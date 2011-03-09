This is a PR game: sceptics are going to see it one way, and if you are open-minded you let it play out.



You characterise people based entirely on their beliefs in this topic, who otherwise are unimpeachable in their careers.



Which actually won't matter in the resolving of this, what needs to happen is first hand evidence:



a) presented to Congress



b) spoken in open hearings



The Grusch interview will be less important than the above, though I'm 100% certain he

will say things that will annoy people and/or will have sceptics rubbing themselves with glee.



Witness testimony is the least reliable kind of evidence. But for you, it is the most important and to be taken as unimpeachable. You are not really interested in facts and the application of logic.For you, and people like you, the existence of UFOs is a religion and 'proof of alien visitors, or time or inter-dimensional travellers'. It is based upon belief, and inconvenient facts are dismissed with the usual casualness of religious types. More mundane possible explanations are antithetical to your belief system and when suggested are taken as some kind of affront upon you character, akin to 'we do not know how the universe started - your science is one theory and my Bible story is another'. So, you implore that others should be more open-minded and accept your beliefs as being as valid as actual evidence and science or the application of Occam's Razor; you will not countenance simpler, more ordinary explanations for unusual observations.I see no fundamental difference between your beliefs and Scientology. And like Scientology, I expect that most of your leaders are grifters who are duping you and other followers.Of course, I do not expect my words to have any effect upon you. You have serially failed to take on board anything (most notably from Alan_X) which undermines any of your belief set or exposes those who you venerate (your High Priests). I see absolutely no benefit in attempting to sugarcoat this: you've been duped - you are in a cult.