The steaming pile of shit was mainly referring to Jinimys post. I was rushing about yesterday, works do other side of country and by the time I caught up I was worse for wear.



I didnít see Alanís links, but if heís correct that MW didnít come up with that theory to debunk Ariel, which seems to be correct then I hold my hands up on that one. But my opinion hasnít changed on MW, promoting these kinds of silly theories that ignore whole parts of the testimony does not help removing stigma from the topic. In my humble opinion of course. And how can it be more compelling when itís ignored vital parts of the testimony? And how are puppets even ďmundaneĒ in any way?