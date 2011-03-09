As a side note, and to give a sense of the distances we're talking about. In my general knowledge crossword today the answer to what probes were launched in 1977, the answer was of course "Voyager."



Voyager 1 & 2 were launched in 1977 to use the alignment of the planets in the Solar Sytsem to visit Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune & Uranus and some of their moons.



As of 2023 Vorager 1 is travelling at 61,185 km/h and Voyager 2 at 55,335 km/h. and both are around 20 billion km from the Sun. Bothe have now reached the ISM (interstellar medium) but are still within the Solar System. The definition of teh Solar System includes everything that orbits the Sun so it will be another 14,000-28,000 years before Voyager 1 clears the Oort Cloud and exits the Solar System.



Of course the standard answer to reality checks like this is that IF they are coming here (and they must be because 62 kids in Zimbabwe saw them) they obviously possess technology way beyond what we have.



OK what's the basis for that? The physics that we understand as humans are not physics based on purely terrestrial models. We have been studying the universe and modelling the nature of it at the macro level and the sub-atomic level.



I find it fascinating that after 90 years of exposure to spacecraft that fundamentally undermine the entirety of our currrent understanding of the universe there has been no hint of it because?... Because the Pentagon want to get one over the Russians to design a new bomber?..



It's so ridiculous it makes my head hurt.