I think any supernatural explanation for things without evidence is wrong, yes. There is a seductive quality to the supernatural that the rational does not have, and that is where belief in UFOs comes in. Iíd love it all to be true, but wanting it to be so doesnít make me believe in it.



I'd love for there to be intelligent life out there somewhere. We just do not know if this is the case and without a solid, verifiable example, it will be next to impossible to extrapolate (we have only one data point). I hope there is intelligent life out there because if there is not, the universe will lose its only chance to know itself (when intelligent life here goes extinct - and maybe quite soon). What does the existence of the universe mean if there is no one there to contemplate its existence and what it mean? A bit circular that, I know. But the only meaning I can attach to the universe is the ability to contemplate this - I expect that the answer is unknowable.