UAPs over America: real or balloons??

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 10:07:23 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:07:17 am
This is a PR game: sceptics are going to see it one way, and if you are open-minded you let it play out.
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:46:39 am
You characterise people based entirely on their beliefs in this topic, who otherwise are unimpeachable in their careers.

Which actually won't matter in the resolving of this, what needs to happen is first hand evidence:

a) presented to Congress

b) spoken in open hearings

The Grusch interview will be less important than the above, though I'm 100% certain he
will say things that will annoy people and/or will have sceptics rubbing themselves with glee.
Witness testimony is the least reliable kind of evidence. But for you, it is the most important and to be taken as unimpeachable. You are not really interested in facts and the application of logic.

For you, and people like you, the existence of UFOs is a religion and 'proof of alien visitors, or time or inter-dimensional travellers'. It is based upon belief, and inconvenient facts are dismissed with the usual casualness of religious types. More mundane possible explanations are antithetical to your belief system and when suggested are taken as some kind of affront upon you character, akin to 'we do not know how the universe started - your science is one theory and my Bible story is another'. So, you implore that others should be more open-minded and accept your beliefs as being as valid as actual evidence and science or the application of Occam's Razor; you will not countenance simpler, more ordinary explanations for unusual observations.

I see no fundamental difference between your beliefs and Scientology. And like Scientology, I expect that most of your leaders are grifters who are duping you and other followers.

Of course, I do not expect my words to have any effect upon you. You have serially failed to take on board anything (most notably from Alan_X) which undermines any of your belief set or exposes those who you venerate (your High Priests). I see absolutely no benefit in attempting to sugarcoat this: you've been duped - you are in a cult.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 10:08:13 am
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 09:57:53 am
My favourite theory is they’ve been here longer than we have.
And this is based upon what?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 10:22:13 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:07:23 am
Witness testimony is the least reliable kind of evidence. But for you, it is the most important and to be taken as unimpeachable. You are not really interested in facts and the application of logic.

For you, and people like you, the existence of UFOs is a religion and 'proof of alien visitors, or time or inter-dimensional travellers'. It is based upon belief, and inconvenient facts are dismissed with the usual casualness of religious types. More mundane possible explanations are antithetical to your belief system and when suggested are taken as some kind of affront upon you character, akin to 'we do not know how the universe started - your science is one theory and my Bible story is another'. So, you implore that others should be more open-minded and accept your beliefs as being as valid as actual evidence and science or the application of Occam's Razor; you will not countenance simpler, more ordinary explanations for unusual observations.

I see no fundamental difference between your beliefs and Scientology. And like Scientology, I expect that most of your leaders are grifters who are duping you and other followers.

Of course, I do not expect my words to have any effect upon you. You have serially failed to take on board anything (most notably from Alan_X) which undermines any of your belief set or exposes those who you venerate (your High Priests). I see absolutely no benefit in attempting to sugarcoat this: you've been duped - you are in a cult.
Were up to ..what? About 15 years of smart phones with cameras being ubiquitous?

And theres not one single picture thats clear, sharp and obvious 

Not one

Surely some coincidence?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 10:32:34 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 07:07:17 am

This is a PR game: sceptics are going to see it one way, and if you are open-minded you let it play out.

Yet again, with this nonsense. The inference that skeptics are closed minded and ufologist fantasists are open-minded. The demand for evidence for supernatural claims is not closed-minded.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 10:35:04 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 06:43:47 am
He did apparently have that experience, I think he was a governor at the time. It is said, he tried to find out more and get information out when he was president. Naturally, he was not successful. Reagan, there were also stories about and he made a direct reference to aliens in a United Nations address, which was taken as a metaphor of course.

Bill Clinton was said to be intrigued as well, led by someone called John Podester.

Carter stated categorically that he did not think his sighting was aliens. People with him didnt even recall the sight as anything significant. And in later years it has been convincingly explained as a then-common military test that happened the day and time of the sighting.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 10:41:21 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:35:04 am
Carter stated categorically that he did not think his sighting was aliens. People with him didnt even recall the sight as anything significant. And in later years it has been convincingly explained as a then-common military test that happened the day and time of the sighting.

I was aware Carter had a sighting and that drove him to find out more when he became president and theres also the story that when he was briefed on the reality, he shook and wept. I dont know if thats true or made up.

Do you have a link to his quote that he denied it was aliens and what he actually thought his sighting was?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 10:58:41 am
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 09:57:53 am
My favourite theory is theyve been here longer than we have.

Cards on the table, I believe Elizondo is genuine and most of what he has said is genuine, I believe he is a good man and will go down as a hero. Things are playing out as he and others have long foretold.

If not, I will be quite happy to say I was taken in by BS, no ego here. I dont care which way it ends as long as we get to the bottom of the truth. But will you be happy to admit you were wrong if this all turns out to be true?

Cant speak for Alan, but as a skeptic, Id be deliriously happy to find out I was wrong on this. Youre seeing this from a non-scientific, almost religious point of view (you even have your prophets foretelling things) so you imagine the skeptics are equally entrenched. Were not.

My question would be at what point do you give up on it? Your position is based on unfalsifiable beliefs, just like religion. Almost certainly in our lifetime well not be able to disprove your belief that they have been here longer than we have. Nor will we be able to disprove an inter dimensional species.

That is the problem when science comes up against entrenched supernaturalists. Every time a sighting or contact is debunked or disproven, it doesnt shift your beliefs one bit.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 11:06:53 am
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 10:41:21 am
I was aware Carter had a sighting and that drove him to find out more when he became president and theres also the story that when he was briefed on the reality, he shook and wept. I dont know if thats true or made up.

Do you have a link to his quote that he denied it was aliens and what he actually thought his sighting was?

https://www.theskepticsguide.org/podcasts/episode-105

In the interview Carter stated that he did not believe the object was Venus, explaining that he was an amateur astronomer and knew what Venus looked like. He also said that as a scientist he did not believe it was an alien craft and at the time assumed it was probably a military aircraft from a nearby base. However, he said that the object did not make any sound like a helicopter would do. Carter also said that he did not believe that any extraterrestrials have visited Earth. In the podcast interview, he also stated he knows of no government cover-up of extraterrestrial visits and that the rumors that the CIA refused to give him information about UFOs are not true.

Nothing about him shaking his head and weeping, but plenty of him saying no aliens and no coverups.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 11:14:15 am
This is a great read. Puts a lot of things into perspective.


Quote
The UFO craze was created by government nepotism and incompetent journalism
Blame Harry Reid, Skinwalker Ranch, "dino-beavers," and The New York Times

https://www.theintrinsicperspective.com/p/the-ufo-craze-was-created-by-government

Erik Hoel's twitter: @erikphoel
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 11:32:28 am
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 11:14:15 am
This is a great read. Puts a lot of things into perspective.

Brilliant read, thanks.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 11:40:41 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:22:13 am
We’re up to ..what? About 15 years of smart phones with cameras being ubiquitous?

And there’s not one single picture that’s clear, sharp and obvious …

Not one

Surely some coincidence?
I anticipate that believers have this covered. I've not read of it, but it would not surprise me to learn that believers have postulated that aliens or time/inter-dimension travellers apply some kind 'dampening field' (a la Star Trek) to nobble recording equipment. The very lack of evidence being evidence of alien interference (or collusion between Government, phone manufacturers, and MSM journalists). Irrespective, as most of us here realise, believers will simply move goal posts and/or claim conspiracy to account for any good debunking or witnesses being proven to be unreliable.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 11:47:11 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:40:41 am
I anticipate that believers have this covered. I've not read of it, but it would not surprise me to learn that believers have postulated that aliens or time/inter-dimension travellers apply some kind 'dampening field' (a la Star Trek) to nobble recording equipment. The very lack of evidence being evidence of alien interference (or collusion between Government, phone manufacturers, and MSM journalists). Irrespective, as most of us here realise, believers will simply move goal posts and/or claim conspiracy to account for any good debunking or witnesses being proven to be unreliable.
Heres the thing about time travel

If it were to be true, youd have crowds of time travellers at major events in history.  Death of Cesar, birth of Jesus


Thered be mass crowds of people 
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 11:50:55 am
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 09:57:53 am
My favourite theory is theyve been here longer than we have.

Cards on the table, I believe Elizondo is genuine and most of what he has said is genuine, I believe he is a good man and will go down as a hero. Things are playing out as he and others have long foretold.

If not, I will be quite happy to say I was taken in by BS, no ego here.and the truth is Ive really enjoyed the last couple of years and I dont care which way it ends as long as we get to the bottom of the truth. But will you be happy to admit you were wrong if this all turns out to be true?

Of course - I'm a skeptic and critical thinker and if the evidence is there I'll change my mind.

To be clear, evidence for me would not be someone coming out with more hearsay. The UFO promoters have raised the bar from "some anomolous things in the air" to "we have crashed spacecraft, some the size of a football field, with dead pilots, and there's a ninety year reverse engineering programme." I'm expecting evidence of each strand of that claim.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 12:00:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 11:47:11 am
Here’s the thing about time travel…

If it were to be true, you’d have crowds of time travellers at major events in history.  Death of Cesar, birth of Jesus…

There’d be mass crowds of people …
You are forgetting about 'dampening fields' and 'invisibility cloaks'. If you can create time machines (more accurately, time-space machines, because you also need to place the traveller within space*), that other stuff is easy.

* Of course, it is not possible to place a traveller in space, because  there is no reference point (the only one being the speed of light). Earth moves through space, but how would it be precisely located at any particular time? It is sometimes postulated that a time machine cannot take a traveller to a point before time travel is invented. (Presumably, this is because the traveller can only travel back to a point within the same machine). This seems slightly more plausible than the first time type of time machine (because there is no relative spacial problem). But it does presuppose that a time machine is available now. And, just to be clear, I think the possibility of a time ever being created is remote in the extreme - it runs counter too much solid science.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 12:05:25 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 11:14:15 am
This is a great read. Puts a lot of things into perspective.


Erik Hoel's twitter: @erikphoel

Good read - I love that he includes a YouTube video of PewDiePie debunking Corbell.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3C5XALaTanA
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 12:08:35 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:00:34 pm
You are forgetting about 'dampening fields' and 'invisibility cloaks'. If you can create time machines (more accurately, time-space machines, because you also need to place the traveller within space*), that other stuff is easy.

* Of course, it is not possible to place a traveller in space, because  there is no reference point (the only one being the speed of light). Earth moves through space, but how would it be precisely located at any particular time? It is sometimes postulated that a time machine cannot take a traveller to a point before time travel is invented. (Presumably, this is because the traveller can only travel back to a point within the same machine). This seems slightly more plausible than the first time type of time machine (because there is no relative spacial problem). But it does presuppose that a time machine is available now. And, just to be clear, I think the possibility of a time ever being created is remote in the extreme - it runs counter too much solid science.

So you'd have to find the relative position based on the changes in time - maybe call it a  Time And Relative Dimension In Space craft...  That would explain why it's bigger on the inside.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 12:10:03 pm
One of the most durable aspects of UFO culture, is that it involves stretching the boundaries of known science. By applying non-science (aka nonsense) to the topic, you can explain away anything. It's amazing what you can justify when you throw the rules of science out the window. Time travel, space distortion, inter dimensional beings, remote viewing, cameras magically being wiped or not working etc etc.

Quote
Mick West
@MickWest
·
17h
Well, this explains it perfectly. The crashed UFO that was the size of a football field was only that big on the inside, like the Tardis. On the outside it was only 30 feet, so they could transport it to Wright-Patterson on a flatbed truck.


:lmao

https://twitter.com/MickWest/status/1667585868645961728
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 12:12:59 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:05:25 pm
Good read - I love that he includes a YouTube video of PewDiePie debunking Corbell.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3C5XALaTanA
haha yeah. ;D

I think it was Mick West who made the point that the DoD like to keep a lot of that footage secret because they're embarrassed at not being able to come up with better explanations. Likely because they also have better things to do.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 12:15:52 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:00:34 pm
You are forgetting about 'dampening fields' and 'invisibility cloaks'. If you can create time machines (more accurately, time-space machines, because you also need to place the traveller within space*), that other stuff is easy.

* Of course, it is not possible to place a traveller in space, because  there is no reference point (the only one being the speed of light). Earth moves through space, but how would it be precisely located at any particular time? It is sometimes postulated that a time machine cannot take a traveller to a point before time travel is invented. (Presumably, this is because the traveller can only travel back to a point within the same machine). This seems slightly more plausible than the first time type of time machine (because there is no relative spacial problem). But it does presuppose that a time machine is available now. And, just to be clear, I think the possibility of a time ever being created is remote in the extreme - it runs counter too much solid science.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 12:20:35 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:10:03 pm
One of the most durable aspects of UFO culture, is that it involves stretching the boundaries of known science. By applying non-science (aka nonsense) to the topic, you can explain away anything. It's amazing what you can justify when you throw the rules of science out the window. Time travel, space distortion, inter dimensional beings, remote viewing, cameras magically being wiped or not working etc etc.
 

Quote
Mick West
@MickWest
·
17h
Well, this explains it perfectly. The crashed UFO that was the size of a football field was only that big on the inside, like the T
ardis. On the outside it was only 30 feet, so they could transport it to Wright-Patterson on a flatbed truck.

:lmao

https://twitter.com/MickWest/status/1667585868645961728
Surely that's the technology we should be trying to replicate. Imagine what we could do in solving the housing crisis, You could have about 100 apartments in that 30 foot space.  ::)
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 12:30:47 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 12:10:03 pm
One of the most durable aspects of UFO culture, is that it involves stretching the boundaries of known science. By applying non-science (aka nonsense) to the topic, you can explain away anything. It's amazing what you can justify when you throw the rules of science out the window. Time travel, space distortion, inter dimensional beings, remote viewing, cameras magically being wiped or not working etc etc.
 

:lmao

https://twitter.com/MickWest/status/1667585868645961728
Didnt Star Trek used to have some bloke who explained the science for them at press conferences?!

Someone asked him how the warp drive (or something) worked. He and the bloke next to him whispered into each others ears knowingly, then the science bloke turned to the audience and said, Very well thank you.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 12:32:09 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:20:35 pm
ardis. On the outside it was only 30 feet, so they could transport it to Wright-Patterson on a flatbed truck.

:lmao

https://twitter.com/MickWest/status/1667585868645961728

Surely that's the technology we should be trying to replicate. Imagine what we could do in solving the housing crisis, You could have about 100 apartments in that 30 foot space.  ::)
Why bother when you can just beam everyone to Rwanda.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Today at 12:41:57 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:08:35 pm
So you'd have to find the relative position based on the changes in time - maybe call it a  Time And Relative Dimension In Space craft...  That would explain why it's bigger on the inside.
Quite! ;D

But there is no way to precisely track where earth is or was relative to now. It is the the three-body problem on steroids. And the only true reference point is the speed of light - but I cannot see how that helps. It is an intractable problem because the accuracy required quickly accelerates towards to the infinitely small. That is - like with the butterfly effect - the tiniest inaccuracy will radically change the calculation and result, even over a relatively short period of time.
