshitters in my time and he was bullshitting. Overegging what his qualifications are (a military scholarship in physics doesn't make him a physicist) and when pressed he used the phrase "ability to read into" secret programmes which is meaningless.

When he starts talking about exotic materials, for a "physics guy" he gets hopelessly lost in some mangled garbage about higher elements and gets confused about isotopes and elements.

He draws some strange parallel between UAP recovery and  atomic bombs/nuclear physics as if the bombs came first. Maybe his physics scholarship didn't cover Einstein or Rutherford.

As for his claims - nothing new. Just the same old shite about Mussolini, Roswell (yes he said Roswell was real) and the Navy videos. Maybe the Vatican being in on the recovery of the Mussolini spaceship was new? I;m not totally immersed in UFO lore so maybe that was already in the stories.

Of course in his stories some of the aliens kill people and some of them have an agreement with US of some sort.

He suggests people have been murdered by the US Government for disclosing secrets. Somewhat surprisingly his awareness of assassinations relating to the recovery programme is just an aside.

And that's it. The greatest revelation that was going to shock the world... not for me.

But the good thing for him and the UFO/UAP gravy train is that he didn't muddy the water by discounting the usual bullshit stories that the UFO industry has relied on for decades. Nothing to pick holes in and the big bad government still to blame and use as an excuse.

The grift continues...

He's establishing a 'foundation' apparently - I wonder which of the UAP crew will be involved and what their first show for the History Channel will be about? Guest appearances on Skinwalker a certainty I'd guess.

I've not seen the full thing, saw the opening and have read some quotes.

There is something off about it - I am not keen.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:01:04 am
There is misrepresentation or misunderstanding about the position of 'debunkers' in this thread. If I might risk speaking for others, we are not 'non-believers'. Rather, our argument is about how to properly evaluate evidence. And the evidence presented for aliens or time- or inter-dimensional travel is very poor. That's our beef.

From comments from 'debunkers' to this thread, it seems clear that most (if not all) are attracted by the idea of there being intelligent alien life (or any alien life for that matter). It is just that our evidentiary threshold is much higher for us than simply accepting eye-witness testimony from people who are incapable (or unwilling) to think critically about the unusual/strange occurrence they witnessed (often through limiting electronic instrumentation which can introduce a whole new level of complication to the reality of the situation). But worse than this, they then willfully ignore the extra data these instruments and recordings might offer.

Anyway. The question from Bobbers Please starts from a false premise.

I've seen some of the stuff you come out with and its fucking rude and weirdly combative.

That type of posting is more suited to Twitter, you shouldn't be posting to a fellow Red like this. This is no court of law and we're just exchanging ideas. Indeed, instead of exploring ideas you've presented yourself as someone it is not pleasant to converse with.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:08:41 am
OK - I've watched it. People will be polite towards him but I've seen some bullshitters in my time and he was bullshitting. Overegging what his qualifications are (a military scholarship in physics doesn't make him a physicist) and when pressed he used the phrase "ability to read into" secret programmes which is meaningless.

When he starts talking about exotic materials, for a "physics guy" he gets hopelessly lost in some mangled garbage about higher elements and gets confused about isotopes and elements.

He draws some strange parallel between UAP recovery and  atomic bombs/nuclear physics as if the bombs came first. Maybe his physics scholarship didn't cover Einstein or Rutherford.

As for his claims - nothing new. Just the same old shite about Mussolini, Roswell (yes he said Roswell was real) and the Navy videos. Maybe the Vatican being in on the recovery of the Mussolini spaceship was new? I;m not totally immersed in UFO lore so maybe that was already in the stories.

Of course in his stories some of the aliens kill people and some of them have an agreement with US of some sort.

He suggests people have been murdered by the US Government for disclosing secrets. Somewhat surprisingly his awareness of assassinations relating to the recovery programme is just an aside.

And that's it. The greatest revelation that was going to shock the world... not for me.

But the good thing for him and the UFO/UAP gravy train is that he didn't muddy the water by discounting the usual bullshit stories that the UFO industry has relied on for decades. Nothing to pick holes in and the big bad government still to blame and use as an excuse.

The grift continues...

He's establishing a 'foundation' apparently - I wonder which of the UAP crew will be involved and what their first show for the History Channel will be about? Guest appearances on Skinwalker a certainty I'd guess.

A very cynical take of which is understandable from some quarters. Im tired as I stopped up to watch it, will digest for a few days. The one thing Ill say now is that he has made these statements under oath. Let the process take its course. Lets just investigate his extraordinary claims.

I dont get the tired grift accusation, the guy has given up his career and put the entire future of his family in jeopardy.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 08:01:04 am
There is misrepresentation or misunderstanding about the position of 'debunkers' in this thread. If I might risk speaking for others, we are not 'non-believers'. Rather, our argument is about how to properly evaluate evidence. And the evidence presented for aliens or time- or inter-dimensional travel is very poor. That's our beef.

From comments from 'debunkers' to this thread, it seems clear that most (if not all) are attracted by the idea of there being intelligent alien life (or any alien life for that matter). It is just that our evidentiary threshold is much higher for us than simply accepting eye-witness testimony from people who are incapable (or unwilling) to think critically about the unusual/strange occurrence they witnessed (often through limiting electronic instrumentation which can introduce a whole new level of complication to the reality of the situation). But worse than this, they then willfully ignore the extra data these instruments and recordings might offer.

Anyway. The question from Bobbers Please starts from a false premise.

Not nice is it. Id say this comes from the skeptics more than from the believers for want of a better term for myself. Both sides can pick holes in each other and where does it get us. Sad how it seems to be more about fighting between ourselves, when it should be about being curious, asking questions, demanding proper investigations, getting to the bottom of it once and for all.

I personally dont need the skeptics to keep trying to save me from falling prey to the grifters or cult leaders. Im capable of both having a view that Grusch claims could be genuine and truthful and real, whilst the other half of my brain is in a pending state about them until further proof is provided.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 09:25:27 am
A very cynical take of which is understandable from some quarters. I’m tired as I stopped up to watch it, will digest for a few days. The one thing I’ll say now is that he has made these statements under oath. Let the process take its course. Let’s just investigate his extraordinary claims.

I don’t get the tired grift accusation, the guy has given up his career and put the entire future of his family in jeopardy.

His family are not in jeopardy. That's sensational bullshit.

He's given up the equivalent of a senior managerial level job* in the military to join the UFO gravy train. Do you think Elizondo, Corbell, Knapp, the Skinwalker crew (the same people of course) are doing their podcasts, conventions, videos, books, tv series, guest appearances etc for free? He needs to improve his screen prescence - he's a bit smug and dismissive. He needs to practice the 'serious face' of the top UFO personalities. 

*It's reported he was GS-15 level which is Lt-Col or Col level.

*edit - and for the record, that's not my most cynical take on all this. It's staggering how much money is being made on the back of the flimsiest of evidence. Some of these people may well believe it's true but the commissioning editors at the History Channel, National Geographic, Netflix and the rest know there's a massive credulous audience for endless rehashing of Rendlesham, Varghina, Nimitz and the rest with some dramaatic music and the same old talking heads.

And it all just makes the world stupider.

A quick search and I got these:

Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified | Official Trailer on YouTube

Watch UFOs: Investigating the Unknown TV Show National Geographic

Secret History of UFOs Sky

Top Secret UFO Projects History UK

UFO (Official Series Site) Watch on Showtime

And on and on and on...
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:50:33 am
His family are not in jeopardy. That's sensational bullshit.

He's given up the equivalent of a senior managerial level job* in the military to join the UFO gravy train. Do you think Elizondo, Corbell, Knapp, the Skinwalker crew (the same people of course) are doing their podcasts, conventions, videos, books, tv series, guest appearances etc for free? He needs to improve his screen prescence - he's a bit smug and dismissive. He needs to practice the 'serious face' of the top UFO personalities. 

*It's reported he was GS-15 level which is Lt-Col or Col level.


If I gave up my career, I would say my families future was put in jeopardy both from a financial and stability perspective. Not withstanding the ridicule DGs family will come in for from the ignorant and idiots out there. He is an estate agent now, which must be shit compared to his ex career.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 10:03:01 am

If I gave up my career, I would say my families future was put in jeopardy both from a financial and stability perspective. Not withstanding the ridicule DGs family will come in for from the ignorant and idiots out there. He is an estate agent now, which must be shit compared to his ex career.
Similar skillset to his new career though.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 10:03:01 am

If I gave up my career, I would say my families future was put in jeopardy both from a financial and stability perspective. Not withstanding the ridicule DGs family will come in for from the ignorant and idiots out there. He is an estate agent now, which must be shit compared to his ex career.

On the other hand the government/SAP could be paying him a shit ton to act as a disinformation agent.

Before anything else we need to know what he's said (names, places) follow that up and see where it leads (in public). There would be a few in the UAP field (Coulthart etc) that would once again look like fucking muppets if he's a fraud. I wonder how many more times they have to be proven to be bullshitters before everyone gives up on them (Elizondo, Corbell etc)
