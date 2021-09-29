I watched those videos ages ago, I cant remember the details, would have to watch again, but I mustnt have been convinced by MWs supposed solving of the Nimitz encounter the first time I watched, probably because he only focuses on one small element of the encounter, the FLIR footage if Im not mistaken.
David Fravor said the craft reacted to Fravors presence and engaged with him before shooting off instantaneously. Did MW explain that? Genuinely didnt realise he did.
) an artifact of the camera lens system, then it should come as no great surprise that it moves along with the aircraft. The rotation of the object was explained by how the camera gimbal operates too.
I do not understand why West's analysis of the camera imaging system should be dismissed simply because he does not explain things unrelated to the topic he was analysing. And the 'one small element' is one which lends itself to proper inquiry because there is data to analyse. Yours is a bizarre approach to evidence and scientific inquiry. It is almost as though you are following a belief system and will knee-jerk dismiss anything which might undermine it.