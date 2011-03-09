« previous next »
UAPs over America: real or balloons??

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #680 on: Yesterday at 12:58:00 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 12:33:25 pm
Still doesn't make sense why you wouldn't disclose that your working on game-changing technology and do a recruitment drive to get the technology to market.

I suppose it depends on the tech? or who you're dealing with? I mean we already know people with money and power don't really see the rest of us as people
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #681 on: Yesterday at 01:51:42 pm
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 12:07:46 pm
Yeah, it's a very muddled picture right now with regards clearance. I find the whole timeline confusing anyway. From what I can tell the whole story is basically just hearsay and second-hand info with zero actual evidence.

Yeah, it has been a lot of information and a lot to take in from the source article. I think, DG made his complaint, deposition in 2022 and this was under Oath to the Inspector General. This is an ongoing investigation.

That same office has been given evidence about "the program" from people that work on it. Fairly huge, if true. So there is serious evidence that has been put forward: documents, dates, names etc.

But it is not really the "Disclosure" that people talk about. This is not the government going on television and saying "Hey, they are here."

However, it feels like it could be a Legal way to prise the information out; if pursued by Congress and if there is a will to give the public the information.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #682 on: Yesterday at 02:06:01 pm
OK - so let'sassume this person has really been fed information by real whistleblowers who have actually seen the many downed space craft and the bodies of the pilots as he says.

That means there are alien spacecraft travelling trillions of miles from other planets, flying round the Earth and occasionally crashing.

When they crash is there no attempt by the other visiting aliens to recover the craft or rescue them?

Has there been no attempt by the covert programmes to contact the other aliens?

This has been ongoing for 80 years apparently under multiple adminstrations and presumably (unless aliens only crash in America) in many countries around the world.

Going public with real evidence would make someone the most famous person in history but not a single person has done anything apart from come up with vague claims or released ambiguous images and videos.

If this was real it's not a national security issue - its FUCKING ALIENS. Intelligent life from another planet coming across interstellar space to this planet and no one will come out with real evidence because they're worried about their reputation?

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #683 on: Yesterday at 02:07:21 pm
"If" is probably the most commonly used word in all of these stories.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #684 on: Yesterday at 02:25:56 pm
Lots of straw man arguments.

It is a national security issue if any object is shown to arrive into your airspace and they do not have a transponder. Not so much an issue if it's a balloon or other conventional thing. All good with those.

Many other, deeper questions, who knows? The next step would be Congress demanding any clandestine research "group" claiming taxpayer money (or private funding) what they know, and can they prove it.

This guy has given a testimony, there is a transcript and members of Congress can read that and decide what to do next. That would include saying "this is clearly a load of crap", which would be monumentally weird from the POV of David Grusch.


Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #685 on: Yesterday at 05:28:11 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 02:06:01 pm
OK - so let'sassume this person has really been fed information by real whistleblowers who have actually seen the many downed space craft and the bodies of the pilots as he says.

That means there are alien spacecraft travelling trillions of miles from other planets, flying round the Earth and occasionally crashing.

When they crash is there no attempt by the other visiting aliens to recover the craft or rescue them?

Has there been no attempt by the covert programmes to contact the other aliens?

This has been ongoing for 80 years apparently under multiple adminstrations and presumably (unless aliens only crash in America) in many countries around the world.

Going public with real evidence would make someone the most famous person in history but not a single person has done anything apart from come up with vague claims or released ambiguous images and videos.

If this was real it's not a national security issue - its FUCKING ALIENS. Intelligent life from another planet coming across interstellar space to this planet and no one will come out with real evidence because they're worried about their reputation?

aboard alien craft when crashed

right bert, we've travelled millions and millions of miles

yes boss

through wondrous galaxies and meteor fields

yes boss

flown past attack ships on fire off the shoulder of orion bright as magnesium

yes boss

we rode on the back decks of a blinker and watched c-beams glitter in the dark near the tannhäuser gate

yes boss

all those moments

yes boss

and then you fuckin crash into a pylon you bellend

sorry boss
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #686 on: Yesterday at 05:40:09 pm
😂🤣
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #687 on: Yesterday at 06:01:16 pm
Yeah not sure if the aliens have the RAC
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #688 on: Yesterday at 07:03:12 pm
Interesting tweets about "just a journalist" Leslie Kean.

Is she questioning the whistleblowers credibility here? Kean states that the "UFO whistleblower"'s claim about "dead pilots" and bodies from the "non-human craft" was never discussed with her, she doesn't want to talk about it, nor would she have published it.

https://twitter.com/blackvaultcom/status/1666486906094501889?s=12&t=RZNUYZ_rV46dnF5eaIP-Ig

Steven Greenstreet has a suggestion:

In her 2017 article she deliberately left out actual alien encounterss because she wanted to make UFOs credible. "The angle I was taking in my reporting was to try and credibility for this subject and I knew that was not the way to go. That was not the first step in terms of getting people to accept this..."

https://twitter.com/MiddleOfMayhem/status/1666489426904748032

She's a UFO activist, not a journalist.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #689 on: Yesterday at 07:59:18 pm
Dont see anything wrong with separating the woo elements from the nuts and bolts side of the topic. If theres truth to this, I think its best to just concentrate on the latter to get to the bottom of it.

But Greenstreet is a piece of shit, a man with absolutely no integrity. Thats like a believer using Tucker Carlson to back up their argument.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #690 on: Yesterday at 08:22:05 pm
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 07:59:18 pm
Don’t see anything wrong with separating the woo elements from the nuts and bolts side of the topic. If there’s truth to this, I think it’s best to just concentrate on the latter to get to the bottom of it.

But Greenstreet is a piece of shit, a man with absolutely no integrity. That’s like a believer using Tucker Carlson to back up their argument.

I've seen a lot of that attitude on ufotwitter. In what way is aliens in interstellar spaceships "woo" but the interstellar spaceships they travelled here in are just "nuts and bolts."

The only reason I can see for not pushing the visiting aliens bit is if you know it's bullshit. I mean, if you want to know what would convince me that interstellar travel was real, it would be actual non-human/non-terrestrial beings, not some vague blurs, out of focus blobs and uncorroborated claims.

I don't know why you'd play this down. The man was an unimpeachable witness yesterday. He has documents, photos and testified under oath. He's either telling the truth about alien bodies or everything he says is up for question.

And interesting to read your comments on Greenstreet. Is that because he was a believer who finally worked out it's largely bullshit? And by the way, Tucker Carlson is on your side of the argument.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #691 on: Yesterday at 09:10:19 pm
 
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 07:59:18 pm
Don’t see anything wrong with separating the woo elements from the nuts and bolts side of the topic. If there’s truth to this, I think it’s best to just concentrate on the latter to get to the bottom of it.

But Greenstreet is a piece of shit, a man with absolutely no integrity. That’s like a believer using Tucker Carlson to back up their argument.

We were told that this was proper reporting by a proper journalist etc.

For an article to put in lots of irrelevant quotes from performance reviews etc. to bolster the credibility of the witness, and ignore claims about actual aliens and bodies because that would be too "woo" essentially turns it into a puff piece rather than proper journalism.

Also, I would say that alien bodies is a much bigger claim, and the one that should be concentrated on. Crafts and materials of unknown origin can potentially have mundane and/or terrestial explanations, in way that actual aliens cannot. As Alan says, the only reason not to focus on it is if it is bullshit, and if you think it is bullshit, then you have to question the whole account.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #692 on: Yesterday at 09:11:53 pm
I guess we can only speculate, none of us have the answers, DG said, whilst they have craft and recovered bodies, no one knows the hows and whys etc. But the nuts and bolts would be things that can be corroborated to a degree. An example of the woo would be abductions and even that is not the wooest of woo. But sure you know this, youre well read on it it seems.

Does it matter than RB/LK didnt want to go into bodies aspect with the Debrief article? I read DG will go into it that part in some detail with Ross Coulthart that airs on Sunday. Id speculate that RB/LK didnt want to turn off the people who never think about this topic, which in fairness is probably 95% of people. And Id speculate because the topic has been so stigmatised over the decade.

Theres more to Greenstreet than just that and why would I care if someone changes their mind? But if their motives arent honest, where theres plenty to suggests Greenstreet arent. But better people than him have done 180s, J Allen Hynek springs to mind, but then again, that was to my side  ;) ;)
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #693 on: Yesterday at 09:20:13 pm
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:10:19 pm

We were told that this was proper reporting by a proper journalist etc.

For an article to put in lots of irrelevant quotes from performance reviews etc. to bolster the credibility of the witness, and ignore claims about actual aliens and bodies because that would be too "woo" essentially turns it into a puff piece rather than proper journalism.

Also, I would say that alien bodies is a much bigger claim, and the one that should be concentrated on. Crafts and materials of unknown origin can potentially have mundane and/or terrestial explanations, in way that actual aliens cannot. As Alan says, the only reason not to focus on it is if it is bullshit, and if you think it is bullshit, then you have to question the whole account.

Crafts, materials can have mundane explanations, but we are told these are not of human origin. I personally dont see much difference between a craft or a body if they are both not of this world. But I see why people would say alien bodies are a higher level of claim.

Did you see the Need To Know podcast? It previews what DG is going to talk about on Sunday, including the occupants.

If it is all bullshit, then who is doing the bullshitting? DG himself? Or were people feeding him BS?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #694 on: Yesterday at 09:43:37 pm
One last thing Ill add is even as someone who thinks theres no 80 years of smoke without fire and am leaning towards believing theres something to this more than not, some of the things Im reading about what hes going to claim are brain exploding, like seriously WTF, like the stuff that predates Roswell.

Im sure theres a lot more to come, so will see how it plays out.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #695 on: Yesterday at 09:47:58 pm
Wow he's gone straight to Mussolini's "bell-shaped craft" from 1933

D.G.: For almost ninety years, the United States and its allies have been recovering fragments of objects and exotic objects, damaged or intact vehicles... The analyses carried out have provided proof that these were non-human objects, particularly those discovered ninety years ago. The programs I'm talking about were dedicated to reverse engineering (studying the properties of an object to determine its inner workings) for military purposes. And that is unfortunately the main purpose...

Int.: Non-human objects?

D.G.: I wasn't certain of their non-human origin, until I was briefed on the analysis carried out by members of these programs on these recovered vehicles.

Int.: What could be the origin of these objects, if they weren't human?

D.G.: My degree is in physics. The mechanical and experimental data shows that it's not human. It could be extraterrestrial, or it could be something else, coming from other dimensions as described by quantum mechanics. I haven't seen enough data to say it's one thing instead of another. The U.S. government must have more information.

Int.: Can we know more about where these "ships" were recovered?

D.G.: One was recovered in Italy in 1933, which is the earliest case I've been briefed on. I can't talk about the others.

Int.: What allegedly happened there?

D.G.: In 1933, a bell-like craft, around ten meters in size, was recovered in Magenta, northern Italy. It was kept by Mussolini's government until 1944 when it was recovered by agents of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS, a former US intelligence agency). Ironically, it predates anything the public has heard about for decades, such as Roswell, etc. I was authorized to talk about it by the Department of Defense's Office of Prepublication and Security Review.

This is a story that's been knocking around for years and it's interesting he mentions it. Why did he need clearance to talk about something included in UFO Contacts in Italy: Volume One: 1907 - 1978, Paperback published September 21, 2017?

What's next - revelations about a UFO that crashed near Roswell in the the 1940s?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #696 on: Yesterday at 09:50:21 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 09:47:58 pm
Wow he's gone straight to Mussolini's "bell-shaped craft" from 1933

D.G.: For almost ninety years, the United States and its allies have been recovering fragments of objects and exotic objects, damaged or intact vehicles... The analyses carried out have provided proof that these were non-human objects, particularly those discovered ninety years ago. The programs I'm talking about were dedicated to reverse engineering (studying the properties of an object to determine its inner workings) for military purposes. And that is unfortunately the main purpose...

Int.: Non-human objects?

D.G.: I wasn't certain of their non-human origin, until I was briefed on the analysis carried out by members of these programs on these recovered vehicles.

Int.: What could be the origin of these objects, if they weren't human?

D.G.: My degree is in physics. The mechanical and experimental data shows that it's not human. It could be extraterrestrial, or it could be something else, coming from other dimensions as described by quantum mechanics. I haven't seen enough data to say it's one thing instead of another. The U.S. government must have more information.

Int.: Can we know more about where these "ships" were recovered?

D.G.: One was recovered in Italy in 1933, which is the earliest case I've been briefed on. I can't talk about the others.

Int.: What allegedly happened there?

D.G.: In 1933, a bell-like craft, around ten meters in size, was recovered in Magenta, northern Italy. It was kept by Mussolini's government until 1944 when it was recovered by agents of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS, a former US intelligence agency). Ironically, it predates anything the public has heard about for decades, such as Roswell, etc. I was authorized to talk about it by the Department of Defense's Office of Prepublication and Security Review.

This is a story that's been knocking around for years and it's interesting he mentions it. Why did he need clearance to talk about something included in UFO Contacts in Italy: Volume One: 1907 - 1978, Paperback published September 21, 2017?

What's next - revelations about a UFO that crashed near Roswell in the the 1940s?

Thats exactly what I just referred to. Even I am like top of head blown off, hes only gone and dropped one of the biggest myths, legends, conspiracies in the topic. Fascinating where this is going to go.

PS when Ross Coulthart mentioned the cover up was 90 years, people speculated that Italy was part of it, now its confirmed its what hes claiming.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #697 on: Yesterday at 10:04:04 pm
Theres a purported telegram from 1933 from Mussolini that could be related to it which says

On the personal order of [Mussolini], no mention is to be made of the alleged landing of an unknown aircraft on national soil.

But I guess unknown aircraft could refer to anything mundane.

Full interview translation here. Havent read it all yet.

Submission statement / Translation of the interview : (Work in progress)

Interviewer : Did you hesitate to speak out, and why ?

DAVID GRUSCH.: Of course I hesitated, because I spent fourteen years in the American intelligence community. I've always worked in the shadows, sometimes even undercover. It's a nightmare to be a public figure, and have my name out there. But I thought the public deserved to know certain facts. There are questions that humans have been asking themselves for generations. If the U.S. and its allies have part of the answers, it seems ethically wrong to keep it a secret.

Int.: Can you tell us more about these programs, which you claim have remained secret for decades?

D.G.: For almost ninety years, the United States and its allies have been recovering fragments of objects and exotic objects, damaged or intact vehicles... The analyses carried out have provided proof that these were non-human objects, particularly those discovered ninety years ago. The programs I'm talking about were dedicated to reverse engineering (studying the properties of an object to determine its inner workings) for military purposes. And that is unfortunately the main purpose...

Int.: Non-human objects?

D.G.: I wasn't certain of their non-human origin, until I was briefed on the analysis carried out by members of these programs on these recovered vehicles.

Int.: What could be the origin of these objects, if they weren't human?

D.G.: My degree is in physics. The mechanical and experimental data shows that it's not human. It could be extraterrestrial, or it could be something else, coming from other dimensions as described by quantum mechanics. I haven't seen enough data to say it's one thing instead of another. The U.S. government must have more information.

Int.: Can we know more about where these "ships" were recovered?

D.G.: One was recovered in Italy in 1933, which is the earliest case I've been briefed on. I can't talk about the others.

Int.: What allegedly happened there?

D.G.: In 1933, a bell-like craft, around ten meters in size, was recovered in Magenta, northern Italy. It was kept by Mussolini's government until 1944 when it was recovered by agents of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS, a former US intelligence agency). Ironically, it predates anything the public has heard about for decades, such as Roswell, etc. I was authorized to talk about it by the Department of Defense's Office of Prepublication and Security Review.

Int.: You're talking about information concealed for decades, aren't you afraid of playing into the hands of conspiracy theorists?

D.G.: Yes, there's always a likelihood that this will encourage more unfounded conspiracy theories. The irony is that this was once a conspiracy theory that turns out to be true.

Int.: Did you see any exotic material with your own eyes?

D.G.: I've seen some very interesting things that I'm not authorized to talk about publicly at the moment. I don't have the approval.

Int: You mention defense contractors involved in reverse engineering. Are there many of them?

D.G.: A handful of U.S. subcontractors are involved, some of them from the beginning, and they have kept the matter secret. There was no competition.

Int.: You mention reverse engineering for military purposes, but what other potential uses could there be?

D.G.: Advancing advanced space programs, advancing materials science, that sort of thing ! The materials studied could have new conductivity properties, strength and so on. This could translate into applications for climate or health.

Int.: Which of the USA's allies have been involved in these programs?

D.G.: Mainly the members of the Five Eyes alliance, i.e. Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Int.: How far does your freedom of speech go?

D.G.: I'm still bound by my confidentiality agreement with the US government, and I can't discuss information that is still classified. So I can speak publicly, in general terms, but details of material recoveries are very limited until they are declassified.

Int.: You state in your complaint that you suffered reprisals after alerting the Department of Defense Inspector General in 2021. What is this about?

D.G.: They tried to attack my security clearance, they made allegations of misconduct against me, things of that nature. To protect the ongoing investigation on my behalf, I can't give too many details. I think in a few months I'll be able to.

Int.: Do you fear for your life?

D.G: At one time, there were threats of this nature.

Int.: Do you fear for yourself or your loved ones?

D.G.: In a situation like this, there is first of all a real risk in remaining anonymous, because it's easy to discreetly attack someone who has no public support. Of course, there's a risk in becoming a public figure, but it's worth it: the American people can push their elected representatives and the president to get answers. So yes, I'm afraid ofthe paparazzi, people may want to stop me from expressing myself, but I'm willing to take that risk.

Int.: What are you going to do now?

D.G.: I have more information that I'll publish later. I want to be an opinion leader on this subject. This year, I'll be launching a non-profit foundation to help the scientific community start protocols on this subject, from undergraduates to graduates. That would be useful, because there's no secret in the university system. It would finally make it possible to look at these things from a scientific standpoint.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #698 on: Yesterday at 10:19:30 pm
Its odd that after 90 years he cant name a single material or technology that has come from these crashed crafts.

All that reverse engineering and .nothing .odd eh?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #699 on: Yesterday at 10:41:33 pm
That'll be the bit that's classified. It's the old "I do have a girlfriend but you wouldn't know her - she goes to a different school."

Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #700 on: Yesterday at 10:56:52 pm
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 07:03:12 pm
Interesting tweets about "just a journalist" Leslie Kean.

Is she questioning the whistleblowers credibility here? Kean states that the "UFO whistleblower"'s claim about "dead pilots" and bodies from the "non-human craft" was never discussed with her, she doesn't want to talk about it, nor would she have published it.

https://twitter.com/blackvaultcom/status/1666486906094501889?s=12&t=RZNUYZ_rV46dnF5eaIP-Ig

Steven Greenstreet has a suggestion:

In her 2017 article she deliberately left out actual alien encounterss because she wanted to make UFOs credible. "The angle I was taking in my reporting was to try and credibility for this subject and I knew that was not the way to go. That was not the first step in terms of getting people to accept this..."

https://twitter.com/MiddleOfMayhem/status/1666489426904748032

She's a UFO activist, not a journalist.

Leslie Kean has been an investigative journalist since the 1990s.

Kean and Blumenthal, their job is to vet sources and select which elements of the story to focus on, for the article.

They decided not to focus on any element that could not corroborate with other sources and documentation. Standard, normal.

As for not mentioning "bodies", the story is already complicated enough and contains elements that are hard to digest, the stigma the UFO topic has faced for over 70 years is
epitomised by many posts here and elsewhere, including yours.

The Debrief article is already long and hard enough to follow; which is a valid criticism.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #701 on: Yesterday at 11:11:46 pm
Quote from: RJH on Yesterday at 09:10:19 pm

We were told that this was proper reporting by a proper journalist etc.

For an article to put in lots of irrelevant quotes from performance reviews etc. to bolster the credibility of the witness, and ignore claims about actual aliens and bodies because that would be too "woo" essentially turns it into a puff piece rather than proper journalism.

Also, I would say that alien bodies is a much bigger claim, and the one that should be concentrated on. Crafts and materials of unknown origin can potentially have mundane and/or terrestial explanations, in way that actual aliens cannot. As Alan says, the only reason not to focus on it is if it is bullshit, and if you think it is bullshit, then you have to question the whole account.


The Debrief has followed up with 3 articles on fact-checking. It's not hard to find out that Kean and RB's article is well-sourced and penetrating, disputing that is rather silly and disingenuous at the point.

You can question the whole account and we must all do that. But we have to remember it is part of an official complaint, given in deposition to the Inspector General - under Oath.
And secondly, that article states his account has been backed up by others, some on the program, both on and off the record. The first job of DG's complaint is to establish a cover-up, with that, there would be legal instruments to dig into it further.

This has never happened before, and the IG's office is now compelled to investigate and Congress is bound to find out what's happening. DG has tied himself to this mast and now the Government can either find it false - or we get to hear more...
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #702 on: Today at 08:20:15 am
Quote from: Bobber please? on Yesterday at 09:20:13 pm
If it is all bullshit, then who is doing the bullshitting? DG himself? Or were people feeding him BS?

Who cares? If they are looking for ways to shut this all down again, what better way that to make out this whistle blower knows a hell of a lot, only for them to show him up to be a complete loony fake. Bang goes any credibility the community has built up
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #703 on: Today at 09:14:16 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 08:20:15 am
Who cares? If they are looking for ways to shut this all down again, what better way that to make out this whistle blower knows a hell of a lot, only for them to show him up to be a complete loony fake. Bang goes any credibility the community has built up

More and more credible people are coming forward to vouch for DG. Theres the belief more whistleblowers will be coming forward in the near future.

As incredible as these claims are, personally I find what youre suggesting to be unlikely and going into the land of conspiracies itself if theres nothing to back up that theory apart from the suggestion of unknown forces using an unwitting DG to promote some kind of disinformation campaign or whatever you may want to call it.

But as Ive said a few times, Im not willing to nail myself to any side yet, your suggestion of a BS campaign could be the case, but I will wait to make conclusions. I have been 70/30 in favour of believing theres truth to these claims, things are playing out now as some people have said they would. The events and slow drip drip of the last 5 years have led me to that leaning. Whichever way it goes, its going to be a ride.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #704 on: Today at 09:22:45 am
Define credible. Not being snarky, but what are the factors the define credibility in the search for ET life?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #705 on: Today at 09:26:35 am
We need a good quality foto of one leaning against the wall.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #706 on: Today at 09:33:10 am
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 09:26:35 am
We need a good quality foto of one leaning against the wall.

Too small for the 6; Klopp might fancy a Gray for the 8 though. Moneyball as it gets, that.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #707 on: Today at 09:37:15 am
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 09:22:45 am
Define credible. Not being snarky, but what are the factors the define credibility in the search for ET life?

Thats ok, I generally dont respond to snarkiness.

By credible people vouching for him, Im referring to his ex colleagues. But theres bound to be people trying to create dirt on him as we speak too, no doubt about it.

https://www.liberationtimes.com/home/former-chief-scientist-for-air-force-space-command-vouches-for-ufo-whistleblowers-integrity
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #708 on: Today at 09:40:10 am
Quote from: Jesse Pinkman on Today at 09:33:10 am
Too small for the 6; Klopp might fancy a Gray for the 8 though. Moneyball as it gets, that.
Great vision though.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #709 on: Today at 09:46:09 am
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 09:34:30 am
Good post. I'm probably 51-49 in favour of credence to the story. The two options are poised and represent madness.

Either the story will check out, and this may take some time OR/

This is the biggest, most elaborate psy-Op/disinformation campaign ever
and journalists, intel officers, contractors have been done over, bigtime.

As mentioned option 2 would be a vast and incredible conspiracy.

65-75 years of mass delusion to develop a few weapons behind closed doors (that apparently are never used
in combat) ---not buying that story.

Buckle up!
So. No room for conspiracy theory, mass hysteria, group think, cultism, grifting, or sloppy reasoning then.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #710 on: Today at 09:53:04 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:46:09 am
So. No room for conspiracy theory, mass hysteria, group think, cultism, grifting, or sloppy reasoning then.

Cant resist asking, in which direction? On the believers or debunkers?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #711 on: Today at 09:57:57 am
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 09:53:04 am
Cant resist asking, in which direction? On the believers or debunkers?
??? Do you think those possibilities could be fairly directed towards debunkers?
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #712 on: Today at 09:59:03 am
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 09:14:16 am
More and more credible people are coming forward to vouch for DG. Theres the belief more whistleblowers will be coming forward in the near future.

As incredible as these claims are, personally I find what youre suggesting to be unlikely and going into the land of conspiracies itself if theres nothing to back up that theory apart from the suggestion of unknown forces using an unwitting DG to promote some kind of disinformation campaign or whatever you may want to call it.

But as Ive said a few times, Im not willing to nail myself to any side yet, your suggestion of a BS campaign could be the case, but I will wait to make conclusions. I have been 70/30 in favour of believing theres truth to these claims, things are playing out now as some people have said they would. The events and slow drip drip of the last 5 years have led me to that leaning. Whichever way it goes, its going to be a ride.

Yeah same here, i hope it sets the ball rolling, it's just there are so many frauds in the field that it's more likely at the moment he's just full of it
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #713 on: Today at 10:02:47 am
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:57:57 am
??? Do you think those possibilities could be fairly directed towards debunkers?

Some yes such as Mick West, Greenstreet. Just as it can be levelled towards believers like Greer
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #714 on: Today at 10:05:25 am
Quote from: Bobber please? on Today at 10:02:47 am
Some yes such as Mick West, Greenstreet. Just as it can be levelled towards believers like Greer
I don't follow these things at all closely. But from what I have seen, Mick West presents his arguments with evidence and methodologies so that they might be tested and possibility debunked. I have not seen anything similar from 'believers'.
Re: UAPs over America: real or balloons??
Reply #715 on: Today at 10:05:36 am
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 09:59:03 am
Yeah same here, i hope it sets the ball rolling, it's just there are so many frauds in the field that it's more likely at the moment he's just full of it

Cant disagree with you there. Lets see if the muddy waters will be cleared over the next weeks, months, year.

On one hand, I suspect this will fizzle out like it has in the past. But on the other hand I suspect its gone too far this time. Who knows!
