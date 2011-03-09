« previous next »
Author Topic: UAPs over America: real or balloons??

Offline Bobber please?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #720 on: Today at 11:04:44 am »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:56:40 am
I've seen it mentioned here a few times. I have no idea of what was presented held water or not. But let's assume that it did not hold water, this does not necessarily mean that it was a terrible presentation of evidence, methodology, etc. But let's assume that his evidence, methodology, conclusions etc., were fundamentally flawed (I have no idea of there were, but let's assume this). How does this affect his analysis in other situations?

It seems to me - maybe - Mick West made a few poor presentations and these were fairly shot down. But that's the nature of exploring ideas, science, and investigation - or, it should be. Whereas, believers never seem to properly evaluate evidence or present it in a cogent manner. There is no methodology to properly dissect and critique. So they fail at the very first step.


He didnt present any as far as Im aware. Its seems to be he often deploys a machine gun approach in the hope something will stick. Thats why would call him a bad faith debunker which is far different from a genuine skeptic. Only my opinion. Its a shame as he could be more useful in the niche he has carved out for himself, but then so could Greer.

I cant reply in more detail as on the move.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:09:41 am by Bobber please? »
Twitter: @stevenrbarnes

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #721 on: Today at 11:38:27 am »
Very interesting that Tim Burchett will lead the hearings seeing as he is the most outspoken congressperson on the matter. If they are trying to suppress this info and DGs claims, surprised they are letting Tim Burchett anywhere near it never mind lead it

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/08/ufo-house-representatives-hearing-investigation

The Debrief interview if anyone is interested how hearings lead by Burchett may go down

https://youtu.be/Trwzi_85vz0

**outspoken is the understatement of the century if anyone has followed him on the topic would attest.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:14:21 pm by Bobber please? »
Twitter: @stevenrbarnes

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #722 on: Today at 12:57:24 pm »
I agree with the earlier view that this doesn't need to be a two-sided thing, where it's debunkers vs believers.

You find interesting things on Twitter for example but folk on both sides of the line there, well it's a bit like they have their heads in a washing machine sometimes.

Someone said something pretty insightful in this thread, along the lines of "If you have all these things locked away, secretly, wouldn't it be better to release them and get all the best minds and scientists on the problem/engineering etc?"

Maybe the DoD and some bods in America agree with you, and think, now's the time to open up about these vehicles...
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #723 on: Today at 01:00:01 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 11:38:27 am
Very interesting that Tim Burchett will lead the hearings seeing as he is the most outspoken congressperson on the matter. If they are trying to suppress this info and DGs claims, surprised they are letting Tim Burchett anywhere near it never mind lead it

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/08/ufo-house-representatives-hearing-investigation

The Debrief interview if anyone is interested how hearings lead by Burchett may go down

https://youtu.be/Trwzi_85vz0

**outspoken is the understatement of the century if anyone has followed him on the topic would attest.


Burchett will be played by Billy Bob Thornton in the movie of this thing.

G_d fearing Christian, he speaks his mind and talks about power and money corrupting in Washington. If he's on Hearings, we're gonna get some brilliant soundbites.

He reveres service men and women as well, so there is no way he takes smears or crap thrown at DG.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #724 on: Today at 02:31:45 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:00:01 pm
Burchett will be played by Billy Bob Thornton in the movie of this thing.

G_d fearing Christian, he speaks his mind and talks about power and money corrupting in Washington. If he's on Hearings, we're gonna get some brilliant soundbites.

He reveres service men and women as well, so there is no way he takes smears or crap thrown at DG.

Theres a big ole red flag right there.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #725 on: Today at 03:27:00 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 02:31:45 pm
Theres a big ole red flag right there.

Im not religious but thats not a red flag in my eyes, it means nothing. Youre an atheist though so I understand your view.

Twitter: @stevenrbarnes

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #726 on: Today at 06:07:19 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 03:27:00 pm
Im not religious but thats not a red flag in my eyes, it means nothing. Youre an atheist though so I understand your view.



About 4:13 minutes in - "They're in the Bible - Ezekiel saw the wheel - read the first chapter of Ezekiel... ...it describes it pretty much, it's in heiroglyphics, ancient paintings ancient writings and things..."

Definitely going into this with an open mind.

https://www.google.com/search?q=tim.+burchett+claims+bible+has+evidence+of+aliens&client=firefox-b-d&source=lnms&tbm=vid&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiArOv_krT_AhWLdcAKHUBXDdgQ_AUoA3oECAEQBQ&biw=1660&bih=978&dpr=0.8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:cf72f081,vid:whlzjCC9OcI
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #727 on: Today at 06:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 11:04:44 am
He didn’t present any as far as I’m aware. It’s seems to be he often deploys a machine gun approach in the hope something will stick. That’s why would call him a bad faith debunker which is far different from a genuine skeptic. Only my opinion. It’s a shame as he could be more useful in the niche he has carved out for himself, but then so could Greer.

I can’t reply in more detail as on the move.

Have you actually watched any of his videos? Here's a good one about the Aguadilla video.

This is the standard UFO History Channel schtick:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DD9r-eZmYWI

Categorically it's UFO.

The alternative:

Rigourous analysis of the available information is put into software and then two hypotheses examined.

The first options is a low-flying high speed erratic object that disappeared uner water at the end.
The second option using the same line of sight information is two chinese lanterns drifting with the wind at 18mph in a straight line. the wind was in that direction on the day the video was taken and there is a beach by a hotel up wind where chinese lanterns are regularly released.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fho4YyXWfE

West doesn't dismiss the first option. He very rarely does. What he says is that the Chinese lantern option is simply far more likely.

And it's not just his work. The same analysis was carried out by the Puerto Rico Research Group, Flarkey a UK engineer, John Nagle from the SCU, 3AF (French Aeronautics and Astronomy Association), Bob Bixler in Sunlight Magazine, Commodore Ruben Lianza, Head of the Argentine Air Force Aerospace Phenomena research Committee...

Note that this was filmed by a pilot and 'experts' concluded it couldn't be a balloon.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #728 on: Today at 06:35:29 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 03:27:00 pm
Im not religious but thats not a red flag in my eyes, it means nothing. Youre an atheist though so I understand your view.

You may have missed it, but I previously posted a psychological study that showed commonality among people who believe in religion and UFOs. Believing in the supernatural and divine without evidence makes it easier to believe in other fantastical stuff without evidence. Thats why it means something, and its curious and fascinating how you would see this religiousness as a marker of credibility rather than a red flag.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #729 on: Today at 06:41:25 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:35:29 pm
You may have missed it, but I previously posted a psychological study that showed commonality among people who believe in religion and UFOs. Believing in the supernatural and divine without evidence makes it easier to believe in other fantastical stuff without evidence. Thats why it means something, and its curious and fascinating how you would see this religiousness as a marker of credibility rather than a red flag.
When I was a little kid, me ma and her sisters used to often have seances in the house - ouji boards or whatever they are called and all that nonsense. Then they all became Jehovah's Witnesses.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #730 on: Today at 06:44:54 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 10:47:03 am
I don’t think Mick West used any of those ideals when he debunked what the 60 children from the Ariel school sighting witnessed was puppeteers loading their van with alien puppets. That’s one specific example

Quote
Mick West
@MickWest
I'm not advocating this puppet theory. It's not my theory. It's @giddierone's, and I'm sure he'd be happy to answer questions about it.
I just think we should at least consider mundane explanations, even if they seem unlikely. Especially if we are also considering aliens.

Quote Tweet
Mick West
@MickWest
·
9 Aug 2022
Did the children at the Ariel school see puppets instead of aliens?
It's a theory that sounds silly. But are travelling puppeteers actually more or less plausible than telepathic aliens? Give it a read, then consider where it ranks on the hypothesis list
https://gideonreid.co.uk/the-mysterious-events-at-ariel-school-zimbabwe-16-sept-1994/
1:48 am · 11 Aug 2022

So Mick West didn't suggest it was puppets - it was an hypothesis by someone else. He simply suggested (as he always does) that the first thing you should do is examine mundane possibilities before jumping to the conclusion that it is aliens.

There is a rather ridiculous attitude towards Mick West from UFO believers who will make fun of the idea that a video that is self-evidently an object defying known physics (to them) could be a bird or a balloon, or that strange figures seen by children could be puppets while happily believing there are alien spacecraft flying around all the time.
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
« Reply #731 on: Today at 07:08:18 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:41:25 pm
When I was a little kid, me ma and her sisters used to often have seances in the house - ouji boards or whatever they are called and all that nonsense. Then they all became Jehovah's Witnesses.

3 of my siblings are deeply catholic. They also believe in fortune tellers and such muck. Theres certainly correlation.  And by comparison, just as believers ridicule skeptics in UFO circles, my sisters regularly take the piss out of my atheism as if its absolutely bonkers.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #732 on: Today at 07:12:46 pm »
Just had a look at the Puppets theory for The Ariel School thing. It's actually pretty compelling. Certainly more believable than the alien visitation hypothesis.

https://gideonreid.co.uk/the-mysterious-events-at-ariel-school-zimbabwe-16-sept-1994/
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #733 on: Today at 07:17:21 pm »
.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #734 on: Today at 07:25:40 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:44:54 pm
So Mick West didn't suggest it was puppets - it was an hypothesis by someone else. He simply suggested (as he always does) that the first thing you should do is examine mundane possibilities before jumping to the conclusion that it is aliens.

There is a rather ridiculous attitude towards Mick West from UFO believers who will make fun of the idea that a video that is self-evidently an object defying known physics (to them) could be a bird or a balloon, or that strange figures seen by children could be puppets while happily believing there are alien spacecraft flying around all the time.
Thank you, Alan!

I really should have known better than to take on trust anything from from 'believers'.

I am of the opinion that UFO belief is cut entirely from the same cloth as 'chemtrails', 'paedophile rings in pizza shop basements' (where there is no basement), anti-vaxxers, and all other assorted idiocy. It is all dangerous because it all is antithetical to rational thought and scientific exploration, and they co-exist in the same cesspool of irrationality, cultism, and dumb-fuckery, where belief in one set of nonsense exposes devotees to another set of (possibly even more dangerous) wankery.

I doubt I'll bother with this thread again.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:17:16 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #735 on: Today at 07:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 07:25:40 pm
I doubt I'll bother with this thread again.

Thing is, it occasionally gets interesting when we look at the nature of belief and how some people end up in these rabbitholes of mainstream mistrust.

But then our resident space cadets just barrel back in with a link to some random tweet or video as if they've just cracked the case, and then we get the inevitable Alan comprehensive rebuttal, which leads to Kang and Kodos quibbling over who counts as an expert instead of employing any critical thinking skills themselves. It's just endless circles of claiming credibility, insisting that there's no reason these people would lie (and ignoring entirely that they can just be wrong).

It's tiring because they do the same song and dance every time even the slightest thing happens, every other day or so, and this potentially interesting thread descends once more to the level of Twitter. And despite their immediate anger over the accusation, they simply haven't stopped posting the same way any other conspiracy nut does.

The NASA talk was going to cause people to reevaluate "everything", then when nothing happened it was all "Of course he knows more than he's telling us!"

A Congressman who said there was no evidence of this new guy's claims was immediately accused of having a conflict of interest (something apparently evident to them, despite claiming not to know who several higher profile US political figures were a month ago).

They have their favourite conclusion, and now need to find some facts to fit it. At first it was kind of amusing to see them squirm, but I honestly feel kind of sorry for the pair of them now as they've unveiled deeper levels of delusion gullibility, delusion too strong a word I think, We're not quite at the level of theists.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:18:16 pm by Riquende »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #736 on: Today at 09:01:00 pm »
I'll keep popping in and out. I think it should be fascinating to see what happens. My guess is that in a few months, Dave Grusch will just be another face on the UFO grift circus.

And my guess is that his sources are people like Puthoff, Elizondo etc. And the merry-go-round will continue because they will just hide behind the excuse that all the good stuff is being concealed by the "Men in Black" and "bad actors" in the Government and the Pentagon.

It's perfect - no need to ever show anything - much better to have secret programmes that are just about to be disclosed - next week, next month... just remember to watch Dave Grusch on his new History Channel show... Any bets on when he makes his first appearance on Joe Rogan?
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #737 on: Today at 09:40:12 pm »
Wow thats a load of steaming pile of shite Ive just skim read. Same bile same posters. Not worth continuing the convo. Wont be back here for a while if at all
« Last Edit: Today at 09:52:26 pm by Bobber please? »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #738 on: Today at 09:55:11 pm »
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #739 on: Today at 09:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 09:40:12 pm
Wow thats a load of steaming pile of shite Ive just skim read. Same bile same posters. Not worth continuing the convo. Wont be back here for a while if at all

What parts? Which posters?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #740 on: Today at 10:01:07 pm »
Just reading about that Ariel school story, the obvious thing you think is that if that happened today, most of the kids would've had phones and taken pictures & video. And then you have to question, how is it possible that no-one has recorded anything convincing in the last 10-20 years, when virtually everyone has had a camera phone? The evidence always seems to be hidden, and multiple governments have somehow conspired to keep all of this secret - it just doesn't seem credible.

I have no problem believing there is alien life out there somewhere, that doesn't mean that it's come to our planet multiple times. It could be millions of light years away, it could be less advanced than us. I just have a hard time believing we've had multiple alien visitors without any credible or substantial evidence coming out.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #741 on: Today at 10:08:05 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 09:40:12 pm
Wow thats a load of steaming pile of shite Ive just skim read. Same bile same posters. Not worth continuing the convo. Wont be back here for a while if at all
But it was you who posted a 'pile of shite'. I find it hard to believe that you - as someone who has self-evidently delved deeply into all this stuff - did not know the truth about Mick West and 'the puppets'. Or, if you did not know, then you surely should have done as someone so cocksure of the facts and suspicious of 'people misreporting and hiding facts from us all'. These sorts of misrepresentations and false accusations are - quite rightly - why UFO-believers are dismissed and even ridiculed.

I am not going to pretend, for the reasons I have already outlined in my previous post, that this stuff is not to be taken seriously. It poisons the wider well of discourse. It matters.
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 10:47:03 am
I dont think Mick West used any of those ideals when he debunked what the 60 children from the Ariel school sighting witnessed was puppeteers loading their van with alien puppets. Thats one specific example
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 06:44:54 pm
So Mick West didn't suggest it was puppets - it was an hypothesis by someone else. He simply suggested (as he always does) that the first thing you should do is examine mundane possibilities before jumping to the conclusion that it is aliens.

There is a rather ridiculous attitude towards Mick West from UFO believers who will make fun of the idea that a video that is self-evidently an object defying known physics (to them) could be a bird or a balloon, or that strange figures seen by children could be puppets while happily believing there are alien spacecraft flying around all the time.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #742 on: Today at 10:11:31 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:57:55 pm
What parts? Which posters?

Certainly not me, I was added to Bobber Please?'s block list in a high-profile flouncing out. It would make them look pretty foolish to be reacting to me again after that.

Besides, what I posted was categorically not a 'pile of shite' as I was mostly quoting (or at least paraphrasing as I couldn't be bothered to find the specific posts) their own words. So if Bobber Please? is talking about me then they're descrbing their own posts as the said shite-pile.

And if not, then I think it's pretty unfair on Alan.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:14:53 pm by Riquende »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #743 on: Today at 10:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 09:01:00 pm
I'll keep popping in and out. I think it should be fascinating to see what happens. My guess is that in a few months, Dave Grusch will just be another face on the UFO grift circus.

And my guess is that his sources are people like Puthoff, Elizondo etc. And the merry-go-round will continue because they will just hide behind the excuse that all the good stuff is being concealed by the "Men in Black" and "bad actors" in the Government and the Pentagon.

It's perfect - no need to ever show anything - much better to have secret programmes that are just about to be disclosed - next week, next month... just remember to watch Dave Grusch on his new History Channel show... Any bets on when he makes his first appearance on Joe Rogan?

I think it will be an interesting story as well. One way or another, Grusch really isn't sitting on the fence, is he?

Does seem many folk are very tied up in what he might deliver, so let's say if you are right, I'm not sure he will be welcomed so much on the "circuit" if he does not deliver :)

Interesting to exchange 'robust' views in this thread. Surely, people who see the world and UAP differently don't have to have meltdowns over it (not aimed at you)?

For example, Mick West and the debunkers thing is not my cup tea but fair enough if others find that interesting. I have not really seen any of his videos so I won't comment.

Ross Coultart is convinced that major things will come out. Some other people think nothing will come of this, and it is all a ruse with no substance. Both groups can't be right but we don't have to be twats about it online. That's my view.

There's been some good on here.



 
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #744 on: Today at 10:33:14 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 09:40:12 pm
Wow thats a load of steaming pile of shite Ive just skim read. Same bile same posters. Not worth continuing the convo. Wont be back here for a while if at all

The fat Lady has not sung. If people are so incensed by your views that they get in a huff or whatever, just stick'em on ignore.

A good old Congressional Hearing in Washington, that should keep everyone nice and calm :)
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #745 on: Today at 10:50:11 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:08:05 pm
But it was you who posted a 'pile of shite'. I find it hard to believe that you - as someone who has self-evidently delved deeply into all this stuff - did not know the truth about Mick West and 'the puppets'. Or, if you did not know, then you surely should have done as someone so cocksure of the facts and suspicious of 'people misreporting and hiding facts from us all'. These sorts of misrepresentations and false accusations are - quite rightly - why UFO-believers are dismissed and even ridiculed.

I am not going to pretend, for the reasons I have already outlined in my previous post, that this stuff is not to be taken seriously. It poisons the wider well of discourse. It matters.

Whats this scotch mist?

https://www.reddit.com/r/aliens/comments/wkiz6r/mick_west_is_now_saying_that_the_ariel_school/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=ioscss&utm_content=1&utm_term=1
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #746 on: Today at 10:54:21 pm »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #747 on: Today at 11:04:30 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:54:21 pm
What is your point? How do you imagine that contradicts what Alan posted?

Alan said Mick West didnt suggest it was puppets that it was someone else.

If you prefer to think it was puppets good for you. Love how people who werent there know more than the people who were
« Last Edit: Today at 11:09:32 pm by Bobber please? »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #748 on: Today at 11:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 11:04:30 pm
Alan said Mick West didnt suggest it was puppets that it was someone else.

If you prefer to think it was puppets good for you. Love how people who werent there know more than the people who were

So much bile.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #749 on: Today at 11:17:23 pm »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #750 on: Today at 11:21:04 pm »
This Las Vegas story that's trending is hilarious.

Claims to have seen 2 Aliens in their back garden for a few minutes, went into a detailed description with a Police Operator on how they look, 8 feet tall big eyes but astoundingly decided not to take any footage with a phone.

I'm not a sceptic of UFO's but this story does nothing but cause ridicule.

No wonder it took Las Vegas police 4-5 weeks to release this news.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:37:05 pm by RedSince86 »
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #751 on: Today at 11:25:50 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 11:21:04 pm
This Las Vegas story that's trending is hilarious.

Claims to have seen a 2 Aliens in their back garden for a few minutes, said he was looking right at them for a few minutes, went into a detailed description with Police Operator on how they look, 8 feet tall big eyes but astoundingly decided not to take any footage with a phone.

I'm not a sceptic of UFO's but this story does nothing but cause ridicule.

No wonder it took Las Vegas police 4-5 weeks to release this news.

Yep, it would be the story of the century but it just never occurred to them to take a picture.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #752 on: Today at 11:37:52 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:33:14 pm
If people are so incensed by your views that they get in a huff or whatever, just stick'em on ignore.

Bobbers Please? is literally the only poster in the thread who has managed to get in a huff about anything, but you crack on. Everyone else has been able to discuss the topic quite rationally.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #753 on: Today at 11:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 11:17:23 pm
Roll eyes


Just using your bilometer Bobber.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
« Reply #754 on: Today at 11:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 11:25:50 pm
Yep, it would be the story of the century but it just never occurred to them to take a picture.

It's funny, when photography was a lot more primitive there were all sorts of pictures of aliens, bigfoot, fairies and the Loch Ness monster etc. Despite cameras being rarer and less 'handy' to use for quick snaps.

Now every Tommy, Dick, Harry & Sally have got a camera permanently glued to their hands, capable of high resolution images in just a couple of seconds. And all those fantastical things just... disappeared.
