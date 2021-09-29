« previous next »
Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??

Offline Bobber please?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #840 on: Today at 05:44:19 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:01:07 pm
Alan_X posted about this nearly four weeks ago:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353922.msg18861246#msg18861246

It was much discussed at the time (and since), and you were involved too. What is it that you expect?

I watched those videos ages ago, I cant remember the details, would have to watch again, but I mustnt have been convinced by MWs supposed solving of the Nimitz encounter the first time I watched, probably because he only focuses on one small element of the encounter, the FLIR footage if Im not mistaken.

David Fravor said the craft reacted to Fravors presence and engaged with him before shooting off instantaneously. Did MW explain that? Genuinely didnt realise he did.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #841 on: Today at 05:55:48 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 05:31:11 pm
Maybe the reason to get upset is all the innuendos about being a nutter, words twisted, false assumptions, false equivalencies to religion or pizza gate ever other conspiracy under the sun, the sometimes sanctimoniousness tone and replies and baiting. But hey no reason to get fed up at all 😊

That wasn't directed at you though Bobber, it was a correct assessment of the nutters & grifters & it can be applied to many subjects that have the same type of group think within them.
Offline Bobber please?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #842 on: Today at 06:01:38 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:55:48 pm
That wasn't directed at you though Bobber, it was a correct assessment of the nutters & grifters & it can be applied to many subjects that have the same type of group think within them.

Fair enough, I genuinely dont follow anything conspiracy wise so I dont really know much about this or how group think works although Ive heard of the concept. I know theres a lot of grifters out there, preying on gullible or even vulnerable people. That has always been so I guess. One of the things I hate about modern life is it seems so much worse now and I try to swerve all that.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #843 on: Today at 06:21:47 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 06:01:38 pm
Fair enough, I genuinely dont follow anything conspiracy wise so I dont really know much about this or how group think works although Ive heard of the concept. I know theres a lot of grifters out there, preying on gullible or even vulnerable people. That has always been so I guess. One of the things I hate about modern life is it seems so much worse now and I try to swerve all that.


Tis the tinternets fault
Offline thejbs

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #844 on: Today at 06:24:18 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 04:24:25 pm
No offence taken really, its just made me think thats all, why am I reacting a certain negative way to being called a believer? Perhaps I should embrace it rather than be offended by it. Also I guess to me entrenched means 100/0 fixed unchangeable, unshakeable, inflexible, even closed minded and I know thats not me.

Youre a decent poster to converse with even though as an atheist, you must have a very different mindset to me.

Im curious then, does the Nimitz David Fravor incident have a definite hum drum explanation in your view? That you know for sure its 100% not supernatural? What do you think it was?

Ps, you asked earlier what would it take to give up on it. Time would. Lets see where we are in 2 years. If nothing changed, nothing come of whats happening now, then I might well become cynical about the whole topic.

I think any supernatural explanation for things without evidence is wrong, yes. There is a seductive quality to the supernatural that the rational does not have, and that is where belief in UFOs comes in. Id love it all to be true, but wanting it to be so doesnt make me believe in it.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #845 on: Today at 06:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 05:44:19 pm
I watched those videos ages ago, I cant remember the details, would have to watch again, but I mustnt have been convinced by MWs supposed solving of the Nimitz encounter the first time I watched, probably because he only focuses on one small element of the encounter, the FLIR footage if Im not mistaken.

David Fravor said the craft reacted to Fravors presence and engaged with him before shooting off instantaneously. Did MW explain that? Genuinely didnt realise he did.
If it was (it was) an artifact of the camera lens system, then it should come as no great surprise that it moves along with the aircraft. The rotation of the object was explained by how the camera gimbal operates too.

I do not understand why West's analysis of the camera imaging system should be dismissed simply because he does not explain things unrelated to the topic he was analysing. And the 'one small element' is one which lends itself to proper inquiry because there is data to analyse. Yours is a bizarre approach to evidence and scientific inquiry. It is almost as though you are following a belief system and will knee-jerk dismiss anything which might undermine it.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #846 on: Today at 06:50:17 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:24:18 pm
I think any supernatural explanation for things without evidence is wrong, yes. There is a seductive quality to the supernatural that the rational does not have, and that is where belief in UFOs comes in. Id love it all to be true, but wanting it to be so doesnt make me believe in it.
I'd love for there to be intelligent life out there somewhere. We just do not know if this is the case and without a solid, verifiable example, it will be next to impossible to extrapolate (we have only one data point). I hope there is intelligent life out there because if there is not, the universe will lose its only chance to know itself (when intelligent life here goes extinct - and maybe quite soon). What does the existence of the universe mean if there is no one there to contemplate its existence and what it mean? A bit circular that, I know. But the only meaning I can attach to the universe is the ability to contemplate this - I expect that the answer is unknowable.
Offline Bobber please?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #847 on: Today at 06:53:07 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:24:18 pm
I think any supernatural explanation for things without evidence is wrong, yes. There is a seductive quality to the supernatural that the rational does not have, and that is where belief in UFOs comes in. Id love it all to be true, but wanting it to be so doesnt make me believe in it.


Ok and I agree with you largely. But lets take the example of David Fravor engaging with the tic tac if we can. Fravor saw the tic tac pin balling around above a large object under the water. Fravor circled down to take a closer look. The tic tac immediately swivelled up and ascended to engage Fravor as Fravor descended to look closer and they came to meet in a 6 oclock 12 oclock position. Then it turned and shot off instantaneously. Kevin Day, they radar operator on the Princeton confirmed he had been tracking the object. I dont think the radar data has been released, its still classified.

I cant think of a prosaic explanation that covers that. What do you think is the likely explanation? Do you withhold opinion without further data?
Offline Bobber please?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #848 on: Today at 06:56:22 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:42:16 pm
If it was (it was) an artifact of the camera lens system, then it should come as no great surprise that it moves along with the aircraft. The rotation of the object was explained by how the camera gimbal operates too.

I do not understand why West's analysis of the camera imaging system should be dismissed simply because he does not explain things unrelated to the topic he was analysing. And the 'one small element' is one which lends itself to proper inquiry because there is data to analyse. Yours is a bizarre approach to evidence and scientific inquiry. It is almost as though you are following a belief system and will knee-jerk dismiss anything which might undermine it.

Thats a completely different occurrence youre talking about if Im not mistaken. Youre talking about the FLIR filmed from pilot Underwoods plane after he went up following Fravor returning to the carrier.

Whats your thoughts on Fravors encounter with the tic tac of which there is no footage of? As I just described in my post to thejbs?
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #849 on: Today at 06:59:32 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 06:56:22 pm
That’s a completely different occurrence you’re talking about if I’m not mistaken. You’re talking about the FLIR filmed from pilot Underwoods plane

What’s your thoughts on Fravors encounter with the tic tac of which there is no footage of? As I just described in my post to thejbs?
I thought all that was from the Nimitz incident, and that's what West covered. If he covered other stuff to do with the incident, I would not know. And I know nothing of Fravors or anything else about it. I watched West's analysis, that's all really. His analysis lends itself to critique since he detailed his reasoning.

Edit: I see I have mixed up two different analyses. I'll have took over the thread history before I respond again.
Offline Bobber please?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #850 on: Today at 07:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 06:59:32 pm
I thought all that was from the Nimitz incident, and that's what West covered. If he covered other stuff to do with the incident, I would not know. And I know nothing of Fravors or anything else about it. I watched West's analysis, that's all really. His analysis lends itself to critique since he detailed his reasoning.

Im happy to be corrected. But MW didnt cover Fravors encounter with the tic tac. He was asked to but obviously he couldnt, how could he.

But thats what I have been meaning about him picking and choosing little bits that he can have a go at explaining with his video analysis skills and then claiming he has solved the entire thing. I dont like that.

Here is Fravors and Dietrichs version of what happened. Sounds like you havent heard it. Whats your thoughts on it?

https://youtu.be/ZBtMbBPzqHY
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #851 on: Today at 07:08:12 pm »
OK. Same post from Alan - second video of West and Lehto. I am sure there was shorter video somewhere which details how camera lens artifacts and the gimbal operates can explain the video.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353922.msg18861246#msg18861246
Offline Bobber please?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #852 on: Today at 07:16:24 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:08:12 pm
OK. Same post from Alan - second video of West and Lehto. I am sure there was shorter video somewhere which details how camera lens artifacts and the gimbal operates can explain the video.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353922.msg18861246#msg18861246

Watch the pilots account from the 60 Minutes video I just linked to and tell me what you think they encountered. I know theres no physical evidence available publicly, but what do you think occurred that day during the encounter? Im watched again as I havent seen it since 2021
Online lionel_messias

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #853 on: Today at 09:35:26 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 07:16:24 pm
Watch the pilots account from the 60 Minutes video I just linked to and tell me what you think they encountered. I know theres no physical evidence available publicly, but what do you think occurred that day during the encounter? Im watched again as I havent seen it since 2021

David Fravor's account is one of the most compelling I've ever heard, from a witness who couldn't
be matched as a trained aviator. He chased something for 10 minutes. Has done a total of about 4 interviews
including 60 Minutes.

We'd like to have more data, we'd love to have 4K images to analyse but we don't.

All you can say is that the encounter was anomalous, or just unexplained.

I don't see the problem with that? Does he need to be probed, questioned?

Do I need to watch a debunker video? Not really.  Maybe his account could be cross-checked against
others similar that may have occured to military pilots or civil aviators.

Facts, nobody can dispute his account was real (cross-checked with others + radar) and equally
Nobody can infer he met an extra-terrestrial vehicle from the available data.

So file the case and figure out which sensors you would need to get better
and more data next time.



Offline Bobber please?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #854 on: Today at 10:02:26 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:35:26 pm
David Fravor's account is one of the most compelling I've ever heard, from a witness who couldn't
be matched as a trained aviator. He chased something for 10 minutes. Has done a total of about 4 interviews
including 60 Minutes.

We'd like to have more data, we'd love to have 4K images to analyse but we don't.

All you can say is that the encounter was anomalous, or just unexplained.

I don't see the problem with that? Does he need to be probed, questioned?

Do I need to watch a debunker video? Not really.  Maybe his account could be cross-checked against
others similar that may have occured to military pilots or civil aviators.

Facts, nobody can dispute his account was real (cross-checked with others + radar) and equally
Nobody can infer he met an extra-terrestrial vehicle from the available data.

So file the case and figure out which sensors you would need to get better
and more data next time.





Thats a fair summary. We can all debate it to the cows come home. Until further data such as the Princeton radar data is released or perhaps if they release the FLIR footage that shows a whole of fleet of them as compelling as Fravors encounter is, its not enough.

Seems to be enough to finally get scientists and academia to look at it though and thats what wed all like.
Online Riquende

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #855 on: Today at 10:59:35 pm »
Checking in after a week(ish) away and a long drive across country.

Yep, still the exact same. They protest, but they post the same crap as any other conspiracy nut. Same exact nonsense.
Online Riquende

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #856 on: Today at 11:04:49 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 09:57:53 am
But will you be happy to admit you were wrong if this all turns out to be true?

Bobber please. Bloody hell would I. I mean in your own example I'm either 100% correct (as I always am) or aliens exist and have come here. How is that not a win/win?

Online lionel_messias

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #857 on: Today at 11:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 10:59:35 pm
Checking in after a week(ish) away and a long drive across country.

Yep, still the exact same. They protest, but they post the same crap as any other conspiracy nut. Same exact nonsense.

Sorry, who are you and who are you talking about?

Because I've been on this forum for many years and we
usually chat about things, (often light hearted) and offer our opinions and it's mostly done in good nature.

There is no final answer on this topic so if you can't take reading
different opinions, there is plenty of space of elsewhere.

My opinion is no better than anyone elses but then neither is yours.

You can cut out the conspiracy talk, it has fuck all to do with what I'm reading or writing on here.
Offline thejbs

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #858 on: Today at 11:31:49 pm »
Doesnt any belief that the government isnt telling us everything imply a conspiracy? Like, its not q or pizzagate, but even the most tempered UAP believer is suggesting a conspiracy (usually global) to withhold information on UAP contact.

