Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 05:01:07 pm
Alan_X posted about this nearly four weeks ago:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=353922.msg18861246#msg18861246

It was much discussed at the time (and since), and you were involved too. What is it that you expect?

I watched those videos ages ago, I cant remember the details, would have to watch again, but I mustnt have been convinced by MWs supposed solving of the Nimitz encounter the first time I watched, probably because he only focuses on one small element of the encounter, the FLIR footage if Im not mistaken.

David Fravor said the craft reacted to Fravors presence and engaged with him before shooting off instantaneously. Did MW explain that? Genuinely didnt realise he did.
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 05:31:11 pm
Maybe the reason to get upset is all the innuendos about being a nutter, words twisted, false assumptions, false equivalencies to religion or pizza gate ever other conspiracy under the sun, the sometimes sanctimoniousness tone and replies and baiting. But hey no reason to get fed up at all 😊

That wasn't directed at you though Bobber, it was a correct assessment of the nutters & grifters & it can be applied to many subjects that have the same type of group think within them.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 05:55:48 pm
That wasn't directed at you though Bobber, it was a correct assessment of the nutters & grifters & it can be applied to many subjects that have the same type of group think within them.

Fair enough, I genuinely dont follow anything conspiracy wise so I dont really know much about this or how group think works although Ive heard of the concept. I know theres a lot of grifters out there, preying on gullible or even vulnerable people. That has always been so I guess. One of the things I hate about modern life is it seems so much worse now and I try to swerve all that.
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 06:01:38 pm
Fair enough, I genuinely dont follow anything conspiracy wise so I dont really know much about this or how group think works although Ive heard of the concept. I know theres a lot of grifters out there, preying on gullible or even vulnerable people. That has always been so I guess. One of the things I hate about modern life is it seems so much worse now and I try to swerve all that.


Tis the tinternets fault
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 04:24:25 pm
No offence taken really, its just made me think thats all, why am I reacting a certain negative way to being called a believer? Perhaps I should embrace it rather than be offended by it. Also I guess to me entrenched means 100/0 fixed unchangeable, unshakeable, inflexible, even closed minded and I know thats not me.

Youre a decent poster to converse with even though as an atheist, you must have a very different mindset to me.

Im curious then, does the Nimitz David Fravor incident have a definite hum drum explanation in your view? That you know for sure its 100% not supernatural? What do you think it was?

Ps, you asked earlier what would it take to give up on it. Time would. Lets see where we are in 2 years. If nothing changed, nothing come of whats happening now, then I might well become cynical about the whole topic.

I think any supernatural explanation for things without evidence is wrong, yes. There is a seductive quality to the supernatural that the rational does not have, and that is where belief in UFOs comes in. Id love it all to be true, but wanting it to be so doesnt make me believe in it.
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 05:44:19 pm
I watched those videos ages ago, I cant remember the details, would have to watch again, but I mustnt have been convinced by MWs supposed solving of the Nimitz encounter the first time I watched, probably because he only focuses on one small element of the encounter, the FLIR footage if Im not mistaken.

David Fravor said the craft reacted to Fravors presence and engaged with him before shooting off instantaneously. Did MW explain that? Genuinely didnt realise he did.
If it was (it was) an artifact of the camera lens system, then it should come as no great surprise that it moves along with the aircraft. The rotation of the object was explained by how the camera gimbal operates too.

I do not understand why West's analysis of the camera imaging system should be dismissed simply because he does not explain things unrelated to the topic he was analysing. And the 'one small element' is one which lends itself to proper inquiry because there is data to analyse. Yours is a bizarre approach to evidence and scientific inquiry. It is almost as though you are following a belief system and will knee-jerk dismiss anything which might undermine it.
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:24:18 pm
I think any supernatural explanation for things without evidence is wrong, yes. There is a seductive quality to the supernatural that the rational does not have, and that is where belief in UFOs comes in. Id love it all to be true, but wanting it to be so doesnt make me believe in it.
I'd love for there to be intelligent life out there somewhere. We just do not know if this is the case and without a solid, verifiable example, it will be next to impossible to extrapolate (we have only one data point). I hope there is intelligent life out there because if there is not, the universe will lose its only chance to know itself (when intelligent life here goes extinct - and maybe quite soon). What does the existence of the universe mean if there is no one there to contemplate its existence and what it mean? A bit circular that, I know. But the only meaning I can attach to the universe is the ability to contemplate this - I expect that the answer is unknowable.
