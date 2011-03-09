« previous next »
Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 18059 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,454
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #760 on: Yesterday at 08:53:28 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 06:54:44 am
The Arial case sometimes gets brought up. It seems a curious footnote to me, that's all
and haven't viewed the documentary on it.

Mick West is someone who analyses aircraft footage and velocities I thought?

What would he know about witness stories involving children? He is not a researcher or journalist.

So it seems very silly to me you'd have a go at each other over this.


Unless, it's just a pile-on on one poster and trying to bully your POV?

It isn't a pile on. He's discrediting someone using false information and was corrected.

And the point is West ISN'T analysing this story so why would you question his credentials to do so? He shared someone else's analysis and (rightly) said it appeared more compelling than the alien explanation.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:55:13 am by thejbs »
Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,549
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #761 on: Yesterday at 08:55:18 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 08:53:28 am
It isn't a pile on. He's discrediting someone using false information. 

And the point is West ISN'T analysing this story so why would you question his credentials to do so. He shared someone else's analysis and (rightly) said it appeared more compelling than the alien explanation.

I'm not interested in that story or versions/accounts/histories of who said what about Mick West.

Ariel is not currently being investigated is it?
Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,467
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #762 on: Yesterday at 09:22:47 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on June  8, 2023, 06:41:25 pm
When I was a little kid, me ma and her sisters used to often have seances in the house - ouji boards or whatever they are called and all that nonsense. Then they all became Jehovah's Witnesses.

My sister would go to a medium.
She said it must all be true because she knew stuff about me she couldn't have done unless she was in contact with my grandma.
Turns out my Aunty knew her and was telling her stuff about the family over a cup of tea.
Its all a con.
Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #763 on: Yesterday at 09:40:26 am »
The steaming pile of shit was mainly referring to Jinimys post. I was rushing about yesterday, works do other side of country and by the time I caught up I was worse for wear.

I didnt see Alans links, but if hes correct that MW didnt come up with that theory to debunk Ariel, which seems to be correct then I hold my hands up on that one. But my opinion hasnt changed on MW, promoting these kinds of silly theories that ignore whole parts of the testimony does not help removing stigma from the topic. In my humble opinion of course. And how can it be more compelling when its ignored vital parts of the testimony? And how are puppets even mundane in any way?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:05:00 am by Bobber please? »
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #764 on: Yesterday at 10:05:25 am »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 09:40:26 am
The steaming pile of shit was mainly referring to Jinimys post. I was rushing about yesterday, works do other side of country and by the time I caught up I was worse for wear.

I didnt see Alans links, but if hes correct that MW didnt come up with that theory to debunk Ariel, which seems to be correct then I hold my hands up on that one. But my opinion hasnt changed on MW, promoting these kinds of silly theories that ignore whole parts of the testimony does not help removing stigma from the topic. In my humble opinion of course.
So. I take it that we are in agreement now - it was your post that was the 'steaming pile of shite'.

PS You still do not really get it about Mick West and 'silly theories'. And I doubt anyone outside of your bubble is at all interested in 'removing stigma from this topic'. We* are generally only interested in discourse based on facts and grounded in logic.

* Well, speaking for myself at least.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,454
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #765 on: Yesterday at 10:27:34 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Yesterday at 08:55:18 am
I'm not interested in that story or versions/accounts/histories of who said what about Mick West.

Ariel is not currently being investigated is it?

You literally asked this question: What would he know about witness stories involving children? He is not a researcher or journalist.

I answered it.
Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #766 on: Yesterday at 10:48:08 am »
One more thing I dont get with some posters on here and Im probably alone with this, is if I wasnt completely factual on MW, whats wrong with a simple Bobber, I think youre wrong on this because of x y z and Id be like oh ok sorry for that youre right. Instead you get the kind of replies typical of Jiminy and all of a sudden lumped in again with every single conspiracy and then a pile on

Its not really a nice place to be really, people seem to be waiting for their moment to jump on you and look big in front of their mates on here, WhereAngelsPlay with his boorish baiting.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,454
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #767 on: Yesterday at 10:52:02 am »
It was perhaps because it seemed like you were ignoring or contradicting Alans posts. At least, thats how it read to me. But youve clarified that you didnt see his post, so that clears it up.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #768 on: Yesterday at 10:52:31 am »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 10:48:08 am
One more thing I dont get with some posters on here and Im probably alone with this, is if I wasnt completely factual on MW, whats wrong with a simple Bobber, I think youre wrong on this because of x y z and Id be like oh ok sorry for that youre right. Instead you get the kind of replies typical of Jiminy and all of a sudden lumped in again with every single conspiracy and then a pile on

Its not really a nice place to be really, people seem to be waiting for their moment to jump on you and look big in front of their mates on here, WhereAngelsPlay with his boorish baiting.
The truth is that I was a bit annoyed with myself for taking on trust (from you) that Mick West's comments on the puppets were: 1) as you presented them; and 2) were risible. Lesson learned.
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,454
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #769 on: Yesterday at 10:55:17 am »
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 09:22:47 am
My sister would go to a medium.
She said it must all be true because she knew stuff about me she couldn't have done unless she was in contact with my grandma.
Turns out my Aunty knew her and was telling her stuff about the family over a cup of tea.
Its all a con.

Social media has been the greatest gift to these grifters. My sister claimed a guy she went to knew intimate stuff about her. He also was in contact with recently deceased relatives of ours. I showed her how I could get all that info from her Facebook, which was set to public.

Also, she claimed he wasnt a con-artist because he doesnt charge he does, however, take cash donations and she gave him £30 for her hour-long seance as thats what he said people usually give.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:57:54 am by thejbs »
Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #770 on: Yesterday at 11:01:20 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 10:52:02 am
It was perhaps because it seemed like you were ignoring or contradicting Alans posts. At least, thats how it read to me. But youve clarified that you didnt see his post, so that clears it up.

Sorry, Im not the greatest poster at putting my thoughts into words and thats my bad. And I shouldnt have posted without being able to focus on what I wanted to express well enough
Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #771 on: Yesterday at 11:56:51 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on June  8, 2023, 11:21:04 pm
This Las Vegas story that's trending is hilarious.

Claims to have seen 2 Aliens in their back garden for a few minutes, went into a detailed description with a Police Operator on how they look, 8 feet tall big eyes but astoundingly decided not to take any footage with a phone.

I'm not a sceptic of UFO's but this story does nothing but cause ridicule.

No wonder it took Las Vegas police 4-5 weeks to release this news.

Ive had a loose eye on it, seems like a hoax and totally agree it just causes ridicule. Id expect to see more stuff like this coming out
Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,454
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #772 on: Yesterday at 05:52:54 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 11:01:20 am
Sorry, Im not the greatest poster at putting my thoughts into words and thats my bad. And I shouldnt have posted without being able to focus on what I wanted to express well enough

No harm done!
Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,038
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #773 on: Today at 01:23:52 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on June  8, 2023, 10:50:11 pm
Whats this scotch mist?

https://www.reddit.com/r/aliens/comments/wkiz6r/mick_west_is_now_saying_that_the_ariel_school/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=ioscss&utm_content=1&utm_term=1

Sorry mate, but you really aren't very good at this. Basic starting point - go to the source.

You link to someone on Reddit showing a screenshot of one tweet on a chain. It's not his theory - he was quoting someone else's theory and simply suggesting it was more plausible than aliens landing.

I don't suppose you bothered to read the actual theory but it's quite compelling. In 1994 there was a group of puppeteers travelling around countries in Africa, including Zimbabwe, using large scale puppets to educate school children about AIDS. There were very close matches between the drawings of the 'aliens' by the kids, and the puppets being used by the group. Logo and puppets:



A mockup for scale of the puppeteers' van and one of the 2m high puppets at the distance the children observed the 'aliens' and 'spacecraft'.





The hypothesis is that they weren't watching the puppets perform directly but saw them at a distance.

I don't actually care enough to waste a lot of time on this because it's still just unsupported eye-witness testimony. The point is that before jumping to conclusion that a disparate group of aliens landed at a Zimbabwe school to enlighten a bunch of kids (rather than say, the Zimbabwean Government) that there might be a more mundane answer.

Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #774 on: Today at 02:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 01:23:52 pm
Sorry mate, but you really aren't very good at this. Basic starting point - go to the source.

You link to someone on Reddit showing a screenshot of one tweet on a chain. It's not his theory - he was quoting someone else's theory and simply suggesting it was more plausible than aliens landing.

I don't suppose you bothered to read the actual theory but it's quite compelling. In 1994 there was a group of puppeteers travelling around countries in Africa, including Zimbabwe, using large scale puppets to educate school children about AIDS. There were very close matches between the drawings of the 'aliens' by the kids, and the puppets being used by the group. Logo and puppets:



A mockup for scale of the puppeteers' van and one of the 2m high puppets at the distance the children observed the 'aliens' and 'spacecraft'.





The hypothesis is that they weren't watching the puppets perform directly but saw them at a distance.

I don't actually care enough to waste a lot of time on this because it's still just unsupported eye-witness testimony. The point is that before jumping to conclusion that a disparate group of aliens landed at a Zimbabwe school to enlighten a bunch of kids (rather than say, the Zimbabwean Government) that there might be a more mundane answer.



Sorry, but seems youre not very good at this either. As I said afterwards, the theory is reasonable if it doesnt exclude the vital parts where the children saw the craft come down and land before the occupants exited. And the telepathy messages that the kids reportedly received from the beings. Why do you and MW miss out the parts of the testimony that dont fit your narrative? Is it because it sounds impossible therefor it did not happen? Im not making this up, this is the factual eyewitness testimony. Its very similar to the famous Westall case in Australia.

But I also dont care to continue this either. Lets agree to disagree, you believe the puppet theory is more plausible and I dont. Anyone can read the full story and come to whatever conclusion they like. One thing we agree on is theres no physical evidence to support the eye witnesses and we will likely never know what really happened. Not worth discussing further on this basis.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:30:17 pm by Bobber please? »
Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
  • i neither know nor care
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #775 on: Today at 02:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 02:02:36 pm
Sorry, but seems youre not very good at this either. As I said afterwards, the theory is reasonable if it doesnt exclude the vital parts where the children saw the craft come down and land before the occupants exited. And the telepathy messages that the kids reportedly received from the beings. Why do you and MW miss out the parts of the testimony that dont fit your narrative? Is it because it sounds impossible therefor it did not happen? Im not making this up, this is the factual eyewitness testimony. Its very similar to the famous Westall case in Australia.

But I also dont care to continue this either. Lets agree to disagree, you believe the puppet theory is more plausible and I dont. Anyone can read the full story and come to whatever conclusion they like. One thing we agree on is theres no physical evidence to support the eye witnesses and we will likely never know what really happened. Not worth discussing further on this basis.

children are suggestible

children are imaginative

the theory of telepathy was 'suggested' by an 'investigator'/'interviewer' and an over-excitable child's mind does the rest

the majority of the schoolchildren saw...

...nothing

there is a reason legends and myths and (fairy) tales exist - they're always more interesting than life is
Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #776 on: Today at 03:41:56 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 02:53:39 pm
children are suggestible

children are imaginative

the theory of telepathy was 'suggested' by an 'investigator'/'interviewer' and an over-excitable child's mind does the rest

the majority of the schoolchildren saw...

...nothing

there is a reason legends and myths and (fairy) tales exist - they're always more interesting than life is

Those are all reasonable ideas. The recent documentary on it where the children now in their 40s refute those suggestions would be the counter argument.

https://arielphenomenon.com/

Plenty of other cases that tell similar stories, one of the most compelling from a witness perspective is the story of Juan Perez where as a young boy, he saw something similar to the Ariel case and even now in later life, he is still traumatised by it

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Witness-Another-World-Juan-Perez/dp/B07Z9WVDV9

Do I believe any of these 100% without physical evidence, no. But I find the witness testimony very compelling.
Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,150
  • i neither know nor care
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #777 on: Today at 04:08:03 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 03:41:56 pm
Those are all reasonable ideas. The recent documentary on it where the children now in their 40s refute those suggestions would be the counter argument.

https://arielphenomenon.com/

Plenty of other cases that tell similar stories, one of the most compelling from a witness perspective is the story of Juan Perez where as a young boy, he saw something similar to the Ariel case and even now in later life, he is still traumatised by it

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Witness-Another-World-Juan-Perez/dp/B07Z9WVDV9

Do I believe any of these 100% without physical evidence, no. But I find the witness testimony very compelling.

to me, this is like when i was a kid and there was this really big guy who had high hedges all around his house

you'd accidentally kick the ball into his garden and the myths and legends of what this guy would do to you would scare the shit out of you

i once slowly crept through a hedge and there he was - this big dark figure like some monster from the woods

he coughed and came towards me and i ran as fast as i could screaming out for my mates to save me (the little rats had all ran off!)

anyhoo, i met this guy years later when i was in my teens and he was a quiet gentle giant nothing else

2 scenarios could've occurred here:

having never met him and the memory i had getting more and more exaggerated as (spurred on by eager listeners) i would regale the anecdote like some attention-seeking barfly, that i begin to convince myself that he had a knife in one hand and a child's arm in the other, the hairs totally covering his face like some giant werewolf muttering in an unknown language ready to make me his next victim

the other being that i met him and he was a normal, albeit quiet, everyday guy
Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,038
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #778 on: Today at 04:09:37 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 02:02:36 pm
Sorry, but seems youre not very good at this either. As I said afterwards, the theory is reasonable if it doesnt exclude the vital parts where the children saw the craft come down and land before the occupants exited. And the telepathy messages that the kids reportedly received from the beings. Why do you and MW miss out the parts of the testimony that dont fit your narrative? Is it because it sounds impossible therefor it did not happen? Im not making this up, this is the factual eyewitness testimony. Its very similar to the famous Westall case in Australia.

But I also dont care to continue this either. Lets agree to disagree, you believe the puppet theory is more plausible and I dont. Anyone can read the full story and come to whatever conclusion they like. One thing we agree on is theres no physical evidence to support the eye witnesses and we will likely never know what really happened. Not worth discussing further on this basis.

I didn't miss anything out because it's not my theory. The same goes for Mick West. I don't have to prove anything and as I said, I don't particularly care.

For the record I don't believe in telepathy but good to know that telepathic communication with children has been added to the things aliens do.
Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,038
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #779 on: Today at 04:38:21 pm »
As a side note, and to give a sense of the distances we're talking about. In my general knowledge crossword today the answer to what probes were launched in 1977, the answer was of course "Voyager."

Voyager 1 & 2 were launched in 1977 to use the alignment of the planets in the Solar Sytsem to visit Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune & Uranus and some of their moons.

As of 2023 Vorager 1 is travelling at 61,185 km/h and Voyager 2 at 55,335 km/h. and both are around 20 billion km from the Sun. Bothe have now reached the ISM (interstellar medium) but are still within the Solar System. The definition of teh Solar System includes everything that orbits the Sun so it will be another 14,000-28,000 years before Voyager 1 clears the Oort Cloud and exits the Solar System.

Of course the standard answer to reality checks like this is that IF they are coming here (and they must be because 62 kids in Zimbabwe saw them) they obviously possess technology way beyond what we have.

OK what's the basis for that? The physics that we understand as humans are not physics based on purely terrestrial models. We have been studying the universe and modelling the nature of it at the macro level and the sub-atomic level.

I find it fascinating that after 90 years of exposure to spacecraft that fundamentally undermine the entirety of our currrent understanding of the universe there has been no hint of it because?... Because the Pentagon want to get one over the Russians to design a new bomber?..

It's so ridiculous it makes my head hurt.
Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #780 on: Today at 04:40:57 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:09:37 pm
I didn't miss anything out because it's not my theory. The same goes for Mick West. I don't have to prove anything and as I said, I don't particularly care.

For the record I don't believe in telepathy but good to know that telepathic communication with children has been added to the things aliens do.

I dont, but I dont say anything is impossible unless proven otherwise either. Obviously telepathic messages has long been associated with the topic - rightly or wrongly and thats more in the abduction phenomena.
Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 721
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #781 on: Today at 04:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 04:38:21 pm
As a side note, and to give a sense of the distances we're talking about. In my general knowledge crossword today the answer to what probes were launched in 1977, the answer was of course "Voyager."

Voyager 1 & 2 were launched in 1977 to use the alignment of the planets in the Solar Sytsem to visit Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune & Uranus and some of their moons.

As of 2023 Vorager 1 is travelling at 61,185 km/h and Voyager 2 at 55,335 km/h. and both are around 20 billion km from the Sun. Bothe have now reached the ISM (interstellar medium) but are still within the Solar System. The definition of teh Solar System includes everything that orbits the Sun so it will be another 14,000-28,000 years before Voyager 1 clears the Oort Cloud and exits the Solar System.

Of course the standard answer to reality checks like this is that IF they are coming here (and they must be because 62 kids in Zimbabwe saw them) they obviously possess technology way beyond what we have.

OK what's the basis for that? The physics that we understand as humans are not physics based on purely terrestrial models. We have been studying the universe and modelling the nature of it at the macro level and the sub-atomic level.

I find it fascinating that after 90 years of exposure to spacecraft that fundamentally undermine the entirety of our currrent understanding of the universe there has been no hint of it because?... Because the Pentagon want to get one over the Russians to design a new bomber?..

It's so ridiculous it makes my head hurt.

Off out for the night now. Theres lots of theories that can counter any of these, pick your position/rabbit hole.

I think concluding that they have travelled 1000s light years to get here, ie the traditional theory is one of the unlikeliest theories.
Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,890
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #782 on: Today at 04:53:39 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 04:46:04 pm
Off out for the night now. Theres lots of theories that can counter any of these, pick your position/rabbit hole.

I think concluding that they have travelled 1000s light years to get here, ie the traditional theory is one of the unlikeliest theories.
Theories

But not ones based on science
