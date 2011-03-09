Those are all reasonable ideas. The recent documentary on it where the children now in their 40s refute those suggestions would be the counter argument.
https://arielphenomenon.com/
Plenty of other cases that tell similar stories, one of the most compelling from a witness perspective is the story of Juan Perez where as a young boy, he saw something similar to the Ariel case and even now in later life, he is still traumatised by it
https://www.amazon.co.uk/Witness-Another-World-Juan-Perez/dp/B07Z9WVDV9
Do I believe any of these 100% without physical evidence, no. But I find the witness testimony very compelling.
to me, this is like when i was a kid and there was this really big guy who had high hedges all around his house
you'd accidentally kick the ball into his garden and the myths and legends of what this guy would do to you would scare the shit out of you
i once slowly crept through a hedge and there he was - this big dark figure like some monster from the woods
he coughed and came towards me and i ran as fast as i could screaming out for my mates to save me (the little rats had all ran off!)
anyhoo, i met this guy years later when i was in my teens and he was a quiet gentle giant nothing else
2 scenarios could've occurred here:
having never met him and the memory i had getting more and more exaggerated as (spurred on by eager listeners) i would regale the anecdote like some attention-seeking barfly, that i begin to convince myself that he had a knife in one hand and a child's arm in the other, the hairs totally covering his face like some giant werewolf muttering in an unknown language ready to make me his next victim
the other being that i met him and he was a normal, albeit quiet, everyday guy