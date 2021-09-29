I think any supernatural explanation for things without evidence is wrong, yes. There is a seductive quality to the supernatural that the rational does not have, and that is where belief in UFOs comes in. Id love it all to be true, but wanting it to be so doesnt make me believe in it.



I'd love for there to be intelligent life out there somewhere. We just do not know if this is the case and without a solid, verifiable example, it will be next to impossible to extrapolate (we have only one data point). I hope there is intelligent life out there because if there is not, the universe will lose its only chance to know itself (when intelligent life here goes extinct - and maybe quite soon). What does the existence of the universe mean if there is no one there to contemplate its existence and what it mean? A bit circular that, I know. But the only meaning I can attach to the universe is the ability to contemplate this - I expect that the answer is unknowable.