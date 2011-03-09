« previous next »
UAPs over America: real or balloons?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:56:40 am
I've seen it mentioned here a few times. I have no idea of what was presented held water or not. But let's assume that it did not hold water, this does not necessarily mean that it was a terrible presentation of evidence, methodology, etc. But let's assume that his evidence, methodology, conclusions etc., were fundamentally flawed (I have no idea of there were, but let's assume this). How does this affect his analysis in other situations?

It seems to me - maybe - Mick West made a few poor presentations and these were fairly shot down. But that's the nature of exploring ideas, science, and investigation - or, it should be. Whereas, believers never seem to properly evaluate evidence or present it in a cogent manner. There is no methodology to properly dissect and critique. So they fail at the very first step.


He didnt present any as far as Im aware. Its seems to be he often deploys a machine gun approach in the hope something will stick. Thats why would call him a bad faith debunker which is far different from a genuine skeptic. Only my opinion. Its a shame as he could be more useful in the niche he has carved out for himself, but then so could Greer.

I cant reply in more detail as on the move.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Very interesting that Tim Burchett will lead the hearings seeing as he is the most outspoken congressperson on the matter. If they are trying to suppress this info and DGs claims, surprised they are letting Tim Burchett anywhere near it never mind lead it

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/08/ufo-house-representatives-hearing-investigation

The Debrief interview if anyone is interested how hearings lead by Burchett may go down

https://youtu.be/Trwzi_85vz0

**outspoken is the understatement of the century if anyone has followed him on the topic would attest.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
I agree with the earlier view that this doesn't need to be a two-sided thing, where it's debunkers vs believers.

You find interesting things on Twitter for example but folk on both sides of the line there, well it's a bit like they have their heads in a washing machine sometimes.

Someone said something pretty insightful in this thread, along the lines of "If you have all these things locked away, secretly, wouldn't it be better to release them and get all the best minds and scientists on the problem/engineering etc?"

Maybe the DoD and some bods in America agree with you, and think, now's the time to open up about these vehicles...
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 11:38:27 am
Very interesting that Tim Burchett will lead the hearings seeing as he is the most outspoken congressperson on the matter. If they are trying to suppress this info and DGs claims, surprised they are letting Tim Burchett anywhere near it never mind lead it

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2023/jun/08/ufo-house-representatives-hearing-investigation

The Debrief interview if anyone is interested how hearings lead by Burchett may go down

https://youtu.be/Trwzi_85vz0

**outspoken is the understatement of the century if anyone has followed him on the topic would attest.


Burchett will be played by Billy Bob Thornton in the movie of this thing.

G_d fearing Christian, he speaks his mind and talks about power and money corrupting in Washington. If he's on Hearings, we're gonna get some brilliant soundbites.

He reveres service men and women as well, so there is no way he takes smears or crap thrown at DG.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:00:01 pm
Burchett will be played by Billy Bob Thornton in the movie of this thing.

G_d fearing Christian, he speaks his mind and talks about power and money corrupting in Washington. If he's on Hearings, we're gonna get some brilliant soundbites.

He reveres service men and women as well, so there is no way he takes smears or crap thrown at DG.

Theres a big ole red flag right there.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 02:31:45 pm
Theres a big ole red flag right there.

Im not religious but thats not a red flag in my eyes, it means nothing. Youre an atheist though so I understand your view.

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 03:27:00 pm
Im not religious but thats not a red flag in my eyes, it means nothing. Youre an atheist though so I understand your view.



About 4:13 minutes in - "They're in the Bible - Ezekiel saw the wheel - read the first chapter of Ezekiel... ...it describes it pretty much, it's in heiroglyphics, ancient paintings ancient writings and things..."

Definitely going into this with an open mind.

https://www.google.com/search?q=tim.+burchett+claims+bible+has+evidence+of+aliens&client=firefox-b-d&source=lnms&tbm=vid&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiArOv_krT_AhWLdcAKHUBXDdgQ_AUoA3oECAEQBQ&biw=1660&bih=978&dpr=0.8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:cf72f081,vid:whlzjCC9OcI
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 11:04:44 am
He didn’t present any as far as I’m aware. It’s seems to be he often deploys a machine gun approach in the hope something will stick. That’s why would call him a bad faith debunker which is far different from a genuine skeptic. Only my opinion. It’s a shame as he could be more useful in the niche he has carved out for himself, but then so could Greer.

I can’t reply in more detail as on the move.

Have you actually watched any of his videos? Here's a good one about the Aguadilla video.

This is the standard UFO History Channel schtick:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DD9r-eZmYWI

Categorically it's UFO.

The alternative:

Rigourous analysis of the available information is put into software and then two hypotheses examined.

The first options is a low-flying high speed erratic object that disappeared uner water at the end.
The second option using the same line of sight information is two chinese lanterns drifting with the wind at 18mph in a straight line. the wind was in that direction on the day the video was taken and there is a beach by a hotel up wind where chinese lanterns are regularly released.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0fho4YyXWfE

West doesn't dismiss the first option. He very rarely does. What he says is that the Chinese lantern option is simply far more likely.

And it's not just his work. The same analysis was carried out by the Puerto Rico Research Group, Flarkey a UK engineer, John Nagle from the SCU, 3AF (French Aeronautics and Astronomy Association), Bob Bixler in Sunlight Magazine, Commodore Ruben Lianza, Head of the Argentine Air Force Aerospace Phenomena research Committee...

Note that this was filmed by a pilot and 'experts' concluded it couldn't be a balloon.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 03:27:00 pm
Im not religious but thats not a red flag in my eyes, it means nothing. Youre an atheist though so I understand your view.

You may have missed it, but I previously posted a psychological study that showed commonality among people who believe in religion and UFOs. Believing in the supernatural and divine without evidence makes it easier to believe in other fantastical stuff without evidence. Thats why it means something, and its curious and fascinating how you would see this religiousness as a marker of credibility rather than a red flag.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 06:35:29 pm
You may have missed it, but I previously posted a psychological study that showed commonality among people who believe in religion and UFOs. Believing in the supernatural and divine without evidence makes it easier to believe in other fantastical stuff without evidence. Thats why it means something, and its curious and fascinating how you would see this religiousness as a marker of credibility rather than a red flag.
When I was a little kid, me ma and her sisters used to often have seances in the house - ouji boards or whatever they are called and all that nonsense. Then they all became Jehovah's Witnesses.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 10:47:03 am
I don’t think Mick West used any of those ideals when he debunked what the 60 children from the Ariel school sighting witnessed was puppeteers loading their van with alien puppets. That’s one specific example

Quote
Mick West
@MickWest
I'm not advocating this puppet theory. It's not my theory. It's @giddierone's, and I'm sure he'd be happy to answer questions about it.
I just think we should at least consider mundane explanations, even if they seem unlikely. Especially if we are also considering aliens.

Quote Tweet
Mick West
@MickWest
·
9 Aug 2022
Did the children at the Ariel school see puppets instead of aliens?
It's a theory that sounds silly. But are travelling puppeteers actually more or less plausible than telepathic aliens? Give it a read, then consider where it ranks on the hypothesis list
https://gideonreid.co.uk/the-mysterious-events-at-ariel-school-zimbabwe-16-sept-1994/
1:48 am · 11 Aug 2022

So Mick West didn't suggest it was puppets - it was an hypothesis by someone else. He simply suggested (as he always does) that the first thing you should do is examine mundane possibilities before jumping to the conclusion that it is aliens.

There is a rather ridiculous attitude towards Mick West from UFO believers who will make fun of the idea that a video that is self-evidently an object defying known physics (to them) could be a bird or a balloon, or that strange figures seen by children could be puppets while happily believing there are alien spacecraft flying around all the time.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 06:41:25 pm
When I was a little kid, me ma and her sisters used to often have seances in the house - ouji boards or whatever they are called and all that nonsense. Then they all became Jehovah's Witnesses.

3 of my siblings are deeply catholic. They also believe in fortune tellers and such muck. Theres certainly correlation.  And by comparison, just as believers ridicule skeptics in UFO circles, my sisters regularly take the piss out of my atheism as if its absolutely bonkers.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Just had a look at the Puppets theory for The Ariel School thing. It's actually pretty compelling. Certainly more believable than the alien visitation hypothesis.

https://gideonreid.co.uk/the-mysterious-events-at-ariel-school-zimbabwe-16-sept-1994/
