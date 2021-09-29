« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Down

Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??  (Read 17668 times)

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,448
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #760 on: Today at 08:53:28 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 06:54:44 am
The Arial case sometimes gets brought up. It seems a curious footnote to me, that's all
and haven't viewed the documentary on it.

Mick West is someone who analyses aircraft footage and velocities I thought?

What would he know about witness stories involving children? He is not a researcher or journalist.

So it seems very silly to me you'd have a go at each other over this.


Unless, it's just a pile-on on one poster and trying to bully your POV?

It isn't a pile on. He's discrediting someone using false information and was corrected.

And the point is West ISN'T analysing this story so why would you question his credentials to do so? He shared someone else's analysis and (rightly) said it appeared more compelling than the alien explanation.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:55:13 am by thejbs »
Logged

Online lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,548
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #761 on: Today at 08:55:18 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 08:53:28 am
It isn't a pile on. He's discrediting someone using false information. 

And the point is West ISN'T analysing this story so why would you question his credentials to do so. He shared someone else's analysis and (rightly) said it appeared more compelling than the alien explanation.

I'm not interested in that story or versions/accounts/histories of who said what about Mick West.

Ariel is not currently being investigated is it?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,466
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #762 on: Today at 09:22:47 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:41:25 pm
When I was a little kid, me ma and her sisters used to often have seances in the house - ouji boards or whatever they are called and all that nonsense. Then they all became Jehovah's Witnesses.

My sister would go to a medium.
She said it must all be true because she knew stuff about me she couldn't have done unless she was in contact with my grandma.
Turns out my Aunty knew her and was telling her stuff about the family over a cup of tea.
Its all a con.
Logged

Offline Bobber please?

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 714
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #763 on: Today at 09:40:26 am »
The steaming pile of shit was mainly referring to Jinimys post. I was rushing about yesterday, works do other side of country and by the time I caught up I was worse for wear.

I didnt see Alans links, but if hes correct that MW didnt come up with that theory to debunk Ariel, which seems to be correct then I hold my hands up on that one. But my opinion hasnt changed on MW, promoting these kinds of silly theories that ignore whole parts of the testimony does not help removing stigma from the topic. In my humble opinion of course. And how can it be more compelling when its ignored vital parts of the testimony? And how are puppets even mundane in any way?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:05:00 am by Bobber please? »
Logged
Twitter: @stevenrbarnes

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #764 on: Today at 10:05:25 am »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 09:40:26 am
The steaming pile of shit was mainly referring to Jinimys post. I was rushing about yesterday, works do other side of country and by the time I caught up I was worse for wear.

I didnt see Alans links, but if hes correct that MW didnt come up with that theory to debunk Ariel, which seems to be correct then I hold my hands up on that one. But my opinion hasnt changed on MW, promoting these kinds of silly theories that ignore whole parts of the testimony does not help removing stigma from the topic. In my humble opinion of course.
So. I take it that we are in agreement now - it was your post that was the 'steaming pile of shite'.

PS You still do not really get it about Mick West and 'silly theories'. And I doubt anyone outside of your bubble is at all interested in 'removing stigma from this topic'. We* are generally only interested in discourse based on facts and grounded in logic.

* Well, speaking for myself at least.
Logged
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,448
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #765 on: Today at 10:27:34 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:55:18 am
I'm not interested in that story or versions/accounts/histories of who said what about Mick West.

Ariel is not currently being investigated is it?

You literally asked this question: What would he know about witness stories involving children? He is not a researcher or journalist.

I answered it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 15 16 17 18 19 [20]   Go Up
« previous next »
 