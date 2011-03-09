OK - I've watched it. People will be polite towards him but I've seen some bullshitters in my time and he was bullshitting. Overegging what his qualifications are (a military scholarship in physics doesn't make him a physicist) and when pressed he used the phrase "ability to read into" secret programmes which is meaningless.



When he starts talking about exotic materials, for a "physics guy" he gets hopelessly lost in some mangled garbage about higher elements and gets confused about isotopes and elements.



He draws some strange parallel between UAP recovery and atomic bombs/nuclear physics as if the bombs came first. Maybe his physics scholarship didn't cover Einstein or Rutherford.



As for his claims - nothing new. Just the same old shite about Mussolini, Roswell (yes he said Roswell was real) and the Navy videos. Maybe the Vatican being in on the recovery of the Mussolini spaceship was new? I;m not totally immersed in UFO lore so maybe that was already in the stories.



Of course in his stories some of the aliens kill people and some of them have an agreement with US of some sort.



He suggests people have been murdered by the US Government for disclosing secrets. Somewhat surprisingly his awareness of assassinations relating to the recovery programme is just an aside.



And that's it. The greatest revelation that was going to shock the world... not for me.



But the good thing for him and the UFO/UAP gravy train is that he didn't muddy the water by discounting the usual bullshit stories that the UFO industry has relied on for decades. Nothing to pick holes in and the big bad government still to blame and use as an excuse.



The grift continues...



He's establishing a 'foundation' apparently - I wonder which of the UAP crew will be involved and what their first show for the History Channel will be about? Guest appearances on Skinwalker a certainty I'd guess.