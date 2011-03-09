Theres a purported telegram from 1933 from Mussolini that could be related to it which says



On the personal order of [Mussolini], no mention is to be made of the alleged landing of an unknown aircraft on national soil.



But I guess unknown aircraft could refer to anything mundane.



Full interview translation here. Havent read it all yet.



Submission statement / Translation of the interview : (Work in progress)



Interviewer : Did you hesitate to speak out, and why ?



DAVID GRUSCH.: Of course I hesitated, because I spent fourteen years in the American intelligence community. I've always worked in the shadows, sometimes even undercover. It's a nightmare to be a public figure, and have my name out there. But I thought the public deserved to know certain facts. There are questions that humans have been asking themselves for generations. If the U.S. and its allies have part of the answers, it seems ethically wrong to keep it a secret.



Int.: Can you tell us more about these programs, which you claim have remained secret for decades?



D.G.: For almost ninety years, the United States and its allies have been recovering fragments of objects and exotic objects, damaged or intact vehicles... The analyses carried out have provided proof that these were non-human objects, particularly those discovered ninety years ago. The programs I'm talking about were dedicated to reverse engineering (studying the properties of an object to determine its inner workings) for military purposes. And that is unfortunately the main purpose...



Int.: Non-human objects?



D.G.: I wasn't certain of their non-human origin, until I was briefed on the analysis carried out by members of these programs on these recovered vehicles.



Int.: What could be the origin of these objects, if they weren't human?



D.G.: My degree is in physics. The mechanical and experimental data shows that it's not human. It could be extraterrestrial, or it could be something else, coming from other dimensions as described by quantum mechanics. I haven't seen enough data to say it's one thing instead of another. The U.S. government must have more information.



Int.: Can we know more about where these "ships" were recovered?



D.G.: One was recovered in Italy in 1933, which is the earliest case I've been briefed on. I can't talk about the others.



Int.: What allegedly happened there?



D.G.: In 1933, a bell-like craft, around ten meters in size, was recovered in Magenta, northern Italy. It was kept by Mussolini's government until 1944 when it was recovered by agents of the Office of Strategic Services (OSS, a former US intelligence agency). Ironically, it predates anything the public has heard about for decades, such as Roswell, etc. I was authorized to talk about it by the Department of Defense's Office of Prepublication and Security Review.



Int.: You're talking about information concealed for decades, aren't you afraid of playing into the hands of conspiracy theorists?



D.G.: Yes, there's always a likelihood that this will encourage more unfounded conspiracy theories. The irony is that this was once a conspiracy theory that turns out to be true.



Int.: Did you see any exotic material with your own eyes?



D.G.: I've seen some very interesting things that I'm not authorized to talk about publicly at the moment. I don't have the approval.



Int: You mention defense contractors involved in reverse engineering. Are there many of them?



D.G.: A handful of U.S. subcontractors are involved, some of them from the beginning, and they have kept the matter secret. There was no competition.



Int.: You mention reverse engineering for military purposes, but what other potential uses could there be?



D.G.: Advancing advanced space programs, advancing materials science, that sort of thing ! The materials studied could have new conductivity properties, strength and so on. This could translate into applications for climate or health.



Int.: Which of the USA's allies have been involved in these programs?



D.G.: Mainly the members of the Five Eyes alliance, i.e. Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.



Int.: How far does your freedom of speech go?



D.G.: I'm still bound by my confidentiality agreement with the US government, and I can't discuss information that is still classified. So I can speak publicly, in general terms, but details of material recoveries are very limited until they are declassified.



Int.: You state in your complaint that you suffered reprisals after alerting the Department of Defense Inspector General in 2021. What is this about?



D.G.: They tried to attack my security clearance, they made allegations of misconduct against me, things of that nature. To protect the ongoing investigation on my behalf, I can't give too many details. I think in a few months I'll be able to.



Int.: Do you fear for your life?



D.G: At one time, there were threats of this nature.



Int.: Do you fear for yourself or your loved ones?



D.G.: In a situation like this, there is first of all a real risk in remaining anonymous, because it's easy to discreetly attack someone who has no public support. Of course, there's a risk in becoming a public figure, but it's worth it: the American people can push their elected representatives and the president to get answers. So yes, I'm afraid ofthe paparazzi, people may want to stop me from expressing myself, but I'm willing to take that risk.



Int.: What are you going to do now?



D.G.: I have more information that I'll publish later. I want to be an opinion leader on this subject. This year, I'll be launching a non-profit foundation to help the scientific community start protocols on this subject, from undergraduates to graduates. That would be useful, because there's no secret in the university system. It would finally make it possible to look at these things from a scientific standpoint.