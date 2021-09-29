Watch the pilots account from the 60 Minutes video I just linked to and tell me what you think they encountered. I know theres no physical evidence available publicly, but what do you think occurred that day during the encounter? Im watched again as I havent seen it since 2021
David Fravor's account is one of the most compelling I've ever heard, from a witness who couldn't
be matched as a trained aviator. He chased something for 10 minutes. Has done a total of about 4 interviews
including 60 Minutes.
We'd like to have more data, we'd love to have 4K images to analyse but we don't.
All you can say is that the encounter was anomalous, or just unexplained.
I don't see the problem with that? Does he need to be probed, questioned?
Do I need to watch a debunker video? Not really. Maybe his account could be cross-checked against
others similar that may have occured to military pilots or civil aviators.
Facts, nobody can dispute his account was real (cross-checked with others + radar) and equally
Nobody can infer he met an extra-terrestrial vehicle from the available data.
So file the case and figure out which sensors you would need to get better
and more data next time.